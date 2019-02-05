African
Bennachin
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennechinrestaurant.com
Shipa shipa features shrimp in tomato gravy with ginger and celery served with rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Abyssinia
3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com
Ethiopian doro wot is a chicken stew served on a bed of injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
American
The American Sector
National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com
Ketchup-lacquered ground sirloin meatloaf is served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and onion rings. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
American Sports Saloon
1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com
Nachos are topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Barcadia
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com
A beer-braised roast beef debris po-boy is topped with gravy, horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese and served with fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Bayou Hot Wings
6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com
Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as lemon-pepper, chipotle barbecue, garlic-Parmesan and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Cafe at the Square
Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com
Two crab cakes are served with remoulade and salad or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Clubhouse at Audubon
6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe
A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations recommended for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Dave & Buster’s
1200 Poydras St., Suite 601, (504) 226-3300; www.daveandbusters.com/locations/new-orleans
A triple bacon burger is topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, peppered pork belly, bacon, smoked Gouda cheese sauce, manchego and cheddar cheeses, lettuce and garlic aioli. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Gordon Biersch
200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com
Southwest eggrolls are filled with chicken, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini and pepper Jack cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese features cavatappi tossed with three-cheese sauce, red bell peppers and grilled chicken breast and topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Hippie Kitchen
3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com
A Big Smokey sandwich is made with house-smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, olive salad and Russian dressing on house-baked whole wheat sourdough toast. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant
Voodoo shrimp are simmered in an Abita Amber reduction and served over jalapeno cornbread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Houston’s Restaurant
1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com
Fried oysters St. Charles are served over creamed spinach and artichokes with lemon aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola
An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pirogues
2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com
The Goodtime gyro includes beef and lamb, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion and tahini on warm flatbread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com
A box combo includes four fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Saint Cecilia
91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com
Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$
Semolina
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com
Chicken enchilada pasta features cumin chicken, black beans, jalapenos, crema and cheese sauce topped with tortilla strips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Shack
1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com
Smoked duck quesadillas are topped with Cotija cheese and pickled onions and served with a trio of sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
A pork rib-eye po-boy is served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ted’s Frostop
3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com
The Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
WOW
Cafe Citywide; www.wowcafe.com
A Shanghai fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with Asian slaw, cilantro, Shanghai Foo’s Gold sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com
Pasta Alfredeaux features blackened chicken over linguine in Alfredeaux sauce with Parmesan and garlic bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
World of Beer
300 Julia St., (504) 299-3599; www.worldofbeer.com/locations/warehousedistrict
A Black and Blue flatbread is topped with blackened steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella and blue cheeses, arugula and balsamic glaze. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com
Rotisserie-cooked rib-eye is served with horseradish tiger sauce and two sides including roasted potatoes, fries, mashed sweet potatoes, Thai snap beans or braised cabbage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bar & Grill
13
517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com
A barbecue tofu sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomatoes and barbecue sauce on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ Ale
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com
A burger is topped with beer cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $$
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
A sampler plate of boudin from Bourre includes chicken, shrimp and pork links with curried ketchup, smoked remoulade and whole grain Dijon mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Backspace Bar & Kitchen
139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com
A Backspace burger includes applewood-smoked bacon, brie and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bad Wolf Bar & Grill
2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com
A Hulk Smash burger is a double cheeseburger topped with chili, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
The Barley Oak
2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com
A bratwurst is boiled in Abita Amber beer, grilled and served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
Disco fries are topped with melted cheddar cheese and roast beef debris. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Beach House Bar & Grill
124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com
Fish tacos feature grilled or fried fish with Beach House taco sauce, shredded cabbage and Caribe mango pico de gallo and is served with two sides. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Beachcorner Bar & Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
A mushroom-Swiss burger features a 10-ounce beef patty. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Boot Bar & Grill
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com
The Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bruno’s Tavern
7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com
Debris fries are waffle fries topped with roast beef debris, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and horseradish cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
The Bulldog
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
Crawfish banditos are fried tortillas stuffed with crawfish, cheese, onions, bell peppers and garlic and served with avocado sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $
Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Coop’s Place
1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net Pasta Opelousas includes shrimp, tasso, chicken, mushrooms and Creole green beans in garlicky Alfredo sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cooter Brown’s Tavern
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com
A Radiator special po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters, cheese and Crystal remoulade. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Copper Monkey Bar & Grill
725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com
A Copper Monkey burger features a half-pound sirloin patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles served with fries, sweet potato fries, mashed potatoes or pasta salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Deja Vu Bar & Grill
400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com
A catfish po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and pickles. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap
132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
A 12-ounce pork chop is served with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon, mustard greens and honey butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dino’s Bar & Grill
1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900; www.dinosnola.com
Dino’s bacon-blue cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Fat Harry’s
4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582
Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Harbor Bar & Grill
3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 832-4117; www.theharborbarandgrill.com
The Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Howlin’ Wolf Den
907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com
A Cuban sandwich includes pork, Chisesi ham, mozzarella, pickles and Creole mustard and is served with chips and Creole coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Eatery
3535 Severn Ave., Suite 10, Metairie, (504) 888-5858
Darren’s Knuckle Sandwich is a burger topped with blue cheese and bacon and served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Melius Bar & Grill
1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com
The Lafourche burger features a half-pound patty of ground sirloin mixed with green onion, garlic and seasonings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
MeMe’s Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com
Bangkok-style char-grilled oysters are topped with sweet and spicy Asian chili sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
Yachtchos feature black beans, jalapenos, habanero crema, pico de gallo and green onions on house-fried tortillas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Monkey Board
The Troubadour Hotel, 1111 Gravier St., (504) 518-5800; www.monkeyboardnola.com
Smoked Asian-style wings are served with honey barbecue glaze. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Oak
8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com
Cheese plates feature a selection from St. James Cheese Company. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro
720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com
New Orleans barbecue shrimp are served head-on with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$
Remoulade
309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com
Blackened chicken pizza includes tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions and tangy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Rock ’N’ Bowl
3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com
Boudin Vingt includes 20 house-made boudin bites and “Boss” sauce. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com
A Southern Comfort burger is topped with pimiento cheese and fried green tomatoes. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
Saint Lawrence
219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com
A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast and a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with chicken gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
A half-pound beef burger is served with fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
The Shimmy Shack
1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net
A Blarney burger has an 8-ounce patty combining Patton’s hot sausage and black Angus beef topped with corned beef, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper Jack cheese and a fried egg on a bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill
4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856
A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe
636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329
Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $
Barbecue
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com
A chopped brisket sandwich is served with coleslaw, onions, pickles and sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Bourree
1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com
Smoked chicken wings are served with sweet mango barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Central City BBQ
1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com
A two-meat combo plate includes choices of brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs and smoked sausage and comes with pickles, sweet onions, white bread and two sides such as french fries, Brussels sprouts, beans or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Chompers BBQ Den
69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com
A Chopping Block burger features two beef patties, brisket, pulled pork, cheddar and American cheeses and pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Citywide; www.dickeys.com
A pork rib plate includes sauce, a roll and two sides such as coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, barbecue beans or potato chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ
209 Decatur St., (504) 510-2973; 301 N. Broad St., (504) 402-8799; www.flambeauxbbq.com
A skillet of macaroni and cheese is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and a choice of smoked brisket, pork, ribs, chicken or sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Broad Street: lunch and dinner daily. Decatur Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Frey Smoked Meat Co.
