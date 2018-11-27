TUESDAY 27
BMC —^ Dapper Dandies, 8; Ryan Hall, 11
Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ You Got This Taco Tuesdays, 5; Steve de Troy, 8
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Chip Wilson, 5:30; Justin Molaison, 6
Circle Bar —^ Deepakalypse, 7
Columns Hotel —^ Washboard Chaz and John Rankin, 8
The Cove at University of New Orleans —^ Tomas Jay Experience: Jazz at the Sandbar Series, 7
Dragon's Den —^ All-Star Covered-Dish Country Jamboree, 9
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Painted From Memory, 10
House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Songwriter Sessions — Jim McCormick, Mark Carson, Jayce Guerin, 7
House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Michael Liuzza, 6
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Wild Child, Future Generations, 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8:30
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Confidence, 8
Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Latin Night, 7
Santos Bar —^ The Buttertones, White Wooly, 9
Siberia Lounge —^ Anuraag Pendyal Piano Night, 9
SideBar —^ Simon Berz, Byron Asher, Danny Kamins, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Kyle Roussel Quartet, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Smile Empty Soul, CO-OP, 7
The Starlight —^ Joe Welnick Piano Happy Hour, 7; Asher Danziger, Adrienne Edson, 8
Three Muses —^ Sam Cammarata, 5; Josh Gouzy Quartet, 8
WEDNESDAY 28
The AllWays Lounge & Theater —^ Mars Williams Presents An Aylers Xmas, 9
BMC —^ The Tempted, 5; Galbraith, 11
Bombay Club —^ John Royen, 8
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ T Bone Stone and Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7
Columns Hotel —^ Kathleen Moore, 8
d.b.a. —^ Tin Men, 7
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Carl Leblanc & Ellen Smith, 9:30
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Delta Revues, 6; Soul2Soul, 8
House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Michael Liuzza, 6
House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Cary Hudson, 6
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Jet Lounge — Curren$y, 11
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Michael Watson & The Alchemy, 8
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Jonathan Tankel, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Vixens & Vinyl, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Lars Edegran, Topsy Chapman, Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Prime Example —^ Jesse McBride presents The Next Generation feat. Christien Bold, 7 & 9
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves with The Russell Welch Quartet, 10:30
Siberia Lounge —^ Rory Danger and the Danger Dangers, 6
SideBar —^ James Singleton, Simon Berz, Chris Alford, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra with Delfeayo Marsalis, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Anuraag Pendyal Piano Happy Hour, 5; Tuba Skinny, 8; Hot Jazz Jam with Nahum Zdybel, 11
Three Muses —^ Schatzy, 8
THURSDAY, 29
BMC —^ Ainsley Matich & Broken Blues, 5; Andre Lovett Band, 8; Kennedy Kuntz & Men of The Hour, 11
Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski with Duke Heitger, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Doyle Cooper and Ryan Hansler, 6
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Feral Errol, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6
Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge with Rik Slave, 7
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ TheDopestMatrez, ColdLe'Roy TGC, 9
House of Blues —^ Minus the Bear, Tera Melos, 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30
Mahalia Jackson Theater —^ Daughtry, 8
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Stephanie Marcelle, 7; Lela Neff, 8; Jamie Bernstein, 9; Dave Easley, 10; King Ferdinand, 11
One Eyed Jacks —^ Patterson Hood, 7; Fast Times, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Tim Laughlin & Crescent City Joymakers, 7
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 11
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Nathan & Zydeco Cha Chas, 8:30
Santos Bar —^ New Madrid, Silver Synthetic, 9
SideBar —^ Palindromes feat. Matt Booth, Brad Walker, Brad Webb, Doug Garrison, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Jason Marsalis and The 21st Century Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Keith Bernstein Piano Happy Hour, 5; Lulu & The Broadsides feat. Dayna Kurtz & James Singleton, 8
Three Muses —^ Tom McDermott, 5; St. Louis Slim, 8
Tipitina's —^ Jade Cicade, Detox Unit, 9
The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9
FRIDAY 30
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Opera Kevin, 8
BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3; The Tempted, 6; Vance Orange, 9
Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski Quartet with Aleksi Glick, 8:30
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Soul O'Sam, 5; Greg Schatz, 9
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Pinettes Brass Band, 9
Casa Borrega —^ John Lawrence, 7
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Cricket and the 219, 8; Jamie Lynn Vessels, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6
Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae, 7
Contemporary Arts Center —^ The Vijay Iyer Sextet, 7:30
Dew Drop Social and Benevolent Hall —^ Robin Barnes, 6:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Michael Mason Band, 9:30
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ The River Dragon, 6; Davis Rogan's All That 23rd Anniversary Show, 9
House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Jake Landry & The Right Lane Bandits, 7
House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Dick Deluxe, 12; Captain Buckles Band, 3:30; Jason Bishop Band, 7
House of Blues —^ Strangelove — Depeche Mode Tribute, 8
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Shannon Powell, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 5
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Joe Krown, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Daniel Black, 7; Richard Bienvenu, 8; Troi Atkinson, 9
Oak —^ Jon Roniger, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Rick Trolsen, 5
One Eyed Jacks —^ DJ Soul Sister presents Soul Takeover, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Kevin Louis & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ No Idea, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ Tasche and the Psychedelic Roses, The Breton Sounds, North by North, The Unnaturals, 8
Siberia Lounge —^ The Essentials Soul Party, 9
SideBar —^ Daniel Meinecke presents, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ellis Marsalis Quintet, 8 & 10
Southport Hall (Deck Room) —^ Glitch Black, 8
Southport Hall —^ Johnny O, 9
The Standard —^ Philip Melancon, 8
The Starlight —^ Michael Watson & The Alchemy, 8:30; Lost Then Found Our House, 12
Three Muses —^ Gal Holiday, 5:30; Doro Wat Jazz Band, 9
Tipitina's —^ Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk, Omari Neville and the Fuel, 10
SATURDAY 1
Ace Hotel, 3 Keys —^ Asylum Chorus record release party, 9
Bamboula's —^ Sabertooth Swing, 11 a.m.; G & The Swinging Gypsies, 2; Johnny Mastro, 7; Crawdaddy T's Cajun Zydeco Review, 11:30
Blue Nile —^ Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, 7
Bombay Club —^ Riverside Jazz Collective, 8:30
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Ukelele School of New Orleans, 4; Derrick Freeman Band, 6; No Law, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Mini Iguanas, 7
Circle Bar —^ Lovey Dovies, James Rose, Zach Quinn, 9
Contemporary Arts Center —^ The Vijay Iyer Sextet, 7:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Betty Shirley Band, 10
House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Russel Welch Quartet, 7; Matt Scott, 10
House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Geovane Santos, 12; Baby Boy Bartels and the Boys, 3:30; Stone Cold Blues, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Catherine Michelle, 7; Crazy Whisky, 8; Patsy Grace, 9; Sleepwalker's Station, 10; Derick Savoie, 11
Oak —^ Miles Cabecerious, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Dana Abbott, 9:30
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Will Smith & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Santos Bar —^ Backwoods Payback, Suplecs, Choke, 9
SideBar —^ Helen Gillet Presents, 9
The Starlight —^ Shawan Rice, 7; Philip Melancon, 8
Three Muses —^ Chris Christy, 5
Tipitina's —^ Walter Wolfman Washington's 75th birthday celebratoin, 10
SUNDAY 2
BMC —^ Moments of Truth, 10
Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas Ensemble, 11; NOLA Ragweeds, 2; Carl LeBlanc, 6:30; Ed Wills Blue 4 Sale, 10
Banks Street Bar —^ Sass Cabaret, 8:30
Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski Trio with Aleksi Glick, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Jazz Brunch with Some Like It Hot, 11; Pfister Sisters, 4; Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7
Circle Bar —^ Micah McKee & Friends, Blind Texas Marlin, 7
Columns Hotel —^ Chip Wilson, 11
d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 7
Gasa Gasa —^ Broncho, 9
House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Jason Bishop, 6
House of Blues —^ Loyola Music Showcase, 12
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
Old Point Bar —^ Shawan Rice, 3:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ Edgeslayer, 9
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Gerald French and the Sunday Night Swingsters, 7
Santos Bar —^ DRI, Deathwish, Split Lips, Totally Possessed, 9
The Starlight —^ Dile Que Nola (Latin night), 7
Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, 5; Clementines, 8
MONDAY 3
BMC —^ Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10
Bamboula's —^ G & The Swinging Gypsies, 2; Bann-Bua's Hot Jazz 4, 3; Gentilly Stompers Band, 10
Bombay Club —^ David Doucet, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Arsene DeLay, 5; Antoine Diel, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7; Gene Black & Friends, 9:30
Columns Hotel —^ David Doucet, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ Born Ruffians, 9
House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Sean Riley, 6
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Jim McCormick's Songwriters, 7; Ericka Elle, 9; Isaac Worley, 10
One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10
SideBar —^ Instant Opus presents Sam Shahin, Sam Albright, Etienne Stoufflet, Sam Kuslan, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8
The Starlight —^ Free Jambalaya Jam feat. Joshua Benitez Band, 8
Three Muses —^ Washboard Rodeo, 8
CLASSICAL/CONCERTS
Albinas Prizgintas.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The organist's Organ & Labyrinth performance includes selections from baroque to vintage rock, played by candlelight. www.albinas.org. Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Courtney Bryan.^ George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center~, 1225 N. Rampart St.~ — The pianist and composer appears in collaboration with Improvisation — New Orleans Gift to the Modern World, A Tricentennial Conference. www.jazzandheritage.org Free admission. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Dan Sato plays Chopin.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — Dr. Dan Sato will perform the entirety of Chopin's Etudes for piano, Opus 10, Opus 25 and Trois Nouvelles Etudes, a rarely undertaken performance. www.trinityartistseries.com Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Delgado Holiday Concert.^ Delgado Community College (Tim Baker Theater)~, 615 City Park Ave.~ — Charmaine Neville headlines Harmony for the Holidays with the music department's students and faculty, plus the Symphony Chorus and the Crescent City Sound Chorus joins in. www.dcc.edu. $5-$10. 7 p.m. Monday.
Lusher All School Orchestras.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The 100 musicians perform a winter theme program of music by Prokofiev and other. www.trinityartistseries.com 2 p.m. Sunday.
Magnolia Sisters.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — Part of the Cathedral Concert Series. Free admission. 6 p.m. Monday.
"Mystical Songs and Heavenly Sounds."^ St. Joseph Abbey Church~, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict~ — Schola Cantorum of St. Joseph Seminary College performs sacred songs from Telemann, Havhaness, Persichetti and Vaughn Williams. Free admission. 2 p.m. Saturday.
Philip Manuel.^ St. Augustine Church~, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.~ — Part of the St. Augustine Church concert holiday schedule. Free admission. 4 p.m. Saturday.
"Pictures of an Exhibition."^ Orpheum Theater~, 129 Roosevelt Way~ — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs "A New Orleans Concerto — for Orchestra" by Jay Weigel, commissioned for the tricentennial, opens the program with pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 and Modest Mussorgsky’s work. Carols Miguel Prieto conducts. www.lpomusic.com $20-$140. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
"Pictures of an Exhibition."^ First Baptist Church Covington~, 16333 LA-1085~ — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs A New Orleans Concerto — for Orchestra by Jay Weigel, commissioned for the tricentennial, , with pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 and Modest Mussorgsky’s work. Carols Miguel Prieto conducts. www.lpomusic.com $20-$55. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Artist Series.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The New Orleans Trombone Choir performs holiday favorites. John Risey directs. www.ablinas.org. Free admission. 5 p.m. Sunday.
Winter Jazz Concert.^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — Jazz students perform holiday favorites. www.nocca.com Free admission. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Winter Night.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Versipel Collective's holiday season concert features music that invokes the magic and stillness of winter nights. www.versipel.org $10-$25. 7 p.m. Sunday.
Winter Vocal Concert.^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — Vocal students perform holiday favorites. www.nocca.com Free admission. 7 p.m. Thursday.
World Choir Day.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Schola NOLA joins the global celebration of choral music, with pieces by Rutter, Basden, Edgerton and Ziolkowski. www.marignyoperahouse.org $10-$15. 8 p.m. Tuesday.