TUESDAY 19
30/90 —^ Mem Shannon & The Membership, 5; Ed Wills & Blues4Sale, 9
BMC —^ LaFoyen Band, 5; Dapper Dandies, 8; Abe Thompson & Drs. Of Funk, 11
Bamboula's —^ Christopher Johnson, noon; Kala Chandra, 3; The Budz, 10
Blue Nile —^ Marigny Street Brass Band, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Tom McDermott, 7
Carnaval Lounge —^ Meryl Zimmerman and Kris Tokarski, 6; Catie Rodgers Big Band, 9
Circle Bar —^ The Swamp Blossoms, 7
d.b.a. —^ DinosAurchestra, 7; Treme Brass Band, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Chris DiBenedetto, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Tom Hook and Wendell Brunious, 9
Fountain Lounge —^ Paul Longstreth, 5:30
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Endless Field featuring Jesse Lewis & Nick Ellman, 10
House of Blues—^ Robert Cline (Foundation Room), 6; Michael Liuzza (Restaurant & Bar), 6:30; Immortal Technique (The Parish), 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30
Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2
Prime Example Jazz Club —^ The Spectrum 6 Quintet, 8 & 10
Ralph's on the Park —^ Sandy Hinderlie, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Latin Night, 7
SideBar —^ Chris McCarthy and Zach MaMa, 7; Johnny Vidacovich and Aurora Nealand, 9
Sidney's Saloon —^ Rob Armus, 7; Steve Detroy, 10
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Stanton Moore Trio, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Orphaned in Storyville, 5; La Vie En Rose, 8; Jack Thomason, Justin Ready & Conor Donohue, 10
Three Muses —^ Sam Cammarata, 5; Mia Borders, 8
Vaso —^ Bobby Love & Friends, 6
WEDNESDAY 20
30/90 —^ Justin Donovan, 5; Big Mike & The R&B Kings, 9
BMC —^ Ron Hacker, 5; R&R Smokin’ Foundation, 8; Keva Holiday, 11
Bamboula's —^ Eight Dice Cloth, noon; Bamboulas Hot Jazz Quartet, 3; Mem Shannon, 6:30; Crawdaddy T's Cajun/Zydeco Review, 10
The Bayou Bar —^ Peter Harris Trio, 7
Blue Nile —^ New Orleans Rhythm Devils, 8:30; New Breed Brass Band, 11
Carnaval Lounge —^ KatieCat & Cain Bossa Nova Love, 6; Leafdrinker, Caustic Casanova and Vedas, 9
Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7; Wine Witch and Leafdrinker, 10
The Cove at University of New Orleans —^ Karrin Allyson, 7
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ The Werewolves, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Carl LeBlanc and Ellen Smith, 9:30
The Event Center (Kenner) —^ Harvey Jesus & Fire, 7
Fountain Lounge —^ Richard Scott, 5:30
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Mainline & DJ Creepa, 10
House of Blues —^ Cary Hudson, 6:30
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Big Sam’s Crescent City Connection, 8:30
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
Ralph's on the Park —^ Jeff Pounds, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Band of Gold, 8
Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves & The Russell Welch Quartet, 10:30; Karaoke Shakedown, 11:59
SideBar —^ Charlie Wooton's New Orleans Bass & Drums, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ A Light Divided, Call It Home, Hollow City and Stepping Sideways, 7
The Starlight —^ Davis Rogan, 5; Tuba Skinny, 8; Hot Jazz Jam, 11
Three Muses —^ Leslie Martin, 5; Schatzy, 8
THURSDAY 21
30/90 —^ Andy J. Forest, 5; Smoke N Bones, 9; DJ Fresh, 10
2433 Onzaga St. —^ Divide and Dissolve, 7
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu) —^ Eileen, 6
BMC —^ Mikey Duran, 5; Kim Turk, 8; Midnight Ramblers, 11
Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas, noon; Rancho Tee Motel, 3; Marty Peters & The Party Meters Jazz, 6:30; City of Trees Brass Band, 10
Bar Redux —^ JD Hill & The Jammers, 9
The Bayou Bar —^ Jenna McSwain Trio, 7
Blue Nile —^ Where Yat Brass Band, 7:30; Bayou International Thursdays with DJ T-Roy, 11
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Michael Burkhart’s Les Syncopators De Bayou Jazz Trio, 5; Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand, 8
Carnaval Lounge —^ Leslie Cooper, 6; Josh Benitez Band, 9
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6
Circle Bar —^ Habibi & more, 7; The Stacks, 9:30
d.b.a. —^ Alexis & the Samurai, 7; Little Freddie King, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Leo Keegan’s Rock ‘n Roll Jam, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Loren Pickford Trio, 9:30
Fair Grinds Coffeehouse (Mid-City) —^ Lexi Caulfield, 8
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ John Paul Carmody, 6
House of Blues —^ Mike Doussan (Foundation Room), 6; As I Lay Dying plus After the Burial & Emmure (Music Hall) , 6:30; Jake Landry (Restaurant & Bar), 6:30; Skizzy Mars (The Parish), 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30
The Lazy Jack —^ Two Scotts, 3
Live Oak Cafe —^ Valerie Sassyfras, 10:30 a.m.
Old Point Bar —^ Hanna Mignano Trio, 8
One Eyed Jacks —^ Fast Times, 10
Pavilion of the Two Sisters —^ Benny Grunch & The Bunch, 6
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band, 8
Roosevelt Hotel —^ Leslie Martin, 5:30; Ron Jones, 7:30
SideBar —^ Rob Wagner & Doug Garrison, 7; Quinn Sternberg Quartet featuring Sam Taylor, Chris Alford and Brad Webb, 9
Sidney's Saloon —^ DJ HNDRCKS, 10
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Karrin Allyson Ensemble, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Anna Laura Quinn, 4; Organami, 7; Zoe Boekbinder & Painted Honey, 9
Three Muses —^ Tom McDermott, 5; Arsene DeLay, 8
FRIDAY 22
30/90 —^ In Business, 11 a.m.; Tony Lee Thomas, 2; Jonathan Bauer Project, 5; Dat Band, 8; DJ Dot Dunnie, 10
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8
BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3; Tempted, 6; R&R Smokin’ Foundation, 9; Sweet Things, 11:59
Bamboula's —^ Jeremy Joyce Adventure, 11 a.m.; Kala Chandra, 2; Smoky Greenwell Blues, 6:30; Sierra Green & the Soul Machine, 10
Bar Redux —^ Vuzz, 9
Blue Nile —^ Caesar Brothers Funk Box, 7:30; Brass Flavor, 10; Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers, 11; DJ Black Pearl, 1
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Meryl Zimmerman, 6; Hannah KB Band, 9
Carnaval Lounge —^ St. Roch Syncopators, 6; Looniest Toon, Fantasy Non Fiction and Mosquito Eater, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Los Tremolo Kings, 7
Circle Bar —^ Shi*dog record party, 7; The Irrational Numbers’ BoogaBooga Revue featuring Shi*Dogs, Product 4, Vacation Bible School and Die Rötzz, 9
Contemporary Arts Center — Melissa Aldana Quintet, 7:30
d.b.a. —^ The Russell Welch Hot Quartet, 4; Meschiya Lake & Little Big Horns, 6; Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, 11
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Chapel Hart, 9
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Tom Fitzpatrick & Turning Point, 10
Fair Grinds Coffeehouse (Mid-City) —^ Christopher Fullmer, 7; Lexi Caulfield, 8
Happyland Theatre — Blato Zlato album release with Trendafilka and Backyard Balkan Brass Band, 6:30
House of Blues—^ Shawan Rice, 12:30; Captain Buckles Band (Restaurant & Bar), 4; Michael Liuzza, 7:30; DJ Pr_ck, 10;
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Shannon Powell Jazz Quartet, 7:30; Burlesque Ballroom featuring Trixie Minx and Romy Kaye, 11
The Lazy Jack —^ Wise Guys, 7
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Joe Krown, 7
NOLA Brewing Company —^ Luna Mora, 3
New Orleans Jazz Museum —^ Tommy McClain and CC Adock's Swamp Pop Songbook, 7
Oak Wine Bar —^ Lynn Drury, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Rick Trolsen, 5; Tin Star, 9:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ DJ Soul Sister's Souful Takeover, 10
Preservation Hall —^ Preservation All-Stars, 1 & 2:30
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Groovy 7, 9:30
Roosevelt Hotel (Fountain Lounge) —^ Sam Kuslan, 5:30; Antoine Diel, 9
Santos Bar —^ DJ Otto, 11:59
SideBar —^ The Kings of the Small-Time featuring Alex McMurray & Glenn Hartman, 7; Gettin Fess-tive, Reggie Scanlan, Tom Worrell and Lionel Batsiste Jr., 9
Sidney's Saloon —^ Love Temple Dance Party, 10
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ellis Marsalis Quintet, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Resurface, Nomad, Spylights and Pale Shelter, 8
The Spotted Cat Music Club —^ Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, 6:30
The Starlight —^ Sean Riley, 4; Anias St. John, 8; Afrodiziac's, 11
Three Muses —^ Matt johnson, 5:30; Doro Wat, 9
Tipitina's —^ Harvest the Music Benefit featuring Honey Island Swamp Band, Brass-A-Holics, Bo Dollis Jr., The Wild Magnolias & Miss Mojo, 11