4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com Platters of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or beef ribs are served with two sides such as baked beans, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, french fries, grilled cabbage and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
The Joint
701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com
Beef brisket burnt ends are served with house-made barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
McClure’s Barbecue
NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com
A pulled-pork sandwich is topped with coleslaw and served with a side such as potato salad or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nolaA smoked chicken wing platter includes celery, house wing sauce, Alabama white barbecue sauce and two sides. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Smoke BBQ
1005 N. Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 302-5307; www.smokebbqcovington.com
Smoke fries are topped with brisket burnt ends, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, green onions and white sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Smoked
6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com
A half-rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or macaroni and cheese. Delivery available. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Sweet Daddy’s BBQ
420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com
Pulled pork tacos are served with two small side items such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ
3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393
A chopped beef brisket sandwich is served with a side such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ugly Dog Saloon
401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; www.theuglydogsaloon.com
A smoked pulled pork sandwich is served with a side such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com
A Carnival platter includes barbecued pork, brisket, sausage and chicken with cornbread and two sides such as corn pudding, french fries, baked beans, barbecue jambalaya, sweet potato souffle and steamed vegetables. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$
Walker’s Southern Style BBQ
10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$
Brewpub
Abita Brew Pub
72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com
Pecan-crusted catfish is served with honey-pecan sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Old Rail Brewing Company
639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com
Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com
Boudin balls are served over stone-ground grits with pepper jelly. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Burgers
Burgers The Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com
A Jamburger is topped with bacon-onion jam, American cheese and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Ben’s Burgers
2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com
A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Bud’s Broiler Citywide; www.budsbroiler.com
The No. 4 burger is a charcoal-broiled patty topped with cheddar cheese and chili or hickory smoked sauce. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept credit cards. $
The Company Burger
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com
A Company burger features two beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Cowbell
8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com
The Cowbell burger is a grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and agogo sauce on a potato bun and is served with hand-cut french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Fharmacy
2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com
A Fharmacy burger is topped with giardiniera, bacon jam, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce and aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Five Guys Burgers and Fries Citywide; www.fiveguys.com
Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar
11 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 367-9512; 3124 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 454-9449; www.groundpati.com
A Smoke Ring burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
The Austin Western burger is topped with pimiento cheese, candied jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Lakeview Harbor
8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us Cheeseburgers are topped with a choice of cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and are served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Port of Call
838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com
A cheeseburger has a ground chuck patty topped with grated cheddar and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Smashburger
3300 Magazine St., (504) 342-2653; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com
An avocado club burger features avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions on an egg bun. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Times Grill
1827 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; 1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161; www.timesgrill.com
The Goldburger is topped with pepper Jack cheese, hickory barbecue sauce and onion rings. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe
Antoine’s Annex
513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com
A Caprese panino includes mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Backatown Coffee Parlour
301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com
Tuna salad is served on a croissant with spinach. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Bacobar
70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com
A Bacoburrito includes shrimp, steak or chicken with black beans, corn, smoked jalapenos, queso, rice and kimchi salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Bearcat Cafe
2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com
A Cat Daddy biscuit features chicken, a fried egg and Cajun gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
biscuits & buns on banks
4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com
A waffle is served with brie, blueberry compote and a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Bittersweet Confections
725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; 639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com
A Classic breakfast includes three eggs, fruit, grits, bacon or sausage and house-baked honey wheat bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Breads on Oak
8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com
A shrimp and crab cake sandwich includes a hearts of palm and chickpea crab cake, avocado, tomato, pickles, greens and remoulade on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Brothers Cafe
1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net A muffuletta includes ham, cotto, Genoa salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Cafe Amelie
912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com
At brunch, chicken and waffles is served with andouille gravy. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Aquarius
2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius A vegan Buffalo wrap includes cauliflower, cashew blue cheese, cabbage, Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe Beignet
311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com
A crawfish omelet includes bell peppers, tomatoes and Swiss cheese and is served with grits and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Cafe Dauphine
5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com
Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Cafe Fleur-De-Lis
307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com
A boudin omelet includes grilled onions and pepper Jack cheese and is served with wheat toast and grits or hash browns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Cafe Maspero
601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com
A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Navarre
800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com
Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe NOMA
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com
An Americana grain bowl includes chicken breast over wild rice, sweet potatoes, cranberries and baby spinach with warm bacon vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org
Pastalaya combines smoked sausage, shrimp, red and green bell peppers and onions in tomato-cream sauce tossed with pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Cafe Rose Nicaud
632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com
Avocado toast is nine-grain bread topped with avocado spread and pico de gallo served with salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Caffe! Caffe!
3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com
A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com
A kimchi BLT includes slab bacon, kimchi, tomato, greens and gochujang aioli on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe
Citywide; www.chezpierreneworleans.com
A grilled pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, green onions, cilantro and Sriracha. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Crave
3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb
Firecrackers are fried wontons filled with shrimp and Sriracha served with Crave sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Daily Beet
1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com
An Orbit bowl includes goat cheese, grapes, pistachios, currants, brown rice, arugula and sesame balsamic dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; 1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; 2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com
Creative doughnut flavors include Black Forest cake, Boston cream, bananas Foster, cookie dough, Irish coffee, peppermint bark and brown butter drop. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $
Dry Dock Cafe
133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240 New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in peppery sauce with french bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Eat New Orleans
900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com
Smoked chicken salad is made with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse bacon, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The English Tea Room & Eatery
734 E. Rutland St., Covington, (985) 898-3988; www.englishtearoom.com
Chicken Karma is a curry made with chicken and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Ernst Cafe
600 South Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.co
An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Estralita’s
1022 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 340-8517; www.estralitas.com
A shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Fri. $
French Press Coffeehouse
2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.net
A turkey and avocado sandwich includes bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
FullBlast Brunch
139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com
Chicken and waffle features fried chicken strips tossed in pecan glaze. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., (504) 635-0033; 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; 2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com
Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Hickory Cafe & Grill
1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com
A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red pepper and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
High Hat Cafe
4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com A High Hat burger is topped with pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Horn’s
1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com
The Crabby Wife features two eggs and crawfish etouffee over a crab cake served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ Humble Bagel 4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com
Lox is served with a house-made bagel (onion, garlic, salt, poppy seed, sesame, whole wheat or everything) and cream cheese, capers, tomato and red onion. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com
Ham and cheese top a pretzel roll. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
La Madeleine
601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; 3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; 3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com
A croque monsieur features smoked ham, Swiss cheese and garlic cream sauce on wheatberry bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe
5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com
A Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Laurel Street Bakery
2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com
Grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives, mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette and ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Live Oak Cafe
8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com
Huevos rancheros includes eggs, cheddar and Cotija cheeses, black beans, Ranchero sauce, salsa and cilantro over corn tortillas. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$
Max Well New Orleans
6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com
A baked stuffed plantain includes quinoa, black beans, kidney beans, pico de gallo, cilantro cream sauce and crumbled hemp cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Messina’s Runway Cafe
New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com
Crab cakes are made with Louisiana blue crab and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Mister Gregory’s
806 N. Rampart St., (504) 407-3780; www.mistergregorys.com
House-made king cakes are filled with almond paste and Creole cream cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast Wed.-Mon. $
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com
A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
The Munch Factory
1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net
Blackened redfish is served with grit cakes and crawfish cream sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf and is served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery
2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com
A boudin patty is served with two eggs, stone-ground grits and a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
NOLA Beans
762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com
An Argonne sandwich is made with roasted turkey, sprouts, Havarti cheese, avocado, tomato and house-made spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Olive Branch Cafe
1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; 5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com
A meatball pizza includes marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Original Fiorella’s Cafe
5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com
Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Original Pierre Maspero’s
440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com
Seafood pistolettes are filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pagoda Cafe
1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net
A Cuban sandwich includes Chisesi ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong Bakery bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Paloma Cafe
800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com
Pan con bistec is skirt steak served with caramelized onions and plantain chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Pepperoni’s Cafe
8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com
Crawfish pasta includes crabmeat, mushrooms and vegetables in lemon-dill cream sauce over fettuccine. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Petite Amelie
900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petite-amelie
A garlic chicken sandwich is topped with warm garlic sauce, greens and rosemary mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe
7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com
A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, oysters, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
The Ruby Slipper
Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net
Eggs cochon includes two poached eggs, apple-braised pork debris and hollandaise on a buttermilk biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
SWEGS Kitchen
210 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; 4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com
A Mediterranean shrimp bowl includes cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers and brown rice. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Satsuma
3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; 7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com
A special BLT features Nueske’s bacon, tomato, mashed avocado, goat cheese and arugula on sourdough or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Silver Whistle Cafe
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com
A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Sun Ray Grill
2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com
Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar
1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com
Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Tartine
7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com
Two poached eggs are baked in a brioche bread bowl with herbed cream and Gruyere cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge
Prosciutto and brie pizza features San Marzano tomato sauce, arugula and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Terrazu Cafe
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net
A West Coast sandwich features honey-smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, cucumber, baby greens, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard in a whole wheat pita. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Toast
1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; 1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com
Avocado toast is topped with a fried egg. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Vacherie
Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com
Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
