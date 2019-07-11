Gambit Event Picks!

Tales of the Cocktail

Royal Sonesta New Orleans

Six days of celebrating the cocktail, with seminars, tastings, pop-ups, competitions and more, many open to the public, some by invitation only at various locations throughout the metro area. Prices vary by event. www.talesofthecocktail.org Read more

Cruise Night

Brewster's Restaurant and Lounge
Free

The Antique Auto Club of St. Bernards antique car or truck event, and everyone is welcome to attend. Read more

Pig & Punch

Crescent Park
$40

Fundraiser to benefit KIPP New Orleans Schools, Hogs for the Cause, Tales of the Cocktail and New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and Assistance Foundation, with large-batch cocktails, whole-hog cooking, live music and merchandise. www.brownpapertickets.com Read more

Family Day in the Park

A.L. Davis Park

Re:BYLT (Regarding Building Young Leaders Today) Leadership Development Agency and City of Love Church will host music, wellness and spiritual encouragement event plus giveaway of 500 backpacks with school supplies, 500 dental bags with oral supplies, haircuts and braiding, food and gift cards. Read more

Spirited Awards

Orpheum Theater
$100

Tales of the Cocktail's annual program honors bars, bartenders, writers and cocktail experts, with Patrick and the Swayzees as musical guests at the after hours party. www.talesofthecocktail.org Read more

Bayou St. John Walking Tour

The Pitot House
$30

Stroll through 300 years of history in one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood with a walking tour encompassing Pitot House, Faubourg Pontchartrain and St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue. www.louisianalandmarks.org Read more

Film Talks

St. Tammany Art Association

Four-week series with professors and filmmakers in conversation, with screenings, sponsored by the St. Tammany Art Association and the Pontchartrain Film Festival. Read more

Duck Fest

Gabrielle Restaurant 

The restaurant offers a special menu for July to duck, with a variety of dishes from appetizers to dessert, with giveaways and more. www.gabriellerestaurant.com Read more

History Camp

Jean Baptiste Lang House
$20

The Old Mandeville Historic Association sponsors a camp for those entering grades 3 and 4, with information about architecture, traditions and culture. adelefoster@gamail.com Read more

Haunted Feast at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel

Bourbon Orleans Hotel
$21

Three-course dinner may or may not feature some unwanted guests, preceded by tour of the paranormal aspects of the hotel, with a menu includes a choice of seafood gumbo, grilled raven and vampire garlic, southern fried Cthulhu, hangman’s steak and a deathly delicious chocolate cake. www.bour… Read more

MechaCon Anime Convention

Hyatt Regency new Orleans

Anime convention with an overall theme to bring attendees to a 24th century setting aboard Crescent Station, a diplomatic outpost located in the outer solar system, between Jupiter and Saturn cosplay-optional ball, panels, signings, industry guests, cosplay contest, electronic gaming room an… Read more

Friday Nights at NOMA: "Safar" musical performance with Mahmoud Chouki and Oscar Rossignoli

New Orleans Museum of Art of Art

Friday Nights at NOMA features an exciting lineup of programs in 2019: live music, movies, children’s activities, and more. Regular admission prices apply—NOMA members are FREE—but there is no extra charge for programs or films. All galleries, the Museum Shop, and Café NOMA remain open till 9 pm. Read more

Family Block Party

National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen
$10

Inaugural gathering for all ages featuring resources and activities like art, food, history and more, with kids free. www.nationalww2museum.org Read more

