Mid-City
1000 Figs
3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com
The falafel pita sandwich is dressed with root slaw, red cabbage, tahini, zhoug and toum. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Agave House
2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com
Tacos Del Mar includes three shrimp or fish tacos in corn or flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco served with rice and beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Angelo Brocato
214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com
Italian ice is available in flavors such as lemon, strawberry and raspberry. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Asuka Sushi & Hibachi
7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com
A Shaggy Dog roll features tempura-fried shrimp, snow crab, avocado, crab stick, masago and eel and spicy mayonnaise sauces. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Avery’s on Tulane
2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com
A Pearl River po-boy features fried oysters topped with roast beef gravy, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Backatown Coffee Parlour
301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com
Tuna salad is served on a croissant with lettuce and tomatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
Fried jalapeno poppers are stuffed with cheddar cheese and served with ranch dressing. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
A Creole Caprese grilled cheese sandwich includes Provel cheese, arugula-pecan pesto and tomatoes on sourdough bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late night daily. $$
Beachcorner Bar & Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
The mushroom-Swiss burger features a 10-ounce beef patty. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Betsy’s Pancake House
2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213
The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $
Bevi Seafood Co.
236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; www.beviseafoodco.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
biscuits & buns on banks
4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com
Crab cake Benedict includes a poached egg and chorizo cheese sauce on a house-baked biscuit. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Blue Dot Donuts
4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com
The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creative flavored donuts, donut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com
A two-meat combo plate includes choices of brisket, pulled pork, chicken or ribs, sides such as potato salad and ginger-sesame slaw and onions, pickles, Saltines and bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Boswell’s Jamaican Grill Restaurant
3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600
Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo greens, rice, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar
231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com
Mustard-fried fish is served with braised greens, pan-fried macaroni and cheese and jalapeno tartar sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Bulldog
5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
Tex-Mex egg rolls are filled with grilled chicken, cheese, black beans and roasted corn and peppers and served with raspberry-chipotle sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $
Buttermilk Drop Bakery
1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com
Sauteed shrimp are served over grits. Breakfast daily. Delivery available. No reservations. $
Cafe Degas
3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com
Pan-seared sea scallops are served with parsnip puree, microgreens and carrot-ginger couscous. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cafe NOMA
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com
An Americana grain bowl includes chicken breast over wild rice, sweet potatoes, cranberries and baby spinach with warm bacon vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Fri. $$
Canal Street Bistro
3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com
A cheese-stuffed burger is topped with spinach and chipotle-red onion marmalade or bacon and guacamole and served with a side. Reservations accepted. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Canseco’s Market
3135 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; www.cansecos.com
See Arabi/Chalmette section for restaurant description.
Crescent City Steakhouse
1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com
The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Cupcake Fairies
2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com
Cupcake flavors include chocolate, lemon, almond, strawberry, pineapple and red velvet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Dooky Chase’s Restaurant
2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com
Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$
Doson Noodle House
135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.facebook.com/dosonnoodlehouse
Bun bo is Vietnamese-style lemon grass beef served with vermicelli or rice noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287
A fried shrimp platter is served with two sides such as red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, french fries or vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Echo’s Pizza
3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com
Pork sausage pizza includes Home Place Pastures pork sausage, braised greens, Grana Padano cheese, garlic and fermented chilies. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Felipe’s Taqueria
411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Fharmacy
2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com
A Dr. Tan burger is topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos and chipotle aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Finn McCool’s Irish Pub
3701 Banks St., (504) 486-9080; www.finnmccools.com
Salmon “fries” are battered and fried strips of salmon served with Creole mustard, horseradish and garlic lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Five Happiness
3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935
Chicken sauteed with snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots is served with white or brown rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Frey Smoked Meat Co.
4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com
Platters of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or beef ribs are served with two sides such as baked beans, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, french fries, grilled cabbage and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fullblast Brunch
139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com
Creole shrimp and grits features Gulf shrimp sauteed in a rosemary-citrus bordelaise sauce served over grits with a garlic French bread crouton. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$
G’s Pizza
4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com
A Nola Green Roots pie includes spinach, roasted red pepper, artichokes, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions, roasted garlic and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.facebook.com/gabriellerestaurant
Oysters Gabie are topped with artichokes, pancetta, scallions, lemon, Parmesan and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; www.graciousbakery.com
Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Ikura Hibachi-Sushi-Ramen
310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net
A Kraken roll features fried calamari, snow crab, smelt roe, crab stick, avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Pork and Slaw tacos are filled with shredded pork, spicy slaw, cheese and salsa fresca. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Katie’s Restaurant & Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, crawfish, oysters, onion rings and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Kin
4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin
The “fish bowl” features roasted Gulf fish, kimchi, greens, confit mushrooms and seafood tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe
1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997
Creole file gumbo is made with shrimp, crab, ham, sausage, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices, salt, pepper and file powder. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$
Liuzza’s by the Track
1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com
A barbecue shrimp po-boy is a hollowed-out pistolette filled with shrimp in peppery barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar
3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com
A Frenchuletta is a muffuletta served on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Lola’s
3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com
Seafood paella includes shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, vegetables and garlic in saffron rice. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$
Love & Pie
401 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 309-5668; www.loveandpienola.com
A Friend of the Devil pizza is topped with Cajun-spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, balsamic-roasted onions and chipotle barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Mandina’s Restaurant
3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, fish, a crab ball and french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Marjie’s Grill
320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com
Asian spice-rubbed grilled Gulf fish is served with herb sauce and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com
A Drizzle pizza is topped with spinach, feta, red onions, garlic oil and drizzles of Sriracha and barbecue sauces. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
Yachtchos feature black beans, jalapenos, habanero crema, pico de gallo and green onions on house-fried tortillas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com
A Deluxe roll features tempura-fried shrimp, rice and cream cheese in seaweed paper topped with snow crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, tempura flakes and barbecue eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
301 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 872-9975; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Mona’s Cafe
3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; www.monascafeanddeli.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com
A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheese on sourdough bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
MoPho
514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com
A glazed pork belly bowl includes smoked pork shoulder, spiced peanuts, cracklings and cured strawberries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Namese
4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net
Banh xeo is a Vietnamese crepe filled with shrimp, pork and bean sprouts. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Neyow’s Creole Cafe
3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyows.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria
3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamia.net
The Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$
Pagoda Cafe
1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net
An Indian banh mi sandwich includes chutney, honey-roasted beets, pickled carrots, cucumbers, greens and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong Bakery bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Parkway Bakery & Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
The Surf and Turf po-boy includes Gulf shrimp, roast beef and gravy. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Pho Tau Bay
1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com
Banh mi thit nuong is a sandwich filled with char-grilled pork, carrots and hot peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com
Boudin egg rolls feature boudin and pepper Jack cheese in wontons served with Sriracha dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Pirogues
2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com
Falafel salad includes arugula, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and tahini sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com
Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, almond butter, green beans, lemon gelee and almond water. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Red Star
8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarno.com
Hunan Three Treasures features chicken, shrimp and beef in Hunan sauce with white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Rock ’N’ Bowl
3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com
Boudin Vingt includes 20 house-made boudin bites and “Boss” sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Rosedale
801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com
Bourbon fried chicken thighs are served with macaroni and cheese, greens and Tabasco honey. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
SWEGS Kitchen
231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; www.swegskitchen.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Santa Fe
3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com
Chicken Maximilian is a chicken breast roulade with roasted Anaheim peppers, chorizo and cheeses served with refried beans, rice and vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
A half-pound beef burger is served with fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Toups’ Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com
The Meatery Board is a changing selection of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Trilly Cheesesteaks
4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com
The Buffalo chicken Philly includes sauteed peppers and onions, American cheese and Buffalo toum sauce on an Amoroso’s roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Venezia Restaurant
134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net
Paneed veal Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms and served with pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com
Shrimp and corn salad combines grilled Gulf shrimp, arugula, pickled shallots, confit garlic, pickled Fresno peppers, roasted corn and a goat cheese spread made with cumin, chiles and lime. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Wakin’ Bakin’
4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com
A breakfast bowl includes two eggs, bacon confit, cheddar cheese and grits, black beans or hash browns. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Willie Mae’s Scotch House
2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com
Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Wit’s Inn
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com
A Mediterranean pizza is topped with Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers and herb sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Whole Foods Market
300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
Eggplant Parmesan includes eggplant medallions baked with tomato sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese and breadcrumbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com
Beaux Thai duck features an 8-ounce duck breast, Louisiana jasmine rice, garden greens and wild mushroom jus. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$