On the strength of an outstanding rookie class that included, among others, running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore — the NFL’s offensive and defensive rookies of the year — the New Orleans Saints made the playoffs last year. But since the NFL adopted its current playoff format in 1991, only half the teams that have made the playoffs in a given season, on average, have returned the following year.

Several NFL teams have ranked among the league’s top three in scoring, only to have terrible defenses cause them to win eight games or fewer. The 2012 and 2016 Saints did this. The next year, these teams have improved by an average of four wins, including the 2013 and 2017 Saints, who both went from 7-9 to 11-5. But the year after that improvement? Only half the teams made the playoffs — and the 2014 Saints were not in that number.

That makes this whole 2018 Saints football thing feel sort of like a coin flip, doesn’t it? So let’s flip the coin and see what happens.

+2 WWL-TV presents its black-and-gold forecast How far will the 2018 New Orleans Saints go? Which player will distinguish himself, and how? These are important questions for everyone in the…

Tails: How the 2018 Saints Miss the Playoffs

The roads to football sadness are many and scenic. Should they fail to sustain last year’s success, the 2018 Saints are most likely to travel the one labeled “regression.”

Think about what made the 2017 Saints so good — and so fun. In addition to the aforementioned rookies Kamara and Lattimore, the Saints’ rookie class included starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, starting free safety Marcus Williams, starting linebacker Alex Anzalone and contributing defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson.

“It’s like half our rookies all had career years right away,” I told a friend the other day.

“They can’t have career years yet,” he replied. “They haven’t had careers.”

My friend was right, but I can’t help but worry that the performance of the 2017 rookie class isn’t sustainable. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats service, Lattimore allowed opposing quarterbacks to compile a 48.1 passer rating against him, which means that, when a quarterback threw at Lattimore, he produced like the worst passer in the NFL.

This season, Lattimore could allow opponents to produce a passer rating that is 20 points better than that 48.1 and still have one of the best seasons by a cornerback in Saints history. That’s how off-the-charts good he was. And if Lattimore is still good, only not as good, how much will the Saints’ defense suffer?

And what about Kamara? The second-year kid out of Tennessee has won the heart of the city with his freewheeling, delightful play on the field and his casual charisma off the field. Last year, he averaged 6.1 yards per rush attempt, more than a yard better than the second-best running back in the category.

He and fellow running back Mark Ingram each had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage — the first teammates ever to accomplish that feat in the same year. Let’s be real. They aren’t doing that again, especially given Ingram will miss the first four games of the season because of a performance-enhancing drug-related suspension.

Defensive end Cam Jordan was a first-team all-pro last year. Every time his sack total has hit double digits in a season, it has sunk back to single digits the next. Can he break that trend?

What if this year’s first round pick, pass rusher Marcus Davenport, fails to make an immediate impact?

And what if the aging Drew Brees ...

Never mind. Let’s not think about that.

Start pulling at the threads, and the whole team seems to come apart. Imagining the road back to 7-9, then, isn’t that hard. You do remember 2014, right?

Heads: How the 2018 Saints Make the Playoffs

Flip the coin again.

“What if these guys are just exactly what they look like?” my friend asked. And, really, he’s probably right again.

There’s no reason to think Lattimore isn’t exactly as good as he looked last year. Kamara — unlike the other Saints running back to produce similar numbers, Darren Sproles in 2011 — hasn’t even hit the prime of his career, much less moved past it.

The Saints need Davenport to work out, especially since they traded their 2019 first round pick to make him happen, but in addition to Davenport they have defensive end Alex Okafor, returning from an Achilles’ tendon injury, and Hendrickson, who had a great training camp and seems poised for a big role this year. With Hendrickson, Okafor and Davenport, the Saints may not need Cam Jordan to replicate his 2017 numbers.

Note also the Saints did not stand pat on last year’s personnel. They signed linebacker Demario Davis to add athleticism to the weakest personnel group of their 2017 defense, and they brought back former first round pick Patrick Robinson to play nickel cornerback, a role in which he thrived last year for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

On offense, the Saints rebuilt their group of receivers around stalwart Michael Thomas and speed demon Ted Ginn Jr., bringing back tight end Ben Watson, drafting promising rookie Tre’Quan Smith and signing former Chicago Bear Cameron Meredith. If even only one of the three is a big contributor, the Saints will have a better group of pass catchers for Brees to work with than they did last year. If all three contribute? Look out.

And then there’s Brees himself. The last time he played a meaningful game — the playoff heartbreaker in Minnesota about which the less I say the better — he put together one of the great second half playoff performances in football history. He completed 17 of his 22 second half passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns and put the Saints ahead twice in the final minutes.

If not for the — do I need to describe it for you? — thing that happened with seconds left, the story of the year would have been Brees’ evisceration of perhaps the best defense in the NFL, in the playoffs, on its home field.

And so in 2018 the Saints still seem to have, until further notice, one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. The team has fortified its roster in a way that seems capable of compensating for regression, from the all-world class of 2017, that may not even happen. Their receivers are better. Their defense is faster. Their offensive line is healthier.

Let the coin flip land in the Saints’ favor and next thing you know they’ll be holding their second Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl ...

... which, by the way, will happen in Atlanta.

The Bottom Line

The term “sophomore slump” exists for a reason. I do think the Saints’ 2017 rookies will, to some degree or another, experience one. That slump may come in the form of bad luck or maybe overconfidence. Either way, it’ll be up to head coach Sean Payton to keep his talented young squad on task.

If Payton manages the job, the team will emerge from the slump all the better for having gone through it. The team's final win total may not be better than it was last year, but it won’t be much worse, either — and the 2018 Saints will find themselves storming into the playoffs on a mission.

My Prediction?

A hard-fought regular season record of 10-6. A playoff berth. And then, in January, these Saints will be the one team everyone else is scared to face.