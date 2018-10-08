Abita Springs

Abita Brew Pub

72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com

A Deep South burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Chompers BBQ Den

69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com

Barbecue platters offer choices of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken and ribs, two sides such as coleslaw, salad, baked beans or fries, and cornbread or a roll. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

 

Covington

Acme Oyster House

1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; www.acmeoyster.com

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; www.albashabr.com

Bacobar

70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com

The Seoul bowl features braised chicken, pork belly, Mexican street-style corn, Brussels sprouts, cebollitas, tomato salad, a sunny side up egg and rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar

519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com

Rigolets shrimp pasta features grilled shrimp over penne in Cajun cream sauce and is served with French bread and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Carreta’s Grill

70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill

434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com

A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Dakota Restaurant

629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com

Seared puppy drum is topped with crabmeat and served with charred heirloom tomatoes, corn creme and pickled corn. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Del Porto Ristorante

501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com

House-made tagliatelle is served with local wild mushrooms, truffled mushroom jus and Parmigiano Reggiano. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant

810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com

Veal Parmesan is served over spaghetti in tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$ 

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; www.dimartinos.com

Don’s Seafood

126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; www.donsseafoodonline.com

The English Tea Room & Eatery

734 E. Rutland St., Covington, (985) 898-3988; www.englishtearoom.com

Shepherd’s pie is made with beef, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, tomato paste and British gravy. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Habanero’s

69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com

Mezcaleros tacos are filled with red snapper, mezcal glaze, pico de gallo, feta cheese, red cabbage and lettuce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Isabella’s Pizzeria

70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellapizzeria.net

Muffuletta pizza is topped with Genoa salami, ham, provolone and mozzarella cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

La Carreta

812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; www.carretarestaurant.com

Lola

517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com

Chicken and waffles come with crab-boiled collard greens, cane syrup and bourbon butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$

Mellow Mushroom

1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; www.mellowmushroom.com

Meribo

326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com

A Meridionale pizza is topped with smoked pork shoulder, collard greens, caramelized sweet onions, mozzarella and red sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

2033 N. Highway 190, Suite F, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

Available year-round, king cakes feature braided sweet dough topped with icing and sugar. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Tue.-Sat. $$ 

Oxlot 9

Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com

Seared redfish is served over Louisiana crawfish risotto with manchego, corn and jalapeno relish and basil. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

The Pizza Man of Covington

1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com

A Pizza Palace pie is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bell peppers and onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

The Seiler Bar

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seilor-bar-food-menu

Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$

The Shack

1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com

Marinated chili shrimp skewers come with tequila-lime glaze, grilled vegetables, green rice and house-made tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Smoke BBQ

1005 N. Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 302-5307; www.smokebbqcovington.com

A two-meat platter includes choices of smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken or sausage and is served with three sides, such as coleslaw, collard greens, cheddar grits and fried okra. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sweet Daddy’s BBQ

420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com

Pulled pork tacos are served with two small side items such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant

515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com

Grilled pork chops are served with potatoes and a vegetable. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$ 

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com

Lacombe

Sal & Judy’s

27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443; www.salandjudysrestaurant.com

Thinly sliced pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone, seasoned bread crumbs and tomato relish are baked and served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations required. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

 


Madisonville

Keith Young’s Steakhouse

165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net

A 14-ounce strip comes with a choice of baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$

 


Mandeville

The Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com

A bratwurst dog boiled in Abita Amber and grilled is served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $ 

The Beach House Bar & Grill

124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331

Fried Bangin’ shrimp is served with Thai-style sweet and spicy chili sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bistro Byronz

1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com

Fried eggplant medallions top angel hair pasta in Cajun cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bop’s Frozen Custard

2660 Florida St., Suite K, Mandeville, (985) 727-5003; www.bopsfrozencustard.com

A Snappy Turtle sundae is topped with hot fudge, caramel and roasted pecans. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bosco’s Italian Cafe

2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com

Chicken Parmesan is paneed chicken topped with provolone and tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Coscino’s Italian Grill

1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com

Veal Parmesan features lightly breaded and fried veal topped with house-made red gravy and mozzarella cheese served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Fazzio’s Restaurant

1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com

An Angus beef rib-eye is served with salad and a choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, potato salad or a vegetable. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Gio’s Villa Vancheri

690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri

Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded 16-ounce veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$ 

Isabella’s Pizzeria

2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; www.isabellaspizzeria.net

La Carreta

1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; www.carretarestaurant.com

La Madeleine

3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com

The Lakehouse

2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com

Bouillabaisse includes Gulf fish, shrimp, mussels and jumbo lump crabmeat in smoked tomato broth with saffron rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$

Little Tokyo

364 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532

The crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon and avocado with mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mandina’s Restaurant

Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com

Martin Wine Cellar

Village Shopping Center, 2895 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-8081; www.martinwinecellar.com

Nonna Randazzo’s

22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnarandazzo.com

Nuvolari’s Ristorante

246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com

Stuffed quail is served with wild rice, mushrooms, bacon and pecan stuffing, crispy parsnips, asparagus and potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$

Old Rail Brewing Company

639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com

A brisket quesadilla is served with blackberry-bourbon barbecue sauce and pickled red onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

The Poboy Company

1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; www.facebook.com/poboyco

A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $ 

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com

A Southern Comfort burger is topped with pimiento cheese and fried green tomatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $

SWEGS Kitchen

4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com

Times Grill

1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161

A Tiger burger is topped with cheese fries, crumbled bacon and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Trey Yuen Cuisine of China

600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com

Hong Kong-style honey-pecan shrimp are topped with a sweet glaze and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Whole Foods Market

3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.


Slidell

The Camellia Cafe

525 Gauze Blvd. W., Slidell, (985) 649-6211

Seafood pasta features crawfish tails and shrimp in spicy Cajun cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carreta’s Grill

137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant

2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com

KY’s burger features a hand-formed patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

Catch Pontchartrain is a daily fish special served with blue crab, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net

A pork rib-eye po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Times Grill

1827 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; www.facebook.com/timesgrillslidell

