TUESDAY 1
Baubles and Bubbly for Beethoven.^ Besthoff Home~, 1931 State St.~ — The cocktail party features music by Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra musicians and designer boutique fashions from the Encore Shop in the benefit hosted by the symphony's volunteer supporters. www.symphonyvolunteers.org. Tickets $85-$100. 6 p.m.
Beard Foundation's Taste America Pop-up Dinner.^ Justine~, 225 Chartres St.~ — The foundation's dinner series chef Justin Devillier and visiting chef Brooke Williamson. www.jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica. Tickets $175-$225. 6 p.m.
A History of Carnival series.^ Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — State Museum historian Karen Leathem leads a four session adult history class. www.friendsofthecabildo.org. Tickets $60-$75. 6 p.m.
“Inner Allies and Adversaries — The Anima and Animus in Jungian Psychology”.^ First Unitarian Universalist Church~, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave.~ — The C. G. Jung Society presents a lecture by Elizabeth Colistra. www.jungneworleans.org. Tickets $10-$15. 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Members discuss the care of old garden roses. 6:30 p.m.
World War I Camouflage Discussion.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Madisonville branch~, 1123 Main St., Madisonville~ — Maritime hull art specialist Carol Olsen discusses the history of Razzle Dazzle WWI camouflage hull imagery, and highlights one decorated, locally built WWI ship from Madisonville’s Jahncke shipyard. www.sttammanylibrary.org. 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 2
Doll and Toy Fund Mixer.^ The Advocate Gallery, The New Orleans Advocate~, 840 St. Charles Ave.~ — The Gambit and the Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate | Nola.com hold a fundraiser for The Times-Picayune Doll & Toy Fund, which provides presents to underprivileged children, with food, drinks, raffles and giveaways. www.tpdollandtoyfund.org/donate. Suggested donation $15+. 5:30 p.m.
Game Night.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Slidell Branch~, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — Participants play board games. 6 p.m.
Jefferson Parish History.^ Jane O'Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library~, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey~ — Carolyn Kolb discusses the history of the parish. www.jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Lagniappe Lunch.^ Hermann-Grima Historic House~, 820 St. Louis Street~ — The brown bag lunch series features discussion of an item from the museum's collection Water provided. www.hgghh.org Free admission. 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY 3
In the Fold.^ Paper Machine~, 6330 St. Claude Ave.~ — There's food, drinks and more at the benefit for Antenna Gallery and it's upcoming programming, "Reflections on Water." www.antenna.works. Tickets $150. 7 p.m.
Wings & Wine.^ Northlake Nature Center~, 23135 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — The fundraiser for the Northlake Nature Center includes taste test contests, slide shows, a silent auction, food and beverages. www.northlakenature.org. Tickets $25-$30. 7 p.m.
FRIDAY 4
Albert D'Orlando Lectureship on Social Justice.^ First Unitarian Universalist Church~, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave.~ — Loyola Law professor Bill Quigley, Norris Henderson and Bruce Reilly discuss confronting racism in the criminal justice system. 7 p.m.
Family Fest.^ St. Ann School~, 4921 Meadowdale St.~ — The school festival includes live music, food, raffles, auctions, a fun run, games and more. Also Saturday. www.stannschool.org. 5 p.m.
Fore! Recovery Invitation.^ English Turn Golf & Country Club~, 1 Clubhouse Drive~ — The scramble format golf tournament includes food and beverages before the 12:30 shotgun start to benefit Bridge House/Grace House. www.bridgehouse.org. 11 a.m.
Greenway Soiree.^ The Cellar on St. Louis~, 2500 St. Louis St.~ — The benefit for the Friends of Lafitte Greenway includes music, food and drink. www.lafittegreenway.org. Tickets $25-$120. 6 p.m.
Movies in the Park.^ Burke Park~, Annunciation and Second streets~ — NORDC viewing of the Pixar animated Wall-E, with pre-show fitness and concessions available; movies begin at dusk. www.nordc.org. 6 p.m.
