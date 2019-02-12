TUESDAY 12
Ace Hotel, 3 Keys —^ Think Less, Hear More, 8
BMC —^ Laura Dyer, 5; Dapper Dandies, 8; Abe Thompson & Drs. of Funk, 11
Bamboula's —^ Christopher Johnson, noon; Rancho Tee Motel, 3; Chance Bushman's Rhythm Stompers, 6:30; Sierra Green and the Soul Machine, 10
Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Joe Krown, 7
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Johnny J & Benny Margarden, 6; Jon Cleary, 8
Circle Bar —^ Zac Maras & Cactus Thief, 7; Bob & The Thunder, 9:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Tom Hook & Wendell Brunious, 9
Dragon's Den —^ All-Star Covered-Dish Country Jamboree, 9
House of Blues —^ Matthew Bartels and Nick Ferreirae (Foundation Room), 6; Michael Liuzza, (Restaurant & Bar) 6
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8:30
Little Gem Saloon —^ Alicia Renee aka Blue eyes with The Shannon Powell Trio, 7:30
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ River Gypsy Jazz, 8; Sazerac the Clown’s Cabinet of Wonder, 10
Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2
One Eyed Jacks —^ Kristin Diable, 8
Orpheum Theater —^ The Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7
Prime Example Jazz Club —^ The Spectrum 6 Quintet, 8 & 10
Ralph's on the Park —^ Sandy Hinderlie, 5
Rock n' Bowl —^ Latin Night with DJ, 7
Santos Bar —^ Drunken Dragons of Decatur Street! A game night with Nixie, 10
Siberia Lounge —^ Piano Night, Andre Bohren, 9
SideBar —^ Cyrille Aimee & Oscar Rossignoli, 7; Simon Lott & Andrew Elmo Price, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Jason Marsalis & 21st Century Trad Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Tom McDermott, 6; Duke Aeroplane, 9; Goodnight Starlight with Asher Danziger, 10
Three Muses —^ Arsene DeLay, 5; Mia Borders, 8
WEDNESDAY 13
BMC —^ Abe Thompson & Drs. of Funk, 2; The Tempted, 5; LC Smoove, 8; Rebel Roadside, 11
Bamboula's —^ Eight Dice Cloth Jazz Trio, noon; Bamboulas Hot Quartet, 3; Mem Shannon Band, 6:30; Smoky Greenwell Blues, 10
Bombay Club —^ Josh Paxton, 8
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Treme Brass Band, 7:30
Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll, 6; Jimbo Mathus, 8
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7; Jean Bertrand, 10
Crescent City Farmers Market —^ Patrick Cooper and Natasha Sanchez, 1:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Carl LeBlanc & Ellen Smith, 9:30
Gasa Gasa —^ Slothrust, 9
House of Blues —^ Michael Liuzza (Foundation Room), 6; Cary Hudson (Restaurant & Bar), 6; Jet Lounge, Curren$y (The Parish), 11
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30
Little Gem Saloon —^ Kirk Duplantis, 7:30
Loa Bar —^ Lynn Drury, Carolyn Broussard, 6
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Borsodi’s Poetry Hour, 7; Ivor S.K., 8; Jeremy Regan, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Vixens & Vinyl, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Lars Edegran & Topsy Chapman with Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Prime Example Jazz Club —^ Jesse McBride presents the Next Generation, 7 & 10
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Rock n' Bowl —^ Creole String Beans, 8
Santos Bar —^ Homewrecker, Creeping Death, Funeral Chic and Forged by Hate, 8
SideBar —^ Matt Booth, Gerald Watkins, Steve Lands & Bryce Eastwood, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra with Delfeayo Marsalis, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ In Flames, All That Remains and All Hail the Yeti, 6
The Starlight —^ Davis Rogan, 5; Tuba Skinny, 8; Nahum Zdybel's Hot Jazz band, 11
Three Muses —^ Leslie Martin, 5 Hot Club of NO, 8
THURSDAY 14
BMC —^ Abe Thompson & Drs. of Funk, 2; Ainsley Matich & Broken Blues, 5; Nawlins Johnnys, 8; Kennedy Kuntz & Men Of The Hour, 11
Bamboula's —^ Ben Fox Jazz Trio, noon; Jan Marie & the Mean Reds, 3; Marty Peters & the Party Meters, 6:30; City of Trees Brass Band, 10
