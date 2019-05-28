TUESDAY 28
Pizza With a Purpose.^ Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown~, 615 S. Carrollton Ave.~ — The restaurant will donate 25 percent of sales during the fundraiser for Lighthouse Louisiana, the nonprofit organization that assists people with disabilities through services, employment and advocacy. www.louisianalighthouse.org
Trivia Tuesdays.^ Auction House Market~, 801 Magazine St.~ — Teams compete for Auction House Market gift cards. Free admission. 6 p.m.
"Why You Need to Virtualize Your Life, Part 1".^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Ed Branley focuses on VMWare Workstation at this Krewe de Tech presentation. Free admission. 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 29
Identifying Poisonous Plants.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Abita Springs Branch~, 71683 Leveson St., Abita Springs~ — A Louisiana Master Gardener discusses plants such as poison ivy, oak and sumac and common treatments. www.stpl.bibliocommons.com. 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY 30
Marty Gras.^ Tipitina's~, 501 Napoleon Ave.~ — The fundraiser for the Marty Hurley Band Endowment at Brother Martin High School features Bag of Donuts, Peabody, Bucktown All-Stars, the school's stage band and guests. www.brothermartin.com. Tickets $25-$100. 6 p.m.
On Point Live!.^ The National WWII Museum~, 945 Magazine St. ~ — The NPR show does a live recording to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and host David Folkenflik discusses the invasion with museum curators and historians, including Walter Isaacson. Tickets $25. 6 p.m.
FRIDAY 31
Columbia Street Block Party.^ North Columbia Street~ — This free family event features classic cars displayed in the historic St. John District and live music and DJs in nearby entertainment venues. 6:30 p.m.
Dinner and a ZOOvie.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The zoo screens the animated movie "Incredibles 2," and food vendors are open. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. 8 p.m.
Friday Nights at NOMA.^ New Orleans Museum of Art ~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Friday Nights at NOMA features music, movies, children’s activities and more. There's music by Susanne Ortner and a gallery talk about "You Are Here: A Brief History of Photography and Place." Free with museum admission. www.noma.org. 5 p.m.
Innocence Project New Orleans Gala.^ The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans~, 6 Canal St.~ — "Celebrate Freedom. Gather for Justice" is the theme for the benefit with cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and performances by Young Brave Hunters and The Roots of Music. www.ip-no.org. Tickets $150-$225. 6:30 p.m.
Orchid Society Show and Sale.^ Lakeside Shopping Center~, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The three-day show and sale features exhibits of blooming plants, vendors and more. Exhibits closed for judging Saturday until noon. Through Sunday. www.neworleansorchidsociety.org. 10 a.m.
Symphony Book Fair.^ Lakefront Airport~, 6801 Franklin Ave.~ — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and LPO Volunteers benefit event includes books, art, CDs, DVDs, sheet music and more. $15 early admission 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, free thereafter, through Sunday. www.lpovolunteers.org. 9 a.m.
SATURDAY 1
Big Easy Con.^ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center~, 900 Convention Center Blvd.~ — The two-day pop culture convention features gaming, sci-fi, cosplay and fantasy, the family-friendly Big Easy Con Jr., artist alley and makers market. Zachary Levi is slated to appear. Also Sunday. www.bigeasycon.com. Tickets $10-$374. 10 a.m.
Bullet-proof Native Plants.^ New Orleans Botanical Garden~, 5 Victory Ave.~ — Environmentalist and author Marc Pastorek discusses easy-to-grow native plants and describes how to use them in the landscape. For information call (504) 483-9473 or email scapley@nocp.org. Tickets $12. 10:30 a.m.
In the SoFAB Kitchen.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Serigne Mbaye demonstrates dishes that reflect his journey through the culinary world from Africa to the Crescent City. www.natfab.org. 1 p.m.
Junior Ranger Day.^ Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge Ridge Trail~, 20876 Chef Menteur Highway~ — Young explorers can participate in activities and win prizes as part of the National Trails Day celebration. www.fws.gov/southeastlouisiana. Free admission. 9 a.m.
Librarypalooza.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The kickoff for summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, includes games, crafts, live music and appearances by "Star Wars" characters from the 501st Legion and the Rebel Alliance. www.jplibrary.net 10 a.m. Also 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jane O'Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
New Orleans Oyster Festival.^ Woldenberg Park~, 1 Canal St~ — There are oyster shucking and eating contests, live music, food vendors and more. Also Sunday. www.neworleansoysterfestival.org. Free admission. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Researching Your New Orleans Property.^ New Orleans Jazz Museum~, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — Robert J. Cangelosi Jr., adjunct lecturer at the Tulane University School of Architecture, presents a program on historic home research. www.friendsofthecabildo.org. Tickets $20-$25. 9:30 a.m.
Volksfest.^ Deutsches Haus~, 1700 Moss St. ~ — The traditional German celebration of the beginning of summer includes Maypole dancing and music by Prost, a kids' area, a scavenger hunt and a Volksmarch with traditional German dishes and more than 25 beers available. www.deutscheshaus.org. Admission $5. 11 a.m.
