TUESDAY 23
The Beauty of Free Linux Operating System.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Krewe de Tech hosts Ed Branley, who speaks about the Linux Operating System. 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 24
Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — The walking tour encompasses Pitot House, Faubourg Pontchartrain and St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue. www.louisianalandmarks.org. $30. 1 p.m.
National Tequila Day Patron Dinner.^ Nole~, 2001 St. Charles Ave.~ — The four-course tequila-pairing dinner includes an interactive Margarita 101 session. www.nolerestaurant.com. $60. 6:30 p.m.
Film Talks.^ St. Tammany Art Association~, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington~ — The four-week series features professors and filmmakers in conversation, plus screenings and is sponsored by the St. Tammany Art Association and the Pontchartrain Film Festival. 7 p.m.
THURSDAY 25
History Camp.^ Jean Baptiste Lang House~, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville~ — The Old Mandeville Historic Association sponsors a camp for children entering third and fourth grades, with information about architecture, traditions and culture. adelefoster@gmail.com. $20. 9 a.m. Also Friday.
FRIDAY 26
MechaCon Anime Convention.^ Hyatt Regency new Orleans~, 601 Loyola Ave.~ — The theme of the anime convention is to bring attendees to a 24th-century setting aboard Crescent Station, a diplomatic outpost located in the outer solar system. There's a cosplay-optional ball, panels, signings, industry guests, a cosplay contest, electronic gaming room and tournaments. www.mechacon.com. Through Sunday.
Friday Nights at NOMA^ New Orleans Museum of Art of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park~ — The evening features a musical performance with Mahmoud Chouki and Oscar Rossignoli as well as children’s activities, and more until 9 p.m. Free with regular museum admission, free for NOMA members. 5 p.m.
Doggy Happy Hour Adoption.^ The Tchoup Yard~, 405 Third St.~ — Pets are available for adoption from the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society. www.paws4life.org. 5 p.m.
Family Block Party.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The inaugural all-ages event features resources and activities like art, food, history and more. www.nationalww2museum.org. $10, free for children. 5:30 p.m.
Millennial Awards.^ Ace Hotel~, 600 Carondelet St.~ — There's a presentation of awards in 19 categories at the finale of the Emerge Summit honoring millennials. www.millennialawards.com/tix. $75. 6 p.m.
Columbia Street Block Party.^ North Columbia Street, Covington~ — This free family event features classic cars displayed in the historic St. John District with DJs and live music at some venues. 6:30 p.m.
Dinner and a ZOOvie.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The series of family-friendly flicks and food vendors features "How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World" screened at the Capital One Bank Field. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. 8 p.m.
SATURDAY 27
Closing of the Big Blue Doors.^ Louisiana Children's Museum~, 420 Julia St.~ — The museum commemorates its final day on Julia Street with art projects and a chance to sign the front door. There's also a countdown to closing at 1:45 p.m. and a balloon release. www.lmc.org. 9 a.m.
Growing Gardeners.^ Botanical Garden, Robert B. Haspel Garden Stage~, City Park~ — Louisiana Wetlands will be the topic of this program for 6- to 9-year-olds. www.neworleanscitypark.com. $17. 10 a.m.
Mosquito Fest.^ Audubon Louisiana Nature Center~, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd.~ — The event includes a blood drive, hands-only CPR class, experts from Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium and New Orleans Mosquito Control, free planetarium presentations, a mist garden, a DJ and a food truck. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. Free admission. 10 a.m.
Bridal Expo.^ Lakeside Shopping Center~, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The show features more than 60 vendors, a special cake cutting and a performance by the 610 Stompers. Attendees are requested to bring a non-perishable food item for donation. www.welliverproductions.net. Free admission. 10 a.m. Also Sunday.
"Bee Informed."^ Northlake Nature Center~, 23135 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — Beekeeper Ralph Roshto discusses bees and honey. www.northlakenature.org. $5. 10 a.m.
