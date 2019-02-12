TUESDAY 12
Broadmoor After Hours.^ Broad Street Cider & Ale~, 2723 S. Broad Ave.~ — Broadmoor Improvement Association hosts the neighborhood mixer with drinks, snacks and prizes. 4 p.m.
Fiction Writers Group.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — A newly created writers group will move to the River Ridge library in April, but the initial four meetings will be held in Metairie, led by author Diana Watson. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Instigation Festival.^ — The improvisational jazz and dance festival kicks off at Sidebar. 9:30 p.m., through Saturday.
Madeleine Albright.^ Dixon Concert Hall~, 33 Audubon Blvd.~ — Former Secretary of State Albright will speak at the Tulane-Aspen Institute Values in America Speaker Series. Tulane professor of history Walter Isaacson will moderate the discussion, which will center on nationalism, populism and Albright’s new book, "Fascism: A Warning." Free admission. 6 p.m.
Thriving in Place.^ Broadmoor Community Church~, 2021 S. Dupre St.~ — There's a speaker and free lunch is served at the monthly series for seniors. Noon.
WEDNESDAY 13
Bayou Bienvenue Wetland Triangle Kayak Clean-Up.^ 40 Arpent Observatory~, 8265 Benjamin St., Chalmette~ — Volunteers are needed for wetlands area cleanup, with a limited number of kayaks. www.neworleanskayakswamptours.com. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Black History Month Service Honors Allen, Jones.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The Commission for Racial Reconciliation of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana and Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate the lives of pioneering ministers Richard Allen and Absalom Jones. www.trinitynola.com. 6 p.m.
"Kate Chopin’s 'Ripe Figs': From 19th Century Short Story to 21st Century Short Film."^ Gallier House Shop~, 1128 Royal St.~ — Barbara C. Ewell discusses the Louisiana writer's story, establishing its contexts in the then-popular genre of "local color,” and its adaptation as a film, which will be shown, highlighting issues of changing media and creating contemporary relevance. www.hgghh.org. $10-$12. 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mia X Remix Wednesdays.^ Overflow Market & Cafe~, 432 N. Galvez St.~ — Rapper and chef Mia X hosts cooking classes on health remixes of favorite recipes. www.facebook.com. Free admission. 11 a.m.
YLC Meet and Greet Project Leaders.^ Central City BBQ~, 1201 S. Rampart St.~ — Volunteer project leaders mingle and answer questions about volunteerism and projects. www.ylcnola.org. 6 p.m.
THURSDAY 14
Black Orpheus Mardi Gras Ball.^ Music Box Village~, 4557 N. Rampart St.~ — Casa Samba and the North Side Skull & Bones Gang bring to life elements of the original motion picture set against a Carnival background, with food and dancing. www.musicboxvillage.com $16-$80. 6:30 p.m.
Italian Lecture.^ New Orleans Jazz Museum~, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — “Touring the Spaghetti District: Turn of the Century New Orleans and the Birth of Creole Italian Cuisine” by Dr. Justin Nystrom of Loyola University will be part of the second Thursday Lecture Series presented by Friends of the Cabildo. www.friendsofthecabildo.org. Free admission. 6:30 p.m.
Maya Symposium.^ Mexican Cultural Institute~, 901 Convention Center Blvd.~ — The Center could Not Hold — The Ancient Maya and Collapse is the subject of a four-day symposium by Tulane's Middle American Research Institute and the Mexican Cultural Institute. www.tms.tulane.edu.
A Sweetheart of a Valentine's Show.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Dine and dance with the museum's Victory Swing Orchestra for a salute to the Big Band era of music. www.nationalww2museum.org. $25-$65. 6 p.m., also Saturday.
FRIDAY 15
Friday Nights at NOMA: Tulane Maya Symposium.^ New Orleans Musuem of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Friday Nights at NOMA offers music, movies, children’s activities, and more. There's a keynote at 6 p.m. by Jeremy A. Sobloff of the Santa Fe Institute titled “Is ‘Collapse’ a Useful Term in Understanding Pre-Columbian Maya History?” www.noma.org $15. 5 p.m.