Bar Redux —^ Clave E Canela, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Marla Dixon Blues Project, 5; Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand, 9
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6; Ghalia & Mamas Boys, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge featuring Rik Slave, 7; Kelly Duplex, Hydra Plane and Cicada, 9
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Matt Lemmler Trio, 9:30
House of Blues—^ Shawan Rice (Foundation Room), 6; Jake Landry (Restaurant & Bar), 6; Whiskey Myers, 8
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The Nayo Jones Experience, 7:30
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ The Soul Rebels, 11
Little Gem Saloon —^ Mike Soulman Baptiste, 7:30
NOLA Brewing Company —^ Valentine Sexy Time with Whitney Alouisious and Luscious Duchess, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Justin Reuther, 8; Chris Robinson, 9; Michael Daughtry, 10
Old Point Bar —^ Hanna Mignano Trio, 8
One Eyed Jacks —^ Fast Times, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Duke Heitger & Time Laughlin with Crescent City Joymakers, 7
Pavilion of the Two Sisters —^ James Rivers Movement, 6
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Rock n' Bowl —^ Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys, 8:30
Santos Bar —^ Berlin Taxi, People Museum and Boyish Charm, 9
Siberia Lounge —^ The Lonesome Heroes, 9
Siberia Lounge —^ Valentines Ball with Fantasy Non-Fiction, Sabine and The Dewdrops and The Lonesome Heroes, 9
SideBar —^ Helen Gillet Presents, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony Valentines Show, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Keith Burnstein, 5; Josh Paxton, 8; Tarrah Reynolds and Amani Black Pearl, 10; Shawan Rice, 11
Three Muses —^ Tom Mcdermott, 5; St. Louis Slim, 8
Tipitina's —^ G. Love & Special Sauce, Ron Artis II & The Truth, 9
The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9
FRIDAY 15
Ace Hotel, 3 Keys —^ G-Cue, 11
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Butch Caire, 8
BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3; Winslow, 6; Jason Neville Band, 9; La Tran K Latin Night, 11:59
Bamboula's —^ Jeremy Joyce Adventure, 11; Kala Chandra Jazz, 2; Ed Wills Blues 4 Sale, 6:30; Tree-house Brass Band, 8:45; ACE Brass Band, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Carmela Rappazzo, 6; Keith Burnstein, 9
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Pinettes Brass Band, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Javier Gutierrez Duo, 7
Central City BBQ —^ Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6; Alvin Youngblood Hart, 8
Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae & friends, 7; The Bush Hogs, 9:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Rick Trolsen & The Po' Boys, 10
House of Blues —^ Jake Landry and the Right Lane Bandits (Foundation Room), 7; Dick Deluxe (Restaurant & Bar), noon; Captain Buckles (Restaurant & Bar), 3:30; Baby Boy Bartels and the Boys (Restaurant & Bar) , 7
Howlin' Wolf (Den) —^ Valerie Sassyfras, 9:45
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Shannon Powell Quartet, 7:30; Burlesque Ballroom featuring Trixie Minx & Jazz Vocals by Romy Kaye, 11
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Joe Krown, 7
Little Gem Saloon —^ Sharon Martin, 7:30
NOLA Brewing Company —^ Arsene DeLay & Charlie Wooton, 3; Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and George Porter Trio, 6
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Damn Hippies, 7; Joshua Diggs, 9
New Orleans Jazz Museum —^ Cha Wa, 7
Oak —^ Genna and Jessa, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Rick Trolsen, 5; Gal Holiday, 9:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ Murder By Death with J. Roddy Walston and the Business and Jonny Fritz, 9
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Kevin Louis & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Rock n' Bowl —^ Chee Weez, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ Bass Church Dance Party, 11:59
Siberia Lounge —^ Friday Night Soul Dance Party with The Essentials, 10
