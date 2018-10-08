Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant
14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com
Thit nuong xa banh mi features grilled pork dressed with cucumber, jalapeno, pickled carrots and daikon radishes, cilantro and aioli. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com
Red beans and rice is served with fried chicken wings or pork chops, salad and cornbread or toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $