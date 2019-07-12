The Rolling Stones' long-awaited show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been pushed back a day due to weather conditions, according the Superdome website and announcements on its social media. All tickets will be honored for Monday, July 15, the message said.
Several events have been rescheduled or postponed.
The Running of the NOLA Bulls has been postponed to Aug. 24. The annual event modeled on the bull runs of Pamplona, Spain but featuring roller derby league members with plastic bats in the place of bulls, was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, July 13.
Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre has cancelled the Friday and Saturday evening shows of "She Loves Me." Shows have been added at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The 6th Street Get Down at Miel Brewery Saturday, July 13 has been cancelled.
City Park is closed through Sunday, July 14.