Mardi Gras Voodoo Ballerina Soiree.^ Michalopoulos Studio~, 527 Elysian Fields Ave.~ — Costumes are mandatory for this annual event. Free admission. 9 p.m.
New Orleans French Film Festival.^ Prytania Theatre~, 5339 Prytania St.~ — The New Orleans Film Society presents the showcase of contemporary and classic French-language films from France, Canada, Belgium and Switzerland. Feature-length and short films are on the calendar as well as live music and lectures. Times vary. $13-$125.
Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade ball.^ Delgado Community College~, Student Life Center, 916 Navarre Ave.~ — The New Orleans Recreation Development ball is for teens ages 12-17, and complimentary appetizers and refreshments are available. The 2019 Teen Council Royal Court will be selected and crowned. RSVP. Formal attire required. www.nordc.org. Free admission. 7 p.m. Friday.
SATURDAY 16
Back to Nature Heart Walk.^ Audubon Louisiana Nature Center~, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd.~ — Friends of Joe W. Brown Memorial Park and New Orleans East Hospital present a walk to the hospital, lectures, screenings, flu shots, refreshments and more. Register online. www.friendsofjoewbrownpark.org or www.neworleanseasthospital.org. $30. 9 a.m.
Dominican Legacy Gala.^ St. Mary's Dominican High School~, 7701 Walmsley Ave.~ — "Diamonds are Forever" is the theme and there's music, food, an auction and two raffles. www.stmarysdominican.org. $95. 8 p.m.
Garden District Tour.^ 1452 Jackson Ave.~ — Explore the architecture and influence of culture, climate, political events and famous figures on the area as well as the enduring statements of mid-19th century Americans in New Orleans. www.friendsofthecabildo.com. $20-$25. 10 a.m.
Get Yah Praise On.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — In celebration of Black History Month, the zoo features a gospel music showcase of soul-stirring gospel and contemporary music with local artists Kim Chere, Drea Marie, Robert Boyd, Pastor Jai Reed and Grammy-nominated gospel artist Isabel Davis. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's Band of Excellence is the musical guest, and DJ SoCray will spin tunes. New Orleans radio personality Loretta Petit will emcee. 11 a.m. Saturday.
Kids in the Kitchen.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Three types of Southern cakes are on the menu — in cupcake form: red velvet, hummingbird and lemon pound cake. Ages 7-11. www.natfab.org $20-$25. 10 a.m.
Mardi Gras Costume Sale.^ Kingpin~, 1307 Lyons St.~ — Headdresses, handmade and vintage costumes, leather masks, fancy hats, sparkly shoes, weird accoutrements and more are for sale. Free admission. Noon.
Michael Lewis and Walter Isaacson panel.^ 826 New Orleans Youth Writing Center~, 1750 St. Bernard Ave.~ — “Origin Stories: A Discussion with New Orleanian Writers” hosts a panel featuring writers Lewis Isaacson with members of the Young Writers’ Council, local high schoolers that write and edit for two publications each school year. The event presents questions for the writers written by students in first to third grades in 826 New Orleans’s After School program. www.826neworleans.org. 2 p.m.
"One Billion Rising" Solidarity 2019.^ Ashe Cultural Arts Center~, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Participants will be involved in story circles, conversations and movement. There's also body work, self-defense tips and poetry. Lunch will be served. For information, call (504) 569-9070. 11 a.m. Saturday.
Parent Information Center School Expo.^ Mercedes-Benz Superdome~, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive~ — Urban League hosts an event with resources and information to support families in making school choice decisions. (504) 620-2332. 10 a.m.
SUNDAY 17
B'nai B'rith Mardi Gras Mitzva Makers Hospital Parade.^ Touro Hospital~, 3525 Prytania St.~ — The Carnival event (rescheduled) is for patients in long-term care and rehabilitation, including Cura Health Hospital and Home Life in the Gardens nearby. Participants gather at 9:30 a.m. (504) 897-7011. 10 a.m.
