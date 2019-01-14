Known to locals as O.C. Haley Blvd., this rejuvenated business corridor in Central City is a cultural and dining destination for city residents as well as tourists. The Southern Food & Beverage Museum has exhibits, demonstrations, kids' programs and classes, plus it houses The Museum of the American Cocktail. Ashe Cultural Arts Center offers classes, social events, theater, interactive programs and art exhibits focusing on African heritage. The New Orleans Jazz Market stages periodic concerts by the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, and its Bolden Bar is open Thursday through Saturday nights with free live music. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center shows foreign, independent and alternative films.

Who you’ll see: The culturally curious, neighborhood residents, locals dining out.

Where to eat: Cafe Reconcile, a restaurant training ground for at-risk youth, serves New Orleans dishes during weekday lunches, or the food incubator/food court Roux Carre offers a variety of cuisines.

Where to drink: Bolden Bar or Casa Borrega, which serves Mexico City street food, margaritas, mezcal and drinks from Cuba and Brazil in a funky folk art-bedecked restaurant with live music in the courtyard Friday and Saturday.

Where to watch others get hammered: The Friday Night Fights Gym holds outdoor fights three times a year, drawing more than 1,000 spectators to watch amateur boxing matches as well as intermissions filled with spectacles including dance routines, burlesque, drag shows and more.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

Known as Dryades Street until the late 1980s, this neighborhood was a hub for minority-owned businesses — African-American, Jewish, Italian and German. During the Jim Crow era, it became a hotspot for hearing black musicians barred from other venues and was an incubator for the civil rights movement.