Twist of Lime —^ Drug Money & The Dirty Spoons, 9
Vaso —^ Bobby Love & Friends, 3
SATURDAY 23
30/90 —^ The Sleazeball Orchestra, 11 a.m.; Ole Man River Band, 2; Simple Sound Retreat, 5; TLT Band, 8; DJ Torch, 10
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu) —^ Linda Aubert, 8
BMC —^ Mojo Shakers, noon; Abe Thompson & Drs. Of Funk, 3; Les Getrex 'n' Creole Cookin’, 6; Jam Brass Band, 9; Sweet Things, 11:59
Bamboula's —^ Sabertooth Swing, 11 a.m.; G & The Swinging Gypsies, 3:30; Johnny Mastro, 7; Crawdaddy T's Cajun/Zydeco Review, 11:30
Bar Redux —^ Roots Reggae Night, 10; DJ Tuff Gong & DJ Kingston, midnight
The Bayou Bar —^ Kennedy Kuntz and the Men of the Hour, 9
Blue Nile —^ Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, 7; Marigny Street Brass Band, 10; New Breed Brass Band, 11; DJ Black Pearl, 1; DJ Raj Smoove, 1 a.m.
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Walter “Wolfman” Washington, 9
Carnaval Lounge —^ Royal & Dumaine Hawaiians, 6; Muevelo, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Olivya Lee, 7
Circle Bar —^ The Geraniums unplugged, 6; Peter Case, The Nerves, Plimsouls and Dead Rock West, 8
Contemporary Arts Center — Melissa Aldana Quintet, 7:30
d.b.a. —^ Sabertooth Swing, 4; Tuba Skinny, 7; Brass-A-Holics, 11
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Sergio & Satin Dogs, 9
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Joe Krown Trio, 10
Fountain Lounge —^ Leslie Martin, 5:30; Sam Kuslan, 9
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Lil Jodeci, 8
House of Blues—^ Matt Bartels (Restaurant & Bar), 12:30; Low End Theory Players' Tribute to Outkast (Music Hall), 6:30; Burris (Foundation Room), 7; Jon Roniger, 7:30
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers, 8:30
The Lazy Jack —^ Andy Breux & Hawaiian Dave, 3; No Idea, 7
Oak Wine Bar —^ Keith Burnstein, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Rebel Roadside, 9:30
Poor Boys Bar — Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Three Brained Robot and DJ Miss MassDestruction, 9
Preservation Hall —^ Preservation All-Stars, 1 & 2:30
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Bag of Donuts, 9:30
SideBar —^ The Self-Righteous Brothers featuring Cranston Clements and Phil Degruy, 7; The New Orleans Laptop-Improvisational Ensemble featuring Will Thompson, Dan Oestreicher and Dr. Jeff Albert, 9
Sidney's Saloon —^ DJ’s Heelturn and Blk Dance Party, 10
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Sasha Masakowski & Art Market, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Pigface, Zombies Eating Sheep, 8
The Starlight —^ Carlos Childe, 5; Harper Lee & Paris Achenbach, 8; Gal Holiday, 10
Three Muses —^ Dan Schroeder, 5; Debbie Davis, 6; Shotgun, 9
Tipitina's —^ DJ RQ Away, 11
Twist of Lime —^ Misled, Dark Con of Man & Smoke, 9
SUNDAY 24
30/90 —^ Shawn Williams, 11; Truman Holland & The Back Porch Review, 2; Carolyn Broussard, 5; T’Canaille, 9
BMC —^ Shawn Williams, noon; Abe Thompson & Drs. Of Funk, 3; Retrospex, 7; Moments Of Truth, 10
Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas, 11; NOLA Ragweeds Jazz, 2; Carl LeBlanc, 6:30; Ed Wills Blues4Sale, 10
Bar Redux —^ Rosalyn De Roos & The Royal Brawlers, 9
Blue Nile —^ Andrew J. Forest and the Swamp Crawlers, 7:30
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Some Like It Hot, 11 a.m.; Little Coquette Jazz Band, 4; Steve Pistorius Jazz Quartet, 7
Carnaval Lounge —^ Pfister Sisters, 6; Ever More Nest, 9
Circle Bar —^ Kate Baxter, 5; Micah & Marlin, 7; Erotic Tonic, 10
d.b.a. —^ Palmetto Bug Stompers, 6
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ The Broken Picks, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Javier Guiterrez, 9
