Canseco’s Market

5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; www.cansecos.com

See Arabi/Chalmette section for restaurant description.

Catty Shack

1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex

Catty fish tacos feature fried Des Allemands catfish topped with cabbage, cilantro and chipotle mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $

The Füd Bar

1522 Robert E. Lee Blvd., (504) 309-3284; www.eathappynola.com

Bauernfrühstück is a German-style farmer’s breakfast scramble made with bacon, potatoes, onions and peppers served with toast, a biscuit or fruit. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

Homegrown Pizza

6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrownpizza.com

Creole shrimp pizza is topped with Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, green onions and Creole mustard sauce. Delivery available. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Messina’s Runway Cafe

New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com

Claire Chennault pasta includes shrimp, artichokes, spinach and tomato over angel hair pasta in white wine sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

The Original Fiorella’s Cafe

5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com

Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Sammy’s Food Service & Deli

3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com

A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $ 

Sassafras Restaurant

2501 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com

St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Toast

1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; www.toastneworleans.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Walker’s Southern Style BBQ

10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$

Zimmer’s Seafood

4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood

A fried seafood combo plate includes shrimp, oysters, fish, french fries, garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $

View comments