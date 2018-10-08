Abita Springs
Abita Brew Pub
72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com
A Deep South burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Chompers BBQ Den
69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com
Barbecue platters offer choices of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken and ribs, two sides such as coleslaw, salad, baked beans or fries, and cornbread or a roll. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Covington
Acme Oyster House
1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; www.acmeoyster.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; www.albashabr.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Bacobar
70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com
The Seoul bowl features braised chicken, pork belly, Mexican street-style corn, Brussels sprouts, cebollitas, tomato salad, a sunny side up egg and rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar
519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com
Rigolets shrimp pasta features grilled shrimp over penne in Cajun cream sauce and is served with French bread and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Dakota Restaurant
629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com
Seared puppy drum is topped with crabmeat and served with charred heirloom tomatoes, corn creme and pickled corn. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Del Porto Ristorante
501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com
House-made tagliatelle is served with local wild mushrooms, truffled mushroom jus and Parmigiano Reggiano. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant
810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com
Veal Parmesan is served over spaghetti in tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; www.dimartinos.com
See West Bank — Terrytown section for restaurant description.
Don’s Seafood
126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; www.donsseafoodonline.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
The English Tea Room & Eatery
734 E. Rutland St., Covington, (985) 898-3988; www.englishtearoom.com
Shepherd’s pie is made with beef, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, tomato paste and British gravy. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Habanero’s
69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com
Mezcaleros tacos are filled with red snapper, mezcal glaze, pico de gallo, feta cheese, red cabbage and lettuce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Isabella’s Pizzeria
70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellapizzeria.net
Muffuletta pizza is topped with Genoa salami, ham, provolone and mozzarella cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Carreta
812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; www.carretarestaurant.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Lola
517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com
Chicken and waffles come with crab-boiled collard greens, cane syrup and bourbon butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$
Mellow Mushroom
1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; www.mellowmushroom.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Meribo
326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com
A Meridionale pizza is topped with smoked pork shoulder, collard greens, caramelized sweet onions, mozzarella and red sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
2033 N. Highway 190, Suite F, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
Available year-round, king cakes feature braided sweet dough topped with icing and sugar. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Tue.-Sat. $$
Oxlot 9
Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com
Seared redfish is served over Louisiana crawfish risotto with manchego, corn and jalapeno relish and basil. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
The Pizza Man of Covington
1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com
A Pizza Palace pie is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bell peppers and onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
The Seiler Bar
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seilor-bar-food-menu
Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$
The Shack
1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com
Marinated chili shrimp skewers come with tequila-lime glaze, grilled vegetables, green rice and house-made tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Smoke BBQ
1005 N. Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 302-5307; www.smokebbqcovington.com
A two-meat platter includes choices of smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken or sausage and is served with three sides, such as coleslaw, collard greens, cheddar grits and fried okra. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sweet Daddy’s BBQ
420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com
Pulled pork tacos are served with two small side items such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant
515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com
Grilled pork chops are served with potatoes and a vegetable. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Lacombe
Sal & Judy’s
27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443; www.salandjudysrestaurant.com
Thinly sliced pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone, seasoned bread crumbs and tomato relish are baked and served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations required. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Madisonville
Keith Young’s Steakhouse
165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net
A 14-ounce strip comes with a choice of baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$
Mandeville
The Barley Oak
2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com
A bratwurst dog boiled in Abita Amber and grilled is served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
The Beach House Bar & Grill
124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331
Fried Bangin’ shrimp is served with Thai-style sweet and spicy chili sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bistro Byronz
1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com
Fried eggplant medallions top angel hair pasta in Cajun cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bop’s Frozen Custard
2660 Florida St., Suite K, Mandeville, (985) 727-5003; www.bopsfrozencustard.com
A Snappy Turtle sundae is topped with hot fudge, caramel and roasted pecans. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bosco’s Italian Cafe
2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com
Chicken Parmesan is paneed chicken topped with provolone and tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Coscino’s Italian Grill
1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com
Veal Parmesan features lightly breaded and fried veal topped with house-made red gravy and mozzarella cheese served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Fazzio’s Restaurant
1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com
An Angus beef rib-eye is served with salad and a choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, potato salad or a vegetable. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Gio’s Villa Vancheri
690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri
Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded 16-ounce veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Isabella’s Pizzeria
2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; www.isabellaspizzeria.net
See Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description.
La Carreta
1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; www.carretarestaurant.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
La Madeleine
3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
The Lakehouse
2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com
Bouillabaisse includes Gulf fish, shrimp, mussels and jumbo lump crabmeat in smoked tomato broth with saffron rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$
Little Tokyo
364 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532
The crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon and avocado with mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mandina’s Restaurant
Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Martin Wine Cellar
Village Shopping Center, 2895 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-8081; www.martinwinecellar.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Nonna Randazzo’s
22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnarandazzo.com
See Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description.
Nuvolari’s Ristorante
246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com
Stuffed quail is served with wild rice, mushrooms, bacon and pecan stuffing, crispy parsnips, asparagus and potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$
Old Rail Brewing Company
639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com
A brisket quesadilla is served with blackberry-bourbon barbecue sauce and pickled red onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
The Poboy Company
1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; www.facebook.com/poboyco
A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com
A Southern Comfort burger is topped with pimiento cheese and fried green tomatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
SWEGS Kitchen
4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Times Grill
1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161
A Tiger burger is topped with cheese fries, crumbled bacon and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Trey Yuen Cuisine of China
600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com
Hong Kong-style honey-pecan shrimp are topped with a sweet glaze and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Whole Foods Market
3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Slidell
The Camellia Cafe
525 Gauze Blvd. W., Slidell, (985) 649-6211
Seafood pasta features crawfish tails and shrimp in spicy Cajun cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant
2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com
KY’s burger features a hand-formed patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
Catch Pontchartrain is a daily fish special served with blue crab, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
A pork rib-eye po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Times Grill
1827 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; www.facebook.com/timesgrillslidell
See Northshore — Mandeville section for restaurant description.