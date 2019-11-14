In New Orleans, Thanksgiving fare has many faces that are less conventional than a seated turkey dinner. Gambit uncovered a few of the more interesting ways people are gobbling up the holiday spirit around town this year.
Home Slice Pies has been popping up at the Elysian Bar (2317 Burgundy St.), selling slices and mini pies in flavors like pear amaretto, chocolate bourbon pecan and cranberry lime cosmopolitan. Home Slice’s owner is Angie McGuiness, who is a member of Elysian Bar’s kitchen crew when she’s not selling pies.
The next Home Slice pop-up is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 in the parlor of the Elysian Bar. The theme of this pre-Thanksgiving pop-up is “Home Slice for the Holidays,” and it will feature pies that remind McGuiness of being home with family.
“I thought it would be especially nice for industry workers like myself who often can’t make it to holiday dinner to still be able to get a taste of Thanksgiving,” she says. The pie selection will feature flavors like chai spiced sweet potato, cranberry mascarpone and eggnog sugar cream pie. For those who prefer their pie a la mode, Sundae Best, the ice cream parlor at Hotel Peter and Paul, will provide the scoops.
On Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ is popping up at Wrong Iron on the Greenway (3532 Toulouse St.) with a smoky Thanksgiving-themed barbecue. It will serve smoked turkey, smoked sweet potato casserole with candied pecan topping and smoked apple pie in addition to smoked brisket and corn grits.
The annual favorite from Parkway Bakery & Tavern (538 Hagan Ave.), the Thanksgiving turkey po-boy, made an early appearance this year on Oct. 26 at a fundraiser for the Al Copeland Foundation and cancer research, held at Port Orleans Brewing Co. The sandwich typically is available at Parkway only on Wednesdays in November and attracts a line of customers stretching longer than a Leidenheimer loaf. For the remaining November Wednesdays, a $50 #IDidItForTheTurkey donation to the Al Copeland Foundation buys customers the privilege of skipping the line, as well as a Thanksgiving po-boy, order of sweet potato fries and a drink.
Piece of Meat Butcher (3301 Bienville St.) also is getting in on the Thanksgiving sandwich action. On Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 3, it will serve its version, which features oven-roasted brined turkey, homemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, basil mayonnaise and a selection of veggies and herbs typically found in stuffing, minus the bread. It’s all packed into a toasted onion bun with side of gravy for $18.