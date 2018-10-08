Acme Oyster House

3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Acropolis Cuisine

3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com

A gyro platter includes Caesar salad, pita and a side such as rice pilaf, steak fries or grilled vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com

Chicken shawarma is served with hummus, feta salad, rice and pita. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Andrea’s Restaurant

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com

Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Andy’s Bistro

3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com

Blackened shrimp top a wood-fired flatbread with spinach, bacon and Havarti cheese. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com

A mushroom-Swiss burger is topped with caramelized onions and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse

5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins

Filet Austin features two 4-ounce beef medallions, caramelized onions, grilled asparagus and creamed spinach. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Baja Nola

2325 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 533-9920; www.bajanola.com

Mexican “charoysters” are char-broiled oysters topped with Oaxaca, Chihuahua and asadero cheese and pico de gallo and served with tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Banh Mi Boys

5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com

A smoked brisket banh mi is topped with spicy Asian barbecue sauce, pickled carrots, daikon radishes, jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber and house-made spread on a baguette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s

3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.bearspoboys.com

The half and half po-boy combines fried shrimp and oysters, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Ben’s Burgers

2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com

A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Bevi Seafood Co.

4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com

The smokey oyster po-boy features fried Louisiana oysters topped with smoked Gouda cheese and pastrami bacon. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., early dinner Fri. $ 

Bistro Orleans

3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com

Fried catfish tops fettuccine tossed with shrimp, andouille and spicy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com

The St. Patty’s Day Massacre features house-made corned beef, duck pastrami, beer-braised cabbage and remoulade aioli on marbled rye and is served with salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com

Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Bonefish Grill

4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com

Bang Bang shrimp tacos are topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream and served with french fries or greens. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Boulevard American Bistro

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com

Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Brasa Churrasqueria

2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com

Costilla is Black Angus beef short rib served on the bone. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com

Sauteed chicken scaloppine is served with portobello mushroom, provolone, feta cheese, tomatoes and lemon-caper butter over herb linguine. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brooklyn Pizzeria

4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net

The Boss pie is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Byblos

1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com

A gyro platter includes hummus and salad with tomatoes and feta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

cafe b

2700 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 934-4700; www.cafeb.com

Grilled Gulf fish is served with roasted spaghetti squash, smoked wild mushrooms, charred Vidalia onions, aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Caffe! Caffe!

3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com

A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Canseco’s Market

1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; www.cansecos.com

See Arabi/Chalmette section for restaurant description.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com

A wood-grilled chicken trio combines chicken stuffed with fontina and prosciutto topped with lemon-butter sauce, mushrooms and basil; chicken topped with goat cheese, lemon butter, sun-dried tomatoes and basil; and chicken topped with mushrooms and marsala wine reduction. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner daily. $$

Carreta’s Grill

2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

Fajita platters offer choices of steak, chicken, shrimp or mushrooms served with onions, peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Casa Garcia

8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com

Flauta platters include three flautas filled with shredded beef or chicken and served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Casablanca

3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com

Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$

Cello’s

3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com

A Sicilian burger features a patty made from a meatball recipe topped with mozzarella and red gravy on Leidenheimer bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $ 

Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop

2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com

Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

China Rose

3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com

Combination lo mein includes chicken, pork, shrimp and wheat noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Churros Cafe

3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516

The Cuban sandwich includes ham, roasted pork and cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

City Diner

3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz

The Bottom of the Bowl is a bread bowl filled with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat in Cajun cream sauce topped with cheddar and pepper Jack cheese and green onions. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $ 

Deanie’s Seafood

1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; www.deanies.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Don’s Seafood

4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Dorignac’s Food Center

710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com

Weekly specials include barbecued ribs served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, baked beans and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com

Lobster Empire is Maine lobster stuffed with sauteed oysters and mushrooms in cream sauce over angel hair pasta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Fausto’s Bistro

530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com

Veal saltimbocca features veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms, Italian herbs and marsala topped with prosciutto and mozzarella and served with angel hair and marinara. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

French Press Coffeehouse

2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.net

See Kenner section for restaurant description.

Frosty’s Caffe

3400 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-9600

Tom nuong is grilled shrimp served with a fried egg, rice, fish sauce and a salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and carrots. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Fury’s Restaurant

724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com

The seafood platter includes broiled or fried shrimp, oysters, fish, soft-shell crab and stuffed shrimp. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

The Galley Seafood

2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net

A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Gambino’s Bakery

4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com

Lemon and chocolate doberge cakes feature six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Gin Korean BBQ

3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com

Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken, and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Giorlando’s Restaurant

741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken is served with fettucine Alfredo. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$ 

Gogi Korean Restaurant

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com

Bibimbap is a hot bowl of rice, vegetables, egg and a choice of beef, chicken, pork or kimchi. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

The Grille

2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.facebook.com/thegrillemetairie

Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar

3124 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 454-9449; www.groundpati.com

A Smoke Ring burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Guillory’s Deli & Tamales

3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; 3901 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 510-4100; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com

A tamale sandwich is topped with chili and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $

The Harbor Bar & Grill

3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 832-4117; www.theharborbarandgrill.com

The Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on toasted white, wheat or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Hobnobber Cafe

5928 W. Metairie Ave., Suite 8, Metairie, (504) 734-8448; www.hobnobbercafe.com

Fried eggplant sticks are served with marinara sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $ 

Hummus & More

3363 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.hummusandmore.com

Mediterranean nachos are pita chips topped with gyro meat, feta and Jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cilantro and tzatziki. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Impastato’s Restaurant

3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com

Veal Payton features breaded and pan-fried baby white veal topped with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, crabmeat, shrimp and a Dry Sack sherry-lemon-butter sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Kanno California Sushi Bar

3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com

The Caterpillar roll features snow crab, eel and avocado. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Eatery

3535 Severn Ave., Suite 10, Metairie, (504) 888-5858

Darren’s Knuckle Sandwich is a burger topped with blue cheese and bacon and served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Korea House

3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654

Kimchi dolsot bibimbap features beef, vegetables and kimchi over rice served in a hot stone pot. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Tue., dinner Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat. $$ 

Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery

3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com

The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$

La Madeleine

3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; www.lamadeleine.com

See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.

