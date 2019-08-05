TUESDAY 30
Buying Property Seminar.^ Orleans Parish Civil Court Jury Pool Room 320~, 421 Loyola Ave.~ — Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman holds a how-to on buying foreclosed properties and provides tips to avoid foreclosure. 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 31
Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — The walking tour encompasses Pitot House, Faubourg Pontchartrain and St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue. www.louisianalandmarks.org. $30. 1 p.m.
Film Talk Series.^ St. Tammany Art Association~, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington~ — Pontchartrain Film Festival Director Sharon Edwards discusses Cinema Verita — fact and fiction in Haskell Wexler's "Medium Cool." www.pontchartrainfilmfestival.com. Free admission. 7 p.m.
"Jazz Fests Before Jazz Fest."^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Musician and tour guide Dave Thomas discusses festivals and concerts in Congo Square in the late 1940s, and the move in the 1960s to organize a large festival. www.jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Mentor and Tutor Recruitment Mixer.^ Son of a Saint~, 2803 St. Philip St.~ — Son of a Saint hosts an informational gathering to inform potential volunteers about the organization that helps young men. RSVP requested. www.sonofasaint.org. 6 p.m.
Summer Spirits Series: Sparkling.^ Gris-Gris~, 1800 Magazine St.~ — The wine and spirits series includes education, tastings, food and more in the Samedi Room with access to the third-story roof. www.grisgrisnola.com. $35. 5:30 p.m.
Trivia Night and Business Showcase.^ Port Orleans Brewing Company~, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St.~ — StayLocal's SourceNOLA campaign to encourage businesses to switch to local service providers includes an event with a trivia contest. Admission fee is waived with a donation of a can of pet food. www.staylocal.org. $10. 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY 1
AKC Lagniappe Classic Dog Show.^ Pontchartrain Center~, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner~ — The four-day event features prizes in a range of categories and is hosted by the Metairie and Louisiana Kennel Clubs. Through Sunday.
Bark After Dark During Shark Week.^ Wrong Iron~, 3532 Toulouse St.~ — The Krewe of Mardi Paws event for pets and humans celebrates all things paws and jaws, with contests for both. www.barkweek.org. Free admission. 3 p.m. Thursday.
New Orleans Antiques Forum.^ Williams Research Center~, The Historic New Orleans Collection, 410 Chartres St.~ — Fancy Footwork is the theme for the conference that includes sessions, an optional preconference bus trip to Baton Rouge, shopping at antique dealers and an optional jazz brunch. www.hnoc.org. $300. Through Sunday.
Satchmo Summerfest Kickoff Party.^ Omni Royal Orleans~, 621 St. Louis St.~ — The dinner event features music by Ellis Marsalis Jr., Ashlin Parker and Spirit of Satchmo winners Jackie Harris, Corey Henry and Ricky Riccardi. www.satchmosummerfest.org. $65. 7 p.m.
The Fundamentals of Cocktails.^ New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute~, 725 Howard Ave.~ — The hands-on class covers mixing three drinks, fundamental bar tools and three essential templates for endless mixing. For ages 21 and older. www.nochi.org. $65. 6 p.m.
FRIDAY 2
Friday Nights at NOMA: Screening of Shirin Neshat’s "Looking for Oum Kulthum."^ New Orleans Museum of Art ~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Music, movies, children’s activities and more are on slate, and museum galleries, the Museum Shop, and Cafe NOMA are open late. There's an Art on the Spot drop-in activity table, a 6:30 p.m. screening of "Looking for Oum Kulthum" (in conjunction with the exhibition "Bodies of Knowledge"), which follows the plight of an exiled Iranian artist/filmmaker named Mitra as she captures the art and life story of Arab female singer Oum Kulthum. www.noma.org. 5 p.m. Friday.
Satchmo Summerfest.^ New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint~, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — There are three stages of music and three days of celebrating the life of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, including a variety of culinary purveyors and family activities. www.satchmosummerfest.org.
SATURDAY 3
"An Evening of Tango and Folkore."^ Hyatt Regency New Orleans~, 601 Loyola Ave~ — The fundraising gala for Casa Argentina includes dinner, an Argentine tango performance and music by Julio y Cesar. (504) 234-9397 or (504) 237-1093. $25-$150. 7 p.m.
Foster Social.^ Louisiana SPCA~, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd.~ — Placement teams are available to answer questions at this event featuring adoptable animals in foster care. www.la-spca.org/foster. 10 a.m.
Super Saturday Volunteer Day.^ City Park~, 1 Palm Drive~ — Volunteers participating in City Park cleanup day are encouraged to wear close-toed shoes, sunscreen, insect repellent and bring water. For signup and a meet-up location, email Tyler Havens at thavens@nocp.org. www.neworleanscitypark.com. 9 a.m.
SUNDAY 4
Mad Hatter's Jazz Brunch.^ English Turn Golf & Country Club~, 1 Clubhouse Drive~ — The fundraiser for Priority Health Care includes music by chapeaux, Michael Ward, Gina Brown and Anutha Level. www.priorityhealthcare.org. $55. 11 a.m. Sunday.
MONDAY 29
East St. Tammany Red Beans ’N' Rice Cook-Off.^ Slidell Municipal Auditorium~, 2056 Second St., Slidell~ — United Way of Southeast Louisiana sponsors a kickoff for its annual campaign, with all-you-can-eat beans and rice, dessert, music, raffles and voting for the best cooking teams. www.unitedwaysela.org. $10-$2,500. 11 a.m.
BOOKS
Andrew Lawler.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Elizabeth Williams.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The author and founder of the National Food and Beverage Foundation discusses her book "Unique Eats and Eateries in New Orleans." www.jplbrary.net. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Geoffrey H. Baker and Tom Dunford.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author and photographer discuss and sign their book "New Orleans: An Intimate Journey Through A City with Soul." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lisa Sandlin.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "The Bird Boys: A Delpha Wade and Tom Phelan Mystery." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
ON STAGE
"Arsenic and Old Lace."^ St. Philip Neri School~, Parishioners' Center, 6600 Kawanee Ave., Metairie~ — St. Philip Players presents the timeless comedy of two sisters who poison lonely bachelors and the madcap mayhem it causes. (504) 427-3340 or srandall@stphilipneri.org. Tickets $6-$12. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Dr. Sketchy's Date Night.^ Mudlark Public Theatre~, 1200 Port St.~ — Burlesque dancers give short performances and pose for live drawing. Suggested donation $8. 10 p.m. Saturday.
"Limelight: A Club Kid Burlesque and Variety Tribute."^ Allways Lounge and Cabaret~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — A one-night-only variety show pays tribute to New York City’s club kid scene of the late ’80s and early ’90s, with acts, costumes and throwbacks. Tickets $10. 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"Matilda."^ Dixon Concert Hall~, 33 Audubon Blvd.~ — Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane wraps its season with the musical, which is based on Roald Dahl's story of a young girl who sparks big changes at her school and in her life. www.summerlyric.tulane.edu. Tickets $28-$48. 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"Steel Magnolias."^ 30 by Ninety Theatre~, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville~ — Robert Harling's homage to his late sister is a Louisiana-set tale in a beauty shop and explores the loves and lives of six women. www.30byninety.com. Tickets $14-$19. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
"Steel Magnolias."^ Cutting Edge Theater~, 747 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — Love, life and death play out in a hair salon in a tiny north Louisiana town as six women talk about their lives as they cut, color and perm. www.cuttingedgetheater.com. Tickets $28.50-$32.50. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"The Glass Menagerie."^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans returns with the story of the Wingfield family — a mother at the end of her wits, a son at the edge of his patience and a daughter with an uncertain future. A ray of hope comes in the form of a gentleman caller. www.twtheatrenola.com. Tickets $15-$31. 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
"Trixie Minx's Burlesque Ballroom."^ The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — This modern twist on a classic burlesque show features a live band, an immersive speakeasy environment and Trixie Minx co-starring with a rotating cast of special guests and vocals by Romy Kaye and the Mercy Buckets. www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse. Tickets $20. 11 p.m. Friday.
