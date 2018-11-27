TUESDAY 27

BMC —^ Dapper Dandies, 8; Ryan Hall, 11

Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ You Got This Taco Tuesdays, 5; Steve de Troy, 8

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Chip Wilson, 5:30;  Justin Molaison, 6

Circle Bar —^ Deepakalypse, 7

Columns Hotel —^ Washboard Chaz and John Rankin, 8

The Cove at University of New Orleans —^ Tomas Jay Experience: Jazz at the Sandbar Series, 7

Dragon's Den —^ All-Star Covered-Dish Country Jamboree, 9

Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Painted From Memory, 10

House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Songwriter Sessions — Jim McCormick, Mark Carson, Jayce Guerin, 7

House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Michael Liuzza, 6

House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Wild Child, Future Generations, 7

The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8:30

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Confidence, 8

Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2

Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Latin Night, 7

Santos Bar —^ The Buttertones, White Wooly, 9

Siberia Lounge —^ Anuraag Pendyal Piano Night, 9

SideBar —^ Simon Berz, Byron Asher, Danny Kamins, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Kyle Roussel Quartet, 8 & 10

Southport Hall —^ Smile Empty Soul, CO-OP, 7

The Starlight —^ Joe Welnick Piano Happy Hour, 7; Asher Danziger, Adrienne Edson, 8

Three Muses —^ Sam Cammarata, 5; Josh Gouzy Quartet, 8

WEDNESDAY 28

The AllWays Lounge & Theater —^ Mars Williams Presents An Aylers Xmas, 9

BMC —^ The Tempted, 5; Galbraith, 11

Bombay Club —^ John Royen, 8

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ T Bone Stone and Happy Monsters, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6

Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7

Columns Hotel —^ Kathleen Moore, 8

d.b.a. —^ Tin Men, 7

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Carl Leblanc & Ellen Smith, 9:30

Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Delta Revues, 6; Soul2Soul, 8

House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Michael Liuzza, 6

House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Cary Hudson, 6

House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Jet Lounge — Curren$y, 11

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Michael Watson & The Alchemy, 8

Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Jonathan Tankel, 9

One Eyed Jacks —^ Vixens & Vinyl, 10

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Lars Edegran, Topsy Chapman, Palm Court Jazz Band, 7

Prime Example —^ Jesse McBride presents The Next Generation feat. Christien Bold, 7 & 9

Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5

Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves with The Russell Welch Quartet, 10:30

Siberia Lounge —^ Rory Danger and the Danger Dangers, 6

SideBar —^ James Singleton, Simon Berz, Chris Alford, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra with Delfeayo Marsalis, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Anuraag Pendyal Piano Happy Hour, 5; Tuba Skinny, 8; Hot Jazz Jam with Nahum Zdybel, 11

Three Muses —^ Schatzy, 8

THURSDAY, 29

BMC —^ Ainsley Matich & Broken Blues, 5; Andre Lovett Band, 8; Kennedy Kuntz & Men of The Hour, 11

Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski with Duke Heitger, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Doyle Cooper and Ryan Hansler, 6

Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Feral Errol, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6

Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge with Rik Slave, 7

Hi-Ho Lounge —^ TheDopestMatrez, ColdLe'Roy TGC, 9

House of Blues —^ Minus the Bear, Tera Melos, 7

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30

Mahalia Jackson Theater —^ Daughtry, 8

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Stephanie Marcelle, 7; Lela Neff, 8; Jamie Bernstein, 9; Dave Easley, 10; King Ferdinand, 11

One Eyed Jacks —^ Patterson Hood, 7; Fast Times, 10

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Tim Laughlin & Crescent City Joymakers, 7

Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 11

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Nathan & Zydeco Cha Chas, 8:30

Santos Bar —^ New Madrid, Silver Synthetic, 9

SideBar —^ Palindromes feat. Matt Booth, Brad Walker, Brad Webb, Doug Garrison, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Jason Marsalis and The 21st Century Band, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Keith Bernstein Piano Happy Hour, 5; Lulu & The Broadsides feat. Dayna Kurtz & James Singleton, 8

Three Muses —^ Tom McDermott, 5; St. Louis Slim, 8

Tipitina's —^ Jade Cicade, Detox Unit, 9

The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9

FRIDAY 30

Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Opera Kevin, 8

BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3; The Tempted, 6; Vance Orange, 9

Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski Quartet with Aleksi Glick, 8:30

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Soul O'Sam, 5; Greg Schatz, 9

Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Pinettes Brass Band, 9

Casa Borrega —^ John Lawrence, 7

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Cricket and the 219, 8; Jamie Lynn Vessels, 11

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6

Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae, 7

Contemporary Arts Center —^ The Vijay Iyer Sextet, 7:30

Dew Drop Social and Benevolent Hall —^ Robin Barnes, 6:30

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Michael Mason Band, 9:30

Hi-Ho Lounge —^ The River Dragon, 6; Davis Rogan's All That 23rd Anniversary Show, 9

House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Jake Landry & The Right Lane Bandits, 7

House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Dick Deluxe, 12; Captain Buckles Band, 3:30; Jason Bishop Band, 7

House of Blues —^ Strangelove — Depeche Mode Tribute, 8

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Shannon Powell, 8

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 5

Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Joe Krown, 7

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Daniel Black, 7; Richard Bienvenu, 8; Troi Atkinson, 9

Oak —^ Jon Roniger, 9

Old Point Bar —^ Rick Trolsen, 5

One Eyed Jacks —^ DJ Soul Sister presents Soul Takeover, 10

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Kevin Louis & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ No Idea, 9:30

Santos Bar —^ Tasche and the Psychedelic Roses, The Breton Sounds, North by North, The Unnaturals, 8

Siberia Lounge —^ The Essentials Soul Party, 9

SideBar —^ Daniel Meinecke presents, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ellis Marsalis Quintet, 8 & 10

Southport Hall (Deck Room) —^ Glitch Black, 8

Southport Hall —^ Johnny O, 9

The Standard —^ Philip Melancon, 8

The Starlight —^ Michael Watson & The Alchemy, 8:30; Lost Then Found Our House, 12

Three Muses —^ Gal Holiday, 5:30; Doro Wat Jazz Band, 9

Tipitina's —^ Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk, Omari Neville and the Fuel, 10

SATURDAY 1

Ace Hotel, 3 Keys —^ Asylum Chorus record release party, 9

Bamboula's —^ Sabertooth Swing, 11 a.m.; G & The Swinging Gypsies, 2; Johnny Mastro, 7; Crawdaddy T's Cajun Zydeco Review, 11:30

Blue Nile —^ Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, 7

Bombay Club —^ Riverside Jazz Collective, 8:30

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Ukelele School of New Orleans, 4; Derrick Freeman Band, 6; No Law, 9

Casa Borrega —^ Mini Iguanas, 7

Circle Bar —^ Lovey Dovies, James Rose, Zach Quinn, 9

Contemporary Arts Center —^ The Vijay Iyer Sextet, 7:30

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Betty Shirley Band, 10

House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Russel Welch Quartet, 7; Matt Scott, 10

House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Geovane Santos, 12; Baby Boy Bartels and the Boys, 3:30; Stone Cold Blues, 7

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Catherine Michelle, 7; Crazy Whisky, 8; Patsy Grace, 9; Sleepwalker's Station, 10; Derick Savoie, 11

Oak —^ Miles Cabecerious, 9

Old Point Bar —^ Dana Abbott, 9:30

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Will Smith & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7

Santos Bar —^ Backwoods Payback, Suplecs, Choke, 9

SideBar —^ Helen Gillet Presents, 9

The Starlight —^ Shawan Rice, 7; Philip Melancon, 8

Three Muses —^ Chris Christy, 5

Tipitina's —^ Walter Wolfman Washington's 75th birthday celebratoin, 10

SUNDAY 2

BMC —^ Moments of Truth, 10

Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas Ensemble, 11; NOLA Ragweeds, 2; Carl LeBlanc, 6:30; Ed Wills Blue 4 Sale, 10

Banks Street Bar —^ Sass Cabaret, 8:30

Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski Trio with Aleksi Glick, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Jazz Brunch with Some Like It Hot, 11; Pfister Sisters, 4; Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7

Circle Bar —^ Micah McKee & Friends, Blind Texas Marlin, 7

Columns Hotel —^ Chip Wilson, 11

d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 7

Gasa Gasa —^ Broncho, 9

House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Jason Bishop, 6

House of Blues —^ Loyola Music Showcase, 12

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8

Old Point Bar —^ Shawan Rice, 3:30

One Eyed Jacks —^ Edgeslayer, 9

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Gerald French and the Sunday Night Swingsters, 7

Santos Bar —^ DRI, Deathwish, Split Lips, Totally Possessed, 9

The Starlight —^ Dile Que Nola (Latin night), 7

Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, 5; Clementines, 8

MONDAY 3

BMC —^ Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10

Bamboula's —^ G & The Swinging Gypsies, 2; Bann-Bua's Hot Jazz 4, 3; Gentilly Stompers Band, 10

Bombay Club —^ David Doucet, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Arsene DeLay, 5; Antoine Diel, 8

Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7; Gene Black & Friends, 9:30

Columns Hotel —^ David Doucet, 8

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9

Gasa Gasa —^ Born Ruffians, 9

House of Blues (Restaurant & Bar) —^ Sean Riley, 6

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^  Jim McCormick's Songwriters, 7; Ericka Elle, 9; Isaac Worley, 10

One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10

SideBar —^ Instant Opus presents Sam Shahin, Sam Albright, Etienne Stoufflet, Sam Kuslan, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8

The Starlight —^ Free Jambalaya Jam feat. Joshua Benitez Band, 8

Three Muses —^ Washboard Rodeo, 8

CLASSICAL/CONCERTS

Albinas Prizgintas.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The organist's Organ & Labyrinth performance includes selections from baroque to vintage rock, played by candlelight. www.albinas.org. Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Courtney Bryan.^ George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center~, 1225 N. Rampart St.~ — The pianist and composer appears in collaboration with Improvisation — New Orleans Gift to the Modern World, A Tricentennial Conference. www.jazzandheritage.org Free admission. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Dan Sato plays Chopin.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — Dr. Dan Sato will perform the entirety of Chopin's Etudes for piano, Opus 10, Opus 25 and Trois Nouvelles Etudes, a rarely undertaken performance. www.trinityartistseries.com Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Delgado Holiday Concert.^ Delgado Community College (Tim Baker Theater)~, 615 City Park Ave.~ — Charmaine Neville headlines Harmony for the Holidays with the music department's students and faculty, plus the Symphony Chorus and the Crescent City Sound Chorus joins in. www.dcc.edu. $5-$10. 7 p.m. Monday.

Lusher All School Orchestras.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The 100 musicians perform a winter theme program of music by Prokofiev and other. www.trinityartistseries.com 2 p.m. Sunday.

Magnolia Sisters.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — Part of the Cathedral Concert Series. Free admission. 6 p.m. Monday.

"Mystical Songs and Heavenly Sounds."^ St. Joseph Abbey Church~, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict~ — Schola Cantorum of St. Joseph Seminary College performs sacred songs from Telemann, Havhaness, Persichetti and Vaughn Williams. Free admission. 2 p.m. Saturday.

Philip Manuel.^ St. Augustine Church~, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.~ — Part of the St. Augustine Church concert holiday schedule. Free admission. 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Pictures of an Exhibition."^ Orpheum Theater~, 129 Roosevelt Way~ — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs "A New Orleans Concerto — for Orchestra" by Jay Weigel, commissioned for the tricentennial, opens the program with pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 and Modest Mussorgsky’s work. Carols Miguel Prieto conducts. www.lpomusic.com $20-$140. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Pictures of an Exhibition."^ First Baptist Church Covington~, 16333 LA-1085~ — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs A New Orleans Concerto — for Orchestra by Jay Weigel, commissioned for the tricentennial, , with pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 and Modest Mussorgsky’s work. Carols Miguel Prieto conducts. www.lpomusic.com $20-$55. 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Artist Series.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The New Orleans Trombone Choir performs holiday favorites. John Risey directs. www.ablinas.org. Free admission. 5 p.m. Sunday.

Winter Jazz Concert.^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — Jazz students perform holiday favorites. www.nocca.com Free admission. 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Winter Night.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Versipel Collective's holiday season concert features music that invokes the magic and stillness of winter nights. www.versipel.org $10-$25. 7 p.m. Sunday.

Winter Vocal Concert.^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — Vocal students perform holiday favorites. www.nocca.com Free admission. 7 p.m. Thursday.

World Choir Day.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Schola NOLA joins the global celebration of choral music, with pieces by Rutter, Basden, Edgerton and Ziolkowski. www.marignyoperahouse.org $10-$15. 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags