How far will the 2018 New Orleans Saints go? Which player will distinguish himself, and how? These are important questions for everyone in the Who Dat nation, so we turned to our news partners at the WWL-TV sports desk to see how well they could predict the future.

DOUG MOUTON

WWL-TV sports director

How will the Saints do this season?

11-5.

Division Champs with a Super Bowl shot. Twelve wins is definitely possible.

Which player do you think will stand out from the pack this year?

Terron Armstead.

Why?

Armstead has All-Pro ability but has never been to a pro bowl. He's now healthy and ready for his breakout season.

ANDREW DOAK

WWL-TV sports anchor

How will the Saints do this season?

12-4.

New Orleans will edge Atlanta to win the NFC South. I’ll be shocked if the Saints aren’t in the final four of the NFC. I predict a Saints/Patriots Super Bowl, in the twilight of Drew Brees’ and Tom Brady’s careers.

Which player do you think will stand out from the pack this year?

Michael Thomas.

Why?

Thomas is a household name in New Orleans, but he will be a household name nationally after 2018 — especially after you see the massive contract extension he will earn next offseason.

RICARDO LECOMPTE

WWL-TV sports anchor

How will the Saints do this season?

10-6, wild card berth.

I think the Atlanta Falcons win the NFC South, with the Saints making a run to the NFC title game.

Which player do you think will stand out from the pack this year?

Marcus Williams.

Why?

The second year safety has had a tremendous training camp and has potential to be one of the best free safeties in the NFL — plus he’s coming into the season motivated from the “Minneapolis Miracle.”