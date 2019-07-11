Upcoming Events
Six days of celebrating the cocktail, with seminars, tastings, pop-ups, competitions and more, many open to the public, some by invitation only at various locations throughout the metro area. Prices vary by event. www.talesofthecocktail.org Read more
The festival features punk rock, skateboarding and more at local venues Read more
Sale includes annuals, perennials, roses, gingers, edibles, succulents and native plants. www.neworleanscitypark.com Read more
Friends of the Cabildo walking tour reveals the history behind the commercial district, from the plantation beginnings through the explosive American growth during peak years from 1830–1860, to the present. www.friendsofthecabildo.org Read more
Hunting and fishing show includes seminars daily, celebrities, products and more. www.louisianasportsmanshow.com Read more
Information on staying health, screenings, advice, food, music, fitness and panel discussions. (504) 592-6551. www.noehospital.org Read more
Find the best flower worthy of pressing and make a flower press, gather blossoms and use the materials provided. www.neworlenscitypark.com Read more
Pastry chef Patricia Mortaon covers basic tricks for biscuits, pie dough and scones. www.natfab.org Read more
St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Harvey will include a variety of items, certificates and memorabilia, plus buffet dinner, wine bar and music to benefit local ministries. Read more
A belated Bastille Day celebration of French cuisine in four courses, family style Read more
Female poets from St. Tammany and elsewhere will read or perform original works for Her Voice! , an ongoing worldwide 100,000 Poets for Change movement, open to women and men and as audience members but not “child friendly” event. www.womenscenterforhealing.org Read more
The Antique Auto Club of St. Bernards antique car or truck event, and everyone is welcome to attend. Read more
The festival features punk rock, skateboarding and more at local venues Read more
Mulit-day secondhand sale with clothing, books, furniture, art, toys and more. www.shirchadash.org Read more
Hunting and fishing show includes seminars daily, celebrities, products and more. www.louisianasportsmanshow.com Read more
The vegan festival will feature yoga, music, food and more! Read more
Fundraiser to benefit KIPP New Orleans Schools, Hogs for the Cause, Tales of the Cocktail and New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and Assistance Foundation, with large-batch cocktails, whole-hog cooking, live music and merchandise. www.brownpapertickets.com Read more
Learn about opportunities to participate in community theater on stage, backstage and front--of-house, plus membership packages to see the productions. (985) 643-0556. www.slidelllittletheatre.org Read more
Re:BYLT (Regarding Building Young Leaders Today) Leadership Development Agency and City of Love Church will host music, wellness and spiritual encouragement event plus giveaway of 500 backpacks with school supplies, 500 dental bags with oral supplies, haircuts and braiding, food and gift cards. Read more
The Radical Buffoons announce their upcoming season with food and beverages, plus music and a chance to win a pair of tickets for the upcoming season. www.facebook.com/theradbuffs/ Read more
Tales of the Cocktail's annual program honors bars, bartenders, writers and cocktail experts, with Patrick and the Swayzees as musical guests at the after hours party. www.talesofthecocktail.org Read more
Lucinda Weed, brand ambassador for St. Germain, will participate in the cocktail mixing series, with a variety of cocktails. www.byateramericanbistro.com Read more
Mulit-day secondhand sale with clothing, books, furniture, art, toys and more. www.shirchadash.org Read more
Island-hopping taste adventure of tropical locations, one per week, through Sept. 1, with a special menu and a specialty run cocktail, with proceeds benefiting the Coral Restoration Foundation. www.station6nola.com Read more
Team competition for glory, honor and Auction House Market gift cards. Read more
Krewe de Tech hosts Ed Branley as he speaks about this computer system. Read more
Island-hopping taste adventure of tropical locations, one per week, through Sept. 1, with a special menu and a specialty run cocktail, with proceeds benefiting the Coral Restoration Foundation. www.station6nola.com Read more
Stroll through 300 years of history in one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood with a walking tour encompassing Pitot House, Faubourg Pontchartrain and St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue. www.louisianalandmarks.org Read more
Four-course tequila pairing dinner and an interactive Margarita 101 session. www.nolerestaurant.com Read more
Second of four dinners in a summer series at each of Chef Emeril Lagasse's local restaurants, with a five courses created by the chefs de cuisine. www.emerilsrestaurants.com Read more
Four-week series with professors and filmmakers in conversation, with screenings, sponsored by the St. Tammany Art Association and the Pontchartrain Film Festival. Read more
Island-hopping taste adventure of tropical locations, one per week, through Sept. 1, with a special menu and a specialty run cocktail, with proceeds benefiting the Coral Restoration Foundation. www.station6nola.com Read more
The Old Mandeville Historic Association sponsors a camp for those entering grades 3 and 4, with information about architecture, traditions and culture. adelefoster@gamail.com Read more
Three-course dinner may or may not feature some unwanted guests, preceded by tour of the paranormal aspects of the hotel, with a menu includes a choice of seafood gumbo, grilled raven and vampire garlic, southern fried Cthulhu, hangman’s steak and a deathly delicious chocolate cake. www.bour… Read more
Chef Andrea Apuzzo prepares a menu of small plates with wines and cordials. www.andreasrestaurant.com Read more
Mardi Gras historian and publisher Arthur Hardy hosts dinner in support of Family Promise of St. Tammany Parish. For tickets, email director@fpstp.org or (985) 201-7221. Read more
Author and speaker Iyanla Vanzant holds an inspiration and interactive event. www.saengernola.com Read more
Island-hopping taste adventure of tropical locations, one per week, through Sept. 1, with a special menu and a specialty run cocktail, with proceeds benefiting the Coral Restoration Foundation. www.station6nola.com Read more
Anime convention with an overall theme to bring attendees to a 24th century setting aboard Crescent Station, a diplomatic outpost located in the outer solar system, between Jupiter and Saturn cosplay-optional ball, panels, signings, industry guests, cosplay contest, electronic gaming room an… Read more
The Old Mandeville Historic Association sponsors a camp for those entering grades 3 and 4, with information about architecture, traditions and culture. adelefoster@gamail.com Read more
Friday Nights at NOMA features an exciting lineup of programs in 2019: live music, movies, children’s activities, and more. Regular admission prices apply—NOMA members are FREE—but there is no extra charge for programs or films. All galleries, the Museum Shop, and Café NOMA remain open till 9 pm. Read more
Pet adoption event with Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society. www.paws4life.org. Read more
Inaugural gathering for all ages featuring resources and activities like art, food, history and more, with kids free. www.nationalww2museum.org Read more
Presentation of awards at the finale of the Emerge Summit honoring millennials in 19 categories. www.millennialawards.com/tix Read more
This free family event features classic cars displayed in historic St. John District with live and DJ music in many downtown entertainment venues. Read more
Ten fights for men and women,with seven guest performances take to the stage at the outdoor ring. Veterans free. (504) 522-2707. Read more
Island-hopping taste adventure of tropical locations, one per week, through Sept. 1, with a special menu and a specialty run cocktail, with proceeds benefiting the Coral Restoration Foundation. www.station6nola.com Read more