"Turn It Into Smoke."^ Mount Olivet Episcopal Church~, 530 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The new Mighty Lincoln Company presents a show about two couples who get together for dinner to sign guardianship papers in case the older couple dies during their trip to Copenhagen. Lasagna will be served. www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets $20-$25. 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
AUDITIONS/CAMPS
Musical Theatre Training.^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — Broadway Theatre Connection offers ages 8 to 20 the chance to study with professional performers, directors and choreographers. Scholarships are available. (917) 701-9105. $565. 10 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
DANCE
"A Celebration of Cuban Dance."^ NOCCA Riverfront Lupin Hall~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — New Orleans Ballet Association's summer concert features members of Ballet Hispanico and students from the Center for Dance. www.nobadance.com. Tickets $28. 7 p.m. Friday.
Dance Your Style New Orleans.^ Generations Hall~, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — The freestyle battle includes 16 competitors across hip-hop, popping, jookin', waacking, locking and other dance styles. The audience decides who wins. www.eventbrite.com. Tickets $5. 3 p.m. Saturday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Close Me Out.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Local storytellers recount inebriated adventures. Andrew Healan hosts. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues, Big Mama's Lounge~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The New Movement comics perform. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy in the Kennel.^ The Ugly Dog Saloon~, 401 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — Several New Orleans stand-up comics perform. Free admission. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Daniel Sloss.^The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans~, 6 Canal St.~ — The Scottish comedian performs standup. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Haeg and Butts Presents.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — The weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
I Got a Bit About That.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — The weekly stand-up comedy game show podcast is hosted by Byron Broussard and James Germain and features guest comics. www.barredux.tumblr.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave. ~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Rip-Off Show.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Comedians compete in a live pop-culture game show hosted by Geoffrey Gauchet. 8 p.m. Saturday.
St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A stand-up show hosted by Clark Taylor features local veterans, up-and-comers, touring acts and surprise guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians present the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — There's a different show each week featuring local talent, and there's a specialty showcase. 7 p.m. Sunday.
Think You're Funny? ^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — It's "American Ninja Warrior" mixed with an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and a dash of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" executed by a team of experienced performers. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase features innovative standup, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.
ART HAPPENINGS
White Linen Night 25th Anniversary.^ 300 to 700 blocks of Julia Street~ — The benefit for the Contemporary Arts Center marks a silver anniversary with gallery openings, a block party with music, cocktails and cuisine from vendors, an Open Call exhibition and after-party at the CAC and a Cooldown Lounge at Auction House Market. www.cacwhitelinennight.com 5:30 p.m. Saturday
ART OPENINGS
Ariodante Gallery~, 535 Julia St.~ — The August exhibit features paintings by Krista Roche and Tanya Dischler, jewelry by Nancie Roark and works by craft artist Gary Schiro, through Aug. 31. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Arthur Roger Gallery~, 432 Julia St.~ — "As Luck Would Have It" is an exhibition of beaded art by Demond Melancon, "Florida Noir" includes paintings by Amer Kobaslija, "Night Shirt" features paintings by Brandon Surtain, and "For the Sake of Order" is an exhibit of work by Leonard Galmon, all through Sept. 21. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Callan Contemporary~, 518 Julia St.~ — "Wind and Whisper" is an exhibition of works by Key-Sook Geum, through Sept. 22. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St~ — "Identity Measures" is an open-call curated exhibition featuring 23 regional artists, through Oct. 5. Opening reception, 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gallery 600 Julia~, 600 Julia St.~ — "Atchafalaya Actualized" features works by Will Smith Jr. and is intended to raise awareness of the Atchafalaya River Basin's ecological significance in the role of Louisiana's wetlands. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Hall-Barnett Gallery~, 237 Chartres St.~ — "Guess What...?" is an exhibition of works by Ann Barnett and other artists, through Sept. 25. Opening reception, 5 p.m. Saturday.
Jonathan Ferrara Gallery~, 400 Julia St.~ — "Diffusion" is an exhibit of hand-cut book sculpture by Tony Dagradi; "Unexpected" features neo-expressionist paintings by Venezuelan artist Starsky Brines, both through Aug. 30. Opening reception 5 p.m. Saturday.