SUNDAY 2
Bowl-A-Palooza.^ Rock ’n' Bowl~, 3000 S Carrollton Ave.~ — Boys Town Louisiana day at the alleys includes bowling, music, food, a silent auction, a glitter buffet and Disco Amigos. www.attend.boystown.org/louisiana. Tickets $30. 1 p.m.
"Party Like It's 1969".^ Hyatt Regency New Orleans~, 601 Loyola Ave.~ — The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana celebrates 50 years with games, music, food and cocktails. www.kidneyla.org. Tickets $75. 11 a.m.
MONDAY 3
Feminist Frameworks.^ Glitter Box~, 1109 Royal St., Suite A~ — The introductory workshop covers the history and ideologies of feminism and explores personal practice of feminism and activism. 6 p.m.
SPORTS
Baby Cakes.^ Shrine on Airline~, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — The New Orleans baseball team plays the Iowa Cubs. www.milb.com/new-orleans. Tickets $5. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
BOOKS
Anne Boyd Rioux.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — The author discusses "Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters." www.noma.org. Noon. Thursday.
Bryan Camp.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Gather The Fortunes: A Crescent City Novel." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Candice Proctor and Michael Allen Zell.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The authors discuss their new books, "Who Slays the Wicked: A Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery" and "City Krystal Soulman," respectively. www.jplibrary.net 7 p.m. Wednesday.
David Mizejewski.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs "Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife." www.barnesandnoble.com. 7 p.m. Friday.
R. D. Roldan.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "A Blind Man and his Monkey." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
S. Derby Gisclair.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author presents and signs "Early Baseball in New Orleans: A History of 19th Century Play." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Suzie Hunt.^ Lori's Art Depot and Community Art Center~, 1827 Front St., Slidell~ — The author signs her debut novel, "Weathering the Storm," and there is a reception. 5 p.m. Wednesday. Also at Camellia City Farmers Market~, 1808 Front St., Slidell at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Tony Horwitz.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author signs his book "Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Friday.
ON STAGE
"The Best of Sinatra.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Spenser Racca brings Ol' Blue Eyes back with hits such as "Fly Me to the Moon," "I've Got You Under My Skin" and "Come Fly With Me." www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $29-$64. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
"Come From Away".^ Saenger Theater~, 1111 Canal St~ — The Tony and Drama Desk Award- winning musical is based on the true story of the small town In Newfoundland that welcomed 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11. www.saengernola.com. Tickets $59-$205. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
"How To Kill A Diva".^ Teatro Wego!~, 177 Sala Ave., Westwego~ — Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the premiere of Glyn Bailey's story of an insufferable soprano nearing the end of her career who battles a young rival, an old lover and the homicidal chorus of a financially failing opera house. Tickets $20-$35. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
"I Do...I Don't...".^ Cutting Edge Theater~, 747 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — The musical cabaret explores aspects of love. Ronald Brister, Suzette Ferrari, Jennifer Gesvantner and Lauren Turner perform. www.cuttingedgetheater.com. Tickets $25-$35. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
"Le Grande Legrand".^ Monkey Hill Bar~, 6100 Magazine St.~ — Philip Melancon, Heidi Melancon and Hector Ventura present a cabaret show featuring the works of the prolific French composer and Oscar winner Michel Legrand, including "Summer of '42," "Brian's Song," "What Are You doing the Rest of Your Life" and "The Windmills of Your Mind." (504) 202-0986. Tickets $15. 8 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Sunday
"Sleeping Beauty".^ Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts~, 325 Minor St~ — Patchwork Players present the fairy tale for for young audiences. www.rivertowntheaters.com. Tickets $10. Shows at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday
The Victory Belles.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — A female vocal trio reminiscent of The Andrews Sisters and other groups of the war era sing a repertoire of 1940s and patriotic tunes. www.nationalww2museum. Tickets $25-$60. 12:45 p.m. Wednesday
"The Zero Hour".^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Drag muppet Eureeka Starfish hosts a talk show featuring guests such as drag queens, performers, musicians, comedians and others. Tickets $10. 8 p.m. Thursday
DANCE
Komenka Spring Concert.^ Loyola University New Orleans, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall~, 6363 St. Charles Ave.~ — The ethnic dance and music ensemble performs two shows with art representing a variety of nations and regions, including a Chinese ribbon dance by the children of the New Orleans School of Ballet. www.buytickets.at/komenka. Tickets $10-$15. 2 p.m. Sunday
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m. 9 p.m. Monday.
Bob Kuhn.^ Monkey Hill Bar~, 6100 Magazine St.~ — 7 p.m. Sunday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Chris Champagne.^ Monkey Hill Bar~, 6100 Magazine St.~ — 8 p.m. Thursday.
