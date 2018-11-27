If you were hoping your Christmas stocking would contain tickets to the touring production of "Hamilton" coming to the Saenger Theatre in March 2019 — you can stop with the pleading letters to Santa.

A Saenger official confirms that "Hamilton" tickets will not be on sale until after the holiday season.

The smash hit musical — winner of both the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize — will have 23 performances at the Saenger Mar. 12-31, 2019 as part of the Broadway in New Orleans series. Both U.S. touring productions of the show have been selling out the houses where they play, with top tickets going for about $450.

Saenger season ticket subscribers had first dibs on "Hamilton," though, and some subscribers have put their tickets on secondary sale websites at dizzying prices.

On StubHub, for instance, $400 will get you a ticket somewhere in the sides of the Saenger balcony for the March 23 performance, while seats in the center orchestra section start at $999 and go up to $2,248. (Maybe you have a very rich Santa ... ?)

Meanwhile, WWL-TV warns that some scam websites already are hawking fake tickets. The Saenger has created an online signup for those interested in getting word when tickets actually go on sale, and does not recommend purchasing tickets from anywhere except the Saenger box office or Ticketmaster.

