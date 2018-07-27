After a lengthy hearing on the billing crisis and revenue shortfall at the Sewerage & Water Board, the New Orleans City Council urges the utility to reconsider shutting off water and holding off on collections on accounts that the S&WB says need to pay up.

The City Council's Public Works committee unanimously agreed that "delinquent" accounts — owing at least $50 unpaid within 90 days — should not be shut off "in the middle of a crisis," with the City Council agreeing that the utility doesn't have the resources to tackle the billing disputes that have flooded the S&WB over the last few years. The utility says its owed millions of dollars from roughly 17,000 accounts and billed $22 million more than it received in 2017. It suggested shutting off service to accounts that have not formally disputed their bills as early as next month.

In a joint statement, the full City Council agreed that the S&WB lacks "the resources and capacity to ensure that all bills sent to customers are correct."

In a letter signed by all City Councilmembers and sent to the S&WB on July 27, the council says it's "irresponsible to make the ratepayer the scapegoat."

"Most importantly, we are concerned about poor customers who are receiving incorrect bills who then must jump through bureaucratic hoops unilaterally created by S&WB in an attempt to fix that bill," the letter continues.

"It is premature at this point to even consider shutting people's water off," Councilmember and Public Works chair Joe Giarrusso said in a statement. "Of the over 17,000 delinquent accounts, there is no way to tell how many of those are incorrect and belong in the dispute process."

The letter urges the S&WB to eliminate the "backlog" of 9,000 accounts that have yet to receive a bill after transferring service; identify customers who are "truly gaming the system"; create a level-billing system; create a customer dispute process that will "formally confirm" whether the bill is in dispute, and where in the process the claim stands; create a transparent dispute resolution process, including in-person bill resolution systems in each council district; and consider "less drastic solutions" than cutting off water, including limiting water use and prohibiting large water use, like watering lawns.

Residents and advocacy groups also urged city officials and the S&WB to prevent water shut-offs, citing immediate public health concerns for lower- and fixed-income residents, families with children, older residents and people with disabilities.