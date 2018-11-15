Billy Delle, a fixture on WWOZ-FM for more than two decades with his "Records From the Crypt" radio show, has died from complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the station announced this morning. He was 76.

Delle's Wednesday night show — consisting of obscure and rare 45s from the world of 1950s and 1960s New Orleans R&B — was one of 'OZs most recognizable, with his thick New Orleans accent urging listeners to "throw open your windows and turn it up loud, turn it up proud."

Broadcasting from the station since the early 1980s, Delle was the first recipient of WWOZ's "Guardians of the Groove" award, which was presented to him at Gambit's Big Easy Awards. He was part of the station's golden age with other DJs like John Sinclair, Jivin' Gene, Brown Sugar and Ernie K-Doe. Delle left WWOZ in 2011.

A funeral service for Delle will be held at L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.