Algiers
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; www.dimartinos.com
See West Bank — Terrytown section for restaurant description.
Dry Dock Cafe
133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240
Crawfish Maureenica features sauteed crawfish tails in garlic cream sauce over pasta with Parmesan. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
The Olive Branch Cafe
5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com
See West Bank — Marrero section for restaurant description.
Sweet Things & Grill
3301 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 518-6470; www.sweetthingsdonuts.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge
Ping olives are Castelvetrano olives stuffed with beef and pork and served with aioli or marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Belle Chasse
Salvo’s Seafood
7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com
The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Gretna
Banana Blossom
500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com
Pineapple curry includes broccoli, carrots, onions, basil, jasmine rice and a choice of chicken, beef or shrimp. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bad Wolf Bar & Grill
2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com
A Bad Wolf burger features a smoked quarter-pound beef patty topped with hot sausage, shredded cheese and a fried egg on Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
De-No Seafood Restaurant
505 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 362-4608; www.de-noseafood.com
Grilled or fried redfish De-No is topped with crab dressing and Alfredo sauce and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant
435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net
A fried oyster club sandwich includes bacon, provolone cheese, spinach, tomato, red onion and remoulade on toasted nine-grain bread and is served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar
11 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 367-9512; www.groundpati.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Legacy Kitchen’s Steak + Chop
91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; www.legacykitchen.com
See Legacy Kitchen in Metairie section for restaurant description. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Mangu
2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com
Dominican-style mangu criollo is mashed green plantains topped with avocado-cilantro sauce, pork cracklings and a choice of shrimp or salsa chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Nine Roses
1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
The Red Maple
1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com
Fried soft-shell crab is stuffed with crabmeat dressing and served over dirty rice and topped with crawfish etouffee. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Saigon Noodle House
925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh
Pho nam bo vien includes brisket, beef meatballs, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Seersucker Restaurant & Catering
938 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 702-8040; www.seersuckercatering.com
The 3 Little Pigs po-boy includes hot sausage, ham, bacon and melted American cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Specialty Italian Bistro
2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090; www.specialtyitalianbistro.com
Chicken picatta features marinated and breaded chicken breast that is deep fried and served over capellini pasta with lemon-butter caper sauce, garlic cheese bread and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sun Ray Grill
2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com
Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Thanh Thanh Restaurant
131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com
Rockin’ beef is flank steak sauteed with tomato, onions, celery, garlic and brown sauce and is served with salad, clear soup or egg drop soup. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Tony Mandina’s Restaurant
1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com
Veal parmigiana is topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce and served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Harvey
August Moon
875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brothers Cafe
1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net
A fried catfish platter includes salad, garlic bread and a choice of french fries, potato salad or onion rings. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Ditali’s Pizza Cafe
1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com
A Greek pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Frosty’s Caffe
2800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-9099
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Parrot Pete’s
Fountain Park Centre, 1901 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 362-9780
An El Bandito omelet includes chicken breast, peppers, onions and jalapenos and is topped with pepper Jack cheese and served with pico de gallo and avocado on the side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Hoa Restaurant
1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094
Shrimp pho is served with a basket of sprouts, basil and jalapenos. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Marrero
Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine
5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com
Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com
See West Bank — Terrytown section for restaurant description.
The Olive Branch Cafe
1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; www.olivebranchcafe.com
A Spicy Cajun Trio includes crawfish, smoked sausage and chicken in spicy tomato cream sauce over penne pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Outskirts
Jan’s Cajun Restaurant
4831 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, (504) 689-2748; www.facebook.com/janscajunrestaurant
Jan’s sauteed shrimp comes with salad and garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Mosca’s Restaurant
4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com
Shrimp Mosca includes a dozen local shrimp sauteed in salt, pepper, white wine and Italian seasonings. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. (Wed.-Sat. in October only.) Cash only. $$$
Restaurant des Familles
7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic butter and served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant
5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482
The Big Boy seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, crawfish, fish, crab claws, frog legs, stuffed shrimp and stuffed crab. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$
Terrytown
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; www.dimartinos.com
Muffulettas include ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Shawarma on the Run
93 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 373-6669
A Philly shawarma sandwich features gyro, beef or chicken topped with bell peppers, onions, cheese and garlic mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Westwego
Estralita’s
1022 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 340-8517; www.estralitas.com
A Dual Fuel platter includes fried fish and shrimp, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and vegetables. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Fri. $
Mo’s Pizza
1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com
Mo’s muffuletta combines Genoa salami, ham, mortadella, melted provolone and olive salad on a bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $