TUESDAY 13
Culinary Caribbean Tour: Haiti.^ Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar~, 105 Metairie Hammond Highway, Metairie~ — The restaurant offers a special menu of Haitian-inspired dishes. Ten percent of proceeds benefit the Coral Restoration Foundation. Through Sunday. www.station6nola.com
Freshly Milled Baking with Mosquito Supper Club.^ New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute~, 725 Howard Ave.~ — Melissa Martin leads a course on incorporating fresh flours, including summer fruit pies and cookies to take home. www.nochi.org. Tickets $130. 6 p.m.
"Keep the Beat Alive!" ^ New Orleans Musicians' Clinic~, 1525 Louisiana Ave.~ — A blood drive is hosted by New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and NOLA Organ Grinders. www.neworleansmusiciansclinic.org. Noon.
WEDNESDAY 14
"A Changeling in their Laps — Critical Cosmopolitanism and the Intellectual Work of Alain Locke.^ Gallier Historic House~, 1132 Royal St.~ — Kara Tucina Olidge, executive director of the Amistad Research Center at Tulane, discusses Locke’s intellectual perspective on cosmopolitanism. www.hgghh.org. Tickets $10-$12. 5:30 p.m.
Summer Spirits Series: Cocktails.^ Gris-Gris~, 1800 Magazine St.~ — The wine and spirits series includes education, tastings, bites and more in the Samedi Room. www.grisgrisnola.com. Tickets $35. 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY 15
Happy Birthday Napoleon.^ M.S. Rau Antiques~, 630 Royal St.~ — There is a Champagne toast and dessert in celebration of the former French emperor's 250th birthday. www.rauantiques.com. Free admission. 12:30 p.m.
Haunted Feast at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel.^ Bourbon Orleans Hotel~, 717 Orleans St.~ — A three-course dinner is preceded by a tour of the paranormal aspects of the hotel. www.bourbonorleans.com. Tickets $21. 6 p.m.
Helen Brett Gift and Jewelry Show.^ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center~, 900 Convention Center Blvd.~ — The marketplace of items includes diamonds to dips in Hall J. Also Friday; open to the public Saturday and Sunday. www.helenbrettexhibits.com. Admission $15. 10 a.m.
Light The Night Kickoff.^ Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots~, 1751 Gentilly Blvd.~ — The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society holds a networking event in preparation for its October fundraising walk. www.lightthenight.org. 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY 16
"1 Night of Peace & Music."^ Vintage Rock Club~, 1007 Poydras St.~ — The venue celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. www.vintagerockclub.com. Tickets $20. 9 p.m.
Friday Nights at NOMA.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Events include an Art on the Spot drop-in activity table and a screening of "Women Without Men" by Shirin Neshat in conjunction with the exhibition "Bodies of Knowledge." Galleries, shops and the cafe are open late. www.noma.org. 5 p.m.
Unleashing Bukowski ^ International House Hotel, 221 Camp St. — The hotel hosts a two-night celebration of poet Charles Bukowski's 99th birthday. There's a screening of Taylor Hackford's documentary, poetry readings, burlesque performances and more. www.ihhotel.com. Friday and Saturday.
Vet Fest Patron Party.^ VFW Post 8973~, 531 Lyons St.~ — The Vet Fest event includes an open bar, food, a silent auction and complimentary admission to the block party Saturday. www.nolavfw.org. Tickets $100. 6 p.m.
SATURDAY 17
Bonsai Auction.^ Marine Corps League Hall~, 2708 Delaware St., Kenner~ — The Greater New Orleans Bonsai Society's annual event includes plants, materials and pots. Viewing is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"Clear the Shelters." ^ Northshore Humane Society~, 20384 Harrison Ave., Covington~ — Fees are waived for adoptions of dogs and cats, and there are food trucks, vendors, activities and more. www.northshorehumane.org. 8 a.m.
