The 2019 elections saw significant changes in Louisiana’s political landscape, including a record-high early voting turnout for a non-presidential election and the largest African American turnout since the 1991 runoff between Edwin Edwards and David Duke. Herewith our three main takeaways:

• African American and female voters factored big in John Bel Edwards’ win. When a candidate wins a statewide election by a mere 40,000 votes — out of more than 1.5 million votes cast — pretty much everything that worked in the winner’s favor provided the difference. Two of the largest blocs of voters in Edwards’ winning coalition, however, deserve special mention: African Americans and women.

Blacks comprise slightly more than 31% of the Louisiana electorate, and women make up 55% — the largest demographic in the state. Both turned out in large numbers in the Nov. 16 runoff. By all estimates, Edwards garnered at least 95% of the African American vote. While it’s impossible to determine how women voted, polls consistently showed Edwards’ support among women was between 56% and 59%. That “gender gap” between Edwards and Republican Eddie Rispone, like the governor’s overwhelming support among African Americans, helped put him over the top.

• Suburbs are the new swing vote. For generations, statewide politics was a geopolitical game in which upstate rural parishes and black voters more or less canceled each other out while Cajun voters determined who won. Nowadays, Cajuns are so reliably Republican that they’re no longer in play for Democrats. The new paradigm is all rural parishes versus urban parishes, with suburbs tilting the balance. This reflects a national trend that factored significantly in the 2018 mid term elections.

Suburban parishes typically lean Republican, but many of their voters will cross party lines if the Republican candidate is weak or flawed and the Democrat is conservative enough to appeal to them. In St. Tammany, where Republicans outnumber Democrats two-to-one, Edwards got just over 40% of the vote. In Jefferson, which has the same raw number of Republicans as St. Tammany, he got 57%. Edwards won re-election not because he carried all the suburbs but rather because he carried enough of them.

Echoing that takeaway from a slightly different angle, pollster and demographer Greg Rigamer told Gambit: “Edwards crushed Rispone in the state’s four largest parishes. He lost a little ground in the next four largest parishes, and then he slides from there. If a candidate can build a significant lead in the eight largest parishes, he or she can't be beat.”

• Louisiana politics is becoming nationalized. Across America, both political parties have tried for years to nationalize state and local elections to suit their purposes. In conservative Louisiana, the GOP has led the charge for decades — and the gubernatorial runoff was the closest it has come yet to succeeding. Credit President Donald Trump for that, but note that he was a double-edged sword. He drove as many anti-Trump voters to the polls as he did supporters.

Meanwhile, Louisiana’s down-ballot races between Democrats and Republicans all followed the same pattern — Republicans garnered roughly 56% of the vote to 44% for the Democrats. Edwards convinced 51% of the voters to focus on state issues in his race, but the other statewide results reflect Louisiana’s new normal.