LeMieux Galleries~, 332 Julia St.~ — "And Now for Something New," Vol. 2 is a juried exhibition, through Sept. 28. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lighthouse~, 743 Camp St.~ — "Malarky: A Visionary Art Pop-Up Show" includes art by known and unknown artists, through Aug. 11. Preview party 6 p.m. Friday.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art~, 925 Camp St.~ — The "Louisiana Contemporary" juried exhibition features artists from the Bayou State, and there's a showcase of art from historically black colleges and universitites. Opening reception, 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mac-Gryder Gallery~, 615 Julia St.~ — "Monotypes: Cartography of Hidden Worlds" includes 10 works by Francoise Gilot, through Sept. 28. Opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
Martine Chaisson Gallery~, 727 Camp St.~ — A new works exhibition by Donald Martiny runs through Sept. 28. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery~, 535 Tchoupitoulas St.~ — "Building Blocks, The Culture of Architecture in New Orleans" is an exhibition curated by architect Gene Guidry. A show of works by Hattie Smith Lindsley, the artist in residence, opens at 4:30 p.m. Opening reception, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Stella Jones Gallery~, Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., Suite 132~ — "Ain't I America" features works by photographer Epaul Julien and multi-media works by Matthew Rosenbeck. "Heroines" includes the work of several artists, through Sept. 27. Opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
MUSEUMS
Gallier Historic House~, 1132 Royal St.~ — The summer dress exhibition reveals seasonal decor during the period, including swapped fabrics for curtains, rugs and bedclothes, through Sept. 3. www.hgghh.org.
Historic New Orleans Collection~, 520 Royal St.~ — "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" and "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina" offer contemporary art from diverse artists, through Oct. 6. www.hnoc.org.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square" exhibition is about Don Andres Almonester and his daughter Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St. — "Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans" is a comprehensive exhibit devoted to more than 50 years of of gay Carnival culture. "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana" features Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items. "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond" has interactive displays and artifacts. All shows are ongoing. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Mexican Cultural Institute~, 901 Convention Center Blvd.~ — "Javier Senosiain: Organic Architecture" features works by the architect, through Sept. 27.
New Orleans Jazz Museum~, Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "The Wildest: Louis Prima Comes Home" celebrates the life and legacy of the entertainer, through May 2020. www.nolajazzmuseum.org.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — "Paper Revolutions: French Drawings from the New Orleans Museum of Art" traces the politics of draftsmanship in the 18th and 19th centuries, through Sunday. "You are Here: A Brief History of Photography and Place" explores the relationship between photos and places, through Sunday. "Tim Duffy: Blue Muse" features 30 tintypes depicting folk musicians from across the South, through Sunday. "Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art" shows how nature can spur artistic innovation, through Aug. 31. "Inspired by Nature: Japanese Art from the Permanent Collection" focuses on flower and bird subjects, through Sept. 1. "Bodies of Knowledge" features 11 contemporary artists reflecting on the role language plays in cultural identities, through Oct. 13. "Orientalism: Taking and Making" addresses oppression, racism and cultural understanding in 19th-century Orientalist paintings, through Dec. 31. www.noma.org.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Courtney Egan: Virtual Idylls," a project-based installation, weaves botanical art with sculpture and technology, through Sept.1. "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bonge," abstract expressionist work from throughout the artist's life, through Sept. 8. www.ogdenmuseum.org.
Tulane University School of Public Health~, 1440 Canal St. ~ — "Outbreak" is an exhibit that raises awareness of the factors that contribute to infectious disease epidemics, through July 31.
Williams Research Center~, 410 Chartres St.~ — "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" explores diverse influences, cultures and musicians through history, through Aug. 4. www.hnoc.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market features local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market has more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harvest Farmers Market.^ St. Roch Market~, 2381 St Claude Ave~ — Join HarvestNola at St. Roch Market New Orleans and take your pick from a variety of farm-fresh goodies, including produce, dairy, baked goods, flowers and more. Free admission. 2 p.m. Thursday, Sunday & Monday.
Lafitte Street Station Market.^ Lafitte Street Station~, 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, wines, health and beauty products and more. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lafitte Street Station Market.^ Lafitte Street Station~, 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, wines, health and beauty products and more. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 4 p.m. Thursday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.