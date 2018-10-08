Ale
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558
A burger is topped with beer cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $$
Barcelona Tapas
720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com
Seafood paella includes shrimp, mussels and calamari in saffron rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$
Bayou Hot Wings
6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com
Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey barbecue, chili glaze, garlic-Parmesan and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Boot Bar & Grill
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2668; www.thebootnola.com
The Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Boucherie
1506 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com
Smoked wagyu beef brisket comes with garlic-Parmesan fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Bourree
1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.facebook.com/bourreenola
Buffalo wings are served with roasted poblano ranch dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Breads on Oak
8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com
Cajun shrimp and cheese brioche includes cheddar and mozzarella cheese and remoulade. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Brigtsen’s Restaurant
723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com
Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and a tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Bruno’s Tavern
7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com
Roast beef debris fries are topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and horseradish cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679
Doc Brinker’s special features a burger patty topped with American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions on toasted rye served with coleslaw. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Carrollton Market
8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com
Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Catalino’s
7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc
Pepian is Venezuelan chicken stew and includes mirliton, green beans and pumpkin seeds. No Reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Chais Delachaise
7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com
A lamb burger is topped with Pata Cabra cheese, cucumber, mint and chaat masala aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Chiba
8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com
A St. Claude Avenue roll includes salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and tobiko. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
China Orchid Restaurant
704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com
A seafood hot pot includes shrimp, crawfish, scallops, tofu and vegetables in brown sauce with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant
7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com
Steamed mussels marinieres is served with french fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$
Cooter Brown’s Tavern
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com
The Irish Channel sandwich features corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles and Crystal remoulade on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cowbell
8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com
The Cowbell burger is a grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and agogo sauce on a potato bun and is served with hand-cut french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Crabby Jack’s
428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com
A slow-roasted duck po-boy is topped with a Cajun jalapeno gravy and green apple coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Crepes a la Cart
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacarte.com
Bacon and Nutella fill a sweet and savory crepe. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
DTB
8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com
Crispy duck confit is served with charred cabbage, citrus, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
El Libre
3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com
The Cuban sandwich is mojo-marinated slow-roasted pork shoulder pressed on Cuban-style bread with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Felipe’s Taqueria
6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
Baja tacos feature shrimp or fish in soft corn tortillas topped with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo and Baja sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Fresco Cafe and Pizzeria
7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us
Grilled chicken and portobello mushrooms are baked in lavash bread with red pepper sauce, spinach, tomato and feta and mozzarella cheese and served with roasted rosemary potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Hana Japanese Restaurant
8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634
The Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jacques-Imo’s Cafe
8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com
Blackened redfish comes with crab chili hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro
7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com
Steamed mussels marinieres are served with a garlic, herb and white wine reduction. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Kupcake Factory
6233 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 267-3328; www.thekupcakefactory.com
The 24 Karrot is a walnut-carrot cupcake topped with orange cream cheese frosting. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
La Casita Taqueria
8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com
Tacos are available with fillings such as chorizo, roasted pork and brisket. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Tue. and Fri.-Sat. $
La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe
8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com
A pupusa platter features three pupusas stuffed with pork, cheese and beans. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only. $$
La Madeleine
601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; www.lamadeleine.com
Chicken friand la Madeleine is a puff pasty filled with chicken, mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese and topped with mushroom cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Live Oak Cafe
8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com
A Gringo omelet includes marinated peppers, Jack cheese, black beans, avocado, salsa, ranchero sauce, cilantro and a side. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown
615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com
Shrimp pizza includes Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Luca Eats
7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com
The pressed muffuletta includes house-made olive salad on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Maple Street Patisserie
7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie
Baked goods include Belgian chocolate fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Masterp1ece
1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine
The Super Dragon roll includes snow crab, avocado, eel, eel sauce and bonito flakes. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Mellow Mushroom
8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com
Holy Shiitake pizza is topped with shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella and MontAmore cheese, garlic aioli and black truffle oil on a garlic and olive oil brushed crust. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Milk Bar
710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310
A Clooney’s Choice sandwich is made with marinated chicken, avocado, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella, cilantro and lemon mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola
A pulled-pork sandwich is topped with tangy barbecue sauce on a toasted bun and served with a drink and two sides such as baked beans, marinated coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni and cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Oak
8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com
A hanger steak is served with stewed collard greens, shiitake mushrooms and Worcestershire glaze. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Pepperoni’s Cafe
8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com
Crawish pasta includes crabmeat, mushrooms and vegetables in lemon-dill cream sauce over fettuccine. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Pyramids Cafe
3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com
A beef shawarma sandwich comes with a side such as salad, hummus, baba ghanoush, lebna, tabbouleh or fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe
7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com
Eggs Pontchartrain features two poached eggs on an English muffin with sauteed crawfish, mushrooms, green onions, hollandaise and potatoes or grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Rue de la Course
1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com
A Marigny sandwich includes sun-dried tomato cream cheese, avocado, sprouts, lettuce and tomato on a bagel. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Satsuma Cafe
7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com
The Green sandwich includes a fried egg, avocado, arugula, tomato and Swiss cheese on wheat toast. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Simone’s Market
8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com
A LebaCajun po-boy featues ground beef in Lebanese spices topped with tabbouleh and yogurt sauce on Leidenheimer bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Tartine
7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com
Two poached eggs are baked in a brioche bread bowl with herbed cream and Gruyere cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ted’s Frostop
3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com
The Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Thai Mint
1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com
Shrimp or chicken pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet and sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$