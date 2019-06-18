TUESDAY 18
Cheese and Wine Around the World.^ New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute~, 725 Howard Ave.~ — Cheese expert Liz Thorpe and Commander's Palace sommelier Kristin Estadt offer a guided tasting of six cheeses paired with sparkling, white, red and dessert wines and discuss which cheese best pairs with a given style. www.nochi.org. Tickets $80. 6 p.m.
Historic Preservation in the Face of Climate Change.^ Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club~, 732 N. Broad Ave.~ — The third panel in a series discusses the challenges of living with water and the importance of preservation. www.prcno.org. Free admission. 6 p.m.
Kulturabend.^ Deutsches Haus~, 1700 Moss St. ~ — The Beer Choir will perform and there's a singalong. Food is available. www.deutscheshaus.org. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Smart Women's Day Out.^ Vintage Court~, 75082 Highway 25, Covington~ — "It's All About You" is the theme for program, which features speakers, music and networking. Proceeds benefit four nonprofits. www.womenofwip.org. Tickets $55-$65. 9 a.m.
Trivia Tuesdays.^ Auction House Market~, 801 Magazine St.~ — Teams compete for Auction House Market gift cards. Free admission. 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 19
Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — The walking tour includes Pitot House, a mile walk around the Bayou St. John neighborhood, plus a brief stop in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue, led by docent Jamie Barker. www.louisianalandmarks.org. Tickets $30. 1 p.m.
Garden to Glass.^ American Sector~, 1035 Magazine St.~ — Local distillers compete to create the best garden-fresh cocktail prepared with local ingredients and inspired by WWII victory gardens. There are samples and how-tos, and participants can vote for their favorites. www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $10-$15. 6 p.m.
Juneteenth Celebration.^ Newcomb Art Museum~, Tulane University, Woldenberg Art Center, Newcomb Place~ — A program of events surrounding the Per(Sister) exhibit includes performances, discussions, poetry and music and food from Liberty's Kitchen. 5 p.m.
Juneteenth Commemoration.^ Various Venues~ — Ashe Cultural Arts Center, the 400 Years of African American History Commission, Congo Square Preservation Society and United Culture Bearers of Louisiana coordinate 12 hours of activities including drumming, healing prayers, chants and songs. www.ashecac.org. 9 a.m.
Juneteenth Drumming Exhibit.^ Algiers Point Ferry Landing~, 138 Morgan St.~ — Drummer Luther Gray of the Congo Square Preservation Society will lead a procession from the Algiers Ferry landing, through the Algiers neighborhood and to the former Black Star Caffe (800 Belleville St.) for a program honoring Juan St. Malo, a Maroon resistance leader who was hung by the Spanish government on this day in 1784, and other Maroons who settled in local neighborhoods. www.algiers-tricentennial.org. Free admission. 10 a.m.
THURSDAY 20
Architecture & Design Film Festival.^ Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St. ~ — More than 20 films deal with subjects ranging from preservation issues to modern architecture, landscape design, women in the industry, environmental sustainability and more. There will be post-screening Q&As, panel discussions, book talks and signings. www.louisianaarchitecture.org. Tickets $9-$11. 6 p.m. Through Sunday.
Concert Against Hate: An Evening Celebrating Everyday Heroes.^ New Orleans Jazz Market~, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. ~ — The Anti-Defamation League South Central inaugural event honors Ashley Longshore, Norris Henderson and Audrey Ligier and features performances by John Boutte, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Helen Gillet, and Solid Harmony accompanied by Mike Lemmler, A.J. Hall and Brian Quezerque. www.adl.org/nolaconcert. Tickets $55 and up. 7 p.m.
Festigals.^ Various Venues~ — The festival for women features a conference, a French Quarter parade, a drag brunch, tours of historic homes and gardens and more. www.festigals.org. 9 a.m. Through Sunday.
Literary Salon.^ Dogfish New Orleans~, 2448 N. Villere St. ~ — Authors Sheree Thomas and Bryan Campare are featured at the mixed-genre literary salon with an open mic. RSVP on Facebook. 7 p.m.
FRIDAY 21
Concordia's Celebration of the Summer Solstice.^ Ashe Cultural Arts Center~, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Entertainment, Champagne, watermelon and a performance by Bamboula 2000 are part of the event. www.ashecac.org. Free admission. 5:30 p.m.
Dinner and a ZOOvie.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The annual series of family-friendly flicks returns, with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" screened at the Capital One Bank Field. Food is available. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. 8 p.m.
Friday Nights at NOMA: Music by Lynn Drury.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Friday Nights at NOMA features music, movies, children’s activities, and more, with galleries, the Museum Shop and Cafe NOMA open. Lynn Drury will perform. 6 p.m.
Opera in the Piazza.^ Piazza d'Italia~, 377 Poydras St.~ — The American Italian Cultural Center presents an evening of music al fresco, with Lena Prima and an ensemble of opera singers performing arias. Food and beverages are available. www.americanitalianculturalcenter.com. $20. 7 p.m.
SATURDAY 22
1940s Latin Music Dine and Dance.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Muevelo provides music from Latin stars of the era, and a special menu of Caribbean cuisine is served at 6 p.m. www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $25-$65. 8:30 p.m.
Big Top Cake Competition.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — The theme for the cake decorating competition is “Summer Dreams!" and winners are decided by professional judges as well as the public. There also are demonstrations, cake tastings and a bakery carnival. Winners will be announced at 1:45 p.m. www.natfab.org. Tickets $5.25-$10.50. 11 a.m.
Coffee & Cousins.^ St. Genevieve Catholic Church~, 58203 Highway 433, Slidell~ — Louisiana Creole Research Association presents "Creole Culture on the Bayou," a group discussion in which attendees often bring personal research, literature and more. www.lacreole.org. Free admission. 1 p.m.
Colour Me Krazy Carnival Parade.^ Canal and South Peters streets~, — The Caribbean Festival event includes a masquerade costume or Paint VS Powder section and leads to the festival at Central City BBQ on Rampart. www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com. Tickets $40-$275. 5 p.m.
Evening of Blue Roses Dinner and Awards.^ NOLA Craft Culture~, 127 S. Solomon St.~ — The picnic-style dinner to benefit The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company honors Thomas Keith and has interactive entertainment from characters, a silent auction and the Blue Rose Awards. $100. 6:30 p.m.
Greater New Orleans Iris Society.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The organization holds its general membership meeting. www.louisianairisgnois.com. 9 a.m.
Junteenth Unity Levee 3K Run/Walk.^ New Birth Cathedral of Glory Ministries~, 2150 the Rev. Richard Wilson Drive~ — The run is followed by the Juneteenth Community Festival, which has entertainment, vendors, kids activities and community resources. www.newbirthcathedralofglory.org. 7 a.m.
Kokomo Stroll.^ Downtown Covington~ — The summer drink and dine event downtown has beach-themed music as patrons stop at more than 20 tents for samples. www.gocovington.com. Tickets $30. 5 p.m.
La Fete du Vin d'Ete.^ Canal Place~, 333 Canal St.~ — The French American Chamber of Commerce-Gulf Coast Chapter celebrates white wines from France, with food, a silent auction and music. www.facc-gc.com. Tickets $45-$125. 8 p.m.
Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival.^ Armstrong Park~, 701 N. Rampart St.~ — Music, an arts market, food vendors and more are part of the festival celebrating the Louisiana musical styles. www.jazzandheritage.org. Free admission. 11 a.m. Also Sunday.
Medieval Costuming Workshop.^ Rosedale Library~, 4036 Jefferson Highway~ — Knights will be the focus of the morning workshop at 9:30 a.m., and lords and ladies will be discussed at the 11:30 a.m. workshop. www.jplibrary.net. Free admission. 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
NOLA Caribbean Festival.^ Central City BBQ~, 1201 S. Rampart St.~ — This two-day festival is part of the NOLA Caribbean Experience series of events, with music, food, arts and crafts and dance. www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com. Tickets $10-$15. 5 p.m. Also Sunday.
PAWS Fundraiser.^ Belle Chasse Auditorium~, 8398 Highway 23, Belle Chasse~ — The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse hosts a bunco party with hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction and a raffle. www.paws4life.org. Tickets $30. 7 p.m.
Party For the Planet — Pollination Celebration.^ Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium~, 423 Canal St.~ — Learn about the relationship between animals, plants and humans with educational chats and interactive activities led by Audubon entomology staff members, educators and conservation partners. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. 11 a.m.
Twisted Beer Fest.^ Castine Center~, Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville~ — The event features more than 200 beer samplings, food and music, with proceeds benefiting homeless animals. www.northshorehumane.org. 4 p.m.
SUNDAY 23
Bike Bash.^ Parking lot behind American Legion Post~, 2222 Front St., Slidell~ — American Legion Riders Bayou Liberty Post 374 event for United States Veterans Service Dogs includes a silent auction, raffle, concessions and a chance to meet some of the canines. 1 p.m.
Evening of Music and Literature.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle~ — NOMA and Narrative 4 present eight international authors accompanied by live music that reflects each author's home nation. www.noma.org. Free admission. 6:30 p.m.
Master of the Craft: Butts and Briskets.^ Southern Food & Beverage Museum~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — Daniel Robert, curator of meat science, teaches the basics of grilling butts and briskets, with demonstrations on barbecuing, rubs and sauces. www.natfab.org. Tickets $25-$65. 1 p.m.
MONDAY 24
Into the Vault Tour.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Take a two-hour journey into WWII history through rarely seen artifacts that give voice to the American experience. www.nationalww2museum.org. 9 a.m.
SPORTS
Baby Cakes.^ Shrine on Airline~, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — The New Orleans ball team faces the Nashville Sounds. www.milb.com/new-orleans. Tickets $5. 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday; 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
BOOKS
A.J. Perrish.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author discusses and signs the book "The Wars Within." www.barnesandnoble.com. Noon Saturday.
Amanda Montell.^ Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop~, 631 N. Carrollton Ave.~ — The author signs and discusses her book, "Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language." www.tubbyandcoos.com. 1 p.m. Sunday.
Claudia Gray.^ Martin Luther King Library~, 1611 Caffin Ave.~ — The author presents and signs "Star Wars." www.events.nolalibrary.org. 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Daniel Brook.^ Antenna Gallery~, 3718 St. Claude Ave.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction." Octavia Books to sell copies. www.octaviabooks.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Earl Higgins.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author presents and signs his book "100 Catholic Things to Do Before You Die." www.barnesandnoble.com. Noon Saturday.
Josh Levin.^ Jewish Community Center~, 5342 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth." www.octaviabooks.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Leland Kent.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author presents and signs his book "Abandoned New Orleans," and photographs of eight locations. www.barnesandnoble.com. 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lovejoy Boteler.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Crooked Snake: The Life and Crimes of Albert Lepard." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Maurice Carlos Ruffin and James Nolan.^ Alvar Library~, 913 Alvar St.~ — The authors present and discuss their works. www.events.nolalibrary.org. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tammy L. Turner.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "Dick Waterman: A Life in Blues." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Whitney Stewart.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author signs the book "Mindful Tots: Tummy Ride," and there's a writers' workshop. www.barnesandnoble.com. 11 a.m. Sunday.
ON STAGE
"Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical."^ Southern Rep Theatre~, 2541 Bayou Road~ — A trip to the laundromat takes a wrong turn when “somebunny” is left behind in Southern Rep's show, which is based on the award-winning children's book "Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale." www.southernrep.com/knuffle-bunny. Tickets $10-15. 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Le Code Noir."^ The Historic New Orleans Collection~, 533 Royal St.~ — Voices in the Dark Repertory Theatre Company's abridged performance of the history of the state — told through the eyes of Santee, an enslaved woman in New Orleans — is part of the commemoration of the arrival of the first slave ships to Louisiana 300 years ago. Registration required. www.hnoc.org. Free admission. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"Much Ado About Nothing."^ Tulane University~, Lupin Theatre, 16 Newcomb Place~ — The Shakespeare comedy will be performed at Tulane University’s Lupin Theater. Tickets $20-$30. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
"The Other Black History."^ Ashe Power House~, 1731 Baronne St.~ — Oliver Thomas leads a group of young actors through a comprehensive black history lesson that begins with the transatlantic slave trade and ends with the civil rights movement in Dr. Flint D. Mitchell's work. It's followed by a Q&A session. www.ashecac.org. Tickets $15-$20. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Red, White and Tuna."^ Cafe Luke~, 153 Robert St., Slidell~ — The denizens of Tuna, Texas, return for a Fourth of July homecoming in this production in which two actors portray the 20 characters in the show. Dining and dessert combinations are available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $25-$45. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"The Reluctant Dragon."^ Rogers Memorial Chapel~, Tulane University~ — With original music by Ricky Graham, Fred Palmisano and Jefferson Turner, the show is the tale of a dragon who’d rather sing and write songs than be the monster the villagers expect. A local youngster (with the help of St. George) sets the record straight, with a message of tolerance and acceptance. For ages 5 and up. www.summerlyric.tulane.edu. Tickets $5-10. 11 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Shear Madness."^ Le Petit Theatre~, 616 St. Peter St.~ — The Jefferson Performing Arts Society puts on a comedy at Le Petit Theatre. Tickets $15-$55. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
"Snow White."^ Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts~, 325 Minor St., Kenner~ — Patchwork Players presents a retelling of the time-honored fairy tale, with participation from the audience. www.rivertowntheaters.com. Tickets $10. 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. Monday.