Close Me Out.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Local storytellers recount inebriated adventures. Andrew Healan hosts. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Catastrophe.^ Lost Love Lounge~, 2529 Dauphine St.~ — Cassidy Henehan hosts a stand-up show. 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues, Big Mama's Lounge~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The best of the best The New Movement has to offer. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Haeg and Butts Presents:.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — The weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy, and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Manifesto!.^ Zeitgeist Theatre and Lounge~, 6621 St. Claude Ave., Arabi~ — The improv comedy troupe performs. www.zeitgeistnola.org. 9 p.m. Friday.
Morphed Anniversary Special.^ Southern Rep Theatre~, 2541 Bayou Road~ — The second anniversary of half-standup, half-sketch comedy show features Anthony Scontrino, Katie East, Marguerite C. Shipley, Byron Broussard and Jeff Buck. Tickets $10. 8:15 p.m. Friday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A standup comedy show hosted by Clark Taylor features local veterans, up-and-comers, touring acts and guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A different show each week features local TNM talent and a specialty showcase. 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians present the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The show is a mashup of the concepts of "American Ninja Warrior," "Saturday Night Live" and "Who's Line Is It Anyway?" 8 p.m. Thursday.
Think You're Funny?.^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m. 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase features standup, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.
The XX Comedy Show with hosts Xander Bilyk & Briana Augustus.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — A showcase of New Orleans fem and queer-friendly comics and their allies, poets and performers. 8 p.m. Monday.
ART OPENINGS
Carol Robinson Gallery~, 840 Napoleon Ave.~ — "Interdependence" is an exhibition of new work by Cathy Hegman, through June 29; opening reception at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Crescent City Brewhouse~, 527 Decatur St.~ — The show features work by Scotty Art, James Garcia, Larry McEwen, Richard F. Slienlecki, Robert Ellies, Magnolia Special School, Steve, Tracie Sowell and Richard Lincoln; opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Gallery 600 Julia~, 600 Julia St.~ — "Chasing Light" is an exhibition of country and city life in small format paintings by plein-air artist Steve Bourgeois, through June 30; opening receptionat 6 p.m. Saturday.
Jonathan Ferrara Gallery~, 400 Julia St.~ — "Playfully Serious" is an exhibition of narrative paintings by Kerra Taylor, through July 15; also "KYORAI (Coming and Going)," an exhibition by portrait artist Akihiko Sugiura, through July 15; opening reception at 5 p.m. Saturday.
LeMieux Galleries~, 332 Julia St.~ — "Southern Feast" features new paintings by Billy Solitario, through July 27; opening reception at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Virtual Idylls" features projection-based installations by Courtney Egan; opening Thursday.
HAPPENINGS
Julia Street Art Walk.^ Julia Street~, 300 to 600 blocks~ — Warehouse District galleries open new shows. 6 p.m. Saturday
MUSEUMS
Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St.~ — "Hinge Pictures: Eight Women Artists Occupy the Third Dimension" features work by women relating to European modernism, through June 16. www.cacno.org.
Gallier Historic House~, 1132 Royal St.~ —Summer Dress exhibition reveals a seasonal déeor during the period of the home, including swapped fabrics for curtains, rugs and bedclothes. Through Sept. 3. www.hgghh.org.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square" is an exhibition about Don Andres Almonester and his daughter Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St. — "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana" features Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items; "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond" has interactive displays and artifacts, ongoing. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — The "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit features sequined prayer flags by Tina Girouard with Haitian artists, through June 16; "Tim Duffy: Blue Muse" features 30 tintypes depicting folk musicians from across the South; "You are Here: A Brief History of Photography and Place" explores the relationship between photography and location, through July 28; "Paper Revolutions: French Drawings from the New Orleans Museum of Art," tracing the politics of draftsmanship in the 18th and 19th centuries, through July 14. www.noma.org.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Vernacular Voices Self-Taught, Outside and Visionary Art from the Permanent Collection," through July 14; Margarita Barera, multi-media sculptural work, presented by the Center For Southern Craft and Design, through Sunday; "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bonge," abstract expressionist work from throughout her life; through Sept. 8. www.ogdenmuseum.org.
Tulane University, Jones Hall~, 6801 Freret St.~ — "The Laurel Valley Plantation Photographs of Philip M. Denman" features 40 years of photographic documentation of the Thibodaux plantation, through June 14. www.tulane.edu.
Williams Research Center~, 410 Chartres St.~ "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" explores diverse influences, cultures and musicians through history, through Aug. 4. www.hnoc.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market features local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital (2614 Jefferson Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; Bywater at Rusty Rainbow (Chartres and Piety Streets) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; Rivertown (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market has more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harvest Farmers Market.^ St. Roch Market~, 2381 St Claude Ave~ — Join HarvestNola at St. Roch Market New Orleans and take your pick from a variety of farm-fresh goodies, including produce, dairy, baked goods, flowers and more. Free admission. 2 p.m. Thursday, Sunday, Monday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly Monday market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
St. Bernard Seafood Market.^ Delacroix Pier~, 5565 Delacrois Highway, St. Bernard~ — Semiannual market and pier party features wild-caught seafood and other vendors, plus airboat rides. (504) 579-2173. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.