SideBar —^ Alex McMurray & Glenn Hartmann are The Kings of the Small Time, 7; Phil Degruy's Happy/Sad Mardi-Gruy, 9
Smoothie King Center —^ Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour with Tracy Lawrence, 7
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Herlin Riley Quartet, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Shaye Cohn and Dr. Michael White, 5; Michael Watson, 8; Balkanique, 10
Three Muses —^ Royal Roses, 5:30; Doro Wat, 9
Twist of Lime —^ Rival Nola Album Release Party, 9
SATURDAY 16
Ace Hotel, 3 Keys —^ Muevelo! and Mambo Orleans, 9
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8
BMC —^ The Jazzmen, noon; Abe Thompson & Drs. of Funk, 3; Alicia Renee aka Blue Eyes, 6; Crooked Vines, 9; New Creations Brass Band, 11:59
Bamboula's —^ Sabertooth Swing, 11; G & The Swinging Gypsies, 2:30; Johnny Mastro Blues Band, 5:30; Crawdaddy T's Cajun/Zydeco Review, 8:45; Jason Neville Funky Soul Band, 12
Bar Redux —^ Hook N' Sling: Mardi Gras Mambo, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Saturday Jazz Brunch w/ Red Hot Brass Band, 11; The Royal Rounders, 6; Marina Orchestra, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Clave y Canela, 7
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Kristin Diable, 8
Church of Yoga —^ KatieCat Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' Tribute, 7
Circle Bar —^ Dick Deluxe, 5
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Joe Krown Trio, 10
House of Blues —^ Geovane Santos (Restaurant & Bar), noon; Baby Boy Bartels and the Boys duo (Restaurant & Bar), 3:30; Old Riley and the Waters (Restaurant & Bar), 7; Insane Clown Posse's Juggalo Weekend, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Chucky C & Clearly Blue, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 5
Little Gem Saloon —^ Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers, 7 & 9
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Grace Russell, 7; Dr. Lo presents Loyola’s Finest, 8
Oak —^ Mo Jelly Band, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Hallelujah Hat Rack, 9:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ Naughty Professor Annual Krewe Du Vieux After Show with Miss Mojo, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Will Smith & Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Rock n' Bowl —^ Contraflow, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ Krewe du Vieux dance party with DJ's Otto and Tristan, 10
Siberia Lounge —^ TV Pole Shine, Tasche and The Psychedelic Roses and Wit's End Brass Band, 9
Smoothie King Center —^ Fleetwood Mac, 8
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Johnny Sansone Blues Party (Krewe Du Vieux), 9
The Starlight —^ Glenn Hartman, 5; Heidijo, 8; Glen David Andrews, 10
Three Muses —^ Chris Christy, 5; Debbie Davis, 6; Shotgun, 9
Tipitina's —^ Arlo Guthrie: Alice's Restaurant Back by Popular Demand Tour Featuring Sarah Lee Guthrie, 8:30
SUNDAY 17
BMC —^ Shawn Williams, noon; Retrospex, 3; Jazmarae, 7; Moments Of Truth, 10
Bamboula's —^ Eh La Bas Ensemble, 11; NOLA Ragweeds Jazz, 2; Carl LeBlanc Jazz, 6:30; Ed Wills Blues 4 Sale, 10
Bar Redux —^ Toby O'Brien & Friends, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Jazz Brunch with Some Like It Hot, 11; Al Farrell and Jerry Jumonville, 4; Steve Pistorius Jazz Quartet, 7
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Brother Dege, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dick Deluxe, 5; Micah McKee & friends and Blind Texas Marlin, 7
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Troi Atkinson, 9
House of Blues—^ Jason Bishop (Restaurant & Bar), 6; Insane Clown Posse's Juggalo Weekend, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
Little Gem Saloon —^ Gospel Brunch with Cynthia Girtley, 11:30 a.m.; G's Corner, 7
Old Point Bar —^ Shawan Rice, 3:30; Romy Kay, Jeanne Marie Harris, 7
One Eyed Jacks —^ Jonathan Richman LIVE! and Tommy Larkins on drums, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Mark Braud & Sunday Night Swingsters, 7
