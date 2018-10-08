Asakusa
1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com
The hibachi steak and shrimp combination includes clear soup, salad, vegetables, noodles and rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Beignets & More
8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com
Lemon grass beef is sauteed with onions and served with salad and white rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Brewster’s
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com
The Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with french fries, sweet potato fries, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Aquarius
2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius
Changing daily specials include a fried green tomato BLT wrap with remoulade served with a side. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Canseco’s Market
6733 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com
The deli counter serves a roast beef po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Crave
3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb
Bronzed Gulf fish is served with asparagus and seafood rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ
6617 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 682-5151; www.flambeauxbbq.com
A skillet of macaroni and cheese is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and a choice of smoked brisket, pork, ribs, chicken or sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gerald’s Donuts
2101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 252-9498; 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 277-0030; www.geraldsdonuts.com
An order of Gerald’s Dozen includes any 12 doughnuts plus doughnut holes. No reservations. Open 24 hours. $
Joey’s Grill
Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats, 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 271-8216; www.jeanfreausmeats.com
A veal Swiss melt is topped with grilled onions. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
MeMe’s Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com
Bangkok-style char-grilled oysters are topped with sweet and spicy Asian chili sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
See Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description.
The Palms Too
8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com
Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with caper-lemon-butter sauce served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily. $$$
Perez Latin Grocery
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 475-5545
Honduran-style tacos feature shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa in corn tortillas. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Rocky & Carlo’s
613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323; www.facebook.com/rockyandcarlos
A fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Stella Maris Cafe & Grocery
7555 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 400-4004
A combination plate includes hummus, baba ghanoush, dolmas, falafel and eggplant salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$