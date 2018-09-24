Area Cat is a martyr in the ongoing Entergy wars, plus 400-year-old man Drew Brees does an 8-bit video game spin move and Sen. Kennedy does a sit.
OUTAGE RESTORED: Crews have safely restored power to remaining customers. It is unusual for a cat to get into a substation and around protective devices. When this happens, the animals unfortunately do not survive the high-voltage contact. Read more: https://t.co/eLCc3PHneR— Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) September 17, 2018
Do cats and squirrels knock out power in other American cities?— Jarvis DeBerry (@jarvisdeberry) September 17, 2018
Each one represents the memory of a different power outage pic.twitter.com/IenZgsfLxE— skooks (@skooks) September 17, 2018
Big ups to my @Airheads family!!! Amazing content today, plus this guy 😭😂😂😂 #PlayDelicious 🎈 🎈 pic.twitter.com/R2vsOgod5m— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) September 18, 2018
*ordering a poboy*How would you like that dressed? Me: (remembering that it’s Libra season) just give me everything— L Ron Mexico (@LRonMexico) September 23, 2018
So, who, exactly, was the one person on the flight back to New Orleans who didn't bother to stand and applaud? Hey, look, that'd be the junior U.S. Senator from Louisiana, @SenJohnKennedy. "He just sat there the entire time," the witness said. "Everyone recognized him." pic.twitter.com/TLM7VkaIMr— Lamar White, Jr. (@LamarWhiteJr) September 20, 2018
Calling the end of September in New Orleans “Fall” is like calling me a catholic. It’s technically correct, but we’re both still going to be experiencing hellfire temperatures— Geoffrey Gauchet (@animatedGeoff) September 21, 2018
Notice anything different? #CityOfYes @CityOfNOLA pic.twitter.com/KnmOzejg3G— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 21, 2018
We live in a diverse city, and now our seal reflects that. #intentionality #inclusion https://t.co/e8cEZJxime— LaToya Cantrell (@LaToyaForNOLA) September 21, 2018
Thank you for the rilvary. https://t.co/fcqqxDCirM— James Karst (@jameskarst) September 23, 2018
Promise I tried to follow the no hitting the qb rules @NFL 👀👀👀 I hopped up so fast Thank God there wasn’t a penalty... u know how the NFL is now #butamijoking https://t.co/RqAQEmlzfL— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 23, 2018
YOU CANNOT STOP TAYSOM HILL YOU CAN ONLY POLITELY DECLINE HIM WHEN HE KNOCKS ON YOUR DOOR!!! pic.twitter.com/Kr1k6sKLww— DAVE! You'll taste the difference! (@Ghostpig0) September 23, 2018
Need to bump up Brees' spin move rating @EAMaddenNFL 🔄 pic.twitter.com/zeK0B9MDbu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2018
Your QB can’t do this? pic.twitter.com/OA3U4o19mX— ⚜Gino⚜ (@WhoDat_Joness) September 23, 2018
Imagine the numbers Brees could have put up if he played the Saints D twice a season.— Entropy Consultant (@fofalex) September 23, 2018
Drew Brees: "I keep telling my flag football team that spin moves are good, and they’re not getting it. They’re not believing me. So, I’m glad that happened because now I have video evidence to show them that, hey, spin moves work. Spin moves are good."— Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) September 23, 2018
The New Orleans Saints is the only team in the NFL with 2 stadiums...#WHODAT😉 pic.twitter.com/AuiPxaHvil— L. Lee (@MissingNOLA) September 24, 2018
We really took atlanta over. @Saints fans are really the best. #WHODAT pic.twitter.com/RaqL51Lbdj— Joe (@ABCDEFGHIJoe) September 23, 2018