Mid-City

1000 Figs

3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com

The falafel pita sandwich is dressed with root slaw, red cabbage, tahini, zhoug and toum. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Agave House

2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com

Tacos Del Mar includes three shrimp or fish tacos in corn or flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco served with rice and beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Angelo Brocato

214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com

Italian ice is available in flavors such as lemon, strawberry and raspberry. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Asuka Sushi & Hibachi

7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com

A Shaggy Dog roll features tempura-fried shrimp, snow crab, avocado, crab stick, masago and eel and spicy mayonnaise sauces. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Avery’s on Tulane

2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com

A Pearl River po-boy features fried oysters topped with roast beef gravy, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Backatown Coffee Parlour

301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com

Tuna salad is served on a croissant with lettuce and tomatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com

Fried jalapeno poppers are stuffed with cheddar cheese and served with ranch dressing. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com

A Creole Caprese grilled cheese sandwich includes Provel cheese, arugula-pecan pesto and tomatoes on sourdough bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late night daily. $$

Beachcorner Bar & Grill

4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com

The mushroom-Swiss burger features a 10-ounce beef patty. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Betsy’s Pancake House

2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213

The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $

Bevi Seafood Co.

236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; www.beviseafoodco.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $ 

biscuits & buns on banks

4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com

Crab cake Benedict includes a poached egg and chorizo cheese sauce on a house-baked biscuit. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Blue Dot Donuts

4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com

The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creative flavored donuts, donut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com

A two-meat combo plate includes choices of brisket, pulled pork, chicken or ribs, sides such as potato salad and ginger-sesame slaw and onions, pickles, Saltines and bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Boswell’s Jamaican Grill Restaurant

3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600

Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo greens, rice, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$ 

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar

231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com

Mustard-fried fish is served with braised greens, pan-fried macaroni and cheese and jalapeno tartar sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

The Bulldog

5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com

Tex-Mex egg rolls are filled with grilled chicken, cheese, black beans and roasted corn and peppers and served with raspberry-chipotle sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $ 

Buttermilk Drop Bakery

1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com

Sauteed shrimp are served over grits. Breakfast daily. Delivery available. No reservations. $

Cafe Degas

3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com

Pan-seared sea scallops are served with parsnip puree, microgreens and carrot-ginger couscous. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cafe NOMA

New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com

An Americana grain bowl includes chicken breast over wild rice, sweet potatoes, cranberries and baby spinach with warm bacon vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Fri. $$ 

Canal Street Bistro

3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com

A cheese-stuffed burger is topped with spinach and chipotle-red onion marmalade or bacon and guacamole and served with a side. Reservations accepted. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Canseco’s Market

3135 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; www.cansecos.com

See Arabi/Chalmette section for restaurant description.

Crescent City Steakhouse

1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com

The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Cupcake Fairies

2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com

Cupcake flavors include chocolate, lemon, almond, strawberry, pineapple and red velvet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com

Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$ 

Doson Noodle House

135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.facebook.com/dosonnoodlehouse

Bun bo is Vietnamese-style lemon grass beef served with vermicelli or rice noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$ 

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287

A fried shrimp platter is served with two sides such as red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, french fries or vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Echo’s Pizza

3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com

Pork sausage pizza includes Home Place Pastures pork sausage, braised greens, Grana Padano cheese, garlic and fermented chilies. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Felipe’s Taqueria

411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com

See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.

Fharmacy

2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com

A Dr. Tan burger is topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos and chipotle aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

3701 Banks St., (504) 486-9080; www.finnmccools.com

Salmon “fries” are battered and fried strips of salmon served with Creole mustard, horseradish and garlic lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Five Happiness

3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935

Chicken sauteed with snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots is served with white or brown rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Frey Smoked Meat Co.

4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com

Platters of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or beef ribs are served with two sides such as baked beans, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, french fries, grilled cabbage and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fullblast Brunch

139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com

Creole shrimp and grits features Gulf shrimp sauteed in a rosemary-citrus bordelaise sauce served over grits with a garlic French bread crouton. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$

G’s Pizza

4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com

A Nola Green Roots pie includes spinach, roasted red pepper, artichokes, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions, roasted garlic and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.facebook.com/gabriellerestaurant

Oysters Gabie are topped with artichokes, pancetta, scallions, lemon, Parmesan and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Gracious Bakery & Cafe

1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; www.graciousbakery.com

Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Ikura Hibachi-Sushi-Ramen

310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net

A Kraken roll features fried calamari, snow crab, smelt roe, crab stick, avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Juan’s Flying Burrito

4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; www.juansflyingburrito.com

Pork and Slaw tacos are filled with shredded pork, spicy slaw, cheese and salsa fresca. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Katie’s Restaurant & Bar

3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, crawfish, oysters, onion rings and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Kin

4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin

The “fish bowl” features roasted Gulf fish, kimchi, greens, confit mushrooms and seafood tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe

1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997

Creole file gumbo is made with shrimp, crab, ham, sausage, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices, salt, pepper and file powder. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$

Liuzza’s by the Track

1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com

A barbecue shrimp po-boy is a hollowed-out pistolette filled with shrimp in peppery barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar

3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com

A Frenchuletta is a muffuletta served on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Lola’s

3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com

Seafood paella includes shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, vegetables and garlic in saffron rice. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$

Love & Pie

401 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 309-5668; www.loveandpienola.com

A Friend of the Devil pizza is topped with Cajun-spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, balsamic-roasted onions and chipotle barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Mandina’s Restaurant

3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; www.mandinasrestaurant.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, fish, a crab ball and french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Marjie’s Grill

320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com

Asian spice-rubbed grilled Gulf fish is served with herb sauce and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com

A Drizzle pizza is topped with spinach, feta, red onions, garlic oil and drizzles of Sriracha and barbecue sauces. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com

Yachtchos feature black beans, jalapenos, habanero crema, pico de gallo and green onions on house-fried tortillas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com

A Deluxe roll features tempura-fried shrimp, rice and cream cheese in seaweed paper topped with snow crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, tempura flakes and barbecue eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

301 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 872-9975; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Mona’s Cafe

3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; www.monascafeanddeli.com

See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com

A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheese on sourdough bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

MoPho

514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com

A glazed pork belly bowl includes smoked pork shoulder, spiced peanuts, cracklings and cured strawberries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Namese

4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net

Banh xeo is a Vietnamese crepe filled with shrimp, pork and bean sprouts. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyows.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria

3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamia.net

The Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$ 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net

An Indian banh mi sandwich includes chutney, honey-roasted beets, pickled carrots, cucumbers, greens and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong Bakery bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com

The Surf and Turf po-boy includes Gulf shrimp, roast beef and gravy. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

Pho Tau Bay

1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com

Banh mi thit nuong is a sandwich filled with char-grilled pork, carrots and hot peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com

Boudin egg rolls feature boudin and pepper Jack cheese in wontons served with Sriracha dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Pirogues

2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com

Falafel salad includes arugula, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and tahini sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com

Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, almond butter, green beans, lemon gelee and almond water. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Red Star

8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarno.com

Hunan Three Treasures features chicken, shrimp and beef in Hunan sauce with white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Rock ’N’ Bowl

3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com

Boudin Vingt includes 20 house-made boudin bites and “Boss” sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Rosedale

801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com

Bourbon fried chicken thighs are served with macaroni and cheese, greens and Tabasco honey. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

SWEGS Kitchen

231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; www.swegskitchen.com

See CBD section for restaurant description.

Santa Fe

3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com

Chicken Maximilian is a chicken breast roulade with roasted Anaheim peppers, chorizo and cheeses served with refried beans, rice and vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games 

4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com

A half-pound beef burger is served with fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

Toups’ Meatery 

845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com

The Meatery Board is a changing selection of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Trilly Cheesesteaks

4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com

The Buffalo chicken Philly includes sauteed peppers and onions, American cheese and Buffalo toum sauce on an Amoroso’s roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

Venezia Restaurant

134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net

Paneed veal Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms and served with pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$ 

Vessel NOLA

3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com

Shrimp and corn salad combines grilled Gulf shrimp, arugula, pickled shallots, confit garlic, pickled Fresno peppers, roasted corn and a goat cheese spread made with cumin, chiles and lime. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$ 

Wakin’ Bakin’

4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com

A breakfast bowl includes two eggs, bacon confit, cheddar cheese and grits, black beans or hash browns. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com

Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $ 

Wit’s Inn

141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com

A Mediterranean pizza is topped with Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers and herb sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Whole Foods Market

300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Eggplant Parmesan includes eggplant medallions baked with tomato sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese and breadcrumbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com

Beaux Thai duck features an 8-ounce duck breast, Louisiana jasmine rice, garden greens and wild mushroom jus. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