"Pianorama".^ Port Orleans Brewing Co.~, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St.~ — Marcia Ball headlines the fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma society's Light the Night Walk, with food, prizes auctions and more. www.events.lls.org. Tickets $75. 6 p.m.
Scales & Ales.^ Audubon Aquarium of the Americas~, 1 Canal St.~ — The fundraiser for the Aquarium of the Americas features beer, wine, cocktails, food, music and a salute to sharks. www.audubonnatureintitute.org $50-$125. 8 p.m.
Scream Island.^ Scouts Island~, 1034 Harrison Ave.~ — The immersive Halloween festival includes music, food, carnival rides, a kid's zone and horror haunts. Through Sunday. www.scoutislandscreampark.com. Tickets $20-$79. 6 p.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Seafood Festival.^ St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church~, 6425 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie~ — The church and school festival features live music, food, rides, games and more. Also Saturday and Sunday.
Signature Chefs Auction.^ Omni Royal Orleans~, 621 St. Louis St.~ — The March of Dimes benefit includes tastings by eight local chefs, silent and live auctions, music, cocktails and more. www.signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org. Tickets $60. 6 p.m.
SATURDAY 5
3K Warrior Bubble Run Walk.^ — The fundraising run benefits Fannie C. Williams Charter School's athletic department, and there is music, food, games and giveaways. www.fcwcs.org. Registration $5-$10. 9 a.m.
The Amazons Bake Sale.^ Fourtier Park~, 3100 Esplanade Ave. ~ — The benefit for breast cancer survivors features an Amazons parade demonstration and memorial walk to the bayou to distribute flowers. www.gumbomarie.com. Free admission. 9 a.m.
Beignet Fest.^ City Park Festival Grounds~, 1701 Wisner Blvd.~ — The festival features more than 30 beignet dishes, music, a kids' village, an art market and more to benefit the Tres Doux Foundation. www.beignetfest.com. Tickets $5-$40. 10 a.m.
Blues, Brews & BBQ.^ Docville Farm~, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet~ — There's live music, local and national craft beers, barbecue vendors and a harmonic workshop. www.business.stbernardchamber.org. Noon.
Deo Gratias Gala.^ St. Joseph Abbey Church~, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict~ — The fundraiser for the seminary college includes vespers, food and beverages from local vendors, music and an auction. www.saintjosephabbey.com. Tickets $100. 6 p.m.
Krewe de Pink Prom.^ The Jung Hotel & Residences~, 1500 Canal St.~ — The fundraiser for breast cancer research features music, a silent auction, raffles, prom photos, election of a king and queen. Pink attire encouraged. www.krewedepink.org. Tickets $50. 7 p.m.
Loup Garou Film Fest.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — Two-day festival includes films, and art show, filmmakers and others behind the scenes in the local and state motion picture industry. Also Sunday. Tickets $5. 8 p.m.
Pasta & Puccini.^ Sheraton New Orleans~, 500 Canal St.~ — The gala fundraiser for Jefferson Performing Arts Society includes live music from the JPAS Symphonic Orchestra and vocalists, a JPAS Theater Kids competition team, dinner and dancing to the JPAS Big Band, auctions, raffles and more. www.jpas.org. Tickets $200. 6:30 p.m.
Playing for Change Day.^ Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion~, 934 N Peters St.~ — Live music performed in coordination with global communities. www.frenchmarket.org Free admission. 11 a.m.
¿Qué Pasa? Fest.^ Lafreniere Park~, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie~ — The Cervantes Fundacion Hispanoamericana de Arte (Cervantes Hispanic-American Arts Foundation) family festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with music, dancing, food, arts and crafts, community outreach and a children’s area. Also Sunday. www.quepasafest.org. 11 a.m.
Treme Fall Festival.^ St. Augustine Church~, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.~ — The Historic Faubourg Treme Association event benefits cultural destination in the area, with food, music, arts and community organizations. www.hfta.org. 11 a.m.