Family Fun Day.^ Northshore Harbor Center~, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell~ — The annual event includes activities for children and food and craft vendors. www.harborcenter.org. Free admission. 10 a.m.
In the SoFAB Kitchen.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Mikko Macchione signs his book, "Rum and New Orleans: A Decadent History" and demonstrates how to make rum cocktails. www.natfab.org. 1 p.m.
Bastille Day Block Party.^ ~, 3100 block of Ponce de Leon Street~ — The French celebration includes music, food and beverage vendors, an arts market and costume contest. 4:45 p.m.
Dr. Saux's Annual Fundraiser and Birthday Celebration Pirate Party.^ Columbia Street Tap Room~, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington~ — The Northshore physician's event raises funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Tammany and features music, food, beer, wine and more. www.namisttammany.org. $40-$125. 6 p.m.
Sip+Dip at Cool Zoo.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The adults-only (21 and over) after-hours gathering includes admission to the splash pad and Gator Run lazy river, entertainment, games, beverages and food. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. $30. 7 p.m.
Hannah's Klozet Cancer Foundation.^ Harrah's Casino (Masquerade)~, 8 Canal St.~ — The gala includes dinner, live entertainment and an Egyptian dance rendition by the Royal Court of Resiliency (cancer survivors). www.hannahsklozet.com. $85-$125. 7:30 p.m.
The 2019 New Orleans Beatles Festival: Abbey Road Live.^ House of Blues~, 225 Decatur St.~ — Local bands including The Topcats, Molly Ringwalds, Vince Vance and others perform "Abbey Road" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the record's release. $23. 8 p.m.
Sprouts: Water Play.^ Longue Vue House and Gardens~, 7 Bamboo Road~ — The event includes kiddie sprinklers, art, story time and more for children 18 months to 10 years old. www.longuevue.com. $5. 9:30 p.m.
SUNDAY 28
Harry Potter Birthday Party.^ Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop~, 631 N. Carrollton Ave.~ — The adults-only celebration of Harry Potter's birthday includes beverages, games and more. www.tubbyandcoos.com. $25. 6 p.m.
MONDAY 29
Into the Vault Tour.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The two-hour tour into WWII history includes rarely seen artifacts. www.nationalww2museum.org. 9 a.m.
SPORTS
"Let's Talk Football."^ Yulman Stadium~, Ben Weiner Drive, Tulane University~ — Fans can chat with Green Wave football team members and coaches, plus there's food and access to Benson Field. www.tulanegreenwave.com. $15-$20. 5 p.m. Thursday.
New Orleans Babycakes.^ Shrine on Airline~, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — The Babycakes take on the Sounds from Nashville, with Wizards Night and fireworks follow the game Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 6 p.m. and Kids Run Bases for ages 4-13 following the game Sunday at 1 p.m. www.milb.com/new-orleans. $5.
BOOKS
Quin Hillyer.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his Mad Jones trilogy of satirical fiction. www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Suzanne Stone.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "New Orleans Coffee: A Rich History." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Colson Whitehead.^ Loyola University New Orleans, Nunemaker Auditorium~, 6363 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author discusses his new book "The Nickel Boys" at the ticketed event, which includes a pre-signed copy of the book. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Daniel Brook.^ Louisiana Humanities Center~, 938 Lafayette St., Suite 300~ — The author discusses and signs his book "The Accident of Color: A Story of Race n Reconstruction." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Alicia Johnson.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 Highway 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The author signs her book "Mommy's Cooking Healthy," a cookbook for vegan and vegetarian parents, and there are food samples. ww.barnesandnoble.com. Noon. Saturday.
Mikko Macchione.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — The author signs his book "Rum and New Orleans: A Decadent History," and demonstrates how to make a rum cocktail. www.natfab.org. 1 p.m. Saturday.
Agnes Gomillion.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "The Record Keeper." www.octaviabooks.com. 2 p.m. Sunday.
ON STAGE
"Acts of Faith" Remix Tour.^ Saenger Theater~, 1111 Canal St.~ — Author and speaker Iyanla Vanzant holds an inspiration and interactive event. www.saengernola.com. Tickets $39-$84. 8 p.m. Thursday.
