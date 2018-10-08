Algiers

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; www.dimartinos.com

See West Bank — Terrytown section for restaurant description.

Dry Dock Cafe

133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240

Crawfish Maureenica features sauteed crawfish tails in garlic cream sauce over pasta with Parmesan. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

The Olive Branch Cafe

5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com

See West Bank — Marrero section for restaurant description.

Sweet Things & Grill

3301 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 518-6470; www.sweetthingsdonuts.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge

Ping olives are Castelvetrano olives stuffed with beef and pork and served with aioli or marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$


Belle Chasse

Salvo’s Seafood

7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com

The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$


Gretna

Banana Blossom

500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com

Pineapple curry includes broccoli, carrots, onions, basil, jasmine rice and a choice of chicken, beef or shrimp. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bad Wolf Bar & Grill

2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com

A Bad Wolf burger features a smoked quarter-pound beef patty topped with hot sausage, shredded cheese and a fried egg on Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $

De-No Seafood Restaurant

505 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 362-4608; www.de-noseafood.com

Grilled or fried redfish De-No is topped with crab dressing and Alfredo sauce and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant

435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net

A fried oyster club sandwich includes bacon, provolone cheese, spinach, tomato, red onion and remoulade on toasted nine-grain bread and is served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar

11 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 367-9512; www.groundpati.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description.

Legacy Kitchen’s Steak + Chop

91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; www.legacykitchen.com

See Legacy Kitchen in Metairie section for restaurant description. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Mangu

2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com

Dominican-style mangu criollo is mashed green plantains topped with avocado-cilantro sauce, pork cracklings and a choice of shrimp or salsa chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Nine Roses

1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

Fried soft-shell crab is stuffed with crabmeat dressing and served over dirty rice and topped with crawfish etouffee. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Saigon Noodle House

925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh

Pho nam bo vien includes brisket, beef meatballs, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $$

Seersucker Restaurant & Catering

938 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 702-8040; www.seersuckercatering.com

The 3 Little Pigs po-boy includes hot sausage, ham, bacon and melted American cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Specialty Italian Bistro

2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090; www.specialtyitalianbistro.com

Chicken picatta features marinated and breaded chicken breast that is deep fried and served over capellini pasta with lemon-butter caper sauce, garlic cheese bread and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sun Ray Grill

2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com

Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Thanh Thanh Restaurant

131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com

Rockin’ beef is flank steak sauteed with tomato, onions, celery, garlic and brown sauce and is served with salad, clear soup or egg drop soup. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Tony Mandina’s Restaurant

1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com

Veal parmigiana is topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce and served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

 

Harvey

August Moon

875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brothers Cafe

1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net

A fried catfish platter includes salad, garlic bread and a choice of french fries, potato salad or onion rings. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Ditali’s Pizza Cafe

1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com

A Greek pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Frosty’s Caffe

2800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-9099

See Metairie section for restaurant description.

Parrot Pete’s

Fountain Park Centre, 1901 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 362-9780

An El Bandito omelet includes chicken breast, peppers, onions and jalapenos and is topped with pepper Jack cheese and served with pico de gallo and avocado on the side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Pho Hoa Restaurant

1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094

Shrimp pho is served with a basket of sprouts, basil and jalapenos. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

 


Marrero

Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine

5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com

Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com

See West Bank — Terrytown section for restaurant description.

The Olive Branch Cafe

1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; www.olivebranchcafe.com

A Spicy Cajun Trio includes crawfish, smoked sausage and chicken in spicy tomato cream sauce over penne pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

 


Outskirts

Jan’s Cajun Restaurant

4831 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, (504) 689-2748; www.facebook.com/janscajunrestaurant

Jan’s sauteed shrimp comes with salad and garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Mosca’s Restaurant

4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com

Shrimp Mosca includes a dozen local shrimp sauteed in salt, pepper, white wine and Italian seasonings. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. (Wed.-Sat. in October only.) Cash only. $$$

Restaurant des Familles

7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com

Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic butter and served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant

5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482

The Big Boy seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, crawfish, fish, crab claws, frog legs, stuffed shrimp and stuffed crab. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$ 

 


Terrytown

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; www.dimartinos.com

Muffulettas include ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Shawarma on the Run

93 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 373-6669

A Philly shawarma sandwich features gyro, beef or chicken topped with bell peppers, onions, cheese and garlic mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

 

Westwego

Estralita’s

1022 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 340-8517; www.estralitas.com

A Dual Fuel platter includes fried fish and shrimp, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and vegetables. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Fri. $ 

Mo’s Pizza

1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com

Mo’s muffuletta combines Genoa salami, ham, mortadella, melted provolone and olive salad on a bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