Lager’s International Ale House

3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-9923; www.lagersmetairie.draftfreak.com

A barbecue burger includes applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and sweet and spicy barbecue sauce and comes with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Legacy Kitchen

759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; www.legacykitchen.com

A Legacy burger is topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Little Tokyo

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com

Hibachi rice is mixed with onions, carrots and egg sauteed with garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrill.com

Tacos are corn, flour or wheat tortillas filled with meats such as carne asada, ground beef, marinated pork or shredded chipotle chicken topped with onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mano’s Po-Boys

6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com

The Mano’s special po-boy is filled with Cajun-seasoned turkey breast, Chisesi ham, roast beef, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $ 

Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing

2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com

A Samuel Clemens all-meat special pizza includes pepperoni, ground beef, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarella and house-made sauce on a hand-tossed crust. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Martin Wine Cellar

714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; www.martinwinecellar.com

A Cedric sandwich includes sliced chicken breast, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $

The Mason Jar American Kitchen

4517 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 323-2115; www.masonjarkitchen.com

Paneed garlic-Parmesan chicken is topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Melius Bar & Grill

1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com

The T-Bird burger features an 8-ounce ground sirloin patty topped with fried egg, thick-cut bacon and cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Mellow Mushroom

3131 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 644-4155; www.mellowmushroom.com

See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.

Milano Pizzeria

3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com

Primo pizza is topped with pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

3117 21st St., Metairie, (504) 833-6310; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

See French quarter section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant

1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds

See Kenner section for restaurant description.

Nor-Joe Imports

505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com

A muffuletta is filled with Italian salami, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Oscar’s

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $

Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant

3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; www.parranspoboys.com

A char-grilled Italian sausage po-boy is topped with provolone and red sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine

3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com

The house special beef pho features beef broth, vermicelli, lemon grass, herbs and spices. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Pho NOLA

3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com

Char-broiled pork bun includes vermicelli, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Pho Orchid

1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com

Orchid pho includes eye-of-round steak, brisket, meatballs, soft tendon, vermicelli and herbs. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Phoenicia Restaurant

4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com

A lamb kebab platter comes with two sides such as hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Poke Loa

701 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 605-4184; www.eatpokeloa.com

See CBD section for restaurant description.

Porter & Luke’s Restaurant

1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com

Eggplant Vincent is a paneed eggplant cup filled with shrimp and crawfish in cream sauce served with angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Quarter View Restaurant

613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterview.net

A fried Cajun catfish platter is served with a choice of side such as french fries, red beans, coleslaw, baked macaroni or mashed potatoes and gravy. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Qwik Chek Deli & Catering

2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com

House-cooked roast beef fills a po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and gravy on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

R&O Restaurant & Catering

216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$ 

Radosta’s Restaurant

249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537

A combination po-boy includes ham, turkey, roast beef and melted cheese. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Riccobono’s Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com

Veal Josephine is sauteed veal topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Ristorante Filippo

1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008

Baked oysters are topped with Italian breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley, Romano cheese, olive oil and butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Rock-n-Sake

2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com

See Warehouse District section for restaurant description.

Rolls N Bowls

605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.rollsnbowlsnola.com

Lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl including lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cabbage, peanuts and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com

Ruth’s chop salad includes baby spinach, radicchio, lettuce, bacon, egg, mushrooms, hearts of palm, olives, blue cheese, croutons, red onion and lemon-basil dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

SWEGS Kitchen

210 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; www.swegskitchen.com

See CBD section for restaurant description.

Sake Cafe

Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com

See Harahan/Jefferson/River Ridge section for restaurant description.

Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering

901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com

A Flickaletta includes ham, salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $

Sandro’s Trattoria

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com

Osso buco features a slow-cooked 20-ounce pork shank in a white wine cacciatore sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Semolina

Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com

Macaroni and Cheesecake is a wedge of baked macaroni and cheese topped with cheese sauce and grated cheese and served with toasted bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Short Stop Po-Boys

119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com

A roast beef po-boy is served on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Shyan’s Kitchen

3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com

Gobi gosht is sauteed goat meat in curry sauce with potatoes and cauliflower. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Smashburger

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Spitale’s Deli

2408 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com

A “dirty” turkey po-boy is topped with grilled onions, gravy and mozzarella. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar

105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com

Grilled salmon tacos are topped with black bean-corn salsa, slaw, avocado, Sriracha and crema. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill

4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856

A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Sucre

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Sweet Things & Grill

1011 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-1845; www.sweetthingsdonuts.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine

923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com

The tandoori platter includes tandoori chicken, seenkh kebab, prawn kebab and chicken tikka. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Tandoori Chicken

2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.tandoorichickennola.com

Baked chicken tikka is served in tamarind cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Taqueria Corona

3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; www.taqueriacorona.com

See Harahan section for restaurant description.

Thai Zaap Cafe

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com

Crispy egg rolls are stuffed with cream cheese, snow crab and egg. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

That’s Amore Pizzeria

4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com

A Meat Lovers pie includes sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com

Osso buco is a braised veal shank served with veal demi-glace and angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; www.walk-ons.com

See CBD section for restaurant description.

Whole Foods Market

3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

Zocalo

2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com

A tuna tostada is topped with avocado, leeks and chipotle tartar sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

View comments