"Freedom."^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The story is about a Holocaust survivor and an Irish immigrant who meet hours before their American naturalization ceremony, forge a connection and learn they have more similarities than differences. It's based in part on survivor testimony. www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $25-$30. 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
"The Glass Menagerie."^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans returns with the story of the Wingfield family: a mother at the end of her wits, a son at the edge of his patience and a daughter with an uncertain future. A gentleman caller provides a ray of hope, if they don't frighten him away. www.twtheathrenola.com. Tickets $15-$31. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
"Grease."^ St. John Theatre~, 115 W. Fourth St., Reserve~ — The ’50s come alive in this musical about high school fun and romance presented by the St. John Theatre and featuring tunes such as "Grease," "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want." www.stjohntheatre.com. Tickets $10-$15. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
"Hamlet."^ Lupin Theatre~, 150 Dixon Hall Annex, Tulane University, 6823 St. Charles Ave.~ — The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival presents the play about the prince of Denmark, revenge and ghosts. www.neworleansshakespeare.org. Tickets $20-$50. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
"My Fair Lady" School Edition.^ Jefferson Performing Arts Center~, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — JPAS Theatre Kids! pilot production of Lerner and Loewe's classic musical is the retelling of George Bernard Shaw's "Pygmalion" story about a linguistics professor's efforts to turn a cockney flower seller into a lady of society. www.jpas.org. Tickets $15-$25. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
"Steel Magnolias."^ 30 by Ninety Theatre~, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville~ — Robert Harling's homage to his late sister is set in a Louisiana beauty shop and reveals the laughs, loves and lives of six women. www.30byninety.com. Tickets $14-$19. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday
"Steel Magnolias."^ Cutting Edge Theater~, 747 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — Love, life and death play out in a Louisiana hair salon as six women tell of their highs and lows while they get their hair styled. www.cuttingedgetheater.com. Tickets $28.50-$32.50. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
"The Odd Couple."^ Cafe Luke~, 153 Robert St., Slidell~ — Neil Simon's comedy about a miss-matched duo includes options for a buffet dinner or dessert. www.cafeluke.com. Tickets $25-$45. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
"Til Sunday."^ Southern Rep Theatre~, 2541 Bayou Road~ — Written and performed by Nairoby Otero, the solo show tackles what is means to be Cuban, an immigrant and American and struggles Cuban families faced in seeking political asylum in the 1970s-1980s. www.southernrep.com. Tickets $25-$40. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
"Trixie Minx's Burlesque Ballroom."^ The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — A modern twist on a classic burlesque show includes a live band and vocals by Romy Kaye and the Mercy Buckets, as well as Trixie Minx co-starring with a rotating cast of special guests. www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse. Tickets $20. 11 p.m. Friday.
"Turn It Into Smoke."^ Mount Olivet Episcopal Church~, 530 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The new Mighty Lincoln Company presents a show about two couples who get together for dinner to sign guardianship papers in case the older couple's plane goes down on their trip to Copenhagen. Uninvited guests show up. Lasagna will be served. www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets $20-$25. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues, Big Mama's Lounge~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The New Movement comics perform. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy in the Kennel.^ The Ugly Dog Saloon~, 401 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — Several New Orleans stand-up comics perform. Free admission. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Haeg and Butts Presents.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — The weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
I Got a Bit About That.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — The weekly stand-up comedy game show podcast is hosted by Byron Broussard and James Germain and features guest comics. www.barredux.tumblr.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave. ~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday
The Rip-Off Show.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Comedians compete in a live pop-culture game show hosted by Geoffrey Gauchet. 8 p.m. Saturday.
St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A stand-up show hosted by Clark Taylor features local veterans, up-and-comers, touring acts and surprise guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians presents the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — There's a different show each week, featuring local talent and a specialty showcase. 7 p.m. Sunday.
