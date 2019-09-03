TUESDAY 3
Kulturabend.^ Deutsches Haus~, 1700 Moss St. ~ — "Myths and Stories of Food" by Rose Mancini is on the program, and food service is available. 7 p.m.
"Tech Trends in New Orleans,"^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Recruiting and hiring will be the key to Billy Trepagnier's talk as part of Krewe de Tech's meeting. 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 4
Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — The walking tour encompasses Pitot House, Faubourg Pontchartrain and St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue. www.louisianalandmarks.org. $30. 1 p.m.
Game Night.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Slidell Branch~, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — Participants play a rotating selection of board games. 6 p.m.
Lagniappe Lunch.^ Hermann-Grima Historic House~, 820 St. Louis St.~ — The brown bag lunch series has an interesting item from the museum's collection to explain, answer questions or start a conversation. Water is provided. www.hgghh.org. Free admission. 11:30 a.m.
Twilight Taste of Germany.^ Deutsches Haus~, 1700 Moss St. ~ — The benefit for Deutsches Haus celebrates German culture in Louisiana, with appearances by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Chef John Folse, a performance by tenor Kevin Rouchell and dinner. $150. 6 p.m.
THURSDAY 5
Louisiana's Role in WWII.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — William Robison, a professor of history at Southeastern Louisiana University will discuss the role of New Orleans in World War II. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
FRIDAY 6
AKS Bead and Jewelry Show.^ Pontchartrain Center~, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner~ — Beads, jewelry and jewelry-making products are for sale, and there are beading classes. Also Saturday and Sunday. www.aksshow.com. $5. 10 a.m. Friday.
"Downton Abbey" Tea.^ Windsor Court Hotel (Le Salon)~, 300 Gravier St.~ — The afternoon Anglophile tea service is offered through September in advance of the release of the movie "Downton Abbey." A portion of proceeds benefits PBS station WYES. Seatings are 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are required. www.windsorcourthotel.com. $49.12.
Friday Nights at NOMA.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — The museum's galleries and shops are open till 9 p.m., with an art activity and a performance from "Carmen" by Opera Nouvelle. www.noma.org. 5 p.m. Friday.
NOLA Edge Film Festival.^ Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge~, 6621 St. Claude Ave.~ — The event includes screenings of short films, a showcase of short performance experiments from artists and a panel discussion following the films and performances. Also Saturday. www.zeigeistnola.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tattoo Arts Convention.^ New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center~, 900 Convention Center Blvd.~ — The convention features tattoo artists, guests, contests and entertainment. www.villainarts.com. $20-$40. 2 p.m. Friday.
Who Dat Nation Rally & Music Festival.^ Jefferson Performing Arts Center~, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie~— "The Nation Strikes Back" is the theme for the three-day music, food, arts and crafts gathering before New Orleans Saints home games begin. There are special VIP shows by Blood, Sweat and Tears and The Guess Who. Free on Friday ($10 donation to New Orleans Musicians Clinic is suggested) $10-$45 Saturday and Sunday. www.whodatnationevents.com. 5 p.m.
SATURDAY 7
Downriver Fest.^ New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint~, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — The festival explores the environmental, cultural and economic impact of the river through music, panels, children’s activities and walking tours. www.downriverfest.org. Free admission. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kids in the Kitchen.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Young chefs learn to make beef and chicken enchiladas with sauce from scratch. Ages 7-11. www.natfab.org. $15-$20. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kulturabend.^ Deutsches Haus~, 1700 Moss St. ~ — “Alluring Vienna” features the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and Korngold performed by tenor Robert Wagner and pianist Nathan Sumrall. Food is available. Free admission. 7 p.m. Saturday.
Making and Doing With Microbes — A Fermentation Laboratory.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Make cheese, sour milk and bread and learn to prepare probiotic dairy products, plus discuss how to live with species that provide foods for humans. www.natfab.org. 1 p.m. Saturday.
