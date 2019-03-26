TUESDAY 26
BMC —^ Sweet Magnolia, 5; Dapper Dandies, 8; Abe Thompson & Drs. Of Funk, 11
Bamboula's —^ Rancho Tee Motel, 3; Chance Bushman's Rhythm Stompers, 6:30; The Budz, 10
Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8
****Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Loose Cattle with Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye, 7
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Ivor Simpson-Kennedy, 6; Emily Kate Boyd and Layla Musslewhite, 8
Circle Bar —^ Tongue in Cheek, 7
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Baby Boy Bartels and The Boys, 8
Dragon's Den —^ All-Star Covered-Dish Country Jamboree, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ Pajama Party with Paint With Music + Marcus Brown, 8
House of Blues —^ Michael Liuzza (Foundation Room), 6; Andrea Gibson (The Parish), 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8:30
NOLA Brewing Co. —^ Songwriters’ Rounds with Adam Crochet, 7
Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2
One Eyed Jacks —^ Kristin Diable, 8
Prime Example Jazz Club —^ Spectrum 6 Quintet featuring Arthur Mitchell and Percy Williams, 8 & 10
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Latin Night, 7
****SideBar —^ Kidd Jordan & Johnny Vidacovich, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ricky Sebastian Quintet, 8 & 10
St. Mary’s Chapel, Ursuline Convent —^ Faulkner Society Spring Concert Series, 6
The Starlight —^ Cody Joe Hodges, 7; Anna Pardenik and Erich Sharkey, 9; Asher Danziger, 10
Tipitina's —^ Patty Griffin, 9
WEDNESDAY 27
BMC —^ Good Morning Bedlam, 5; LC Smoove, 8; Sandra Love & The Reason, 11
Bamboula's —^ Eight Dice Cloth Jazz Trio, noon; Bamboulas Hot Jazz Quartet, 3; Mem Shannon Band, 6:30; John Lisi Band, 10
Bombay Club —^ Josh Paxton, 8
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Treme Brass Band, 7:30
Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll, 6; Seth Walker's record release, 8
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7; Timothy Eerie and Joel Willson, 10
The Cove at University of New Orleans —^ Alexey Marti, 7
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Spogga Hash, 8
House of Blues —^ Cary Hudson Band (Restaurant & Bar), 6
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Big Sam’s Crescent City Connection, 8:30
Lafayette Square —^ Wednesdays in the Square: Flow Tribe with Robin Barnes, 5
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
One Eyed Jacks —^ Vixens & Vinyl, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Lars Edegran & Topsy Chapman with Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Prime Example Jazz Club —^ Jesse McBride presents the Next Generation, 7 & 10
Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves with The Russell Welch Quartet, 10:30
SideBar —^ Matt Booth, Byron Asher, Cyrus Nabipoor and Justin Peake, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Delfeayo Marsalis Presents The Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Davis Rogan, 5; Tuba Skinny, 8; Nahum Zdybel's Hot Jazz Jam, 11
THURSDAY 28
BMC —^ Ainsley Matich & Broken Blues, 5; Nawlins Johnnys, 8; Rebel Roadside, 11
Bamboula's —^ Christopher Johnson Jazz, noon; Bann-Bau's Hot Jazz 4, 3; Marty Peters & the Party Meters Jazz, 6:30; City of Trees Brass Band, 10
Bar Redux —^ JD Hill and The Jammers, 9
Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski with Evan Christopher, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Molly Reeves and Nahum Zdybel, 5; Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand, 8
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6; Shamar Allen and the Underdawgs, 7
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jordan Martin Young, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6; Cary Hudson and Dave Jordan, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge and featuring Rik Slave, 7; Scott Stobbe and Hanna Mignano, 9:30
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Americana Jam Night, 8
House of Blues —^ Jake Landry (Restaurant & Bar) , 6; Vivaz! Trio (Foundation Room), 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30
NOLA Brewing Company —^ Soul Project NOLA, 7
Ogden Museum of Southern Art —^ Marc Stone 3 with Sam Price and Michael Burkart, 6
Old Point Bar —^ Cardboard Cowboy, 8
One Eyed Jacks —^ Fast Times, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Leroy Jones, Katja Toivola with Crescent City Jymakers, 7
Prime Example Jazz Club —^ Khris Royal 4Tet, 8 & 10
****Rock n' Bowl —^ Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band, 8:30
Saturn Bar —^ Alex McMurray and His Band, 8
SideBar —^ Joey Van Leeuwen, Mahmoud Chouki and Martin Masakowski, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Christian Winther Quartet, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Hannah Mignano Trio, 5; Josh Paxton, 8; Bon Bon Vivant, 10
Three Muses —^ Tom McDermott, 5
FRIDAY 29
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Opera Night, 8
Apres Lounge —^ Toya Wright, 10
BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3; Tempted, 6; All For One Brass Band, 9; La Tran K Latin Night, 11:59
Bamboula's —^ Jeremy Joyce Jazz Adventure, 11 a.m.;Kala Chandra Jazz, 2:15; Smoky Greenwell Blues Band, 5:30; Tree-house Brass Band, 8:45; ACE Brass Band, midnight
Bar Redux —^ Spearman Brewers, 9