A flatbread is topped with sliced apple, brie, bacon, arugula and honey. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Wakin’ Bakin’
3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; 4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com
A breakfast bowl includes two eggs, bacon confit, cheddar cheese and grits, black beans or hash browns. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Who Dat Coffee Cafe
2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe
Not Yo Mama’s corn cakes are topped with a creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Willa Jean
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com
Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cajun
Bon Ton Cafe
401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com
Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and garnished with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com
Braised beef short rib is served with rice pilaf and mushroom gravy. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Don’s Seafood
126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com
Char-broiled Jacked-Up oysters are topped with bacon, jalapenos and pepper Jack cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mulate’s
201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com
Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee and served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Toups’ Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com
The Meatery Board features a changing selection of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Toups South
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com
A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Tres Bon Cajun Meats
10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com Cajun egg rolls are filled with shrimp, andouille and cabbage. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Wayne
Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant 769 W. Fifth St., LaPlace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com
A Smokehouse platter includes slow-smoked chicken, brisket, ribs, sausage, house-made barbecue sauce, salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$
Caribbean/Cuban
Caribbean/Cuban 14 Parishes
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com Jamaican-style oxtail stew is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage and rice and peas. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Boswell’s Jamaican Grill Restaurant
3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600 Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo greens, rice, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Churros Cafe
3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516 Slow-roasted pork is marinated in orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
El Libre
3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com
The Cuban sandwich is mojo-marinated slow-roasted pork shoulder pressed on Cuban-style bread with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Manolito
508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com
Ropa vieja tops corn arepas and is served with pickles. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
Que Rico Cuban Cafe
4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe
Pork tops a salad of greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions served with tostones. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
The Rum House
3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com
Duck Duck Goose tacos are filled with twice-cooked duck, duck cracklings, vinegar slaw and tamarind sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Chinese
Chinese Bao & Noodle
2700 Chartres St., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com
Cumin-braised lamb shoulder is spiced with chilies and ginger and tossed with hand-ripped housemade biang biang noodles, carrots, cilantro and radish. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
China Orchid Restaurant
704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com A seafood hot pot includes shrimp, crawfish, scallops, tofu and vegetables in brown sauce with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
China Rose
3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com
Fish is cooked with hot peppers and mixed vegetables and served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Five Happiness
3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935 Chicken sauteed with snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots is served with white or brown rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant
2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928 Four Happiness combines pork, chicken, beef and vegetables in a stir fry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jung’s Golden Dragon
3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com
The Happy Family includes beef, chicken and pork cooked with vegetables in brown sauce and served with fried noodles. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red’s Chinese
3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com
Fried Craw rangoons are filled with crawfish and cream cheese and served with diced jalapenos. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red Star
8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarnola.com
Salt and pepper shrimp is served with vegetables, bean curd and white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Trey Yuen Cuisine of China
600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com
Hong Kong-style honey-pecan shrimp are topped with a sweet glaze and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Coffee & Dessert
Angelo Brocato
214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com
Cannoli are pastries filled with chocolate and vanilla ricotta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Bakery Bar
1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar A rainbow doberge cake has seven different colored layers and white icing. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$
Blue Dot Donuts
4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com
The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creative flavored donuts, as well as donut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Buttermilk Drop Bakery
1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com
Buttermilk drops are available in red velvet and chocolate-covered versions. Breakfast and lunch daily. Delivery available. No reservations. $
CC’s Coffee House
Citywide; www.ccscoffee.com
The Mochasippi is a creamy frozen espresso drink in flavors such as chocolate, caramel, peppermint and hazelnut and is topped with whipped cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Cafe Du Monde
Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com
Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets topped with powdered sugar. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $
Cherry Espresso Bar
1581 Magazine St.; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com
A breakfast sandwich features scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese on toasted challah. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant
7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com Bianca pizza is topped with mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto and garlic-herb sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$
Croissant d’Or Patisserie
617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com
Almond croissants have almond paste on the inside and sliced almonds on top. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Cupcake Fairies
2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com
Cupcake flavors include chocolate, lemon, almond, strawberry, vanilla and red velvet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
French Truck Coffee
217 Chartres St., (504) 605-2899; 1200 Magazine St., (504) 298-1115; 2917 Magazine St., (504) 399-9890; 4536 Dryades St., (504) 702-1900; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com
The coffee shop has a selection of pastries from Gracious Bakery. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Gambino’s Bakery
4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com
Lemon and chocolate doberge cakes feature six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Gerald’s Donuts
2101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 252-9498; 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 277-0030; www.geraldsdonuts.com
Gerald’s Dozen includes any 12 ring doughnuts plus doughnut holes. No reservations. Open 24 hours. $
Hey! Cafe & Coffee Roastery
2606 St. Louis St.; 4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz The limited selection of baked goods includes bagels from Humble Bagel and vegan items from Girls Gone Vegan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
The Kupcake Factory
3319 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 464-8884; 6233 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 267-3328; www.thekupcakefactory.com
The 24 Karrot is a walnut-carrot cupcake topped with orange cream cheese frosting. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Maple Street Patisserie
7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie Baked goods include Belgian chocolate fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; 22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
King cakes feature braided sweet dough topped with icing and sugar. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
PJ’s Coffee
Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com
Granitas are slushy frozen coffee drinks available in chocolate or caramel flavors. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Pulp and Grind
644 Camp St., (504) 510-4037; www.pulpandgrind.com
A Popeye juice includes apple, spinach, kale and lemon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Rue de la Course
1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com
Hot caffe mocha is espresso and hot cocoa topped with whipped cream and powdered cocoa. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Shake Sugary
3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com
Baked goods include king cakes, muffins, scones, sweet rolls, doughnuts, croissants, fruit Danishes, pecan sticky buns and more. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $
Sucre
622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com
King cakes feature braided brioche dough filled with whipped cream cheese, cinnamon and sugar and glazed in purple, green and gold. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Contemporary
Alto
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto
Grilled kale salad features hazelnuts, romesco sauce, ricotta salata. Chicken is an optional addition. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
August
301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com
Braised Mississippi rabbit is served with cavatelli, hakurei turnips, king trumpet mushrooms and Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Bayona
430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com
Veal sweetbreads are served with lemon-caper or sherry-mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bistro Daisy
5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com
A braised lamb shank is served over rapini and gnocchi with roasted onions and pine nuts and a tomato-mint ragout. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Boulevard American Bistro
4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com
Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
Fritto misto includes fried shrimp, anchovies, calamari and zucchini with gremolata and garlic aioli. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Bywater American Bistro
2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com
Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
Pork loin Milanese includes a fried egg, mojo aioli and baby mustard greens. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
CellarDoor
916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com
Blue crab is served with bucatini in creamy lemon and tarragon sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Compere Lapin
Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com
Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Copper Vine
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Herb-roasted mushroom pasta is served with cognac and Parmesan cream and a poached egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Coquette
2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com
Hot-and-sour pork stew is served with long grain rice, crab and cilantro. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$
Dakota Restaurant
629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com
Crabmeat and brie fill a signature soup. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ Effervescence 1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
The Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
Elysian Bar
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com
A confit chicken leg is served with braised white beans, escarole, roasted apples, shallots and lemon-thyme vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Flamingo A-Go-Go
869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com
Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$
Freret Beer Room
5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com
Crawfish gnocchi are served with blistered tomatoes, peas and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Fulton Street Bistro
Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront
Crabmeat au gratin features lump crabmeat and cheddar cheese topped with breadcrumbs and seafood sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Green Goddess
307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com
Meatloaf made with a Swedish meatball recipe features grass-fed beef and is served with lingonberry pepper jelly, mashed potatoes and Creole kale. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com
Turtle Bolognese is served with bucatini, sherry, parsley and a fried soft-boiled egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com
Bolognese features pork and beef and is served with spaghetti squash, ricotta and sage. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar
1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Mason Jar American Kitchen
4517 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 323-2115; www.masonjarkitchen.com
Paneed chicken is topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes are tossed with blue cheese, grapes and candied walnuts in Steen’s cane syrup vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
NOSH
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com
Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Oxlot 9
Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com
Grilled mahi mahi is served with a smokey carrot puree, fingerling potatoes, roasted shallots, satsuma-carrot top pesto and brown butter. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Paladar 511
511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com
A pizza is topped with collard greens, Gruyere cheese, bacon and a farm egg. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Patois
6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com
Steamed mussels are served with fries, chorizo, fennel, sofrito, garlic and creme fraiche. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com
Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, almond butter, green beans, lemon gelee and almond water. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Restaurant R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
Triptych of Quail includes a Southern-fried quail, another stuffed with boudin and a third topped with absinthe glaze. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
The Seiler Bar
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seilor-bar-food-menu
Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$
Suis Generis
3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com
The changing menu features dishes such as fire-grilled calamari with shio koji (house-fermented rice) with blistered shishito peppers and satsuma-basil sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Sylvain
625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com
Pan-fried pork is served with braised greens, grits and mustard jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Trenasse
444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com
A Linz Farm rib-eye is served with blistered Brussels sprouts, onion rings, bearnaise and veal reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Trinity
1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com
Duck and dumplings includes boursin cheese, andouille and chives. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Tujague’s
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Gulf fish amandine is served with Creole meuniere and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com
Shrimp and corn salad combines grilled Gulf shrimp, arugula, pickled shallots, confit garlic, pickled Fresno peppers, roasted corn and a goat cheese spread made with cumin, chiles and lime. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vyoone’s Restaurant
412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com
Fried goat cheese Caprese salad includes tomato, basil and balsamic gastrique. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Warbucks
3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com
Smoked octopus comes with red beans and crispy rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com
Sauteed halibut is served with mirin-braised daikon radish, bok choy, baby carrots and kimchi vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Creole
Antoine’s Restaurant
713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com
A creation of Antoine’s, baked oysters Rockefeller features Gulf oysters topped with pureed herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Arnaud’s Restaurant
813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com
Baked oysters Bienville are topped with shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, herbs and white wine sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy
Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining
Seared Louisiana jumbo shrimp and poached eggs are served with Creole meurette sauce over jalapeno-cheddar grits. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Brigtsen’s Restaurant
