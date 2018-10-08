14 Parishes
1638 Clio St., (504) 605-4453; www.14parishes.com
A Hanover plate features oxtail stew with carrots, potatoes, brown gravy and two sides. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org
Fried turkey necks are parboiled in crab boil, deep fried and coated with a sweet and spicy glaze. Delivery available for large orders. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $
Cafe Roma
1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com
Grilled shrimp pizza includes onions, plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella and olive oil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Casa Borrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com
The Plato Mixto for two and includes a quesadilla de papa, flauta de Borrego, chile relleno and a tamale. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Central City BBQ
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.centralcitybbq.com
KD’s NOLA Treats
Roux Carre, 2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 345-4555; www.kdsnolatreats.com
An ice cream Fusion special is made with strawberry puree and frozen cheesecake bites. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Laurel Street Bakery
2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com
A grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives, mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette and ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Local Menu Nola
Roux Carre, 2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 251-0508; www.localmenunola.weebly.com
The brunch burger is topped with an egg, Dijon mustard, house-made pickles, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, dill herb aioli and raspberry preserves on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and brunch Tue.-Sun. $
Mais Arepas
1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas
A pollo griliao arepa is a Colombian-style white cornmeal cake filled with grilled chicken, caramelized onions, aji valluno salsa and mozzarella and is served with fried plantain chips. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Toups South
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com
A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$