ManUp 2019 Prostate Screening.^ Tulane Medical Center Main Lobby~, 1415 Tulane Ave.~ — Free PSA screenings are available, and there are meet-and-greets with Rickey Jackson and other football legends, plus a drawing to win signed memorabilia. Lunch and information about men's health topics are available. www.tulanehealthcare.com. Free admission. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Nonprofit Board Training.^ The Junior League of New Orleans~, 4319 Carondelet St.~ — "Get on Board" is a single-day workshop for board members, staff and those who wish to join a nonprofit board. There are presentations, role-playing with experts, food and beverages. www.jlno.org. $275. 8 a.m. Saturday.
Pontchartrain Home Show.^ Pontchartrain Center~, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner~ — The exposition features vendors and displays of items for interiors and exteriors. There's a Langenstein's Food Festival, giveaways, tastings and more. Also Sunday. www.jaaspro.com. $8. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Preservation and Canning: Fruit Fields of the Mississippi Delta.^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — Chefs Sierra Torres and Grace Treffinger lead a class on preservation and canning methods; part of the Louisiana Cooking Class series. www.noccainstitute.com. $100. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Restoration Rx: A Morning with the Masters.^ Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve~, French Quarter Visitor Center, 419 Decatur St.~ — Architectural artisans in metal, wood and plaster join experts in architecture and permitting to demonstrate crafts and answer questions on restorations. There's also a presentation about the restoration of Antoine's Restaurant. www.nps.gov/jela. Free admission. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Steak Night.^ American Legion Bayou Liberty Post 374~, 2233 Carey St., Slidell~ — The fundraising dinner is prepared by Mac the Chef and includes a sirloin steak and sides. RSVP at (985) 643-7276 by Friday. $15. 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
SUNDAY 8
Battle of New Orleans Tour.^ 1850 House~, 523 St. Ann St.~ — Look at the battle away from the battlefield, from lost locations of forts that protected the city, to Jackson’s headquarters, to events in the French Quarter related to the unfolding battle. www.friendsofthecabildo.com. $20-$25. 11 a.m. Sunday.
Island Hop Dinner Series — Cuba.^ Compere Lapin~, 535 Tchoupitoulas St.~ — Caribbean islands will be featured each week at Chef Nina Compton's restaurant on a set dinner with cocktail pairings available focusing on Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia and Martinique; through September. www.comperelapin.com. $45-$70.
"The Psychology of the Wilderness Experience."^ Audubon Zoo~, Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The Sierra Club fall speaker series features Tim Widell discussing restorative experiences in the wilderness and destruction for profit and greed. Free admission. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Woodstock 50.^ Central City BBQ~, 1201 S. Rampart St.~ — School of Rock presents more than 40 students performing songs from the historic music festival, with food and drink specials. www.eventbrite.com. $10-$12. 1 p.m. Sunday.
SPORTS
Saints Kickoff Run.^ Champions Square~, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Poydras St.~ — The race starts at the 50-yard-line inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and ends at Champions Square. www.eventbrite.com. $20-$50. 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Saints vs. Texas.^ Mercedes-Benz Superdome~, 1500 Poydras St.~ — The New Orleans team kicks off the regular season at home against the Houston gridiron squad. www.newolreanssaints.com. 6:10 p.m. Monday.
"The Sting Ring."^ Sugar Mill~, 1021 Convention Center Blvd.~ — The professional boxing bout features national and regional fighters, with entertainment and food trucks. www.swarmenterprises.com. $35-$120. 7 p.m. Friday.
BOOKS
Adam Chandler.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "Drive-Thru Dreams — A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom." www.octaviabooks.com. 2 p.m. Sunday.
David Shannon.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his children's book "Mr. Nogginbody Gets a Hammer." www.octaviabooks.com. 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Poppy Tooker.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The cookbook author and culinarian discusses her latest book, "Drag Queen Brunch." www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Poppy Tooker.^ Pontchartrain Hotel~, 2031 St. Charles Ave.~ — The cookbook author and culinarian signs her latest book, "Drag Queen Brunch," a portion of which goes to CrescentCare at the pop-up drag brunch at The Parlor in the hotel. www.thepontchartrainhotel.com. $85. 11 a.m. Sunday.
ON STAGE
"And That's Why We Drink." ^ Joy Theater~, 1200 Canal St. ~ — The paranormal and true crime podcast is hosted by Christine Scheifer and Em Schulz. www.andthatswhywedrink.com. Tickets $25-$50. 8 p.m. Friday.
"Five Women Wear the Same Dress."^ Playmakers, Inc.~, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington~ — At an ostentatious wedding reception at an estate in Knoxville, Tennessee, five reluctant bridesmaids hide in a bedroom, each with a reason to avoid the hoopla downstairs, while they discover a common bond in this comedy. Tickets $10-$20. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Hello Muddahs — Wacky World of Allan Sherman."^ Monkey Hill Bar~, 6100 Magazine St.~ — Sherman, famous for "Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (A Letter From Camp)," is the subject of the show featuring Becky Allen, Alden Hagardorn, Larry Beron and Phil Melancon. Reservations at melonsongs@gmail.com or by calling (504) 202-0986. 7 p.m. Sunday.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes."^ Cutting Edge Center for the Arts~, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — This cotton candy-colored, nonstop pop musical features songs from the 1950s and ’60s set against the backdrop of the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where four girls sing “Lollipop,” “It’s My Party” and “It’s In His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song).” www.cuttingedgetheater.com. Tickets $25-$45. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"Mind Readers."^ St. Christopher Hotel~, 114 Magazine St.~ — Three different entertainers perform a selection of shows, including Dr. David Himelrick's fun, fast-paced demonstrations of ESP and the powers of the mind; Dr. Joe Dalgo's magic and Hutson the Phenomenologist, a self-described master of all things wonderful. www.hutsonbrock.com. Tickets $20. 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
"Roleplay."^ Tulane University Dixon Hall~, 6823 St. Charles Ave.~ — The Goat in the Road production was inspired by results of a Tulane University "Climate Survey on Sexual Misconduct," with students and artists performing in an exploration of student experiences with love, sex and consent. www.goatintheroadproductions.org. 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
"Silence! The Musical."^ The Twilight Room at the Allways Lounge~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — The Storyville Collective with Doctuh Mistuh Productions presents the unauthorized musical parody of "The Silence of the Lambs." www.doctuhmistuh.org. Tickets $15-28. 7:30 p.m. Friday to Monday.
"Songs That Won the War."^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The Victory Belles vocal trio brings to life the songs that inspired the Allies to victory during World War II in a revue featuring gems of the era, such as “White Cliffs of Dover,” “Harbor Lights,” “The Last Time I Saw Paris,” “La Vie En Rose” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $41-$43. 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
"Stage Door Songbook Series: Cole Porter."^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — This opening production of a new series features hits such as "Let's Misbehave," "Anything Goes" and "From This Moment On." Dinner is available. Tickets $34-$66. 6 p.m. Friday.
"Trixie Minx's Burlesque Ballroom."^ The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — This modern twist on a classic burlesque show includes a live band in an immersive speakeasy environment. Trixie Minx co-stars with a rotating cast of special guests, and there are vocals by Romy Kaye and the Mercy Buckets. www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse. Tickets $20. 11 p.m. Friday.
"Tuck Everlasting."^ Slidell Little Theatre~, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell~ — Winnie Foster, an 11-year-old free spirit who longs for adventure, meets the Tucks and discovers they hold the secret to everlasting life. She must decide whether to return to her family or join the Tucks on their never-ending journey in this musical based on Natalie Babbitt's novel. www.slidelllittletheatre.org. Tickets $17.50-$28. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Van Ella Bordella."^ The Allways Lounge ~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — The immersive, theatrical evening features burlesque with comedy, singing, solo and group performances. www.theallwayslounge.net. Tickets $15-$20. 9 p.m. Thursday.