"Civil War Imagery in 21st Century Photography."^ Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — David Know shares images of Louisiana landscape photography and discusses printing processes including stereograph, tintype and wet-plate collodion. www.neworleansphotoalliance.org. Free admission. 2 p.m.
Dames de Perlage.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — Displaying brightly-colored, intricate hand-stitched, beaded costumes depicting actual animals and insects found at the Audubon Nature Institute's Zoo, Butterfly Garden and Insectarium and Aquarium of the Americas, the Dames will be accompanied by the Big Fun Brass Band. 11 a.m. Sunday.
French Film Festival.^ Prytania Theatre~, 5339 Prytania St.~ — Movies, parties and presentations highlight this seven-day festival of Franco films. Passes and individual tickets are available. www.neworleansfilmsociety.org. $0-$15. 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Master of the Craft: Boudin.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Learn to make boudin at home, taught by Daniel Robert, curator of meat science programs at the museum. www.natfab.org $50-$55. 1 p.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese New Year's Celebration.^ Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion~, 900 N. Peters St.~ — The Vietnamese New Year's celebration features live music and authentic Vietnamese food. Free admission. 11 a.m. Sunday.
"Walt Whitman at 200." ^ Louisiana Landamarks Society~, 6330 St. Charles Ave.~ — Brad Vogel brings the poet’s months in New Orleans to life during the bicentennial year of Whitman's birth. www.louisianalandmarks.org. $10. 5 p.m.
MONDAY 18
Creole Identity and Experience in Louisiana Literature.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Slidell Branch~, 555 Robert Blvd.~ — RELIC program will be presented in conjunction with the Endowment for the Humanities to consider issues related to Creoles, with fiction and nonfiction books provided for those registered. www.sttammanylibrary.org. 6 p.m.
Nelson's Green Brier Distillery Installation.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — The reception features the unveiling of the permanent exhibit in Gallery of the South "States of Taste for Belle Meade Bourbon." RSVP requested to simone@simonesez.com. 5:30 p.m.
BOOKS
Aubrey Edwards, Ariya Martin and Elena Ricci as Southerly Gold.^ Mosquito Supper Club~, 3824 Dryades St.~ — Photographers' book contains six field guides from the farthest corners of the state as "God's Country: A Collective Exploration of Louisiana's Frontiers." www.southerlygold.com. 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cathy Barrow.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies." www.octaviabooks.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Maurice Carlos Ruffin.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his novel "We Cast a Shadow." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mike Fawer.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 Highway 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The defense attorney and author signs and discusses his book "From the Bronx to the Bayou: A Defense Attorney's Odyssey, from Charles Evers to Edwin Edwards and Beyond." www.barnesandnoble.com. Noon. Saturday.
Nancy Penrose.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Poppy Tooker.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The authors discuss her book, "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — A Family Tradition." www.nolalibrary.org. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SPORTS
Pelicans Basketball.^ Smoothie King Center~, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive~ — The New Orleans team faces the Magic of Orlando. www.smoothiekingcenter.com $4-$366. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pelicans Basketball.^ Smoothie King Center~, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive~ — The New Orleans team faces the Thunder of Oklahoma City. www.smoothiekingcenter.com $4-$366. 7 p.m. Thursday.
Louisiana Derby Preview Day.^ Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots~, 1751 Gentilly Blvd.~ — Six stakes are worth more than $1 million. www.fgno.com/tickets. 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ON STAGE
"Bad Girls of Burlesque."^ House of Blues (The Parish)~, 225 Decatur St.~ — 8 p.m. Saturday
Be/With Instigation Fest.^ Art Klub~, 1941 Arts St.~ — In the performance series, artists with a practice in improvisation come together for impromptu dialogue. Tickets $10. 8 p.m. Thursday.
