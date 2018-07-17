Hey Blake,
I know about the Jazz and of course the Pelicans, but someone told me New Orleans once had a professional women's basketball team. What can you tell me about it?
Dear reader,
The New Orleans Pride women's basketball team was formed soon after the city's professional NBA franchise, the New Orleans Jazz, left the city for Salt Lake City in 1979. The Pride was part of the Women's Professional Basketball League (WBL).
The local team was the brainchild of basketball fan Steve Brown, a stockbroker who also won a contest to name the Jazz in 1974. When the Jazz left, Brown convinced one of his clients, Dr. John Simpson, to invest in a women's franchise for the city. Simpson and his wife Claudette became the majority owners of the New Orleans Pride, with Brown as general manager. The team's name was chosen from among nearly 700 entries in a contest.
The Pride's first head coach was Butch van Breda Kolff, the often-bombastic but popular figure known for coaching the first two seasons of the New Orleans Jazz. The Pride played its home opener in the Superdome Nov. 15, 1979. Despite a record crowd for a WBL game (8,452 fans), the Pride lost to the New York Stars. Other Pride games were played at Tulane University and, in later seasons, at the University of New Orleans.
After a 22-13 record that inaugural season, van Breda Kolff led the Pride to the WBL playoffs in the team's first year. He led the team to the playoffs in its second season but was dismissed by the team in March 1981. Both the team and the league dissolved later that year.