Bombay Club —^ Charlie Halloran’s Quality Five, 8:30
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Camile Baudoin with Papa Mali, 6; Cole Williams, 8
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Pinettes Brass Band, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Rites of Swing, 7
Central City BBQ —^ Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, 5
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Captain Bunny and the Crash Landings, 8; Ron Hotstream and the Mid City Drifters, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6; Alex McMurray and Brian Coogan, 8
Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae & friends, 7; Helen Gillet, 9:30
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Rythmic Remedy, 7; Gypsy Stew, 9
****Gasa Gasa —^ AF The Naysayer EP launch with Cavalier, Charm Taylor and Mykia Jovan, 10
House of Blues —^ Dick Deluxe (Restaurant & Bar), noon; Captain Buckles, 3:30; Jason Bishop Band, 7; Reverend Horton Heat & Kinky Friedman (The Parish), 8; Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 8
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Shannon Powell Jazz Quartet, 7:30;Burlesque Ballroom featuring Trixie Minx and Romy Kaye, 11
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Steve DeTroy, 7
Mandeville Trailhead —^ The Boogie Men, 6:30
NOLA Brewing Company —^ Vic Shepherd and More Reverb, 3
Oak —^ Mo Jelly Band, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Rick Trolsen, 5; Carolyn Broussard, 9:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ DJ Soul Sister presents Soulful Takeover, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Kevin Louis & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Rock n' Bowl —^ The Mixed Nuts, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ Andrew Duhon and Lydia Luce, 6; The Scandals and Ulrariot, 9
SideBar —^ Billie Davies, Steve Masakowski, Evan Oberla and Oliver Watkinson, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ellis Marsalis Quartet, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Shaye Cohn with Coleman Akin, 5; Ingrid Lucia Trio, 8; Jan Marie & The Mean Reds, 10
SATURDAY 30
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8
BMC —^ Mojo Shakers, noon; Retrospex, 6; Abe Thompson & Drs. Of Funk, 3; Jam Brass Band, 9; Ugly, 11:59
Bamboula's —^ Sabertooth Swing, 11; G & the Swinging Gypsies, 2:15; Johnny Mastro Blues Band, 5:30; Crawdaddy T's Cajun/Zydeco Revue, 8:45; Jason Neville Funky Soul Band, midnight
Bombay Club —^ Tap Room Four, 8:30
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Warren Battiste, 11 a.m.; Ukelele School of New Orleans, 4; Marla Dixon Blues Project, 6; Mike Doussan, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Javier Gutierrez, 7
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Small Change, 8; AR 15 and Buzz Bee De, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Shannon McNally Band, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dick Deluxe, 5; Something/Anything? with DJ BuyItNow, 7; Mod Dance Party presents Coyah et les Provocateurs, DJ Matty and Kristen, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Amanda Walker, 9
Eiffel Society —^ Megan Thee Stallion, 10:30
House of Blues—^ Geovane Santos (Restaurant & Bar), noon; Baby Boy Bartels and the Boys, 3:30; Jake Landry and the Right Lane Bandits, 7; Biglemoi (Foundation Room), 7; Guster: Look Alive Tour 2019, 8
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Cyril Neville & Swamp Funk Band, 8:30
Masquerade —^ Judy and Friends, 10
Oak —^ Tom Leggett, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Rebel Roadside, 9:30
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Will Smith & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Rock n' Bowl —^ John Papa Gros, 9:45
Santos Bar —^ Moaning, Epic Reflexes, 9; Bass Church Dance Party, 11:59
SideBar —^ Ira Echo Pickles & Friends, 7; Mia Borders, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Jason Marsalis and BGQ Exploration, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Gypsy Stew, 4; Ven Pa Ca with John Lawrence, 8; Second Hand Street Band, 10
Three Muses —^ Chris Christy, 5
SUNDAY 31
The AllWays Lounge & Theater —^ FIRE! with Mats Gustafsson, Johan Berthling and Andreas Werlin, 8
BMC —^ Short Street, noon; Foot & Friends, 3; Jazmarae, 7; Moments Of Truth, 10
Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas Jazz Ensemble, 11 a.m.; NOLA Ragweeds Jazz, 2; Carl LeBlanc Jazz, 6:30; Ed Wills Blues 4 Sale, 10
Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski Trio with Tim Laughlin, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Some Like It Hot, 11 a.m.; Nattie Sanchez Songwriters Circle, 4; Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Wizz, 6
Circle Bar —^ Dick Deluxe, 5; Micah & Marlin, 7; Erotic Tonic, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Simple Sound Retreat, 5
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
The Maison —^ Roger Lewis and the Bari Out There Jazz Band, 4
Old Point Bar —^ Anais St. John, 3:30; Jazz-Night with Romy Kaye and Jeanne Marie Harris, 7
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Banu Gibson: The Poets Of Tin Pan Alley, 1; The New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, 2:30; Mark Braud & Sunday Night Swingsters, 7:30; The Tin Men, 11:30