"Trixie Minx's Burlesque Ballroom."^ The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — A modern twist on a classic burlesque show features a live band and an immersive speakeasy environment. Trixie Minx co-stars with a rotating cast of special guests, and Romy Kaye and the Mercy Buckets provide vocals. www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse. Tickets $20. 11 p.m. Friday.
The Victory Belles.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The female vocal trio is reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters and other groups of the war era, with a repertoire of 1940s and patriotic tunes. There are lunch and brunch options. www.nationalww2museum. Tickets $25-$60. 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Catastrophe.^ Lost Love Lounge~, 2529 Dauphine St.~ — Cassidy Henehan hosts a stand-up show. 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues (Big Mama's Lounge)~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — Comics of The New Movement take the stage. 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy in the Kennel.^ The Ugly Dog Saloon~, 401 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — The bar offers a stand-up comedy show. Free admission. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Haeg and Butts Presents:.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — The weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A stand-up show hosted by Clark Taylor features local veterans, up-and-comers, touring acts and surprise guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — There's a different show each week, featuring local The New Movement talent and specialty showcase. 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians presents the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — It's "American Ninja Warrior" mixed with an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and a dash of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" — a blend of formats randomly jammed together and executed by a team of experienced performers. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Think You're Funny?^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase features innovative standup, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.
HAPPENINGS
Louisiana Movie Poster Pop-Up Show.^ St. Tammany Art Association~, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington~ — The two-day exhibit features posters, stills and trailers from movies filmed in St. Tammany Parish from international collectors, with a presentation about Louisiana film history at 3 p.m. Saturday. www,pontchartrainfilmfestival.com. Free admission.10 a.m. Friday and Saturday
MUSEUMS
Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St.~ — "Hinge Pictures: Eight Women Artists Occupy the Third Dimension" features work by women relating to European modernism, through Sunday. www.cacno.org.
Gallier Historic House~, 1132 Royal St.~ — The summer dress exhibition reveals seasonal decor during the period, including swapped fabrics for curtains, rugs and bedclothes. Through Sept. 3. www.hgghh.org.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square" is an exhibition about Don Andres Almonester and his daughter Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St. — "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana" features Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items; "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond" has interactive displays and artifacts, ongoing. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — "Tim Duffy: Blue Muse" features 30 tintypes depicting folk musicians from across the South; through July 28. "Paper Revolutions: French Drawings from the New Orleans Museum of Art" traces the politics of draftsmanship in the 18th and 19th centuries, through July 14. www.noma.org.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Vernacular Voices Self-Taught, Outside and Visionary Art from the Permanent Collection," through July 14. Margarita Barera, multi-media sculptural work, presented by the Center For Southern Craft and Design, through Sunday. "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bonge," abstract expressionist work from throughout her life, through Sept. 8. www.ogdenmuseum.org.
Tulane University, Jones Hall~, 6801 Freret St.~ — "The Laurel Valley Plantation Photographs of Philip M. Denman" features 40 years of documentation of the Thibodaux plantation, through Friday. www.tulane.edu.
Williams Research Center~, 410 Chartres St.~ "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City" explores diverse influences, cultures and musicians through history, through Aug. 4. www.hnoc.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market features local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital (2614 Jefferson Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; Bywater at Rusty Rainbow (Chartres and Piety streets) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; Rivertown (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market has more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Old Metairie Farmers Market.^ Bayou Metairie Park~, 2713 Metairie Road~ — The rain-or-shine market offers fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, cheese and art from local vendors. 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly Monday market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.