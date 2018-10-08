Canseco’s Market
5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; www.cansecos.com
Catty Shack
1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex
Catty fish tacos feature fried Des Allemands catfish topped with cabbage, cilantro and chipotle mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $
The Füd Bar
1522 Robert E. Lee Blvd., (504) 309-3284; www.eathappynola.com
Bauernfrühstück is a German-style farmer’s breakfast scramble made with bacon, potatoes, onions and peppers served with toast, a biscuit or fruit. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Homegrown Pizza
6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrownpizza.com
Creole shrimp pizza is topped with Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, green onions and Creole mustard sauce. Delivery available. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Messina’s Runway Cafe
New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com
Claire Chennault pasta includes shrimp, artichokes, spinach and tomato over angel hair pasta in white wine sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
The Original Fiorella’s Cafe
5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com
Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Sammy’s Food Service & Deli
3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com
A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Sassafras Restaurant
2501 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com
St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Toast
1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; www.toastneworleans.com
Walker’s Southern Style BBQ
10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$
Zimmer’s Seafood
4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood
A fried seafood combo plate includes shrimp, oysters, fish, french fries, garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $