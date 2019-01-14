Harrison Avenue has everything its vibrant Lakeview neighborhood needs, including schools, banks, a library, dining, retailers, a grocery store, a public library, salons and more. The four-lane streets are manicured and on the end near New Orleans City Park provide free parking in lots on the neutral ground. The ambience is that of a cohesive neighborhood, where baristas know their customers’ names and the variety of dining options draws visitors from other parts of the city. Shopping includes the longtime anchor Little Miss Muffin, Angelique and Swoon clothing stores and Lil Pnuts toy store.

Who you’ll see: Parents with strollers, neighborhood residents, schoolchildren

Where to eat: Chef Susan Spicer’s casual eatery Mondo for wood-fired pizzas, fresh fish and locally sourced produce or Cava for Creole/Cajun dishes.

Where to drink: Top-shelf margaritas at El Gato Negro, or grab a stool at the neighborhood watering hole Parlays, which reportedly has the longest bar in Orleans Parish.

Where to shop outside: The Harrison Avenue Marketplace takes over the parking lot of Lakeview Grocery on the second Wednesday of most months, with an evening (5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.) of live music and 70 vendors offering arts and crafts, food, services and more.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

West End Boulevard, which cuts perpendicular across Harrison Avenue, used to be the New Canal Basin, a waterway that allowed boat traffic between downtown and Lake Pontchartrain between 1835 and the 1950s, when it was filled and turned into a roadway.