****Santos Bar —^ Boy Harsher, Special Interest, 9; Rewind Dance Party with DK Unicorn Fukr, 11:59
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Oscar Rossignoli Quartet, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ The Browning, Betraying the Martyrs, Extortionist, Arabesque and R O G U E, 7
The Starlight —^ Gypsy Stew, 4; Dile Que Nola (Latin night), 7; Gabriella Cavassa Jazz Jam, 10
Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, 5; Clementines, 8
MONDAY 1
BMC —^ Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10
Bombay Club —^ David Boeddinghaus, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Arsene DeLay, 5; Antoine Diel, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7; Gene Black & friends’ BAM JAM, 9:30
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Danny Alexander and the Monday Night Blues Jam Session, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9
House of Blues —^ Sean Riley (Restaurant & Bar), 6; Polyphia (The Parish) , 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Gerald French and The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Lulu and the Broadsides featuring Dayna Kurtz, 6; Free Jambalaya Jam feat. Joshua Benitez Band, 8; Rose Cangelosi, 9; Keith Burnstein and Amanda Walker, 10
CLASSICAL/CONCERTS
A Music Prelude to Easter.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — Variations on the Blues, from Baroque to Blue Monday is a series of Lenten concerts on Tuesdays. Harpsichordist Benjamin Alard performs a Bach program. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Albinas Prizgintas.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The organist's Organ & Labyrinth performance includes selections from baroque to vintage rock, played by candlelight. www.albinas.org. Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
American Legion Post 350 Band.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The band from the local Legion post performs a variety of music. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m. Monday.
Back Around the Clock.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — A festival of music from early Baroque to the 20th century celebrates the 334th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, with more than 300 performers running through midnight, March 30, with refreshments. www.trinityartistseries.com. Free admission. 7 p.m. Friday.
Concerto X.^ Loyola University's Roussel Hall ~, 6363 Saint Charles Ave. ~ — An evening of piano concertos features three medalists from the 27th New Orleans International Piano Competition with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, produced by the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans. www.lpomusic.com $22-$55. 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
House Concert.^ Nelson Home~, 150 Broadway St.~ — The woodwind quintet WindSync performs at a benefit for the New Orleans Friends of Music's education programs, with hors d'oeuvres, concert and buffet dinner. www.friendsofmusic.org $75. 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Lenten Jazz Vespers.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — Anais St. John signs for this session of the Lenten series of vesper services. www.trinityartistseries.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.
Music Under the Oaks.^ Newman Bandstand, Audubon Park~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The concert series celebrates the Audubon Park Conservancy with food and drink available for purchase. Performers include the Loyola Jazz Ensemble will open, LPO String Quartet (April 7) and the New Orleans Concert Band (April 14). www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. Free admission. 5 p.m. Sunday.
Music at Midday.^ Tulane University, Rogers Memorial Chapel~, 1229 Broadway St.~ — Newcomb Department of Music presents Galit Kaunitz on oboe, Jackie McIlwain on clarinet and Hsiaopei Lee on viola. Noon. Free admission. 12 p.m. Wednesday.
NOLA Chamber Fest.^ UNO Performing Arts Center~, 2000 Lakeshore Drive~ — The three-day event includes competitions, master classes, panel discussions and concerts presented by Lyrica Baroque, New Orleans Friends of Music and the University of New Orleans, with events at UNO and Tulane, prices by event vary. www.lyricabaroque.com/nolachamberfest. Saturday through Monday.
Opera On Tap.^ Rusty Nail~, 1100 Constance St.~ — New Orleans Opera presents local and regional vocalists in free casual concerts of opera, Broadway and more, including the upcoming opera The Blind. www.newolreansopera.org. 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"Pastorale".^ St. Joseph Church~, 610 6th St., Gretna~ — The Jefferson Chorale, an affiliate of Jefferson Performing Arts Society, and the Benjamin Franklin High School Choir are directed by Louise LaBrueyère. 3 p.m. Sunday.
"St. John Passion."^ Orpheum Theater~, 129 Roosevelt Way~ — Carlos Miguel Prieto conductes Loyola Chorale and Nova VOCE, with vocals by Frank Kelley, Sarah Shafer, Abigail Nims, Orlando Pineda and Kevin Deas. www.lpomusic.com $20 - $140. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Trinity Artist Series.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The Bernards High School Concert Choir of New Jersey brings 60 voices with music from the Renaissance to the present. www.ablinas.org. Free admission. 5 p.m. Sunday.
****WindSync.^ Dixon Concert Hall~, 33 Audubon Blvd., Tulane University~ — New Orleans Friends of Music present the wind quintet as part of their five-day residency. www.friendsofmusic.org $18-$35. 7:30 p.m. Monday.