AUDITIONS
Dance for Parkinson's Sample Class.^ Pontiff Playground~, 1521 Palm St., Metairie~ — New Orleans Ballet Association and the Jefferson Parish Department of Parks and Recreation announce the Metairie Dance for Parkinson’s Program with a screening of “Capturing Grace,” refreshments and a sample class. www.nobadance.com. 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Jefferson Chorale Seeks Members.^ — The vocal ensemble, affiliated with the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, begins rehearsals for the next season; contact Louise LaBrueyere at llabruyere70123@yahoo.com for information. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Close Me Out.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Local storytellers recount inebriated adventures. Andrew Healan hosts. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues (Big Mama's Lounge)~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The New Movement comics perform. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy in the Kennel.^ The Ugly Dog Saloon~, 401 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — A stand-up comedy show features a variety of performers. Free admission.11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Haeg and Butts Presents.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — The weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Joy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Play Bing-Oh! with mistress Geneva Joy with jokes and a whip, plus startender Louisa. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians presents the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A stand-up show hosted by Clark Taylor features local veterans, up-and-comers, touring acts and surprise guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Stand Up or Shut Up.^ Igor's Buddha Belly Burger Bar~, 4437 Magazine St.~ — Garrett Cousino hosts a weekly open-mic show. Signup at 10 p.m., show at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A different show each week features local talent from The New Movement and a specialty showcase. 7 p.m. Sunday.
Think You're Funny?^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase features innovative stand-up, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Voix de Ville.^ MRB~, 515 St. Philip St.~ — Jon Lockin hosts a weekly comedy variety show complete with musical guests, burlesque, drag and stand-up comedy. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — It's American Ninja Warrior mixed with an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and a dash of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" — a blend of formats randomly jammed together, executed by a team experienced performers. 8 p.m. Saturday.
ART HAPPENINGS
Exhibition Tour with Wilma Subra.^ Newcomb Art Museum ~, Woldenberg Art Center, 202 Newcomb Circle ~ — Known as “The People’s Scientist,” chemist, microbiologist and MacArthur Genius awardee Subra is known for helping vulnerable communities document the health toll of industrial pollution. Free admission. Noon. Friday.
Free Family Day.^ Newcomb Art Museum~, Woldenberg Art Center, 202 Newcomb Circle ~ — The exhibition-themed day includes art making with recycled materials, collage ’zine making, interactive storytelling with Young Audiences, live drawing in the galleries. Bring gently used crayons for a Crayon Collection Drive to be shared with local schools. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Gallery Talk: "Ancestors in Stone."^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Curator Ndubuisi Ezeluomba leads a discussion about the exhibition. www.noma.org. Noon Wednesday.
Gus Bennett.^ New Orleans Photo Alliance~, 1111 St. Mary St.~ — The Joan Mitchell Center artist-in-residence attends the Second Tuesday opening. www.neworleansphotoalliance.org 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Julia Street Art Walk.^ ~300 to 600 blocks of Julia Street~ — Warehouse District galleries stay open late the first Saturday of every month for self-guided tours of the arts district. 6 p.m. Saturday.
Newcomb Pottery Tour.^ Newcomb Art Museum~, 6823 St. Charles Ave.~ — The guided tour highlights the permanent collection and the history of the Newcomb Enterprise and is limited to the first 10 people. Email Tom Friel at spolisar@tulane.edu to RSVP. Free admission. Noon Friday.
ART OPENINGS
Ariodante Gallery~, 535 Julia St.~ — Acrylic and oil paintings by Milton Cheramie, jewelry by Lisa Normand, oil painted boxes by Alexandria Hafner and paintings by Karen Abboud are featured; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
Carol Robinson Gallery~, 840 Napoleon Ave.~ — The "History of Looking" exhibition of new work in oil by Noah Saterstrom is a tribute to the photographs of Norman Studio, through Sept. 28; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
Crescent City Brewhouse~, 527 Decatur St.~ — The St. Charles Art Guild exhibition includes beer, wine, hors d'oeuvres and live jazz, through Nov. 1; opening reception 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Jazz & Heritage Gallery~, 1205 N. Rampart St.~ — The "Steppin' Past to Present" exhibition chronicles works by dancer, choreographer, teacher and artist director Lula Elzy, through Sept. 20.
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — The "Process" exhibition looks at the studio practices of 10 Southern artists working in a variety of mediums, through Oct. 2; opening reception, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Newcomb Art Museum~, Woldenberg Art Center, 202, Newcomb Circle ~ — "LaToya Ruby Frazier: Flint is Family" and "The American Dream Denied — The New Orleans Residents of Gordon Plaza Seek Relocation" exhibitions are on view, and there's a panel discussion about the Flint, Michigan water crisis, through Dec. 14; opening reception, 6 p.m. Thursday.
912 Julia~, 912 Julia St.~ — "Duet #1" is an exhibition focusing on artists Veronica Cross and Tan Khanh Cao, with music by Tragically Hip, through Sept. 21; opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
MUSEUMS
Gallier Historic House~, 1132 Royal St.~ — The summer dress exhibition reveals period seasonal decor, including swapped fabrics for curtains, rugs and bedclothes, through Tuesday. www.hgghh.org.
Historic New Orleans Collection~, 520 Royal St.~ — "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina" includes contemporary art from a diverse group of artists, through Oct. 6. www.hnoc.org.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square" exhibition is about Don Andres Almonester and his daughter Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St. — "Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans" explores more than 50 years of gay Carnival culture. "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana" features Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items. "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond" has interactive displays and artifacts. All shows are ongoing. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Mexican Cultural Institute~, 901 Convention Center Blvd.~ — "Javier Senosiain: Organic Architecture" features works by the architect, through Sept. 27.
New Orleans Jazz Museum,~ 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "The Wildest: Louis Prima Comes Home" celebrates the life and legacy of the entertainer, through May 2020. www.nolajazzmuseum.org.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — "Bodies of Knowledge" features 11 contemporary artists reflecting on the role language plays in cultural identities, through Oct. 13; "Inspired by Nature: Japanese Art from the Permanent Collection" focuses on flower and bird subjects, through Dec. 30; "Orientalism: Taking and Making" addresses oppression, racism and cultural understanding in 19th-century Orientalist paintings, through Dec. 31; "The Quilts of Gee's Bend" features five 20th-century quilts made by the women from Alabama, through March 15, 2020; "An Ideal Unity: The Bauhaus and Beyond," about the noted school of design, through March 8, 2020; "Ancestors in Stone," an akwanshi monolith from the Cross Rivers region of Nigeria showcases stone as a material in West African, through July 27, 2020. www.noma.org.
Newcomb Art Museum~, Tulane University, Woldenberg Art Center, Newcomb Place~ — "Flint is Family" is an exhibition of photography by LaToya Ruby Frazier of the Cobb family, through Dec. 14; "The American Dream Denied" exhibition of photography by Critical Visualizations and media Lab of the impact of living among life-threatening pollution, through Dec. 14. www.newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Courtney Egan: Virtual Idylls," a project-based installation, weaves botanical art with sculpture and technology, through Sunday. "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bonge," abstract expressionist work from throughout the artist's life, through Sunday. "Louisiana Contemporary," art by Louisiana artists, through Jan. 5, 2020. www.ogdenmuseum.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market features local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market has more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harrison Avenue Marketplace.^ Harrison Avenue Marketplace~, 801 Harrison Ave.~ — Food, families, friends, entertainment and a variety of vendors are part of this market each month. harrisonavenuemarketplace.org. Free admission. 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Lafitte Street Station Market.^ Lafitte Street Station~, 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, wines, health and beauty products and more. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Marche Creole Community Market.^ ArtEgg Studios~, 1001 S. Broad St.~ — There's organic produce, prepared foods, locally produced crafts and art for sale at the market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.