Twilight Mourning Tour.^ Hermann-Grima Historic House~, 820 St. Louis Street~ — Creole mourning customs are on display at the house and there is a tour of St. Louis No. 1 and cocktail and appetizer reception; black attire requested. For ages 15 and older. www.hgghh.org. Tickets $65. 5 p.m.
Unmasked Dreams Masquerade Ball.^ Generations Hall~, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — Depaul USA's inaugural event features music, food, door prizes, a silent auction and raffle to support housing programs for individuals affected by homelessness in the Orleans and Jefferson Parish areas. www.give.depaulusa.org. Tickets $75. 6 p.m.
Westbank Heritage Festival.^ John A. Alario Sr. Event Center~, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego~ — Big Freedia, Juvenile, Ginuwine and Choppa headline a two-day free festival with music and food. Also Sunday. www.westbankheritagefest.com. Free admission.
SUNDAY 6
Celebracion Latina.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The festival highlights Latin American culture and music and includes children's activities, a take-home craft, food and complimentary wellness and social service information. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. 11 a.m.
Horses & Hope Celebration.^ Carousel Farms~, 81120 Chenel Road, Folsom~ — The fundraiser for Equine Reflections, Inc., includes food and beverages, plus horses involved in the assisted learning and equine-assisted psychotherapy programs. www.equinereflections.org. Tickets $50. 2 p.m.
MONDAY 7
Red Mass.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — The annual legal and judicial service is followed by a reception at Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., and there is a memorial service at the Supreme Court for deceased members of the bench and bar. 9 a.m.
SPORTS
New Orleans Saints.^ Mercedes-Benz Superdome~, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive~ — The New Orleans Saints faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. www.neworleanssaints.com. Noon Sunday.
BOOKS
Andrea Olatunji.^ Algiers Regional Library~, 3014 Holiday Drive, Algiers~ — The author reads from her new children's book, "Omar, el Jaguar." www.nolalibrary.org. 11 a.m. Saturday.
Bruce Spizer.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The author discusses "The Beatles Get Back to Abbey Road." www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bryan Spitzfaden.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author and cardboard construction engineer discusses his children's book "The Incwedible Quiet." www.octaviabooks.com. 11 a.m. Saturday.
Ethan Brown.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author launches a new edition of his book "Murder in the Bayou: Who Killed the Women Known as the Jeff Davis 8?" www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Monday.
Jax Frey.^ St. John's Coffeehouse~, 535 E. Boston St., Covington~ — The author launches and signs "The Gumbeaux Sistahs." 2 p.m. Saturday.
John C. McManus.^ National World War II Museum, U.S. Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presents "Fire and Fortitude: The U.S. Army in the Pacific, 1941-1943." www.nationalww2museum.org. 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Joy E. Rancatore.^ Blue Cypress Books~, 8126 Oak St.~ — The author signs "Any Good Thing." 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kelli Harding.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "The Rabbit Effect — Live Longer, Happier and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mark S. Lewis.^ Rock ’n' Bowl~, 3016 S. Carrolton Ave.~ — The author signs "Give A Damn: The Ticket to Cultural Change," and a portion of proceeds goes to Team Gleason. www.giveadamnbook.com/the-book. Free admission. 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Marybeth Lima.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The author discusses "Adventures of a Louisiana Birder." www.jplibrary.net 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Morgan Parker.^ Newcomb Institute~, 43 Newcomb Place~ — The author of several poetry collections, Parker recently released her novel for young adults, "Who Put This Song On?" www.newcomb.tulane.edu. 7 p.m. Monday.
