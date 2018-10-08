Acme Oyster House
3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Acropolis Cuisine
3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com
A gyro platter includes Caesar salad, pita and a side such as rice pilaf, steak fries or grilled vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com
Chicken shawarma is served with hummus, feta salad, rice and pita. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Andrea’s Restaurant
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Andy’s Bistro
3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com
Blackened shrimp top a wood-fired flatbread with spinach, bacon and Havarti cheese. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com
A mushroom-Swiss burger is topped with caramelized onions and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse
5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins
Filet Austin features two 4-ounce beef medallions, caramelized onions, grilled asparagus and creamed spinach. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Baja Nola
2325 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 533-9920; www.bajanola.com
Mexican “charoysters” are char-broiled oysters topped with Oaxaca, Chihuahua and asadero cheese and pico de gallo and served with tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Banh Mi Boys
5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com
A smoked brisket banh mi is topped with spicy Asian barbecue sauce, pickled carrots, daikon radishes, jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber and house-made spread on a baguette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s
3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.bearspoboys.com
The half and half po-boy combines fried shrimp and oysters, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Ben’s Burgers
2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com
A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Bevi Seafood Co.
4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com
The smokey oyster po-boy features fried Louisiana oysters topped with smoked Gouda cheese and pastrami bacon. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., early dinner Fri. $
Bistro Orleans
3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com
Fried catfish tops fettuccine tossed with shrimp, andouille and spicy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com
The St. Patty’s Day Massacre features house-made corned beef, duck pastrami, beer-braised cabbage and remoulade aioli on marbled rye and is served with salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com
Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Bonefish Grill
4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com
Bang Bang shrimp tacos are topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream and served with french fries or greens. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Boulevard American Bistro
4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com
Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Brasa Churrasqueria
2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com
Costilla is Black Angus beef short rib served on the bone. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Bravo! Cucina Italiana
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com
Sauteed chicken scaloppine is served with portobello mushroom, provolone, feta cheese, tomatoes and lemon-caper butter over herb linguine. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brooklyn Pizzeria
4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net
The Boss pie is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Byblos
1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com
A gyro platter includes hummus and salad with tomatoes and feta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
cafe b
2700 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 934-4700; www.cafeb.com
Grilled Gulf fish is served with roasted spaghetti squash, smoked wild mushrooms, charred Vidalia onions, aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Caffe! Caffe!
3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com
A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Canseco’s Market
1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; www.cansecos.com
See Arabi/Chalmette section for restaurant description.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com
A wood-grilled chicken trio combines chicken stuffed with fontina and prosciutto topped with lemon-butter sauce, mushrooms and basil; chicken topped with goat cheese, lemon butter, sun-dried tomatoes and basil; and chicken topped with mushrooms and marsala wine reduction. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
Fajita platters offer choices of steak, chicken, shrimp or mushrooms served with onions, peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casa Garcia
8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com
Flauta platters include three flautas filled with shredded beef or chicken and served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casablanca
3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com
Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$
Cello’s
3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com
A Sicilian burger features a patty made from a meatball recipe topped with mozzarella and red gravy on Leidenheimer bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop
2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com
Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
China Rose
3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com
Combination lo mein includes chicken, pork, shrimp and wheat noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Churros Cafe
3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516
The Cuban sandwich includes ham, roasted pork and cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
City Diner
3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz
The Bottom of the Bowl is a bread bowl filled with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat in Cajun cream sauce topped with cheddar and pepper Jack cheese and green onions. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Deanie’s Seafood
1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; www.deanies.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Don’s Seafood
4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dorignac’s Food Center
710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com
Weekly specials include barbecued ribs served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, baked beans and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com
Lobster Empire is Maine lobster stuffed with sauteed oysters and mushrooms in cream sauce over angel hair pasta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Fausto’s Bistro
530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com
Veal saltimbocca features veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms, Italian herbs and marsala topped with prosciutto and mozzarella and served with angel hair and marinara. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
French Press Coffeehouse
2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.net
See Kenner section for restaurant description.