Think You're Funny? ^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — It's "American Ninja Warrior" mixed with an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and a dash of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" executed by a team of experienced performers. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase features innovative standup, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.
ART OPENINGS
St. Tammany Art Association^~, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington~ — "The Summer Show" is a nationally juried exhibition with featured artists and juror LouAnne Greenwald, through Aug. 17. Awards at 7 p.m., opening reception, 6 p.m. Friday.
ART HAPPENINGS
"You Are Here" Photographer’s Perspective.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — New Orleans-based photographer Abdul Aziz will discuss his connection to themes in the exhibition "You Are Here: A Brief History of Photography and Place." Admission is free on Wednesdays to all Louisiana residents. www.noma.org. 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Gallery Talk: "Bodies of Knowledge."^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Join curatorial fellow Allison Young for a discussion about the current exhibition. www.noma.org. Noon. Wednesday.
Gallery activation of "Breves braises."^ New Orleans Museum of Art of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Artist Menon Bellet affixes the charred remains of burned paper on the walls of the gallery in the exhibition "Bodies of Knowledge." From these tattered remains, she creates a script or musical score in collaboration with musicians. www.noma.org. 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Open Studios.^ Joan Mitchell Center~, 2275 Bayou Road~ — See the summer artists-in-residence in action and learn more about their work. www.joanmitchellcenter.today. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MUSEUMS
Gallier Historic House~, 1132 Royal St.~ — The summer dress exhibition reveals seasonal decor during the period, including swapped fabrics for curtains, rugs and bedclothes, through Sept. 3. www.hgghh.org.
Historic New Orleans Collection~, 520 Royal St.~ — "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" and "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina" offer contemporary art from diverse artists, through Oct. 6. www.hnoc.org.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square" exhibition is about Don Andres Almonester and his daughter Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St. — "Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans" is a comprehensive exhibit devoted to more than 50 years of of gay Carnival culture. "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana" features Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items. "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond" has interactive displays and artifacts. All shows are ongoing. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
New Orleans Jazz Museum~, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "The Wildest: Louis Prima Comes Home" celebrates the life and legacy of the entertainer, through May 2020. www.nolajazzmuseum.org.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — "Paper Revolutions: French Drawings from the New Orleans Museum of Art" traces the politics of draftsmanship in the 18th and 19th centuries, through Sunday. "You are Here: A Breif History of Photography and Place" explores the relationship between photos and place, through Sunday. "Tim Duffy: Blue Muse" features 30 tintypes depicting folk musicians from across the South, through Sunday. "Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art" shows how nature can spur artistic innovation, through Aug. 31. "Inspired by Nature: Japanese Art from the Permanent Collection" focuses on flower and bird subjects, through Sept. 1. "Bodies of Knowledge" features 11 contemporary artists reflecting on the role language plays in cultural identities, through Oct. 13. "Orientalism: Taking and Making" addresses oppression, racism and cultural understanding in 19th century Orientalist paintings, through Dec. 31. www.noma.org.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Courtney Egan: Virtual Idylls," a project-based installation, weaves botanical art with sculpture and technology, through Sept.1. "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bonge," abstract expressionist work from throughout her life, through Sept. 8. www.ogdenmuseum.org.
Williams Research Center~, 410 Chartres St.~ "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" explores diverse influences, cultures and musicians through history, through Aug. 4. www.hnoc.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Art Market.^ Palmer Park~, South Claiborne and South Carrollton Avenues~ — The monthly market includes art, crafts, other vendors and live music. Rain date is Sunday. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 10 a.m. Saturday.
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market features local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital (2614 Jefferson Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; Bywater at Rusty Rainbow (Chartres and Piety streets) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market has more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harvest Farmers Market.^ St. Roch Market~, 2381 St Claude Ave~ — Join HarvestNola at St. Roch Market New Orleans and take your pick from a variety of farm-fresh goodies, including produce, dairy, baked goods, flowers and more. Free admission. 2 p.m. Thursday, Sunday & Monday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.