TUESDAY 1
30/90 —^ The Set Up Kings, 5; Kennedy & The Moth, 9
BB King's Blues Club —^ Batiste Family, 5 & 8
Bamboula's —^ Christopher Johnson, noon; Kala Chandra, 3; Chance Bushman & The Rhythm Stompers, 6:30; Budz Blues Band, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Tacos Tequila, Tiaras & Vanessa Carr, 7
Carnaval Lounge —^ Ken Swartz & Palace of Sin, 6; Slick Skillet Serenaders & Daniel Beaudoin, 9
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8
Circle Bar —^ Joe Kile, 7
Columns Hotel —^ John Rankin, 8
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Los Bums, 8
Ellis Marsalis Center for Music —^ Lil Freddie King, 6
Gasa Gasa —^ Gouge Away, Jeromes Dream, Soul Glo and Secret Smoker, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30
Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2
Prime Example Jazz Club —^ The Spectrum 6 Quintet, 8 & 10
Ralph's on the Park —^ Sandy Hinderlie, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Latin Night, 7
Santos Bar —^ Giuda & Luxurious Faux Furs, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Stanton Moore Trio, 8 & 10
Three Muses —^ Keith Burnstein, 5; Mia Borders, 8
Vaso —^ Bobby Love & Friends, 6
WEDNESDAY 2
30/90 —^ Justin Donovan, 5
Bamboula's —^ Eight Dice Cloth, noon; G & the Swinging Gypsies, 3; Mem Shannon Blues, 6:30; Crawdaddy T's Cajun Zydeco Review, 10
Carnaval Lounge —^ David Roe, 6; Highway to Hell, 9
Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7
Columns Hotel —^ Kathleen Moore, 8
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Jillian Kaye, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Loren Pickford, 9:30
Gasa Gasa —^ Colter Wall, 9
Howlin' Wolf Den —^ Wasted Potency, Venture, Flexi and Lil Pilz La Flare, 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Big Sam’s Crescent City Connection, 8:30
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
***One Eyed Jacks —^ Frankie & Witch Fingers, 8
Ralph's on the Park —^ Charlie Miller, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Band of Gold, 8
Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves & The Russell Welch Quartet, 10:30
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8 & 10
Three Muses —^ Leslie Martin, 5; Hot Club of New Orleans, 8
THURSDAY 3
30/90 —^ Andy J. Forest, 5; Smoke N Bones, 9; DJ Fresh, 10
Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas, noon; Ranch Tee Motel, 3; Marty Peters & the Party Meters, 6:30; Ace Brass Band, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Rebecca Leigh & Harry Mayronne, 5; Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand, 8
Carnaval Lounge —^ Mark Rubin & Friends, 6; Salt Wives, 9
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6
Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge featuring Rik Slave, 7
Covington Trailhead —^ Tuba Skinny, 5
****d.b.a. —^ Alexis & Samurai, 7; The O-Pines album release with the Fabulous Faux Furs, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Leo Keegan’s Rock ‘n' Roll Jam, 8
Gasa Gasa —^ Bit Brigade performs Contra, Metroid & Double Ferrari, 9
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ John Paul Carmody, 6; Dr. Nativo, 9
House of Blues —^ Mike Doussan Trio (Foundation Room), 6; Jake Landry, 6:30
Howlin' Wolf Den —^ Gumbo & Gris Gris: A Benefit for Bernard Pearce featuring Helen Gillet, Meschiya Lake, Julie Odell and more, 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30
Lafreniere Park —^ Crescent City Soul, 6:30
The Lazy Jack —^ Two Scotts, 6
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ The Soul Rebels, 11
Old Point Bar —^ Gypsy Smoke, 8
****One Eyed Jacks —^ The Suffers, 8; Fast Times, 10
Pavilion of the Two Sisters —^ Harvey Jesus & Fire at Thursdays at Twilight, 6
Ralph's on the Park —^ Jeff Pounds, 5
****Rock n' Bowl —^ Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, 8
Santos Bar —^ DJ Q Late Night Dance Party, 11:59
SideBar —^ Brad Walker and Jeff Albert, 7; Mahmoud Chouki, John Maestas and Rurik Nunan, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Leon “Kid Chocolate” Brown Tribute to Louis Armstrong, 8 & 10
Three Muses —^ Tom McDermott, 5; Arsene DeLay, 8
****Tipitina's —^ Marc Stone Live at Tipitina's album-release party and Keiko Komaki, 8:30
FRIDAY 4
30/90 —^ Tiffany Pollack & Co., 2; Jon Roniger & The Good For Nothin’ Band, 5; Sam Price & The True Believers, 8; DJ Dot Dunnie, 10; Gene’s Music Machine, 11
Bamboula's —^Kala Chandra, 2; City of Trees Brass Band, 10; Jeremy Joyce Jazz Adventure, 11
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Davis Rogan, 6; B Side Beatniks & Larry Scala, 9
Carnaval Lounge —^ Secondhand Street Band, 6; Forro Nola, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Los Tremolo Kings, 7
Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae and friends, 7; Helen Gillet, 9:30
d.b.a. —^ Russell Welch Hot Quartet, 4; New Orleans Swinging Gypsies, 7; Soul Rebels, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Vance Orange, 9
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Brass-A-Holics, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & The Wild Magnolias, 9
House of Blues —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels (Restaurant & Bar), 12:30; Captain Buckles Band, 4; Jake Landry & Right Lane Bandits (Foundation Room), 7
Howlin' Wolf Den —^ Sierra Green & The Soul Machine, 10
The Jazz Playhouse —^ James Martin Band, 7:30; Burlesque Ballroom feat. Trixie Minx and Romy Kaye, 11
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 5
The Lazy Jack —^ Sugar Shaker, 7
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Tom Worrell, 7
Mandeville Trailhead —^ Soul Revival, 6:30
NOLA Brewing Company —^ Justin Molaison, 3
Old Point Bar —^ Rick Trolsen, 5; Martha & The Goodtime Gang, 9:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ The Chris Lee Band, 9
Rock ’n' Bowl —^ Mike Zito, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ DJ Otto, 11:59
SideBar —^ Alex Bosworth and Daniel Seriff, 7; Aurora Nealand and James Singleton, 9
Smoothie King Center —^ Miranda Lambert's Roadsie Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, with Maren Morris, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, 7
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Phillip Manuel & Michael Pellera Quartet, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Timmy T, London Exchange, Christopher Anton and The Joneses, 8
Three Muses —^ Royal Roses, 5:30; Esther Rose, 9
Tipitina's —^ Temps Petit: A New Orleans Tribute to Tom Petty and Jamaican Me Breakfast Club, 10
Vaso —^ Bobby Love & Friends, 3
SATURDAY 5
30/90 —^Jonathan Bauer Project, 11 a.m.; Kettle Black, 2; Organami, 5; Big Mike & The R&B Kings, 8; DJ Torch, 10; Sierra Green & The Soul Machine, 11
Bamboula's —^ Sabertooth, 11 a.m.; G & the Swinging Gypsies, 3:30; Johnny Mastro, 7; Crawdaddy T's Cajun Zydeco Review, 11:30
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Camile Baudoin and Papa Mali, 6; Charlie Wooton, 9
Carnaval Lounge —^ Fraulein Francis & The Sleazeball Orchestra, 6; The Cozmos, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Javier Gutierrez, 7
Circle Bar —^ Deep Cross, Moze Pray, Supplicate and Death Stair, 9
d.b.a. —^ Robin Rapuzzi's Novelty 5, 4; Tuba Skinny, 7; Little Freddie King, 11
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires, 9
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Set de Flo featuring Lil Jodeci, 11
House of Blues—^ John Paul Carmody (Restaurant & Bar), 12:30; Michael Liuzza, 5; Biglemoi (Foundation Room), 7; The Sweet Spot New Orleans: Red Light Special Edition, 7; Jamie Lynn Vessels, 7:30; DJ Matt Scott, 10
Howlin' Wolf Den —^ Blackalicious , 9; Cricket and the 2:19, 10
The Lazy Jack —^ MoJelly Band, 3; Tin Star, 7
Metropolitan Nightclub —^ 3LAU, 10
Old Point Bar —^ The Harlots of Harmony, 9:30
Rock ’n' Bowl —^ Supercharger, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ Rusty Lazer, Right Swipes & DJJJ, 9
SideBar —^ Carmela Rapazzo and Oscar Rossignoli, 7; Billie Davies, Steve Masakowski and Albey Balgochian, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Quiana Lynell, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Despised Icon, Kublai Khan, Ingested, Shadow of Intent & I Am, 7
Three Muses —^ Debbie Davis, 5:30; Shotgun Jazz, 9
****Tipitina's —^ Generationals, Neighbor Lady & Amelia Neville, 10
Twist of Lime —^ Alt 92.3’s Chris Chaos birthday bash, Green Gasoline, Intrepid Bastards, Project Ascension & The Tomb of Nick Cage, 9
SUNDAY 6
30/90 —^ The Set Up Kings, 2; Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires, 5; T’Canaille, 9; Allie Porter, 11
BMC —^ Moments Of Truth, 10
Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas, 11; NOLA Ragweeds, 2; Carl LeBlanc, 6:30; Ed Wills Blues4Sale, 10
****Billy's Ballroom —^ New Holland, Julie Odell and David Dondero, 5:30
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Some Like It Hot, 11 a.m.; Pfister Sisters, 4; Steve Pistorius Jazz Quartet, 7
Carnaval Lounge —^ Walking Shoes, 6; Jeff Krause & Friends with Troi Atkinson, 9
Circle Bar —^ Micah & Marlin, 7; Thadeus Gonzalez and more, 10
Columns Hotel —^ Chip Wilson, 11
d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 6; Jamaican Me Breakfast Club, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Winslow, 8
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Casual Burn record-release party, 10
House of Blues—^ Sean Riley (Restaurant & Bar), 6:30; Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains & Conjurer (The Parish), 7
Howlin' Wolf Den —^ Hot 8 Brass Band, 11
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
The Lazy Jack —^ Double Trouble & 1, 3; Rhino & The Safari Men, 6
The Maison —^ Mark Braud Tribute to Percy Willie Humphreys, 4
Old Point Bar —^ Gregg Martinez, 3:30; Romy Kay, Jeanne Marie Harris, 7
One Eyed Jacks —^ Acid King, Wizard Rifle and Warish, 8
Santos Bar —^ Tsushimarie, 9
SideBar —^ Boyanna Trayanova and Luke Brechtelsbauer, 7
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Lilli Lewis, 8 & 10
Three Muses —^ Raph Et Pascal, 5; The Clementines, 8
MONDAY 7
30/90 —^ Margie Perez, 5; New Orleans Super Jam presented by Gene Harding, 9
Bamboula's —^ St. Louis Slim Blues Trio, noon; Perdido Jazz Band, 3; G & the Swinging Gypsies, 6:30; Les Gretex n' Creole Cooking, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Arsene DeLay and Charlie Wooton, 5; Antoine Diel, 8
Carnaval Lounge —^ Margi Cates, 6
Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7
d.b.a. —^ Steve Detroy & the Swing Revue, 7
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Danny Alexander’s Blues Jam, 8
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ No Frets feat. Amine Boucetta, 6; Bluegrass Pickin' Party featuring Tucker Baker, Victoria Coy and Mark Andrews, 8; Americana Music Series: Dirty Rain Revelers, 10
House of Blues —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 6:30
Howlin' Wolf Den —^ Graveyard, 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, 8
One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10
Rock n' Bowl —^ Swing Night & DJ Twiggs, 7
SideBar —^ TRIODE featuring Jenelle Roccaforte, Will Feinberg and Zach Mama, 7; Instant Opus presents Amina Scott, Boyanna Trayanova and Maude Caillat, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Hammerfall, 7
The Starlight —^ Jambalaya Jam feat. Joshua Benitez Band, 8
Three Muses —^ Monty Banks, 5; Joe Cabral, 8
CLASSICAL/CONCERTS
Albinas Prizgintas.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The organist's Organ & Labyrinth performance includes selections from baroque to vintage rock. www.albinas.org. Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Music at Midday.^ Tulane University, Rogers Memorial Chapel~, 1229 Broadway St.~ — Newcomb Department of Music presents The Lott Quartet, featuring violinists Benjamin Thacher and Kurt Munstedt, Violist Tyler Sieh and cellist Rachel Hsieh. Free admission. Noon Wednesday.
Chamber Music Festival Opening Gala.^ New Orleans Record Press~, 1336 Montegut St.~ — Sonic Escape performs at the festival's opening event. www.crescentcitychambermusicfestival.com. 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
****Crescent City Chamber Music Festival.^ Various Venues~, — The festival includes free public and private concerts and workshops by local and visiting musicians and groups. www.crescentcitychambermusicfestival.com.
"Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber".^ Fuhrmann Auditorium~, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington~ — The Northlake Performing Arts society performs works from "Phantom of the Opera," "Cats," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita" and "Sunset Boulevard." www.npas.info. Tickets $21. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
Music Under the Oaks.^ Newman Bandstand, Audubon Park~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The Audubon Park Conservancy presents the free concert. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. 5 p.m. Sunday.
Trinity Artist Series.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — Vocalist Cindy Van Duyne and the 18-piece Crescent City Big Band performs big band and swing music. www.albinas.org. 5 p.m. Sunday.