Rubber Flower Poetry Hour.^ 1628 Frenchmen St.~, 1628 Frenchmen St.~ — Jessica Kinnison is featured at an open mic event. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ON STAGE
"August: Osage County".^ Southern Rep Theatre~, 2541 Bayou Road~ — The funny and sad story of an Oklahoma family coming to grips with a missing father, a chemically addicted mother and lots of secrets and repressed truths. www.southernrep.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
"Fences".^ Slidell Little Theatre~, 2024 Nellie Drive~ — Set in the 1950s, August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner tells the story of a former Negro League baseball player who is trying to mentor his son. www.slidelllittletheatre.org. Tickets $10-$18. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"Growing Up — New Orleans Style".^ Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts~, 325 Minor St. Kenner~ — Ricky Graham's musical comedy about being raised in the Crescent City returns with new insights and music by Jefferson Turner. www.rivertowntheaters.com. Tickets $31. 6 p.m. Sunday.
"Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School".^ Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts~, 325 Minor St. Kenner~ — Based on the bestselling books, the saga continues with self-appointed expert on all things first grade, Junie B., who is determined to write the ultimate guide for school. Tickets $15. www.rivertowntheaters.com. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"Noises Off".^ Le Petit Theatre~, 616 St. Peter St.~ — The theater opens its season with the backstage comedy about cast intrigue and a flop called "Nothing's On." www.lepetittheatre.com. Tickets $15-$60. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
A Parade of Stars.^ Cafe Instanbul~, 2372 St Claude Ave~ — The variety show celebrates Barbara Shorts 70th birthday with music, comedy, Ernie K-Doe's Baby Dolls and more. (504) 316-3882. Tickets $25. 5 p.m. Sunday.
"The Rocky Horror Show".^ Westwego Performing Arts Theatre~, 177 Sala Avenue, Westwego~ — Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the raucous musical about a stranded couple who seek refuge in the home of the eccentric Dr. Frank-N-Furter. www.jpas.org. Tickets $20-$35. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Songs That Won the War".^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The Victory Belles sing popular songs from the World War II-era, such as “White Cliffs of Dover,” “Harbor Lights,” “The Last Time I Saw Paris,” “La Vie En Rose,” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $41-$43. 11:45 a.m. Wednesday
"Tartuffe".^ Delgado Community College, Tim Baker Theater~, 615 City Park Ave.~ — Delgado Community College Theatre Program presents the Moliere comedy of deception and subterfuge. www.eventbrite.com. Tickets $8-$12. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
"Trixie Minx's Burlesque Ballroom".^ The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — The burlesque show features Trixie Minx and a cast of guests, with vocals by Romy Kaye and the Mercy Buckets. www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse. Tickets $20. 11 p.m. Friday.
"The Unmentionables".^ University of New Orleans~, Robert E. Nims Theatre, Performing Arts Center, St. Anthony Avenue off of 2000 Lakeshore Drive~ — The lives of Western Africans insect with a young Christian missionary, a disenchanted Hollywood actress and the aging businessman and his wife. www.sotaperformances.uno.edu. Tickets $10-$15. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
"Van Ella Bordella".^ The Allways Lounge ~, 2240 St. Claude Ave~ — The show includes burlesque, comedy, and music. www.theallwayslounge.net Tickets $15-$20. 9 p.m. Thursday.
"Watership Damn!".^ The Drifter Hotel~, 3522 Tulane Ave.~ — Aqua Mob New Orleans presents a water ballet production about a rabbit who dreams of a new home far from the oppressiveness of her home warren, with live music, and aquatic and aerial dance. www.eventbrite.com Tickets $15. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
"Wicked".^ Saenger Theater~, 1111 Canal St.~ — The national touring company of the Broadway juggernaut tells the back story on the witches of Oz, Elphaba and Galinda (later Glinda). www.saengernola.com. Tickets $49-$183. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
"You Can't Take It With You".^ Loyola University New Orleans, Marquette Theatre, Marquette Hall~, 6363 St. Charles Ave.~ — The Loyola University theater department stages the classic Kaufman and Hart comedy about finding sanity in a mad world. www.cmm.loyno.edu/theatre/events. Tickets $5-$15. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
DANCE
"A Midsummer Night's Dream".^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St Ferdinand St.~ — Marigny Opera Ballet opens its season with the full-length adaptation of William Shakespeare's comedy, accompanied by New Resonance Orchestra and Krewe de Voix Chamber Ensemble. www.marignyoperaballet.org. Tickets $30-$45. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday
AUDITIONS/CASTINGS
"Good People" Auditions.^ Cutting Edge Theater~, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — There are auditions for four women and two men in a production about making it in America. The production is slated for March, with rehearsals in January. www.cuttingedgetheater.com. Noon Saturday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Close Me Out.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Local storytellers recount inebriated adventures. Andrew Healan hosts. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues, Big Mama's Lounge~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy in the Kennel.^ The Ugly Dog Saloon~, 401 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — A stand-up comedy show features a variety of performers. Free admission.11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The New Movement comics perform. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Haeg and Butts Presents.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — The weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Joy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Play Bing-Oh! with mistress Geneva Joy with jokes and a whip, plus startender Louisa. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Rip-Off Show.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Comedians compete in a live pop-culture game show hosted by Geoffrey Gauchet. 8 p.m. Saturday.
St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A stand-up show hosted by Clark Taylor features local veterans, touring acts and guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians presents the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Stand Up or Shut Up.^ Igor's Buddha Belly Burger Bar~, 4437 Magazine St.~ — Garrett Cousino hosts a weekly open-mic show. Signup at 10 p.m., show at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A different show each week features local talent from The New Movement. 7 p.m. Sunday.
Think You're Funny?^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase features innovative stand-up, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Voix de Ville.^ MRB~, 515 St. Philip St.~ — Jon Lockin hosts a weekly comedy variety show complete with musical guests, burlesque, drag and stand-up comedy. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A blend of TV show formats are jammed together. 8 p.m. Saturday.
ART HAPPENINGS
34th Birthday Celebration.^ Rhino Contemporary Crafts Gallery~, 2028 Magazine St.~ — The Right Here In New Orleans (RHINO) contemporary craft gallery celebrates its 34th birthday with a show of rhino-themed works in a variety of media. www.rhinocrafts.com. 5 p.m. Saturday.
"The Dark Grotto".^ SALON Gallery + Artist Studios at Canal Place`~, 333 Canal St.~ — Opening reception and Forbidden Foods Dinner No. 3 for the Crystal Efemmes exhibition. www.artsneworleans.org. Tickets $35. 6 p.m. Friday.
Julia Street Art Walk.^ Julia Street~, 300 to 600 blocks~ — Warehouse District galleries host receptions on the first Saturday of every month. 6 p.m. Saturday.
Newcomb Pottery Tour.^ Newcomb Art Museum~, Newcomb Circle~ — The guided tour highlights the permanent collection and the history of the Newcomb Enterprise, limited to 10 people. Email Tom Friel at spolisar@tulane.edu to RSVP. Free admission. Noon Friday.
Southern Crossings.^ Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St.~ — The showcase of artists in residence in a variety of disciplines includes "Breaking the Thermometer to Hide the Fever" by Leyla McCalla and Kiyoka McCrae, "Raw Fruit" by Kesha McKey and KM Dance Project, and "Requiem for a Stranger" by Vagabond Inventions, featuring Renee Benson. www.cacno.org. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
ART OPENINGS
Academy Gallery~, 5256 Magazine St.~ — "A Retropective" exhibition of paitings and sculpture by Jose-Maria Cundin and "New Work" paintings by Diego Larguia; through Oct. 26; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Angela King Gallery~, 241 Royal St.~ — The exhibition celebrates 30 years of work by Mackensie Thorpe in resin, bronze and stainless steel sculpture; artists reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Ariodante Gallery~, 535 Julia St.~ — The group showing features paintings by David Lumpkin and Dana Manly, blown glass by Juli Juneau and jewelry by Dashka Roth; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — "Vespers and Nocturnes — The Art of Nikki Sarx," opening reception, 8 p.m. Saturday.