723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com
Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and a tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop
2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com
Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Commander’s Palace
1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com
Duck fat-seared bluefin tuna is served with Meyer lemon grilled greens and sweet potato boulangere with miso-lemon grass veal bone jus and foie gras ganache. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Court of Two Sisters
613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com
Louisiana shrimp and grits includes andouille and Creole meuniere reduction. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Dooky Chase’s Restaurant
2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com
Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$
Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Emeril’s Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
A bacon and mushroom-smothered pork chop is served with sauteed green beans and Creole cream cheese mashed new potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s Restaurant
209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com
Shrimp etouffee is served with rice. Reservations accepted for second floor. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Gumbo Shop
630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com
Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jacques-Imo’s Cafe
8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com
Blackened redfish comes with crab chili hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar
3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com
Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen
416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com
A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe
1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; Rendon Inn, 4501 Eve St.; www.lildizzyscafe.net
Creole file gumbo is made with shrimp, crab, ham, sausage, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices and file powder. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$
The Market Cafe
1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com
The Taste of New Orleans sampler includes cups of gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp Creole and red beans and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mr. B’s Bistro
201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Mother’s Restaurant
401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net
A roast beef debris po-boy is dressed with shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Muriel’s Jackson Square
801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com
A fried green tomato stack includes shrimp salad, tomato-bacon jam, arugula and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Neyow’s Creole Cafe
3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Palace Cafe
605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com
Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Palms Too
8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com
Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Pere Antoine Restaurant
741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com
Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Restaurant des Familles
7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com
Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sassafras Restaurant
2501 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com
St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Steamboat Natchez
Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8777; www.steamboatnatchez.com
Steamboat Natchez bread pudding is drizzled with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Upperline Restaurant
1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com Roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com
A fried bread pudding po-boy is topped with rum sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Deli
Deli Breaux Mart
315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; 2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; 3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com
One lunch special is fried catfish served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese or hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Canseco’s Market
1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; 3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; 5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; 6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com
The deli counter serves a roast beef po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Dorignac’s Food Center
710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com
Weekly specials include barbecued ribs served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, baked beans and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $
Empire State Delicatessen
701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com
The Bronx Bomber features Boar’s Head Genoa salami, pepperoni, sweet capocollo, sharp picante provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Pepperoncini peppers are an optional addition. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for larger parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Francesca by Katie’s
515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com
A Legend po-boy is stuffed with cochon de lait and barbecue shrimp. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Goldberg Fine Foods
925 Common St., (504) 267-3564; www.goldbergbagel.com
Reuben egg rolls are wontons filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese and served with Thousand Island dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Green to Go
400 Poydras St., Suite 130; 2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com
Vegan garbanzo soup is made with turmeric and coconut milk. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Guillory’s Deli & Tamales
3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com
A tamale sandwich is topped with chili and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
Joey’s Grill
Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats, 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 271-8216; www.jeanfreausmeats.com
A veal Swiss melt is topped with grilled onions. No reservations. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery
3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com
The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$
Mardi Gras Zone
2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com
Toppings for wood-oven baked pizzas include cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage and vegetables. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Martin Wine Cellar
714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; 3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com
The Chopper includes pulled oven-roasted chicken breast, greens, bacon, tomato, boiled egg, radishes and Russian dressing served in a flour tortilla. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Quartermaster Deli
1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $
Qwik Chek Deli & Catering
2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com
A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Rouses
Citywide; www.rouses.com
A Fountain Blue panino includes roast beef, blue cheese, spring greens, tomato, Worcestershire sauce and aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Sammy’s Food Service & Deli
3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com
A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering
901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com
A po-boy can be filled with fried or grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $
Simone’s Market
8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com
A Market Veggie sandwich includes roasted vegetables, local greens, cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, caramelized onions, tomato jam and herb aioli on house-made focaccia served with sweet potato chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Stein’s Market and Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com
A Rachel sandwich includes hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on a choice of seeded, unseeded or marble rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
Verti Marte
1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767
A Royal Feast sandwich includes grilled roast beef, ham, turkey, hot pepper cheese, black olives, grilled onions and “Wow” sauce on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$
Welty’s Deli
336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com
A Reuben includes corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dessing on rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Whole Foods Market
300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; 3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; 5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
Lasagna is made with beef marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan and provolone cheeses, tomatoes and Italian herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys
4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com
Zara’s Homemade Italian meatball po-boy is topped with red gravy and served hot. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Diner
Diner Belle’s Diner
1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com
An avocado BLT includes a fried egg on sourdough bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Betsy’s Pancake House
2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys
The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $
Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679
Rano’s egg white omelet includes baby spinach, onion and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
City Diner
3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz
The Bottom of the Bowl is a bread bowl filled with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat in Cajun cream sauce topped with cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses and green onions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, 24 hours Thu.-Sat. $
Clover Grill
900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com
A chili cheeseburger is dressed with lettuce, tomato and onions. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Daisy Dukes
Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com
Cajun-style gumbo features chicken, hot sausage and shrimp in a dark roux served with rice. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
The Grille
2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.facebook.com/thegrillemetairie
Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
P&G Restaurant & Bar
345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678
For a lunch special, lasagna is served with salad and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Please-U-Restaurant
1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com
Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Red Dog Diner
3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com
Roasted duck waffles are topped with duck cracklings, cilantro vinegar slaw and five-spice maple syrup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Russell’s Marina Grill
8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net
Eggs Gentilly includes fried oysters, poached eggs, wilted spinach, pecan-smoked bacon and hollandaise on an English muffin. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Slim Goodies Diner
3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447
An Orleans Slammer includes hash browns, chili, bacon, two eggs, cheddar cheese and toast or a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Steve’s Diner
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net
A chicken bacon melt features grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on open-faced French bread with ranch dressing on the side. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
French
Cafe Degas
3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com
Fried Louisiana oyster salad is served over baby mizuna greens with avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and ravigote vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Couvant
317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com
Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Crepes a la Cart
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com
An S.B.T. crepe is filled with baby spinach, tomato and bacon. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Delachaise
3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com
Steak frites features a grilled rib-eye topped with Shropshire butter served with duck fat fries. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Justine
225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com
Morrocan spiced short rib is served with fries and chermoula. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
La Crepe Nanou
1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com
Fondue is made with Emmental cheese and served with baguette, vegetables or fruit. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Lilette
3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com
Roasted poulet breast is served with Brussels sprouts, balsamic-glazed onions and mushroom vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Luke
333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com
Buttermilk-battered fried quail is served with charred gypsy peppers and Tabasco honey. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Meauxbar
942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com
Gnocchi are topped with roasted broccoli, mushrooms and cheddar Mornay sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
N7
1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com
Cassoulet includes house-made Toulouse sausage, duck confit and Sichuan peppers. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
German
German Bratz Y’all!
617-B Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com
A NOLA schnitzel is a deep-fried pork chop or chicken breast topped with crawfish remoulade on a muffuletta bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$
Indian/Pakistani
Indian/Pakistani Nirvana Indian Cuisine
4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com
A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Saffron 4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com
Khyber lamb chops are marinated in rum and served with rogan josh sauce and khichdi. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Shyan’s Kitchen
3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com
Gobi gosht is sauteed goat meat in curry sauce with potatoes and cauliflower. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine
923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com
Sauteed shrimp tikka masala features a tomatoes and bell pepper cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Tandoori Chicken
2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.tandoorichickennola.com
Baked chicken tikka is served in tamarind cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Wah Kitchen
2401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 4, Kenner, (504) 541-8612; www.facebook.com/wahkitchen
Chicken tikka masala is made with boneless chicken marinated in a creamy sauce with fresh tomatoes and spices. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Irish
Irish Wolfhound at Finn McCool’s Irish Pub
3701 Banks St., (504) 312-1701; www.finnmccools.com
Salmon “fries” are battered and fried strips of salmon served with Creole mustard, horseradish and garlic lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Italian
Adolfo’s Restaurant
611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800
Veal is topped with ocean sauce, a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Andrea’s Restaurant
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Arabella Casa di Pasta
2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com
The Fredo features chicken and broccoli over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com
Lasagna features short rib ragu, tomatoes and bechamel sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bosco’s Italian Cafe
2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com
Chicken Parmesan is paneed chicken topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bravo! Cucina Italiana
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com
Beef and pork meatballs are served with spaghettini, Parmesan and marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brick Oven Cafe
2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz
A grilled chicken breast is served with sauteed mushrooms, artichoke hearts and green onions in lemon-butter-white wine sauce over angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Roma
1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com
Grilled shrimp pizza includes onions, plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella and olive oil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com
Breaded chicken Parmesan is topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and Romano cheeses and served with a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner daily. $$
Coscino’s Italian Grill
1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com
Chicken Parmesan features lightly breaded chicken topped with house-made red gravy and mozzarella served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Del Porto Ristorante
501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com
Seafood cannelloni al forno is stuffed with Gulf shrimp, crab, lobster, scallops and truffled cheese fonduta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant
810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com
Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Ditali’s Pizza Cafe
1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com
A Mediterranean pizza is topped with chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, mozzarella and feta cheeses and garlic-butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Domenica
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com
Slow-cooked rabbit and porcini mushrooms are served over tagliatelle. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Fausto’s Bistro
