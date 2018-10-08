Asakusa

1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com

The hibachi steak and shrimp combination includes clear soup, salad, vegetables, noodles and rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Beignets & More

8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com

Lemon grass beef is sauteed with onions and served with salad and white rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Brewster’s

8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com

The Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with french fries, sweet potato fries, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Aquarius

2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius

Changing daily specials include a fried green tomato BLT wrap with remoulade served with a side. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Canseco’s Market

6733 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com

The deli counter serves a roast beef po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Crave

3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb

Bronzed Gulf fish is served with asparagus and seafood rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ

6617 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 682-5151; www.flambeauxbbq.com

A skillet of macaroni and cheese is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and a choice of smoked brisket, pork, ribs, chicken or sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gerald’s Donuts

2101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 252-9498; 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 277-0030; www.geraldsdonuts.com

An order of Gerald’s Dozen includes any 12 doughnuts plus doughnut holes. No reservations. Open 24 hours. $

Joey’s Grill

Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats, 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 271-8216; www.jeanfreausmeats.com

A veal Swiss melt is topped with grilled onions. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $

The Kitchen Table Cafe

7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

MeMe’s Bar & Grille

712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com

Bangkok-style char-grilled oysters are topped with sweet and spicy Asian chili sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

See Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description.

The Palms Too

8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com

Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with caper-lemon-butter sauce served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily. $$$

Perez Latin Grocery

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 475-5545

Honduran-style tacos feature shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa in corn tortillas. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Rocky & Carlo’s

613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323; www.facebook.com/rockyandcarlos

A fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$ 

Stella Maris Cafe & Grocery

7555 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 400-4004

A combination plate includes hummus, baba ghanoush, dolmas, falafel and eggplant salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