Callan Contemporary~, 518 Julia St.~ — The exhibition features new sculpture by David Borgerding, through Oct. 28; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Carol Robinson Gallery~, 840 Napoleon Ave.~ — "Toward Point" is an exhibition of works by Jere Allen, through Oct. 29; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cole Pratt Gallery~, 3800 Magazine St~ — Danna Ruth Harvey's exhibition features mixed-media paintings incorporating the theme of “The Sparrows” in stylized and naturalistic compositions, through Oct. 26; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
De Palace Event Room~, 5555 Bullard Ave.~ — "Debsmar Artworks" is an exhibition of work by Deborah Sylvest Martin; opening reception, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Gallery 600 Julia~, 600 Julia St.~ — "Louisiana, The Dream State" features acrylic artist William Crowell's idealized landscapes and genre portraits, through October; opening recetion, 6 p.m. Saturday.
A Gallery for Fine Photography~, 241 Chartres St.~ — "Moments of Being" features works by Josephine Sacabo, through Jan. 4, 2020; artist reception and book signing, 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hall-Barnett Gallery~, 237 Chartres St.~ — "Cha-Ching" is a group exhibition commenting on ideas of consumerism, status symbols, luxury items and sociology, through December; opening reception, 5 p.m. Saturday.
LeMieux Galleries~, 332 Julia St.~ — "She Said" is an exhibition by Leslie Nichols and "The Rookery" is exhibition by Pippin Frisbie Calder, through Nov. 16; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mac-Gryder Gallery~, 615 Julia St.~ — "Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich — Homage to Photographic Masters" features work by Sandro Miller, through Jan. 1, 2020; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Martin Lawrence Gallery New Orleans~, 433 Royal St.~ — Works by modern masters includes Picasso, Miro, Dali and works form the Chagall family, through November; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
MUSEUMS
Historic New Orleans Collection~, 520 Royal St.~ — "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina" includes contemporary art from a diverse group of artists, through Sunday. www.hnoc.org.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square" exhibition is about Don Andres Almonester and his daughter Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St. — "Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans" explores more than 50 years of gay Carnival culture. "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana" features Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items. "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond" has interactive displays and artifacts. All shows are ongoing. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
New Orleans Jazz Museum,~ 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "The Wildest: Louis Prima Comes Home" celebrates the life and legacy of the entertainer, through May 2020. www.nolajazzmuseum.org.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — "Bodies of Knowledge" features 11 contemporary artists reflecting on the role language plays in cultural identities, through Oct. 13; "Inspired by Nature: Japanese Art from the Permanent Collection" focuses on flower and bird subjects, through Dec. 30; "Orientalism: Taking and Making" addresses oppression, racism and cultural understanding in 19th-century Orientalist paintings, through Dec. 31; "The Quilts of Gee's Bend" features five 20th-century quilts made by the women from Alabama, through March 15, 2020; "An Ideal Unity: The Bauhaus and Beyond," about the noted school of design, through March 8, 2020; "Tina Freeman: Lamentations" features photos of wetlands and glaciers, through March 8, 2020; "Ancestors in Stone," an akwanshi monolith from the Cross Rivers region of Nigeria showcases stone as a material in West African, through July 27, 2020. www.noma.org.
Newcomb Art Museum~, Tulane University, Woldenberg Art Center, Newcomb Place~ — "Flint is Family" is an exhibition of photography by LaToya Ruby Frazier, through Dec. 14; "The American Dream Denied" exhibition by Critical Visualizations and Media Lab of the impact of toxic waste on local communities, through Dec. 14. www.newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Louisiana Contemporary" features art by Louisiana artists, through Jan. 5, 2020. www.ogdenmuseum.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market features local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital (2614 Jefferson Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; Bywater at Rusty Rainbow (Chartres and Piety streets) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; Rivertown (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market has more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jean Lafitte Fall Town Market.^ Jules Nunez Seafood Pavilion~, 920 Jean Lafitte Blvd.~ — Market will include fresh seafood, food by local restaurants, live music, arts & crafts, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch and a Halloween costume contest. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lafitte Street Station Market.^ Lafitte Street Station~, 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, wines, health and beauty products and more. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.