Acme Oyster House
724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; www.acmeoyster.com
The Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp, oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
American Sports Saloon
1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com
An All American burger is topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Dong Phuong bun and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Antoine’s Annex
513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com
A grilled chicken Rochambeau sandwich is topped with ham, bechamel and Rochambeau sauce on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Antoine’s Restaurant
713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com
A creation of Antoine’s, baked oysters Rockefeller are Gulf oysters topped with pureed herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Arnaud’s Restaurant
813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com
Pompano Duarte is a fillet of fish sauteed with garlic, herbs and crushed chilies and served with Gulf shrimp, tomatoes and souffle potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Attiki Bar and Grill
230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com
Marinated shrimp kebabs are served with two sides such as baba ghanoush, hummus, garlic mashed potatoes, couscous, rice, sauteed vegetables or salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
BB King’s Blues Club
1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans
A fried catfish plate includes sweet onion hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw and cocktail and “comeback” sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Backspace Bar & Kitchen
139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com
A Backspace BLT includes applewood-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bayona
430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com
Veal sweetbreads are served with lemon-caper or sherry-mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29
321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com
Sambal shrimp and grits features spicy grilled shrimp, creamy pork gravy and bacon marmalade. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Belle’s Diner
1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com
An avocado BLT includes a fried egg on sourdough bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Bennachin
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230
Shipa-shipa features shrimp in tomato gravy with ginger and celery served with rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy
Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com
/diningPoached eggs and seared Louisiana jumbo shrimp are served with Creole meurette sauce over jalapeno-cheddar grits. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
Redfish on the “halfshell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Brennan’s New Orleans
417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com
Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-made English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Broussard’s
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com
Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Mon. $$$
Cafe Amelie
912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com
At brunch, chicken and waffles is served with andouille gravy. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Beignet
311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com
A crawfish omelet includes bell peppers, tomatoes and Swiss cheese and is served with grits and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Cafe Fleur-De-Lis
307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com
A boudin omelet includes grilled onions and pepper Jack cheese and is served with wheat toast and grits or hash browns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Cafe Maspero
601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com
A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Sbisa
1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com
Trout Eugene is topped with Louisiana shrimp, crawfish tails, jumbo lump crabmeat and Champagne cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
Creekstone brisket ropa vieja is served with tostones and rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com
Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Central Grocery & Deli
923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com
The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$
Chartres House
601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com
A grilled Louisiana Gulf fish fillet is served with crawfish stuffing, lemon butter, steamed vegetables and Cajun potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Clover Grill
900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com
Biscuits are served with country gravy. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $ Coop’s Place1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.netCajun fried chicken is served with rabbit and sausage jambalaya and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Copper Monkey Bar & Grill
725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com
The Copper Club wrap features turkey, honey ham, cheddar and Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado and mayonnaise in a flour tortilla. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Corner Oyster House
500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com
A fried shrimp platter is served with french fries, coleslaw and cocktail and tartar sauces. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Country Flame
620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com
Char-broiled chicken, pork or beef fajitas are served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and flour tortillas. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Court of Two Sisters 613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with horseradish cream new potatoes, shaved Brussels sprouts, Applewood-smoked bacon and browned butter. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar
509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com
Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
A fried oyster club sandwich includes spinach, avocado, radishes, tomatoes, sauerkraut, grilled Canadian bacon and Herbsaint aioli on toasted wheat bread and is served with fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Crescent City Pizza Works
407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com
A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Criollo Restaurant
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com
A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Croissant d’Or Patisserie
617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com
Almond croissants have almond paste on the inside and sliced almonds on top. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Curio
301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com
Grilled Bakkafrost salmon is served with heirloom tomato salad, lemon-shallot vinaigrette and smoked pine cone oil. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Deanie’s Seafood
841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; www.deanies.com
Barbecue shrimp tacos are filled with Gulf shrimp sauteed in butter and herbs, shredded cabbage and pickled onions and are served with vegetables. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deja Vu Bar & Grill
400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com
A catfish po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and pickles. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Desire Oyster Bar
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com
/desireoysterbarChar-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap
132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
A 12-ounce pork chop comes with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon, mustard greens and honey butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com
The selection of steaks includes porterhouses, tenderloin, hanger steaks, Japanese wagyu beef and bone-in strips and rib-eyes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Eat New Orleans
900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com
Smoked chicken salad is made with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse bacon, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Effervescence
1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
An octopus tentacle is served with sugar snap peas, hummus, barbecue sauce and radishes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; www.elgatonegronola.com
A Michoacan-style mixed grill includes wet-aged skirt steak, chicken breast, chorizo, shrimp, sauteed vegetables and a chimichurri and guajillo chimichurri drizzle. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Estrella Steak & Lobster House
237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us
A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Felipe’s Taqueria
301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; www.felixs.com
A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fiorella’s Bistro
1136 Decatur St., (504) 605-4816; www.fiorellasnola.com
A four-piece order of deep-fried chicken includes white and dark meat and mashed potatoes and gravy or french fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ
209 Decatur St., (504) 510-2973; www.flambeauxbbq.com
See Arabi/Chalmette section for restaurant description. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Frank’s Restaurant
933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com
The muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
French Truck Coffee
217 Chartres St., (504) 605-2899; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com
“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com
The selection of steaks and chops includes filet mignons, T-bones, rib-eyes and veal chops. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s Restaurant
209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com
Crabmeat maison is Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat mixed with capers, green onions and Creole mustard aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar
301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com
Pasta Nola is topped with grilled shrimp over red gravy, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, roasted garlic and linguine. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Green Goddess
307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com
Meatloaf made with a Swedish meatball recipe features grass-fed beef and is served with lingonberry pepper jelly, mashed potatoes and Creole kale. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Gumbo Shop
630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com
Seafood gumbo features shrimp, crab and okra with a scoop of rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gumbo Ya-Ya
Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com
Blackened chicken Cajun jambalaya is spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya topped with blackened chicken. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans
A hickory barbecue bacon cheeseburger includes hickory barbecue sauce, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a brioche bun and is served with french fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com
/neworleans/restaurantVoodoo shrimp are simmered in an Abita Amber reduction and served over jalapeno cornbread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Irene’s Cuisine
529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com
Pan-seared fish meuniere amandine includes toasted almonds, brown butter, mashed sweet potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Italian Barrel
1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com
Porcini and truffle ravioli is topped with white wine cream sauce and a drizzle of truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant
511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com
A Surf & Turf po-boy includes hot roast beef and fried shrimp. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $
K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen
416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com
A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Killer Poboys
219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com
A black beer beef debris po-boy is topped with horseradish sauce, pickled peppers and spicy beans. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $
Kingfish
337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com
Crab Chop features jumbo lump blue crabmeat, avocado and sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Landry’s Seafood House
620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; www.landrysseafood.com
Shrimp or blackened chicken top fettucine Alfredo with mushrooms, tomatoes and peas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St.; www.longwaytavern.com
A wagyu steak sandwich is topped with cheese, roasted mushrooms, charred green onions and horseradish. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500
Smoked salmon pizza includes Roma tomatoes, caviar, red onion, mozzarella and cream cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
M Bistro
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com
/en/hotels/new-orleans/diningBlackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood
901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; www.mahonyspoboys.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Manolito
508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com
Ham and cheese-filled croquetas are served with an herb sauce. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
Mardi Gras Zone
2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com
Grilled barbecued beef ribs are served with fries or a baked potato. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
The Market Cafe
1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com
The Taste of New Orleans sampler includes cups of gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp Creole and red beans and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Meauxbar
942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com
Gnocchi are topped with braised lamb, coconut and chickpea gremolata. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Mena’s Palace
200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com
Baked chicken is served with dirty rice and beet salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Mr. B’s Bistro
201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
512 Bienville St., (504) 309-4848; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
The Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and a choice of jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mister Gregory’s
806 N. Rampart St., (504) 407-3780; www.mistergregorys.com