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 11
Rock n' Bowl —^ Paw Paw Howie's Transplant Benefit — Live 'n Onions, 1:30; Rabadash Bash, 6
Siberia Lounge —^ Sam Doores Presents: For The Sake Of The Song, 8
Smoothie King Center —^ The Valentine's Love Jam, 7
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Betty Shirley Tribute to Bessie Smith and Nina Simone, 8 & 10
St. Roch Tavern —^ Valerie Sassyfras, 5:30
The Starlight —^ Yoshitaka Z2 Tsuji, 5; Gabrielle Cavassa Sessions, 8
Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, 5; The Clementines, 8
MONDAY 18
BMC —^ Zoe K., 5; Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10
Bamboula's —^ Saint Louis Slim Trio, noon; Bann-Bau's Hot 4, 3; G & The Swinging Gypsies, 6:30; Les Getrez N Creole Cooking, 10
Bombay Club —^ David Boeddinghaus, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Arsene DeLay, 5; Antoine Diel, 8
Chickie Wah Wah — ^ Jamie St. Pierre, 6; Papa Mali, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7; G’d Up XVII: Crazy Doberman, Blank Hellscape, Dummy Dumpster and BENNI, 9
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9
House of Blues—^ Sean Riley (Restaurant & Bar), 6
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8:30
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Edward Moseley, 8; Joseph Krafczynski, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10
Rock n' Bowl —^ NOLA Swing Night with DJ Swiggs, 7
SideBar —^ Instant Opus Series, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Lulu and the Broadsides feat. Dayna Kurtz & James Singleton, 6; Shindig with Ian Wellman and Shelby Kemp, 9; Keith Burnstein and Amanda Walker, 10
Three Muses —^ Bart Ramsey, 5; Washboard Rodeo, 8
CLASSICAL/CONCERTS
Albinas Prizgintas.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The organist's Organ & Labyrinth performance includes selections from baroque to vintage rock, played by candlelight. www.albinas.org. Free admission. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Calico Club Cabaret.^ Little Gem Saloon~, 445 S. Rampart St.~ — A New York-style nightclub cabaret evoking the 1940s with dancing, dining and variety acts and the Pat Barberot Orchestra playing Big Band swing. www.facebook.com/calicoclubcabaret. 7 p.m. Friday.
Emmanuel Culcasi.^ St. Joseph Abbey Church~, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict~ — The Young Artist in Residence at St. Louis Cathedral performs a concert of organ music. Free admission. 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Light Set.^ Ogden Museum of Southern Art~, 925 Camp St.~ — A chamber folk-pop outfit sings at the Ogden After Hours program. www.ogdenmuseum.org. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Music at Midday.^ Tulane University, Rogers Memorial Chapel~, 1229 Broadway St.~ — Newcomb Department of Music presents Wilfred Delphin, piano. Free admission. Noon Wednesday.
St. Stephen's Band and Chorus.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The Bradenton, Florida school presents a program of classical, popular and chamber music. www.trinityartistseries.com Free admission. 2 p.m. Sunday.
"To Sir With Love".^ Performing Arts Center Recital Hall~, University of New Orleans, Lakefront Campus~ — The New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus spring concert features music about love, relationships and breaking up. www.nogmc.com. $18. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Artist Series.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — The violin duo Natalia Cascante and Harry Hardin, with Andre Bohren on piano, play the music of Beethoven, Debussy and Shostakovich. www.ablinas.org. Free admission. 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visions of Vienna & Salzburg.^ The Orpheum Theater~, 129 Roosevelt Way~ — The Louisiana Philharmonic, with Orion Weiss on piano and Fracesco Lecce-Chong at the baton, provide a concert of music by Mozart and Strauss. Also Friday at First Baptist Church, 16333 LA-1085, Covington. www.lpomusic.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.