Cruise Night.^ Brewster's Restaurant and Lounge~, 8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette~ — The Antique Auto Club of St. Bernard holds an antique car and truck event. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Dine & Dance.^ — The National World War II Museum's Victory Swing Orchestra celebrates the big bands of the WWII era with a new setlist and vocalists Dody Piper and Spencer Racca. www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $34-$66. 6 p.m.
NOLA International Fest.^ Deja Vieux Food Park~, 1681 Religious St.~ — There are dishes from various international cuisines from pop-ups and food trucks, plus entertainment. www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com. Noon.
NOLA Vet Fest.^ 500 Block of Lyons Street~, — The fundraiser supports the New Orleans VFW, with beer, cocktails, food trucks, live music and a silent auction. www.nolavfw.org. Tickets $25. 6 p.m.
Ration Wars.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The "Iron Chef"-style cooking competition features WWII-era foods and chefs Natasha St. Pierre Clement and Phil Hare. www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $10. 5 p.m.
Rose Soiree.^ Copper Vine~, 1001 Poydras St.~ — A portion of proceeds from the wine-pairing dinner benefits Dress for Success New Orleans. www.coppervinewine.com. Tickets $55. 6 p.m.
STEM Fest.^ St. John Parish Community Center~, 2900 Highway 51, LaPlace~ — The family-friendly event features STEM professions and hands-on projects based on STEM activities. www.stemstjohn.com. Free admission. 9 a.m.
Seafood: Understanding Watersheds and the Mouth of the Mississippi.^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — Chefs Sierra Torres and Grace Treffinger lead a class on cooking methods for local seafood dishes including gumbo and crawfish gnocchi. www.noccainstitute.com. Tickets $100. 10 a.m.
Summer Meltdown Pub Prance.^ Beach on Bourbon~, 227 Bourbon St.~ — The Pussyfooters' pub crawl hits three French Quarter locations, and there are performances and specials. Costumes encouraged. www.pussyfooters.org. Tickets $10-$15. Noon.
Writers' Clinic.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Authors M.A. Harper and R.J. Lee speak on fiction and publishing. www.jplibrary.net. Free admission. 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY 18
Everybody Gets Lei'D: Part V.^ Deutsches Haus~, 1700 Moss St. ~ — A blood drive is sponsored by New Orleans Musicians' Clinic, with dance troupes performing throughout the day. Food available. www.neworleansmusiciansclinic.org.
Heavenly Host of Stars Gala.^ Hyatt Regency New Orleans~, 601 Loyola Ave~ — The Whispers headline the annual fundraiser for the Sisters of the Holy Family. Sharon Martin, Wanda Rouzan, Dwight and Connie Fitch and Naydja CoJoe also perform and there's dinner and an auction. www.sistersoftheholyfamily.com. $125. 7 p.m.
MONDAY 19
Back to SEAS Bash.^ St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School~, 4335 Sal Lentini Drive, Kenner~ — The Home and School Association and Divine Mercy Men's Club event is at the school's new site. 5:30 p.m.
Navigating the Historic District Landmarks Commission.^ Preservation Resource Center~ 923 Tchoupitoulas St.~ — A one-hour course is designed to help property owners understand the HDLC and its application process. www..prcno.org. Free admission. Noon.
SPORTS
New Orleans Baby Cakes.^ Shrine on Airline~, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — The 'Cakes take on the Rainers of Tacoma, Washington, in minor league baseball action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. the team takes on the Storm Chasers of Omaha, Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets $5.
BOOKS
Andrew Feldman.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses "Ernesto: The Untold Story of Hemingway in Revolutionary Cuba." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Daniel Brook.^ New Orleans Public Library~, 219 Loyola Ave.~ — Greg Osborn of the New Orleans Library's Louisiana Division and Daniel Brock discuss Brock's "The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction." www.nolalibrary.org. 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Deb Jannerson.^ Blue Cypress Books~, 8126 Oak St.~ — The author, Jessica Kinnison and Kia Alice Groom discuss Jannerson's "The Women of Dauphine." www.bluecypressbooks.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kevin Gilheany.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave.~ — The author discusses "Minding the Helm: An Unlikely Career in the U.S. Coast Guard." www.nolalibrary.org. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Minrose Gwin.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses "The Accidentals." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Monday.
ON STAGE
"100 Years of Women in Blues".^ Teatro Wego!~, 177 Sala Ave., Westwego~ — Dorian Rush tells the stories and sings the songs of artists such as Ma Rainey, Big Mama Thornton, Billie Holiday, Irma Thomas, Bonnie Raitt and others. www.jpas.org. Tickets $25-$30. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Debauchery".^ Southern Rep Theatre~, 2541 Bayou Road~ — Pat Bourgeois' live soap opera is about a family's hijinks and lowjinks. www.southernrep.com. Tickets $10. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"The Glass Menagerie".^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St Ferdinand St.~ — The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans returns with the story of the Wingfield family: mother at the end of her wits, a son at the edge of his patience and a daughter with an uncertain future and a ray of hope in the form of a gentleman caller. www.twtheatrenola.com. Tickets $15-$31. 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
"Songs That Won the War".^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The Victory Belles vocal trio sings gems of the war era such as “White Cliffs of Dover,” “Harbor Lights,” “The Last Time I Saw Paris,” “La Vie En Rose” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $41-$43. 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
"Stage Door Idol" Finale.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Competitors vie for the title after four weeks of preliminary rounds performing the hits of the war years. Tickets $10. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"The Supremes: An Untold Story — A Tribute to Diana Ross and the Supremes".^ Cutting Edge Center for the Arts~, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell~ — The music of Motown and the magic of the preeminent girl group is the foundation for this production about Ross, Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson. Tickets $25-$45. www.cuttingedgetheater.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"Trixie Minx's Burlesque Ballroom".^ The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — The burlesque show features a live band with Trixie Minx co-staring with a rotating cast of guests and vocals by Romy Kaye and the Mercy Buckets. www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse. Tickets $20. 11 p.m. Friday.
"The Van Ella Bordella."^ The Allways Lounge ~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — The show includes burlesque, comedy and singing in solo and group performances. www.theallwayslounge.net. Tickets $15-$20. 9 p.m. Thursday.
"The Wiggles — Party Time Tour!".^ Orpheum Theater~, 129 Roosevelt Way~ — The children's entertainment group performs with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and new friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn. www.orpheumnola.com. Tickets $43.50. 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
AUDITIONS
Children's Chorus Placement Hearings.^ St. Paul's Episcopal School & Church~, 6249 Canal Blvd.~ — Choirs open for ages 5-16. Schedule appointments with Teena Baudier at (504) 482-2883 or (504) 388-8871. Alt 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Pre-Professional Auditions.^ — New Orleans Ballet Association's tuition-free program provides ages 8 to 18 with instruction in ballet, pointe, modern, repertoire and other forms in classes held weekly between September and May 2020. 5:15 p.m. Friday.
DANCE
"Switch".^ Art Klub~, 1941 Arts St~ — Resident artists Hannah Krafcik and Emily Jones perform a showcase of a series in progress, with music by Mickey Sanchez. www.artklub.org. Tickets $10-$20. 7 p.m. Saturday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues, Big Mama's Lounge~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf Den~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The New Movement comics perform. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy in the Kennel.^ The Ugly Dog Saloon~, 401 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — Several New Orleans stand-up comics perform. Free admission. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Haeg and Butts Presents.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — The weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
I Got a Bit About That.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — The weekly stand-up comedy game show podcast is hosted by Byron Broussard and James Germain and features guest comics. www.barredux.tumblr.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave. ~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A stand-up show hosted by Clark Taylor features local veterans, up-and-comers, touring acts and surprise guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians presents the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — There's a different show each week featuring local talent, and there's a specialty showcase. 7 p.m. Sunday.
Think You're Funny? ^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase features innovative standup, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Voix de Ville.^ MRB~, 515 St. Philip St.~ — Jon Lockin hosts a weekly comedy variety show featuring musical guests, burlesque, drag and stand-up comedy. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — It's "American Ninja Warrior" mixed with an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and a dash of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" executed by a team of experienced performers. 8 p.m. Thursday.
ART HAPPENINGS
"Art of the City" Family Day.^ Historic New Orleans Collection~, 520 Royal St.~ — There are interactive experiences for all ages at Historic New Orleans Collection, with storytelling, youth-focused tours and hands-on drawing and sculpture. www.hnoc.org. Free admission. 10 a.m. Saturday
Featured artist at Co-op.^ Dutch Alley Artist's Co-Op~, 912 N. Peters St.~ — Kimberly Parker is the featured artist for August and will be in the gallery during the month for her exhibition "Going Coastal — Where the Land Meets the Sea."
Gallery Talk: "Bodies of Knowledge".^ New Orleans Museum of Art of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Curator Katie Pfohl discusses the exhibition and there also is a discussion of Wafaa Bilal's installation "168:01." www.noma.org. Noon. Wednesday.
"Music of the City: Contemporary Piano Music in New Orleans."^ Historic New Orleans Collection~, 520 Royal St.~ — Pianist Peter Collins performs works by Ellis Marsalis, Roger Dickerson, Jay Weigel, Steven Danker and others. Reservations required 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ogden After Hours.^ Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — Judith Owen performs works from her forthcoming album, "redisCOVERed." www.ogdenmuseum.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
"Safar" musical performance with Mahmoud Chouki and Helen Gillet.^ New Orleans Museum of Art of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park~ — Throughout the run of "Bodies of Knowledge," Mahmoud Chouki will create new musical compositions and site-specific performances exploring how music can speak across cultural divides. He is joined by cellist, composer and singer Helen Gillet. www.noma.org. 3 p.m. Wednesday.
MUSEUMS
Gallier Historic House~, 1132 Royal St.~ — The summer dress exhibition reveals period seasonal decor, including swapped fabrics for curtains, rugs and bedclothes, through Sept. 3. www.hgghh.org.
Historic New Orleans Collection~, 520 Royal St.~ — "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina" include contemporary art from a diverse group of artists, through Oct. 6. www.hnoc.org.
Louisiana State Museum Cabildo~, 701 Chartres St.~ — "The Baroness de Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square" exhibition is about Don Andres Almonester and his daughter Baroness Micaela Pontalba, through October. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St. — "Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans" explores more than 50 years of of gay Carnival culture. "It's Carnival Time in Louisiana" features Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items. "Living With Hurricanes — Katrina and Beyond" has interactive displays and artifacts. All shows are ongoing. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
Mexican Cultural Institute~, 901 Convention Center Blvd.~ — "Javier Senosiain: Organic Architecture" features works by the architect, through Sept. 27.
New Orleans Jazz Museum~ 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "The Wildest: Louis Prima Comes Home" celebrates the life and legacy of the entertainer, through May 2020. www.nolajazzmuseum.org.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park~ — "Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art" shows how nature can spur artistic innovation, through Aug. 31. "Inspired by Nature: Japanese Art from the Permanent Collection" focuses on flower and bird subjects, through Sept. 1. "Bodies of Knowledge" features 11 contemporary artists reflecting on the role language plays in cultural identities, through Oct. 13. "Orientalism: Taking and Making" addresses oppression, racism and cultural understanding in 19th-century Orientalist paintings, through Dec. 31. www.noma.org.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art ~, 925 Camp St.~ — "Courtney Egan: Virtual Idylls," a project-based installation, weaves botanical art with sculpture and technology, through Sept.1. "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bonge," abstract expressionist work from throughout the artist's life, through Sept. 8. www.ogdenmuseum.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ CRISP Farms Market~, 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market features local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; Bucktown Harbor (325 Hammond Highway) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation (13786 River Road, Destrehan) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and Luling market (1313 Paul Maillard Road) 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market has more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lafitte Street Station Market.^ Lafitte Street Station~, 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, wines, health and beauty products and more. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.