El Guapo (www.elguapobitters.com), the maker of cocktail bitters, mixers and syrups, is about to open a new home, relocating from its Gretna headquarters to an office and production facility at 3950 Tchoupitoulas St.
The company will produce bitters, syrups and mixers in the new spot and handle wholesale and retail shipments. El Guapo currently is available at Coutelier, Keife & Co. and White’s Mercantile and soon will be available at Dirty Coast and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport terminal. Its products were included in last year’s Neiman Marcus holiday catalog, and the company is expanding to private labeling and co-packing relationships with other brands.
“We are sort of using this facility as a proof of concept to show that our bitters line is viable and that our drink mixers and syrups sell well,” says El Guapo CEO Christa Cotton. “Hopefully before long, our bank will allow us to go out and find a production facility that is three to four times larger than this one, and we will start this whole process all over again with a larger manufacturing operation.”
The company has grown to six employees, and El Guapo is the only Louisiana company to have won four Good Food awards, which recognize taste, quality and the use of sustainably sourced ingredients. Cotton is a recent graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.
El Guapo also outfitted an Airstream trailer and a Citroen truck as mobile cocktail bars for events.
El Guapo will sell customizable holiday packs of drink mixers at New Orleans’ Costco location Nov. 14-17 and Dec. 12-15. It offers bitters-of-the-month subscriptions.