530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com
Parmesan-crusted Gulf fish is topped with crushed tomato, white wine-butter sauce and crabmeat and served with wilted spinach and rosemary potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Fazzio’s Restaurant
1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com
An Angus beef rib-eye is served with salad and a choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, potato salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Frank’s Restaurant
933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com
The muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria
7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us
Grilled chicken and portobello mushrooms are baked in lavash bread with red pepper sauce, spinach, tomato and feta and mozzarella cheeses and served with roasted rosemary potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Gendusa’s Italian Market
405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com
A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Giorlando’s Restaurant
741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com
Sauteed shrimp or crawfish are served over fettucine Alfredo. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Gio’s Villa Vancheri
690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri
Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Happy Italian Pizzeria
7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com
A lasagna pizza is topped with meatballs, Italian sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone and ricotta cheeses and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Checks accepted. $$
Impastato’s Restaurant
3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com
Osso buco is a veal shank slow-cooked with vegetables and gravy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Irene’s Cuisine
529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com
Pan-seared fish meuniere amandine includes toasted almonds, brown butter, mashed sweet potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Italian Barrel
1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com
Porcini and truffle ravioli is topped with white wine cream sauce and a drizzle of truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Josephine Estelle
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com
Bucatini pasta is served with tomato sauce, Parmesan, garlic and chili. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com
Pork cheeks Marsala are served with veal demi-glace and mushrooms over Parmesan polenta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Milano Pizzeria
3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com
Primo pizza is topped with pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Mona Lisa
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com
Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Mosca’s Restaurant
4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com
Oysters Mosca features oysters baked with Italian seasoning and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
2033 N. Highway 190, Suite F, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
A pollo e peperonata panino includes spicy grilled chicken, sweet peppers and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$
Nuvolari’s Ristorante
246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com
Stuffed quail is served with wild rice, mushrooms, bacon-pecan stuffing, parsnips, asparagus and potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$
Pascal’s Manale Restaurant
1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com
Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
R&O Restaurant & Catering
216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com
Veal Parmesan is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce and served over spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Red Gravy
125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com
A Mark sandwich features two 6-ounce Italian meatballs, mozzarella and red gravy on French bread and is served with chips. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Riccobono’s Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com
Veal Josephine is sauteed veal topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Ristorante Filippo
1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008
Sauteed veal Sorrentina is topped with prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella and marinara and served with spaghetti. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Sal & Judy’s
27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443; www.salandjudysrestaurant.com
Spitini features baked pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs and tomato relish, served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Sandro’s Trattoria
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com
Osso buco is a slow-cooked 20-ounce pork shank in white wine cacciatore sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Sofia
516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com
Berkshire pork cutlet Milanese is served with salsa verde, fennel and citrus salad and Calabrian chiles. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Specialty Italian Bistro
2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090; www.specialtyitalianbistro.com
Pecan-encrusted catfish is topped with pecan sauce and served with sweet potato fries, garlic cheese bread and choice of salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Tommy’s Cuisine
746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com
Gulf fish Capri is served with local blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Tony Mandina’s Restaurant
1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com
Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Venezia Restaurant
134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net
Paneed veal Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms and served with pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
A large meatball is topped with red sauce and served with garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Chastant Street: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Japanese/Sushi
Asakusa
1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com
Baked salmon is served with snow crab and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Asuka Sushi & Hibachi
7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com
An Aloha roll features salmon, snow crab, avocado, mango and mango sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Chiba
8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com
A St. Claude Avenue roll includes salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and tobiko. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine
5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com
Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Haiku
4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com
A Haiku roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and asparagus topped with salmon and tuna and served with vegetables, ponzu and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hana Japanese Restaurant
8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634
The Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ikura Hibachi-Sushi-Ramen
310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net
A Kraken roll features fried calamari, snow crab, smelt roe, crab stick, avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Kais
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 509-0010; www.pythianmarket.com
A Lomalom poke bowl includes wild-caught yellowfin tuna, sushi rice or spring greens, vegetables and spicy house-made dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Kanno California Sushi Bar
3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com
A Caterpillar roll features snow crab, eel and avocado. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Kin
4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin
The “fish bowl” features roasted Gulf fish, kimchi, greens, confit mushrooms and seafood tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Little Tokyo
364 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532
A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Little Tokyo
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com
Hibachi rice is grilled with onions, carrots, egg and garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Masterp1ece
1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine
A Super Dragon roll includes snow crab, avocado, eel, eel sauce and bonito flakes. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com
A Deluxe roll features tempura-fried shrimp, rice and cream cheese in seaweed paper topped with snow crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, tempura flakes and barbecue eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Miyako Hibachi & Sushi
1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com
A Miyako hibachi special includes lobster, filet mignon, shrimp, fried rice, clear soup, salad, noodles and mixed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Nomiya
4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com
Kuro ramen features pork, egg, leeks, noodles, ginger, pork broth and garlic oil. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Rock-n-Sake
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com
Sushi deviled eggs feature truffle and sesame filling topped with tuna tartare and tobiko. Delivery available. No reservations. Fulton Street: lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. Metairie Road: Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Royal Sushi & Bar
1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com
Tonkotsu ramen includes chicken, beef, shrimp or barbecued pork in pork broth with boiled egg, bamboo shoots and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Sake Cafe
817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com
A Tiger roll features tuna, salmon, barbecued eel, scallions, smelt roe, tempura flakes and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sake Cafe Uptown
2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Taste of Tokyo
10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com
Lettuce wraps are filled with minced shrimp and chicken, mushrooms and vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Tsunami Sushi
Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/tsunamineworleans
Pimp salad features seared tuna, snow crab, krab stick, cucumber, tomato, asparagus, avocado, masago and sesame-soy-ponzu dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Wasabi
900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com
A chirashi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Korean
Gin Korean BBQ
3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com
Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gogi Korean Restaurant
4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com
Japchae features glass noodles sauteed with vegetables and sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Korea House
3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654
Kimchi dolsot bibimbap features beef, vegetables and kimchi over rice served in a hot stone pot. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Tue., dinner Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat. $$
Little Korea BBQ
2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com
Slow-cooked oxtail stew is served with spicy oxtail sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Latin America
Latin American Baru Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com
A Lechon Cubano features slow-cooked pork marinated in a sour orange mojo served with black beans, rice and maduros. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Brasa Churrasqueria
2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com
Costilla is Black Angus beef short rib served on the bone. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Brazilian Market & Cafe
2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com
Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Casa Garcia
8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com
For a weekend special, carnitas (roast pork) is served with guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans and green sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Catalino’s
7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc
Jocon is Guatemalan fried chicken served with potatoes, mirliton, tomatillo, bell peppers, onion and cilantro served with corn tortillas and rice. No Reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine
4714 Freret St., (504) 345-2884; www.facebook.com/grupo5rest
Lomo saltado is steak served with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
La Cocinita
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com
Arepas are Venezuelan cornmeal patties stuffed with meat or vegetables and served with house-made sauces. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe
8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com
A pupusa platter features three pupusas stuffed with pork, cheese and beans. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only. $$
Mais Arepas
1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas
A pollo griliao arepa is a Colombian-style white cornmeal cake filled with grilled chicken, caramelized onions, aji valluno salsa and mozzarella and is served with fried plantain chips. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Mangu
2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com
Dominican-style mangu criollo is mashed green plantains topped with avocado-cilantro sauce, pork cracklings and a choice of shrimp or salsa chicken. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Mayas Restaurant
2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com
Grilled steak a caballo is served over sauteed potatoes, onions and tomatoes in savory sauce with fried eggs, jasmine rice and sweet plantains. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Nola Nica
16 W. Airline Drive, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., second floor; www.facebook.com/nolanica
A Nicaraguan chancho adobado sandwich features braised pork topped with coleslaw in vinaigrette and Nola Nica sauce and is served with fries or plantain chips. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Perez Latin Grocery
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 475-5545
A Mexican-style torta sandwich is filled with shredded pork, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Sarita’s Grill
4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562
A Mexi bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco
5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com
Arroz con pato features duck confit with cilantro rice, beer glaze and salsa criolla. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Louisiana Contemporary
Annunciation Restaurant
1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com
Sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna is served with Creole fried rice, sweet potatoes with habanero pepper and house Steel sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com
Slow-cooked pork belly is served with black-eyed peas and mixed greens. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Atchafalaya
901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com
Black drum Jubilee comes with Gulf shrimp, oysters, jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet corn, stewed okra and tomatoes and crab-fat butter crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$
Balise
640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com
A BT cheeseburger features sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bread-and-butter pickles and comeback sauce on a brioche bun served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com
Brussels sprouts are tossed with cranberries, country ham, grain mustard and oregano. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Bistro Byronz
1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com
Poulet garni features chicken breast with crawfish, Cajun creme sauce, Parmesan orzo and lemon garlic Brussels sprouts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com
Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Boucherie
8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com
Boudin balls are served with garlic aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Brennan’s New Orleans
417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com
Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-made English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Broussard’s
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com
Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Mon. $$$
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar
231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com
Vinegar-braised beef short ribs are served with grits, fried onions and arugula peanut salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Sbisa
1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com
Paneed veal is topped with Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat and served with lemon-caper butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com
Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carrollton Market
8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com
Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cavan
3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com
A blackened pork chop is served with sweet potato salad and cane syrup mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Chartres House
601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com
Crawfish pasta Estrellita features sauteed crawfish tails in cream sauce over penne pasta topped with a crawfish cake and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Clancy’s
6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com
Veal, pork and ricotta meatballs are served in a bowl of Parmesan broth with blistered cherry tomatoes, white beans and arugula topped with basil pesto. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Columns Hotel
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
Sauteed crawfish tails are baked in fontina Parmesan cream sauce with penne. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Fri.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar
509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com
Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Criollo Restaurant
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com
A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Curio
301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com
Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
DTB
8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com
Crispy duck confit is served with charred cabbage, citrus, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Dick & Jenny’s
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com
Paneed veal is served with crabmeat cream sauce, truffle mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Elizabeth’s Restaurant
601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com
For brunch, Cajun bubble and squeak features country bacon, cabbage, shrimp, poached eggs and hollandaise served with grits or hash browns. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Emeril’s New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
King cake monkey bread is available in changing flavors such as bananas Foster, German chocolate and strawberries with Creole cream cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Fete au Fete StrEATery
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com
Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boil potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fountain Lounge
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com
Duck breast is served with pureed yams, Savoy cabbage, satsuma mostarda and whiskey jus. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.facebook.com/gabriellerestaurant
Traiteur fish is a seared Gulf fish fillet served with a crab cake, preserved lemon and chili aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Galliano Restaurant
200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com
Chicken Mamou is a boudin-stuffed chicken breast over a field pea fricassee with cornmeal-crusted oyster mushrooms, pickled okra and stewed tomato relish. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gautreau’s Restaurant
1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com
Roasted chicken is served with shiitake mushrooms, haricots verts and mashed potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar
301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com
Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1992; www.grillroomneworleans.com
Chilean sea bass is served with heirloom tomato pesto, squash, fava beans and basil. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Gris-Gris
1800 Magazine St., (504) 527-2024; www.grisgrisnola.com
A double-cut pork chop is seared with Creole spices and served with Southern greens, smothered new potatoes and blueberry pork jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gumbo Ya-Ya
Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com
Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jack Rose
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com
A braised lamb shank is served over risotto with lamb jus and mint gremolata. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Kingfish
337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com
Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans-style barbecue butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Lakehouse
2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com
Lakehouse salad includes strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, blue cheese and sherry vinaigrette, and shrimp or chicken are optional additions. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$
Legacy Kitchen
Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com
Redfish St. Charles is a seared fillet topped with herb butter and served with crawfish cornbread casserole, asparagus and portobello mushrooms. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. $$$
Little Gem Saloon
445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com
Louisiana shrimp and grits includes green onion sausage and white wine-garlic sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Sat. $$
Lola
517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com
Gulf shrimp and grits is served with pork belly, roasted mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, celery and shrimp broth. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$
Lula Restaurant Distillery
1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com
Tea-brined, buttermilk battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. $$
M Bistro
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining
Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Mondo
900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633
Beef short ribs Adobo are braised with coconut milk, soy sauce and jalapenos and served with cilantro-scallion basmati rice and mango salad with chili-roasted peanuts, cucumber and radish. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Morrow’s
2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com
Grilled redfish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon-butter sauce and a side. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
NOLA Restaurant
534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola-restaurant
Grilled hanger steak is topped with herb butter and served with fries and roasted bone marrow. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crab, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
The Pelican Club
312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com
Lightly breaded fried whole flounder is topped with sauteed sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and a spicy chili sauce and served with jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Public Service Restaurant
NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com
A double-cut pork chop is served with caramelized onion jus and praline sweet potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Red Maple
1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com
Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Restaurant Rebirth
857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com
A deep-fried shrimp and eggplant boulette is served with Creole tomato glaze, a pork belly crackling and pepper jelly gastrique. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Rib Room
Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7046; www.ribroomneworleans.com
Pan-seared Gulf fish amandine is served with sauteed garlic kale and parsley potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Rosedale
801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with Creolaise sauce and served with fried pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Sala Restaurant & Bar
124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com
Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$
Salon Restaurant by Sucre
622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com
Chicken poutine features fried chicken over french fries with a fried egg, Gruyere cheese, salsa and veloute. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun. and brunch Thu.-Sun. $$
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com
Andouille sausage and apple beignets are served with hand-pressed sugarcane and rum coffee ganache. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$
Tableau
616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com
Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$
Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
1000 Figs
Little Fig, Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com
The falafel platter includes hummus, roasted beet salad with feta and pepitas, fennel slaw with dates and, kale salad with cashew-lime vinaigrette. No reservations. Ponce de Leon: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily. $$
Acropolis Cuisine
3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com
A souvlaki wrap includes grilled pork, lettuce, tomato, grilled sweet peppers, onions and tzatziki. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; 3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com
A ground beef and lamb gyro platter includes hummus, feta salad, rice and pita. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Attiki Bar and Grill
230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com
Marinated shrimp kebabs are served with two sides such as baba ghanoush, hummus, garlic mashed potatoes, couscous, rice, sauteed vegetables or salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Byblos
737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; 1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com
Lamb chops are seasoned with rosemary and Dijon mustard and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casablanca
3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com
Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$
Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery
940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola A falafel platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Halal Guys
301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com
A combination platter includes gyro meat, chicken, rice, pita and white sauce or the chain’s signature hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Hummus & More
3363 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.facebook.com/hummusandmore
Mousaka features layers of ground beef, potato, zucchini, eggplant, tomato sauce and bechamel. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro
7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com
Tagine of lamb is braised, boneless lamb served with basmati rice and harissa sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Kebab
2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com
The falafel plate includes Spanish garlic and tahini sauce, couscous salad, greens, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, red onions, hummus and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Mona’s Cafe
504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; 3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; 4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com
Sauteed lamb is served with hummus, salad and white or whole wheat pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Phoenicia Restaurant
4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com
A lamb kebab platter comes with two sides such as hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pyramids Cafe
3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com
A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, a gyro, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Saba
5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com
A lamb kebab is served with charred red onion, caramelized tomato and tahini. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Shahrazads Cafe
4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003; www.shahrazadscafe.com
A chicken kebab platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Shawarma on the Go
Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com
A gyro includes tomatoes, onion and tzatziki sauce in pita bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shawarma on the Run
93 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 373-6669
A gyro platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and tzatziki. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shaya
4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com
Slow-cooked Home Place Pastures brisket is served with Moroccan couscous and wood-roasted winter vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Stella Maris Cafe & Grocery
7555 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 267-7137
A falafel plate is served with salad, hummus and pita bread, rice or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Tal’s Hummus
4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com
A chicken shawarma pita sandwich includes hummus, salad, pickles and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mexican/Southwestern
Agave House
2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com
An Angus beef filet is topped with chimichurri pesto, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro and served with pesto fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Arana Taqueria y Cantina
3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com
Torta ahogada features slow-roasted pork on bolillo bread with black bean puree, avocado, crema, Cotija cheese, cumin-pickled onion and spicy chili salsa. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; 1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; 2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; 70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
La Paz tacos are corn tortillas filled with fried shrimp, cabbage and chipotle dressing. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Casa Borrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com
Flautas de Borrego features two large taquitos filled with lamb, served with Mexican sour cream and queso fresco. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Catty Shack
1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex
Queso dip is made with onions and poblano, jalapeno and serrano peppers and served with pico de gallo and house-fried tortilla chips. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Country Flame
620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com
Ropa vieja is shredded beef in Spanish-style red sauce served with rice, black beans and salad. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com
Enchiladas de tinga feature chipotle-braised chicken, roasted poblano cream, queso Cotija, refried beans and Mexican rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
A Michoacan mixed grill includes wet-aged skirt steak, chicken breast, chorizo, shrimp, sauteed vegetables and drizzles of chimichurri and guajillo chimichurri. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Paso
Citywide; www.elpasomex.com
Plato El Paso includes a chile relleno, a beef tostada, a beef enchilada, a beef taco, a burrito and a flauta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Pavo Real
4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com
Mole poblano features roasted chicken in a dark mole with slaw and tortillas. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Felipe’s Taqueria
301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; 6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
Quesadillas are flour tortillas filled with cheese and a choice of meat such as tinga chicken, shrimp, al pastor, carnitas, chorizo or vegetables and served with pico de gallo and salsa rojo. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Habanero’s
69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com
Playeros tacos are filled with shrimp, bacon, cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos, red cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Citywide; www.izzos.com
A build-your-own burrito includes a choice of meat (steak, ground beef, chicken, pork, shrimp), vegetables, cheeses, salsa, sour cream and other toppings. Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Johnny Sanchez
930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com
Arroz con pollo features wood-grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, poblanos, avocado and crispy puffed rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
A red chile chicken quesadilla is filled with grilled adobo chicken, goat cheese and spinach and served with cucumber salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
La Carreta
812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; 1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com
A burrito Supreme features grilled chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Casita Taqueria
8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com
El Fuego tacos are filled with brisket, pico de gallo, garlic verde and Oaxaca cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Tue. and Fri.-Sat. $
Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrill.com
Tacos feature corn, flour or wheat tortillas filled with meats such as carne asada, ground beef, marinated pork or shredded chipotle chicken topped with onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans
A Juicy Lucy burger is an 8-ounce patty topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and Lucy’s sauce on a Dong Phuong roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Nacho Mama’s Mexican Grill
Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, Harahan, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com
Mamachitas are fried tortillas filled with cheese, tomato and roasted habanero, jalapeno, serrano and red bell peppers served with ancho pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Santa Fe
3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com
Marinated and grilled octopus is served with organic greens, red beets and cilantro lime aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Superior Grill
3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com
Street tacos can be filled with brisket, pork, duck or chicken tinga with onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Taqueria Corona
1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com
Shrimp and cheese fill flautas served with guacamole and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Velvet Cactus
6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com
Corona shrimp tacos feature fried or grilled shrimp topped with Creole slaw, pickled red onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Zocalo
2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com
Posole verde soup includes chicken, hominy, tomatillo and green chiles and is served with avocado, onion, cilantro, radishes, cabbage and Cotija cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Music and Food
BB King’s Blues Club
1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans
Slabs of ribs are served with baked beans, coleslaw and a Hawaiian roll. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
Braised pork shoulder is served in a Catalan stew with cabbage, potatoes, bacon and duck fat. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bamboula’s
514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com
Fried green tomatoes are topped with shrimp or oysters and green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Kukhnya
Siberia, 2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com