A Cajun breakfast sandwich includes cochon de lait, Monterey Jack and cheddar-baked egg on a croissant. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Mona Lisa
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com
A Mona Lisa combo pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and black olives, and jalapenos and anchovies are optional additions. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Muriel’s Jackson Square
801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com
A fried green tomato stack includes shrimp salad, tomato-bacon jam, arugula and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$$
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
A muffuletta is served warm and includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheese and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
New Orleans Creole Cookery
508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com
Blackened redfish is served with dill beurre blanc, Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Nine Roses 6
20 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com
Beef brisket pho includes beef broth, rice noodles, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapenos and lime. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $
NOLA Restaurant
534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola-restaurant
Broccoli cacio e pepe pizza is topped with house-made pancetta and Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Oceana Grill 739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com
Louisiana crabmeat cakes are topped with crawfish and mushroom cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar
1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com
Fried eggplant and a crab cake top angle hair pasta in crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Original Pierre Maspero’s
440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com
Seafood pistolettes are filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro
720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com
Crab cakes are served over greens with remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$
Palace Cafe
605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com
Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Palm Court Jazz Cafe
1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com
Sauteed red snapper is topped with coconut curry sauce and served with steamed broccoli and new potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
The Pelican Club
312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com
Lightly breaded fried whole flounder is topped with sauteed sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and a spicy chili sauce and served with jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Pere Antoine Restaurant & Bar
741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com
Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Petite Amelie
900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petit-amelie.html
The garlic chicken sandwich is topped with warm garlic sauce, greens and rosemary mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Pier 424 Seafood Market
424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com
Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Port of Call
838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com
A cheeseburger has a ground chuck patty topped with grated cheddar and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Quartermaster Deli
1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net
A deluxe grilled chicken sandwich is dressed with grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $
Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com
Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Remoulade
309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com
A muffuletta includes Italian meats and cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Restaurant R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
“Triptych of Quail” includes a Southern-fried quail, another stuffed with boudin and a third topped with absinthe glaze. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Rib Room
Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7046; www.ribroomneworleans.com
Pan-seared Gulf fish amandine is served with garlic-sauteed kale and parsley potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Royal House Oyster Bar
441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com
Baked shrimp tortellini feature Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with bread crumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Saint Cecilia
91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com
Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$
Saint Lawrence
219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com
A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast and a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with chicken gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Saints & Sinners
627 Bourbon St., (504) 528-9307; www.saintsandsinnersnola.com
Crawfish pie features crawfish, cheese and risotto-style rice in puff pastry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Salon Restaurant by Sucre
622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com
Chicken poutine features fried chicken over french fries with a fried egg, Gruyere cheese, salsa and veloute. Reservations accepted. Brunch and lunch Thu.-Mon. $$
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com
Crispy whole fish for two features a Gulf fish served with watermelon kimchi, fresh herbs and chimichurri. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Steamboat Natchez
Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8777; www.steamboatnatchez.com
Steamboat Natchez bread pudding is drizzled with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Sucre 622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; www.shopsucre.com
Macarons are mousseline-filled sandwich cookies in flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, almond, strawberry, pistachio, lavender-honey, bananas Foster and salted caramel. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Sweet Things & Grill
806 Conti St., (504) 510-4069; www.sweetthingsdonuts.com
A ham and cheese omelet is served with hash browns or grits and toast or a biscuit. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Sylvain
625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com
The Champagne and fries combo includes a bottle of Delamotte Brut and hand-cut fries with creme fraiche and caviar. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Tableau
616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com
Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$
Trinity
1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com
Seared red snapper is served with bok choy, pecans, red onion jam and citrus butter. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Tujague’s Restaurant
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Brisket is served with Creole horseradish sauce, smashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vacherie
Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com
Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Verti Marte
1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767
The Royal Feast sandwich includes grilled roast beef, ham, turkey, hot pepper cheese, black olives, grilled onions and “wow” sauce on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$