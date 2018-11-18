Gifts for luxuriating By Margo Dubos Nov 18, 2018 - 10:30 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 14 “Lunaria” ring in 18-karat yellow gold and black mother of pearl by Marco Bicego, $2,510 exclusively at Aucoin Hart Jewelers. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jackson Square cuff in sterling silver, $295 at Brandi Couvillion. Brandi Couvillion Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vintage early 20th-century silver, rose gold and niello art nouveau hunting case pocket watch, from $250 at Crescent City Auction Gallery. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save White faux fur jacket, $250.95 at Earthsavers. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Diamond-studded cross in 14-karat yellow gold with matte finish, $1,077 at Fisher and Sons Jewelers. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vintage Siam sterling silver cuff, $195 at Magpie Vintage Jewelry. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save KELT XO Tour du Monde Cognac Grande Champagne, $146 at Martin Wine Cellar. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Hive honeycomb earrings in sterling silver and bronze, $130 at Mignon Faget. Will Crocker Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “Vogue x Music,” $65 at Octavia Books. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 2013 Mullineux vineyard “Iron” Syrah, $129.49 at Pearl Wine Co. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 2014 Mullineux vineyard “Granite” Syrah, $132.49 at Pearl Wine Co. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eight-piece Tricentennial Chocolate Collection in meuniere chocolate, $19.50 at Sucre. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In-and-out diamond hoop earrings in rose gold, $2,750 at Wellington & Company. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Confetti beaded evening bag, $189 at Yvonne LaFleur. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Luxe 1 of 14 “Lunaria” ring in 18-karat yellow gold and black mother of pearl by Marco Bicego, $2,510 exclusively at Aucoin Hart Jewelers. Jackson Square cuff in sterling silver, $295 at Brandi Couvillion. Brandi Couvillion Vintage early 20th-century silver, rose gold and niello art nouveau hunting case pocket watch, from $250 at Crescent City Auction Gallery. White faux fur jacket, $250.95 at Earthsavers. Diamond-studded cross in 14-karat yellow gold with matte finish, $1,077 at Fisher and Sons Jewelers. Vintage Siam sterling silver cuff, $195 at Magpie Vintage Jewelry. KELT XO Tour du Monde Cognac Grande Champagne, $146 at Martin Wine Cellar. Hive honeycomb earrings in sterling silver and bronze, $130 at Mignon Faget. Will Crocker “Vogue x Music,” $65 at Octavia Books. 2013 Mullineux vineyard “Iron” Syrah, $129.49 at Pearl Wine Co. 2014 Mullineux vineyard “Granite” Syrah, $132.49 at Pearl Wine Co. Eight-piece Tricentennial Chocolate Collection in meuniere chocolate, $19.50 at Sucre. In-and-out diamond hoop earrings in rose gold, $2,750 at Wellington & Company. Confetti beaded evening bag, $189 at Yvonne LaFleur. Gambit's Big Holiday Gift Book 2018 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Shopping Holiday Gift Guide View comments Calendar What Show Options When Start Date End Date Where Section All New Orleans events | Gambit Zip Features Ages All Ages Family Friendly For Kids For Teens 18 And Over 21 And Over Seniors Accessibility Handicap Accessible Invitation Only RSVP Required Web Only Pricing Free Budget Date Night Featured Hot Featured Editor's Pick Enterprise # of results 10 25 50 100 Sorted by Start Time Relevance Title Order Ascending Descending Search All Events Art Music Stage More options: Browse by Neighborhood Bywater Carrollton/Riverbend/University CBD Central City Marigny French Quarter Gentilly Lakeview Lower 9th Ward Mid-City New Orleans East 7th Ward/St. Roch Treme Uptown Warehouse District Westbank Jefferson Parish St. Tammany Parish Top Viewed Stories Articles ArticlesDeutsches Haus opens Sunday, Nov. 18Lady Bunny's returning to New Orleans to take on Christmas traditionsPreview: Narcissister Organ PlayerGambit's 40 Under 40: meet the 2018 class of New Orleans over-achieversClancy DuBos: AG Landry staying in his laneBilly Delle, longtime WWOZ 'Records From the Crypt' DJ, dies at 76Where to drink in the French Quarter: Gambit's 2018 big bar guideSun Ra Arkestra lands at the Music Box VillagePromo: Gambit's Giving Gobble Bar HopBrass bands and plenty of gumbo highlight 2018's Treme Creole Gumbo Festival Looking for events by day? Browse Today's events Submit