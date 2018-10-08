Acme Oyster House
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; www.acmeoyster.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
August
301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com
Silverqueen corn- and ricotta-stuffed agnolotti are served with saffron, maque choux and crispy hominy. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Bon Ton Cafe
401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com
Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled black drum fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and garnished with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$
Borgne
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com
Duck poppers are jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and duck breast and wrapped with bacon. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Central City BBQ
1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com
A two-meat combo plate includes choices of brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs and smoked sausage and comes with pickles, sweet onions, white bread and two sides such as french fries, Brussels sprouts, beans or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Chophouse New Orleans
322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com
The steakhouse offers an a la carte selection of rib-eyes, New York strips, filet mignons and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery
940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola
A roasted marinated lamb shank is served with rice, hummus and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Copper Vine
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Pork belly is served with collard greens, cornbread pudding and mushroom demi-glace. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Couvant
317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com
Redfish nicoise features a pan-roasted redfish fillet with basil-herbsaint tomato water emulsion, a roasted fennel bulb, tomato confit and nicoise olives. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Dave & Buster’s
1200 Poydras St., Suite 601, (504) 226-3300; www.daveandbusters.com/locations/new-orleans
Cantina nachos include Buffalo chicken or steak over chips with chorizo, shredded cheeses, black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, jalapeno white queso, Cotija cheese, cilantro and avocado ranch dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Domenica
The Roosevelt Hotel, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com
Duck confit comes with smoked potato gnocchi, roasted fall vegetables and duck brodo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Empire State Delicatessen
701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com
The Mason Dixon combines Boar’s Head Cajun-seasoned roast beef, melted American cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk ranch dressing and onion rings on a toasted Italian hero roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Fogo de Chao
JW Marriott Hotel, 614 Canal St., (504) 412-8900; www.fogodechao.com/location/new-orleans
The Brazilian steakhouse offers a buffetlike option of roasted beef, chicken, lamb and pork sliced tableside. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Fountain Lounge
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com
For a Monday dinner special, fried chicken is served with sides such as coleslaw, red beans and biscuits. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Goldberg Fine Foods
925 Common St., (504) 267-3564; www.goldbergbagel.com
A Goldburger features a beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onions on a Kaiser roll served with fries, onion rings, potato salad or coleslaw. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1992; www.grillroomneworleans.com
Chilean sea bass is served with heirloom tomato pesto, squash, fava beans and basil. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
The Halal Guys
301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com
A combination platter includes gyro meat, chicken, rice, pita and white sauce or the chain’s signature hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Jayne Bistro and Bar
Troubadour Hotel, 1111 Gravier St., (504) 518-5500; www.jaynenola.com
Seared Gulf fish is served with roasted corn, pickled shiitake mushrooms, ginger-miso aioli and bacon dashi. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily. $$$
Little Fig
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.pythianmarket.com
See 1000 Figs in Mid-City section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Little Gem Saloon
445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com
Grilled chicken is brined with herbs and spices and served with barbecue sauce and Tabasco-marinated onion rings. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Sat. $$
Longitude 90
Le Meridien New Orleans, 333 Poydras St., (504) 525-9444; www.lemeridienneworleanshotel.com
A shrimp and oyster po-boy is dressed with remoulade, tomato and bread and butter pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Luke
333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com
Prince Edward Island mussels are steamed with garlic, chili flakes and thyme and served with grilled ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar
1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com
Adobo-braised pork shank is served with coconut rice, Brussels sprouts and fried onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Meribo
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.meribopizza.com
See Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description.
Mike Serio’s Po-Boys & Deli
133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com
A Big Papa po-boy is filled with meatballs in marinara and topped with provolone cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Monkey Board
The Troubadour Hotel New Orleans, 1111 Gravier St., (504) 577-2722; www.monkeyboardnola.com
A fried chicken sandwich is dressed with pickles and Comeback sauce on a toasted bun. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Mother’s Restaurant
401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net
A Famous Ferdi po-boy features ham, roast beef debris, shredded cabbage and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Nola Nica
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., second floor; www.facebook.com/nolanica
The Nicaraguan style fritanga platter includes carne asada, fried pork, fried plantains, yuca, chorizo, chicharron, queso, coleslaw, pinto beans. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
P&G Restaurant & Bar
345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678
A sausage omelet is served with grits or hash browns and toast or a buttermilk biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Public Service Restaurant
NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com
A Gulf fish fillet is served with jasmine rice, spinach and pineapple slaw. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Red Gravy
125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com
A Mark sandwich features two 6-ounce Italian meatballs, mozzarella and red gravy on French bread and is served with chips. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
SWEGS Kitchen
Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; www.swegskitchen.com
An Asian shrimp wrap includes greens, red and green cabbages, carrots and Asian dressing in a whole wheat wrap. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
The Steakhouse
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com
Beef tournedos are served with bruleed chevre potatoes, mushroom ragout and espagnole sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Steve’s Diner
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net
A chicken bacon melt features sliced grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on open-faced French bread with ranch dressing on the side. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
The Store
814 Gravier St., (504) 322-2446; www.thestoreneworleans.com
Shrimp and grits features shrimp and tasso Creole gravy over grits served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
TackleBox
Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com
Seared tuna tops a salad with mango, avocado, macadamia nuts and tango dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Terrazu Cafe
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net
Diced chicken tops baby spinach salad with avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, blue cheese, toasted pecans and pepper jelly vinaigrette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Trenasse
444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com
A Linz Farm rib-eye is served with blistered Brussels sprouts, onion rings, bearnaise and veal reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Tsunami Sushi
Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/tsunamineworleans
Beef cisotaki is thinly sliced, seared tenderloin served with ponzu sauce, scallions and Sriracha and ciso sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; www.walk-ons.com
Bayou pasta features fried shrimp over linguine in crawfish cream sauce served with garlic bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Welty’s Deli
336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com
A muffuletta includes ham, mortadella, salami, provolone and olive salad and comes with chips or coleslaw. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $