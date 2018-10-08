Ale

8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558

A burger is topped with beer cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $$

Barcelona Tapas

720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com

Seafood paella includes shrimp, mussels and calamari in saffron rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$

Bayou Hot Wings

6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com

Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey barbecue, chili glaze, garlic-Parmesan and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

The Boot Bar & Grill

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2668; www.thebootnola.com

The Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Boucherie

1506 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com

Smoked wagyu beef brisket comes with garlic-Parmesan fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Bourree

1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.facebook.com/bourreenola

Buffalo wings are served with roasted poblano ranch dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Breads on Oak

8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com

Cajun shrimp and cheese brioche includes cheddar and mozzarella cheese and remoulade. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Brigtsen’s Restaurant

723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com

Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and a tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Bruno’s Tavern

7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com

Roast beef debris fries are topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and horseradish cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $

Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679

Doc Brinker’s special features a burger patty topped with American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions on toasted rye served with coleslaw. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Carrollton Market

8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com

Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Catalino’s

7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc

Pepian is Venezuelan chicken stew and includes mirliton, green beans and pumpkin seeds. No Reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

Chais Delachaise

7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com

A lamb burger is topped with Pata Cabra cheese, cucumber, mint and chaat masala aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Chiba

8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com

A St. Claude Avenue roll includes salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and tobiko. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

China Orchid Restaurant

704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com

A seafood hot pot includes shrimp, crawfish, scallops, tofu and vegetables in brown sauce with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant

7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com

Steamed mussels marinieres is served with french fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$ 

Cooter Brown’s Tavern

509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com

The Irish Channel sandwich features corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles and Crystal remoulade on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Cowbell

8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com

The Cowbell burger is a grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and agogo sauce on a potato bun and is served with hand-cut french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Crabby Jack’s

428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com

A slow-roasted duck po-boy is topped with a Cajun jalapeno gravy and green apple coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Crepes a la Cart

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacarte.com

Bacon and Nutella fill a sweet and savory crepe. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

DTB

8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com

Crispy duck confit is served with charred cabbage, citrus, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

El Libre

3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com

The Cuban sandwich is mojo-marinated slow-roasted pork shoulder pressed on Cuban-style bread with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Felipe’s Taqueria

6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com

Baja tacos feature shrimp or fish in soft corn tortillas topped with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo and Baja sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Fresco Cafe and Pizzeria

7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us

Grilled chicken and portobello mushrooms are baked in lavash bread with red pepper sauce, spinach, tomato and feta and mozzarella cheese and served with roasted rosemary potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Hana Japanese Restaurant

8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634

The Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jacques-Imo’s Cafe

8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com

Blackened redfish comes with crab chili hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro

7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com

Steamed mussels marinieres are served with a garlic, herb and white wine reduction. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Kupcake Factory

6233 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 267-3328; www.thekupcakefactory.com

The 24 Karrot is a walnut-carrot cupcake topped with orange cream cheese frosting. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

La Casita Taqueria

8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com

Tacos are available with fillings such as chorizo, roasted pork and brisket. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Tue. and Fri.-Sat. $

La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe

8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com

A pupusa platter features three pupusas stuffed with pork, cheese and beans. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only. $$ 

La Madeleine

601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; www.lamadeleine.com

Chicken friand la Madeleine is a puff pasty filled with chicken, mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese and topped with mushroom cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Live Oak Cafe

8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com

A Gringo omelet includes marinated peppers, Jack cheese, black beans, avocado, salsa, ranchero sauce, cilantro and a side. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$ 

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown

615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com

Shrimp pizza includes Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Luca Eats

7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com

The pressed muffuletta includes house-made olive salad on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Maple Street Patisserie

7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie

Baked goods include Belgian chocolate fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Masterp1ece

1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine

The Super Dragon roll includes snow crab, avocado, eel, eel sauce and bonito flakes. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Mellow Mushroom

8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com

Holy Shiitake pizza is topped with shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella and MontAmore cheese, garlic aioli and black truffle oil on a garlic and olive oil brushed crust. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Milk Bar

710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310

A Clooney’s Choice sandwich is made with marinated chicken, avocado, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella, cilantro and lemon mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola

A pulled-pork sandwich is topped with tangy barbecue sauce on a toasted bun and served with a drink and two sides such as baked beans, marinated coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni and cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Oak

8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com

A hanger steak is served with stewed collard greens, shiitake mushrooms and Worcestershire glaze. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $ 

Pepperoni’s Cafe

8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com

Crawish pasta includes crabmeat, mushrooms and vegetables in lemon-dill cream sauce over fettuccine. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Pyramids Cafe

3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com

A beef shawarma sandwich comes with a side such as salad, hummus, baba ghanoush, lebna, tabbouleh or fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe

7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com

Eggs Pontchartrain features two poached eggs on an English muffin with sauteed crawfish, mushrooms, green onions, hollandaise and potatoes or grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Rue de la Course

1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com

A Marigny sandwich includes sun-dried tomato cream cheese, avocado, sprouts, lettuce and tomato on a bagel. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Satsuma Cafe

7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com

The Green sandwich includes a fried egg, avocado, arugula, tomato and Swiss cheese on wheat toast. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Simone’s Market

8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com

A LebaCajun po-boy featues ground beef in Lebanese spices topped with tabbouleh and yogurt sauce on Leidenheimer bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Tartine

7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com

Two poached eggs are baked in a brioche bread bowl with herbed cream and Gruyere cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Ted’s Frostop

3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com

The Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Thai Mint

1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com

Shrimp or chicken pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet and sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

View comments