Director Lily Keber’s telling of the life story of piano virtuoso James Booker in her documentary “Bayou Maharajah” has won praises and prizes, including the Paramount Award at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival in 2016, the 2016 Georgia Filmmaker of the Year at the Big River Film Festival, the Grand Jury Prize at the 2013 Fairhope Film Festival and the 2013 Documentary of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment of Humanities. It also took home several awards at the 2013 New Orleans Film Festival.

"Bayou Maharajah" will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Orpheum Theater as part of the New Orleans Film Society’s free summer movie series.

The documentary not only details Booker’s genius for fusing jazz and blues music (he also was versed in classical and gospel music) but also his descent into drug and alcohol abuse. Booker died on Nov. 8, 1983 at Charity Hospital. He was 43.