"Beyond the Grave."^ Victory Fellowship Church~, 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — A multimedia production based on the 1999 Columbine school shooting examines the lives of multiple students. www.victoryfellowship.net. Free admission. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
"The Color Purple."^ Cutting Edge Theater~, 747 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — Alice Walker's story of Miss Celie and the experience of African-Americans in the South in the early 20th century. The Oscar-winning movie became the Tony-winning musical. www.cuttingedgetheater.com. Tickets $25-$35. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"Dreamgirls."^ Jefferson Performing Arts Center~, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — The Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the Motown-inspired musical about love and stardom at Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Tickets $25-$60. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Keely and Du."^ University of New Orleans~, Robert E. Nims Theatre Performing Arts Center, St. Anthony Avenue off 2000 Lakeshore Drive~ — A pregnant rape victim is confined by a right-to-life activist in an examination of passionate stories on the edge of everyday reality. Tickets $0-$15. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Life Sucks."^ Loyola University New Orleans, Lower Depths Theater~, 6363 St. Charles Ave.~ — Loyola Presents stages a reworking of Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” in which a group of friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws and lifelong enemies lurch between love and lust, laughter and longing. www.presents.loyno.edu. $10-$15. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
"Love Is A Drag."^ Mag's 940~, 940 Elysian Fields Ave.~ — New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus hosts an evening of love in song and verse — and heels. www.nogmc.com. Tickets $10. 8 p.m. Friday.
"Love Letters."^ Little Gem Saloon~, 445 S. Rampart St.~ — As a Valentine's Day benefit for the American Heart Association, media personalities Nell Nolan and Dennis Woltering perform A.R. Gurney's duet that looks at the lives of two friends through their correspondence to each other. Tickets $25. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Music and Poetry.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — Showcase of music with original fiction and poetry readings each month. Host Toby O'Brien mixes musical mini sets and poet sets. There is a signup sheet for poets wishing to join the evening. www.barredux.com 9 p.m. Sunday
"Shear Madness."^ Teatro Wego!~, 177 Sala Ave., Westwego~ — The Jefferson Performing Arts Society brings back the audience-participation murder mystery whodunit set in a salon and filled with laughs. www.jpas.org. Tickets $20-$35. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Trixie Minx's Burgundy Burlesque.^ The Saint Hotel Burgundy Room~, 931 Canal St.~ — There's New Orleans burlesque, live jazz and a comic host in the lounge of The Saint Hotel. www.trixieminx.com. Tickets $25. 9 p.m. Friday.
Trixie Minx's Burlesque Ballroom.^ The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — A modern twist on a classic burlesque show, the performance features a live band in an immersive speakeasy environment. Trixie Minx co-stars with a rotating cast of special guests, and Romy Kaye and the Mercy Buckets provide vocals. www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse. Tickets $20. 11 p.m. Friday.
"The Vagina Monologues."^ Ashe Power House Theater~, 1731 Baronne St.~ — A V-Day 2019 Campaign Event to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls, the show blends humor and grace into a piece that celebrates women's sexuality and strength. Tickets $10-$20. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"The Victory Belles."^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The vocal trio presents a look at the music from the 1940s in a show reminiscent of the USO tour shows. www.nationalww2museum.org Tickets $38-$41. 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.
“The Wizard of Oz.”^ Saenger Theater~, 1111 Canal St.~ — The musical production is an homage to the 1939 film starring Judy Garland as the girl whisked away from her home in Kansas to the magical world of Oz. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
DANCE
"Territory of Man."^ Art Klub~, 1941 Arts St.~ — The evening of music and dance addresses the territorial behavior of men. Tickets $12-$18. 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Catastrophe.^ Lost Love Lounge~, 2529 Dauphine St.~ — Cassidy Henehan hosts a stand-up show. 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues, Big Mama's Lounge~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick Red Bean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
504EVA: Valentine's Night Stand-Up Comedy Event.^ Cafe Istanbul~, 2372 St. Claude Ave. ~ — The event includes comedy by e.lang, DC Paul, Ashleigh Branch, Geneva Joy, Amanda G, Alida Glass, Geoffrey Gauchet, Laura Sanders, Mary Devon-Dupuy, Matt Owens and Mike Hall. Eric Dreiblatt hosts. A portion of proceeds will benefit Crescent City Outreach. Tickets $15. 7 p.m. Thursday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — The weekly showcase features comedy and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Just This Once: Improv Comedy Showcase.^ NOLA Spaces~, 1719 Toledano St.~ — Two veteran troupes collaborate to craft an on-the-spot comedy experience. Tickets $7-$12. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Live Stand-up.^ Kelly's Pub & Grill~, 3802 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — Performers include Wes Cannon, JD Sledge and James Cusimano. Tickets $10-$12. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — Young Funny comedians present the stand-up comedy show and open mic. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Spotlight New Orleans with John Calhoun.^ Cafe Instanbul~, 2372 St. Claude Ave.~ — The Mardi Gras show features Krewe Boheme, Bruce Sunpie Barnes, Big Chief of the Original Northside Skull and Bone Gang, comedian Matt Owens and Cha Wa, plus the house band Steve Walkup and the Night People. The Beasts of Comedy will act out skits to advertise the sponsors. Tickets $10. 8 p.m. Wednesday.
TNM Mainstage.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — Improv comedy groups perform. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Think You're Funny?^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
AUDITIONS
Summer Lyric auditions.^ Tulane University Dixon Hall~, 6823 St. Charles Ave.~ — Auditions for the three Tulane Summer Lyric Shows will be held Friday and Saturday, with callbacks on Sunday. The shows for the season are "42nd Street," "She Loves Me" and "Matilda." For information and registration, visit www.summerlyric.tulane.edu. 4 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Youth Summer Musical Intensives.^ Jefferson Performing Arts Society~, 1118 Clearview Parkway, Metairie~ — Registration is open for two divisions of the summer program, one for children entering third-eighth grades and another for those entering sixth-12th grades. Productions are slated for "The Little Mermaid Jr.," "Aladdin Jr." and "My Fair Lady, Student Edition." www.jpas.org.
ART HAPPENINGS
Champagne & Art Tours.^ The Jung Hotel & Residences~, 1500 Canal St.~ — Free champagne accompanies a weekly tour of the hotel's commissioned artworks. 5 p.m. Friday.
Pancakes & Booze Art Show.^ Howlin' Wolf~, 907 S. Peters St.~ — More than 100 emerging local artists display their work, with live body painting, a free pancake bar and music. www.pancakesandbooze.com. Tickets $10-$12. 8 p.m. Friday.
OPENINGS
Royal Frenchman Hotel and Bar~, 700 Frenchmen St.~ — "Diane Millsap Art Show" features the artist and her paintings; opening reception, 6 p.m. Friday.
MUSEUMS
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas~, 1 Canal St.~ — "Washed Ashore — Art to Save the Sea" features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches. www.auduboninstitute.org. Through April.
The Historic New Orleans Collection~, 533 Royal St. ~ — "Rites, Rituals and Revelry: The History of Mardi Gras in New Orleans," a special themed tour, through March 1.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square," a tricentennial exhibition of Don Andres Almonester and his daughter, Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~751 Chartres St., — "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana," Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items; "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond," interactive displays and artifacts, ongoing.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — "Past, Present, Future — Photography and the New Orleans Museum of Art" celebrates 100 years of photo exhibits at the museum, though March 17.
Tulane University, Jones Hall~, 6801 Freret St.~ — "The Laurel Valley Plantation Photographs of Philip M. Denman" exhibit features 40 years of photographic coverage of the Thibodaux plantation, through June 14.
Williams Research Center~, 410 Chartres St.~ "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" explores diverse influences, cultures and musicians coexisting across history, through Aug. 4.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; the French Market (1008 N. Peters St.) 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; Bywater at Rusty Rainbow, Chartres and Piety Streets, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There also is a market in Rivertown (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) Wednesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Gretna Farmers Market~, Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market features more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly Monday market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.