House of Blues —^ Shawan Rice, 6:30
Howlin' Wolf Den —^ Hot 8 Brass Band, 11
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
The Lazy Jack —^ Austin Sicard & The Medics, 3; Dr. Rock, 6
Old Point Bar —^ Gregg Martinez, 3:30; Romy Kay and Jeanne Marie Harris, 7
One Eyed Jacks —^ Robert Finley, 8
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 11
Santos Bar —^ Leftover Crack, DaysNDaze & Cop/Out, 8; DJ Unicorn Fukr, 10
SideBar —^ Amine Bouccetta, Michelle Welchons and Simon Moushabeck, 7
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Evan Christopher and The Faubourg Variations, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Buku Do Choro, 5; Gabrielle Cavassa, 8; Starlight Sessions, 10
Three Muses —^ Raphael Et Pascal, 5; The Clementines, 8
MONDAY 25
30/90 —^ The Dapper Dandies, 5; New Orleans Super Jam, 9
BMC —^ Zoe K., 5; Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10
Bamboula's —^ St. Louis Slim Trio, noon; Perdido Jazz Band, 3; G & The Swinging Gypsies, 6:30; Les Getrez 'n' Creole Cooking, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Arsene DeLay & Charlie Wooton, 5; Antoine Diel, 8
Carnaval Lounge —^ Margie Perez, 6
Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7; Zurich Cloud Motors & more, 9:30
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Danny Alexander’s Blues Jam, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9
Fountain Lounge —^ Sam Kuslan, 5:30
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ No Frets featuring Amine Boucetta, 6; Bluegrass Pickin' Party featuring Tucker Baker, Victoria Coy, & Mark Andrews, 8
House of Blues—^ Cattle Decapitation (The Parish) , 5:30; John Paul Carmody (Restaurant & Bar) , 6:30
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Swing Night & DJ Twiggs, 7
Sidney’s Saloon —^ Lundi Karaoke, 10
SideBar —^ Common Interest featuring Jacob Stanley, Eric Stewart and Isaac Johnston, 7; Ari Teitel, Jennie Lavine and Jacob Gartenstein, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Ben Fox Trot, 4; Jambalaya Jam featuring Joshua Benitez Band, 8; Jazz Vipers, 10
Three Muses —^ Monty Banks, 5; Meschiya Lake, 8
d.b.a. —^ John Boutte, 7; Soul Brass Band, 10
CLASSICAL/CONCERTS
Albinas Prizgintas.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The organist's performance includes selections from baroque to vintage rock. www.albinas.org. Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Clare Horgan.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The Irish singer performs. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mozart Requiem.^ The Orpheum Theater~, 129 Roosevelt Way~ — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs work by New Orleanian Courtney Bryan, Berlioz and Mozart. Also Saturday, Covington performance Friday, 16333 Highway 1085. www.lpomusic.com. Tickets $20-$55. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Music at Midday.^ Tulane University, Rogers Memorial Chapel~, 1229 Broadway St.~ — Newcomb Department of Music presents student performers. Noon. Free admission. 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Some Antics.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St Ferdinand St~ — Trio of guitarist Nahum Zdybel, bassist Matt Booth and percussionist Brad Webb focusing on original compositions and new adaptations of music from the 1920s to today. www.marignyoperahouse.org. Tickets $10-$15. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
"Vengeance" premiere.^ New Orleans Jazz Market~, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — New Orleans Jazz Orchestra debuts composition collaboration inspired by One Book One New Orleans's Zachary Lazar's book; reserved seating suggested. www.thenojo.com. Free admission. 7:30 p.m. Saturday.