Frosty’s Caffe
3400 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-9600
Tom nuong is grilled shrimp served with a fried egg, rice, fish sauce and a salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and carrots. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Fury’s Restaurant
724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com
The seafood platter includes broiled or fried shrimp, oysters, fish, soft-shell crab and stuffed shrimp. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Galley Seafood
2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net
A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Gambino’s Bakery
4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com
Lemon and chocolate doberge cakes feature six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Gin Korean BBQ
3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com
Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken, and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Giorlando’s Restaurant
741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken is served with fettucine Alfredo. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Gogi Korean Restaurant
4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com
Bibimbap is a hot bowl of rice, vegetables, egg and a choice of beef, chicken, pork or kimchi. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
The Grille
2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.facebook.com/thegrillemetairie
Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar
3124 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 454-9449; www.groundpati.com
A Smoke Ring burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Guillory’s Deli & Tamales
3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; 3901 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 510-4100; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com
A tamale sandwich is topped with chili and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
The Harbor Bar & Grill
3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 832-4117; www.theharborbarandgrill.com
The Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on toasted white, wheat or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Hobnobber Cafe
5928 W. Metairie Ave., Suite 8, Metairie, (504) 734-8448; www.hobnobbercafe.com
Fried eggplant sticks are served with marinara sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Hummus & More
3363 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.hummusandmore.com
Mediterranean nachos are pita chips topped with gyro meat, feta and Jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cilantro and tzatziki. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Impastato’s Restaurant
3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com
Veal Payton features breaded and pan-fried baby white veal topped with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, crabmeat, shrimp and a Dry Sack sherry-lemon-butter sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Kanno California Sushi Bar
3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com
The Caterpillar roll features snow crab, eel and avocado. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Eatery
3535 Severn Ave., Suite 10, Metairie, (504) 888-5858
Darren’s Knuckle Sandwich is a burger topped with blue cheese and bacon and served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Korea House
3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654
Kimchi dolsot bibimbap features beef, vegetables and kimchi over rice served in a hot stone pot. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Tue., dinner Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat. $$
Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery
3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com
The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$
La Madeleine
3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; www.lamadeleine.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Lager’s International Ale House
3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-9923; www.lagersmetairie.draftfreak.com
A barbecue burger includes applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and sweet and spicy barbecue sauce and comes with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Legacy Kitchen
759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; www.legacykitchen.com
A Legacy burger is topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Little Tokyo
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com
Hibachi rice is mixed with onions, carrots and egg sauteed with garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrill.com
Tacos are corn, flour or wheat tortillas filled with meats such as carne asada, ground beef, marinated pork or shredded chipotle chicken topped with onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mano’s Po-Boys
6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com
The Mano’s special po-boy is filled with Cajun-seasoned turkey breast, Chisesi ham, roast beef, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $
Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing
2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com
A Samuel Clemens all-meat special pizza includes pepperoni, ground beef, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarella and house-made sauce on a hand-tossed crust. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Martin Wine Cellar
714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; www.martinwinecellar.com
A Cedric sandwich includes sliced chicken breast, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $
The Mason Jar American Kitchen
4517 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 323-2115; www.masonjarkitchen.com
Paneed garlic-Parmesan chicken is topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Melius Bar & Grill
1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com
The T-Bird burger features an 8-ounce ground sirloin patty topped with fried egg, thick-cut bacon and cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Mellow Mushroom
3131 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 644-4155; www.mellowmushroom.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Milano Pizzeria
3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com
Primo pizza is topped with pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
3117 21st St., Metairie, (504) 833-6310; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
See French quarter section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant
1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds
See Kenner section for restaurant description.
Nor-Joe Imports
505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com
A muffuletta is filled with Italian salami, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Oscar’s
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $
Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant
3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; www.parranspoboys.com
A char-grilled Italian sausage po-boy is topped with provolone and red sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine
3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com
The house special beef pho features beef broth, vermicelli, lemon grass, herbs and spices. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pho NOLA
3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com
Char-broiled pork bun includes vermicelli, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Pho Orchid
1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com
Orchid pho includes eye-of-round steak, brisket, meatballs, soft tendon, vermicelli and herbs. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Phoenicia Restaurant
4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com
A lamb kebab platter comes with two sides such as hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Poke Loa
701 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 605-4184; www.eatpokeloa.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Porter & Luke’s Restaurant
1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com
Eggplant Vincent is a paneed eggplant cup filled with shrimp and crawfish in cream sauce served with angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Quarter View Restaurant
613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterview.net
A fried Cajun catfish platter is served with a choice of side such as french fries, red beans, coleslaw, baked macaroni or mashed potatoes and gravy. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Qwik Chek Deli & Catering
2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com
House-cooked roast beef fills a po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and gravy on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
R&O Restaurant & Catering
216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Radosta’s Restaurant
249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537
A combination po-boy includes ham, turkey, roast beef and melted cheese. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Riccobono’s Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com
Veal Josephine is sauteed veal topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Ristorante Filippo
1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008
Baked oysters are topped with Italian breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley, Romano cheese, olive oil and butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Rock-n-Sake
2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com
See Warehouse District section for restaurant description.
Rolls N Bowls
605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.rollsnbowlsnola.com
Lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl including lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cabbage, peanuts and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com
Ruth’s chop salad includes baby spinach, radicchio, lettuce, bacon, egg, mushrooms, hearts of palm, olives, blue cheese, croutons, red onion and lemon-basil dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
SWEGS Kitchen
210 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; www.swegskitchen.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Sake Cafe
Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com
See Harahan/Jefferson/River Ridge section for restaurant description.
Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering
901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com
A Flickaletta includes ham, salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $
Sandro’s Trattoria
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com
Osso buco features a slow-cooked 20-ounce pork shank in a white wine cacciatore sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Semolina
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com
Macaroni and Cheesecake is a wedge of baked macaroni and cheese topped with cheese sauce and grated cheese and served with toasted bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Short Stop Po-Boys
119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com
A roast beef po-boy is served on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Shyan’s Kitchen
3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com
Gobi gosht is sauteed goat meat in curry sauce with potatoes and cauliflower. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Smashburger
Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Spitale’s Deli
2408 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com
A “dirty” turkey po-boy is topped with grilled onions, gravy and mozzarella. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar
105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com
Grilled salmon tacos are topped with black bean-corn salsa, slaw, avocado, Sriracha and crema. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill
4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856
A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Sucre
Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Sweet Things & Grill
1011 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-1845; www.sweetthingsdonuts.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine
923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com
The tandoori platter includes tandoori chicken, seenkh kebab, prawn kebab and chicken tikka. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Tandoori Chicken
2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.tandoorichickennola.com
Baked chicken tikka is served in tamarind cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Taqueria Corona
3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; www.taqueriacorona.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Thai Zaap Cafe
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com
Crispy egg rolls are stuffed with cream cheese, snow crab and egg. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
That’s Amore Pizzeria
4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
A Meat Lovers pie includes sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
Osso buco is a braised veal shank served with veal demi-glace and angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; www.walk-ons.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Whole Foods Market
3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Zocalo
2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com
A tuna tostada is topped with avocado, leeks and chipotle tartar sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$