Beef stroganoff is a stew with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy sauce served with noodles, fries or potato salad and a roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Palm Court Jazz Cafe
1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com
Pork chop Macconais is served with white wine sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Rivershack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com
A chicken Caesar po-boy includes grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com
A mushroom burger features an Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Three Muses
536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com
Lamb sliders are topped with tomato chutney and herbed goat cheese. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Neighborhood
Neighborhood Andy’s Bistro
3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com
Blackened shrimp top a wood-fired flatbread with spinach, bacon and Havarti cheese. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
French onion lamb pot pie features braised lamb shoulder topped with Swiss cheese in a house-made pie crust. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bop’s Frozen Custard
2660 Florida St., Suite K, Mandeville, (985) 727-5003; www.bopsfrozencustard.com
A Bop’s burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup and served with potato salad, baked beans or Zapp’s chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brewster’s
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com
The Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with french fries, sweet potato fries, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$
Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar
519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com
A grilled mahi mahi sandwich is topped with mango-pineapple dressing on a bun and served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Canal Street Bistro
3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com
Burger Benedict features a potato latke, a house-ground burger patty, poached eggs, hollandaise, crumbled bacon and green onions. Reservations recommended. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun. $$
Cello’s
3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com
A Sicilian burger features a patty made from a meatball recipe topped with mozzarella and red gravy on Leidenheimer bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Chais Delachaise
7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com
Pan-roasted half chicken is served with crispy skin over mushroom, ham and potato hash and topped with rosemary mushroom cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com
Braised short ribs are served with red wine reduction, Swiss chard and polenta. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
d’Juice
4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com
A Just Beet It juice includes beets, carrots, apple, celery, parsley, cucumber and ginger. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Fat Boy Pantry
1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry
A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Frankie and Johnny’s Restaurant
321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net
A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fury’s Restaurant
724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com
Trout Carrie comes with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and choice of potato or spaghetti. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant
435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net
A Black N’ Bleu burger is topped with bacon and blue cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Homegrown Pizza
6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza
Creole shrimp pizza is topped with Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, green onions and Creole mustard sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Iacovone Kitchen
5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com
Bowtie pasta is served with roasted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and smoked paprika chili oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant
2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com
Roast beef cooked in house fills a po-boy served dressed to order. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Katie’s Restaurant & Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, crawfish, oysters, onion rings and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
The Kolache Kitchen
4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com
Sausage and cheese fill a kolache. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Koz’s
6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com
A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar
3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com
A Frenchuletta is a muffuletta served on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com
A Belgian waffle is served with chicken wings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Mandina’s Restaurant
3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
A fried shrimp and oyster platter is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Marjie’s Grill 320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com
Honey-buttered Yard Bird is a slow-cooked local chicken basted with Louisiana honey butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Melba’s Old School Po-Boys
1525 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 267-7765; www.eatatmelbas.com
A shrimp and catfish plate is served with cornbread and a side such as fries, green beans, jambalaya or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Mena’s Palace
200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com
Seafood gumbo is made with shrimp and crab and served with rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Oscar’s
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com
A spicy fried chicken sandwich is made with chicken seasoned with crawfish boil and includes light and dark meat, mirliton dill pickles and white miso-lemon mayonnaise on a sesame bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com
A hot pastrami sandwich is topped with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Porter & Luke’s Restaurant
1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com
Eggplant Vincent is a paneed eggplant cup filled with shrimp and crawfish in cream sauce served with angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Quarter View Restaurant
613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterview.net
Grilled chicken tops fettuccine in creamy Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Radosta’s Restaurant
249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537
A Grand Slam po-boy includes thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and wine sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Rocky & Carlo’s
613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323; www.facebook.com/rockyandcarlos
A fried oyster po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Seed
1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1447; www.seedyourhealth.com
Panko-fried eggplant Pomodoro is served with whole wheat spaghetti, tomato basil and spinach. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Shank Charcuterie
2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com
A platter of house-made charcuterie is served with cheese, crostini and accoutrements. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., early dinner Sun. $
Silk Road
2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com
Indian-style samosas are served with tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Standard
4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse
Steak and eggs features a New York strip steak with black pepper gravy, scrambled eggs and a biscuit. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Tasting Room
1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com
Truffle fries are drizzled with white truffle oil and sea salt and served with aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Truck Farm Tavern
11760 River Road, St. Rose, (504) 699-0099; www.truckfarmtavern.com
A St. Rose Peacemaker po-boy features fried oysters, pecan-smoked brisket, tomato jam and Creole cream cheese fondue on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$
Wayfare
4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com
Pork belly gnocchi is served with sage brown butter, sweet potato puree and Steen’s cane syrup. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pan-Asian
Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29
321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com
Loco Moco includes a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Hoshun Restaurant
1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com
A Playboy sushi roll includes spicy tuna, tempura-fried shrimp and asparagus, mango, honey wasabi, eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
LUVI
5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com
Mala Holla is spicy beef shank with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Maypop
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com
Hand-pulled noodles are tossed with blue crab, pork sausage, tofu and mapo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Pizza
Pizza Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria
4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com
Diavola pizza combines San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di Latte cheese, house-cured Neapolitan salami and chili oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Blaze Pizza
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; 5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com
The build-your-own-pie format allows diners to choose sauces (tomato, spicy tomato, garlic-pesto or cream sauce), cheeses (mozzarella, feta or Gorgonzola), meats, vegetables and more. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brooklyn Pizzeria
4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net
The Vegg-Head pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions and black olives. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Crescent City Pizza Works
407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com
A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Echo’s Pizza
3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com
Margherita pizza is topped with tomato, mozzarella and Grana Padano cheeses and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
G’s Pizza
833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; G’s Kitchen Spot, Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 891-9226; 4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com
A Big Cheesy pie includes mozzarella, cheddar, feta, Parmesan and goat cheeses and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
Isabella’s Pizzeria
2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellapizzeria.net
Isabella’s supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500
Smoked salmon pizza includes Roma tomatoes, caviar, red onion, mozzarella and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown
615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com
Shrimp pizza includes Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Love & Pie
401 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 309-5668; www.loveandpienola.com
A Sgt. Peppers & Sausage pizza is topped with Italian sausage, bell peppers, roasted peppers, pickled jalapenos, mozzarella, Parmesan and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Magazine Pizza
1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com
The Mediterranean Supreme pizza is topped with gyro meat, mozzarella and feta cheeses, olives, tomatoes, red onion, oregano and garlic butter sauce with tzatziki on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing
2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com
An Innocents Abroad pizza is topped with Genoa salami, Italian sausage, tomatoes, artichokes and fresh basil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Mellow Mushroom
1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com
The Funky Q pizza is topped with barbecued chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and a swirl of barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Meribo
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (225) 328-1619; 326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com
A white sauce pizza is topped with Chisesi ham, smoked mozzarella, thyme, honey and roasted pecans. Delivery available and reservations accepted in Covington. Lee Lane: Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com
A T-Bird pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted chicken, asparagus and roasted red peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com
A Mr. Hughes pie is topped with bacon, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, caramelized onions, tomatoes, garlic and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mo’s Pizza
1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com
A pizza turnover is filled with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, cheese and meat sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
New York Pizza
4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com
A Big Apple pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria
3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamia.net
A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$
Outlaw Pizza Co.
814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com
A Wild Bunch pizza is topped with grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes and onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Pizza Delicious
617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com
Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pizza Domenica
4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com
Wood-roasted Yukon Gold potato pizza is topped with aged provolone fonduta, fresh sage and Parmigiano Reggiano. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Pizza Man of Covington
1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com
A Wow pie is topped with crabmeat, artichoke hearts, garlic and Romano cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Citywide; www.reginellis.com
A saltimbocca pizza is topped with chicken breast, prosciutto, spinach, capers, garlic-herb sauce and lemon juice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com
A BBG pie is a white pizza topped with bacon, basil and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
That’s Amore Pizzeria
1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; 4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
A Chicago-style deep dish Meat Lovers pie includes sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. W. Metairie Avenue: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza
Citywide; www.theospizza.com
A spicy Mexican pizza includes chicken, Anaheim peppers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, feta and cheddar cheeses and chili powder and olive oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Wit’s Inn
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com
A barbecued chicken pizza includes an herb sauce base, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Sandwiches & Po-Boys
Sandwiches & Po-boys Aglio
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com
A Corleone sandwich includes house-cured meats, provolone, basil mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and oregano vinaigrette on an oregano hoagie roll. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Avery’s on Tulane
2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com
A Sandbag sandwich includes roast beef debris, fried pickles, provolone and horseradish cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
The Backyard
244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com
A Zeus sandwich features grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, tomato, lettuce, red onion and feta-raita yogurt sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Banh Mi Boys
5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com
Oyster Rockefeller fries are topped with fried oysters, Rockefeller sauce, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s
3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys
The Surf n Turf po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef debris, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
The Big Cheezy
3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry’s Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com
A Mac ’N’ Cheezy sandwich features four-cheese and bacon macaroni and cheese on white bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Williams Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; 2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com
A grilled cheese sandwich includes sharp cheddar, Gruyere and Muenster on sourdough bread with salad and roasted tomato soup. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Central Grocery & Deli
923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com
The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$
Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering
206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.facebook.com/chapschicken
A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is dressed with marinara, provolone and Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Cochon Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com
A Cubano features smoked pork, ham and Swiss cheese on a bolillo roll. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Crabby Jack’s
428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com
A slow-roasted duck po-boy is topped with Cajun jalapeno gravy and green apple coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Dat Dog
601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com
A crawfish etouffee dog is a crawfish sausage topped with crawfish etouffee, onions, tomatoes, mustard and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Freret and Magazine streets: lunch and dinner daily. Frenchmen Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; 3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com
Muffulettas include ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Dirty South Sammich & Soft Serve Co.
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com
A Nashville hot chicken sandwich features a fried chicken breast dunked in Nashville-style hot sauce on a toasted sesame bun with house-made pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar
5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com
The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Good Bird
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; 5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com
A Larry Bird sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and aioli on ciabatta from Breads on Oak. No reservations. Freret: breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Roch Market: breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant
511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com
A Judge Bosetta po-boy includes ground beef, Italian and hot sausages and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $
Killer Poboys
219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com
A Dark and Stormy po-boy features rum- and ginger-glazed pork belly, lime slaw and garlic aioli. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $
Liberty Cheesesteaks
5039 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com
The Wiz is a Philadelphia-style cheese steak filled with chopped New York strip steak and Cheez Whiz. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Liuzza’s by the Track
1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com
A barbecue shrimp po-boy is a hollowed-out pistolette filled with shrimp in peppery barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Luca Eats
7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com
The pressed muffuletta includes house-made olive salad on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood
901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; 3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com
Slow-roasted, Creole-spiced pork fills a po-boy topped with Creole coleslaw in vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mano’s Po-Boys
6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com
The Super Saint special includes two eggs, two choices of meat, two slices of cheese and a hash brown patty on choice of bun, toast or French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $
Mike Serio’s Po-Boys & Deli
133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com
A 9th Ward po-boy is filled with roast beef, french fries, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
The Milk Bar
710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com
A Wolf Me Down sandwich includes roasted lamb, tomato, red onion, spinach, hummus and mozzarella on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant
10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170 A muffuletta includes ham, salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Co.
Citywide; www.nohsc.com
A Shrimpzilla po-boy has fried shrimp, roast beef debris gravy, Swiss cheese, cabbage and Creole mustard sauce and is served with garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Nor-Joe Imports
505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com
A muffuletta is filled with Italian salami, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Parkway Bakery & Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
A James Brown special po-boy features fried shrimp, barbecued beef, pepper Jack cheese and Crystal hot sauce mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant
2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; 4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com
A meatball po-boy is topped with provolone cheese and red sauce. Delivery available from Kenner location. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Poboy Company
1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; www.facebook.com/poboyco
A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $
St. James Cheese Company
641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com
An Il Mostro sandwich features spicy capicola, rosemary ham, salami, provolone cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato and herb-pepperoncini mayonnaise on Wild Flour ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. $
Seersucker Restaurant & Catering
938 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 702-8040; www.seersuckercatering.com
The shrimp remoulade po-boy includes chilled boiled shrimp, fried green tomatoes, lettuce and spicy remoulade. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Short Stop Po-Boys
119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com
A meatball po-boy is topped with house-made red gravy and provolone and served on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Spitale’s Deli
3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com
An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
The Store
814 Gravier St., (504) 322-2446; www.thestoreneworleans.com
Shrimp and grits features shrimp and tasso Creole gravy over grits served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Tracey’s
2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com
A roast beef po-boy is topped with garlicky gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Trilly Cheesesteaks
4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com
A Far East Philly includes steak in ginger-soy sauce, cream cheese and fried red onions on an Amoroso’s roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Turkey and the Wolf
739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com
A fried bologna sandwich is topped with American cheese, potato chips, lettuce, hot English mustard and mayonnaise on white bread. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant
515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com
Roasted pork is served with black beans, rice, plantains and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
Seafood
Acme Oyster House
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com
A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Barrow’s
8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com
A fried catfish plate is served with fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Basin Seafood & Spirits
3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com
Crawfish macaroni and cheese features three-cheese bechamel sauce, crawfish tails and a panko crust. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bevi Seafood Co.
236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com
A Peacemaker po-boy features fried Louisiana shrimp, roast beef debris and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch Wed.-Sun., early dinner Fri. Carrollton Avenue: lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Bistro Orleans
3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com
Fried catfish tops fettuccine tossed with shrimp, andouille and spicy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, oregano, garlic and lemon butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
BOIL Seafood House
3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com
Boiled seafood such as shrimp, crawfish and crab legs are served with a choice of Asian, Cajun, garlic butter or Caribbean citrus sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bonefish Grill
4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com
Wood-grilled Chilean sea bass is served with two sides such as garlic potatoes, jasmine rice, coleslaw or vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Borgne
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com
Fish in a bag features pompano with jumbo lump crabmeat, artichoke, capers and white wine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
Redfish on the “half-shell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Briquette
701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com
Louisiana redfish is served on the half-shell with crawfish relish and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., Dinner daily. $$$
Casamento’s Restaurant
4330 Magazine St., (504) 462-1774; www.casamentosrestaurant.com
Char-grilled oysters are smothered in butter, garlic and Parmesan. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sun. Cash only. $$
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891; www.catestreet308.com
Crunchy wasabi tuna features an 8-ounce tuna steak finished with wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce and a sweet soy reduction. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Charles Seafood
8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com
A Charlie platter includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, salad or coleslaw, toast and a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com
The fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Corner Oyster House
500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
De-No Seafood Restaurant
505 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 362-4608; www.de-noseafood.com
Blackened redfish De-No is topped with crab stuffing and Alfredo sauce and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Deanie’s Seafood
841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; 2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com
Head-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Desire Oyster Bar
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar
Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com
Signature char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. N. Arnoult Road: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Elysian Seafood
Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 323-9123; www.elysianseafood.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Grana Padano cheese, roasted garlic and herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; 7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com
A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com
“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
The Galley Seafood
2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar
3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com
A Swamp platter includes fried alligator, crawfish tails and frog legs, crawfish etouffee and turtle soup. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Heads & Tails Seafood & Oyster Bar
1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com
Lagniappe crab cake seafood pasta includes shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish tails and linguine in a seafood cream sauce topped with a breaded and fried lump crab cake. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant
738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net The Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House
901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com
A King’s platter includes snow crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, boiled potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Kenner Seafood
3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net
A seafood boat includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Lakeview Burgers and Seafood
872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com
Blackened, fried or grilled shrimp fill tacos topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Landry’s Seafood House
620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; 8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com
Crab cakes are served with lemon butter, asparagus and pimiento cheese grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Le Bayou 503 Bourbon St., (504)529-4256; www.lebayourestaurant.com
Gulf shrimp Ya-Ya pasta includes grape tomatoes sauteed in Cajun pesto over penne pasta and is served with garlic toast. Reservations accepted. Lunch and Dinner daily. $$
LemonShark Poke
2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com
A California Roll bowl includes crab salad, avocado, cucumber salad, carrots, onions, ginger eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Middendorf’s
30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com
Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
301 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 872-9975; 512 Bienville St., (504) 309-4848; 1327 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-0169; 3117 21st St., Metairie, (504) 833-6310; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and a choice of jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant
910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds
A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
New Orleans Creole Cookery
508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com
Blackened redfish is served with dill beurre blanc, Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Oceana Grill
739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are sauteed in peppery lemon butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar
1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com
Fried eggplant and a crab cake top angel hair pasta in crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Sat.-Sun. $$
Peche Seafood Grill
800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com
Fish sticks are fried with a NOLA Brewing beer batter and served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Pier 424 Seafood Market
424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com
Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Poke-Chan
2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com
A Thai Spice poke bowl includes yellowtail, mixed greens, seaweed salad, cucumbers, macadamia nuts, sweet onions, edamame, lotus root chips, fried garlic and spicy Thai sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Poke Loa
701 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 605-4184; 939 Girod St., (504) 571-5174; 3341 Magazine St., (504) 309-9993; www.eatpokeloa.com
A salmon poke bowl includes rice or spring greens and choices of toppings including crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi tobiko, cilantro, sweet onion, lemon-miso aioli, ponzu, chili paste and sesame oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com
Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Royal House Oyster Bar
441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com
Baked shrimp tortellini features Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with bread crumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Salvo’s Seafood
7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com
The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com
A Maine lobster roll is topped with pickled cucumber, fennel, herbs and lemon and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Seither’s Seafood
279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com
A fried green tomato BLT po-boy is topped with remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar
105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com
Char-broiled oyster pasta is topped with Parmesan and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Stingray’s Restaurant and Bar
1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com
A grilled shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic, herbs, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and butter and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Two Tony’s Restaurant
8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com
Baked eggplant, shrimp and crabmeat au gratin are topped with sharp cheddar and Romano bread crumbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant
5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482
A Big Boy seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, crawfish, fish, crab claws, frog legs, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and jambalaya, potato salad, fries or a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Zimmer’s Seafood
4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood
A fried seafood combo plate includes shrimp, oysters, fish, french fries, garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Soul Food
Soul Food Bonnets NOLA
1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com
Jerk egg rolls are filled with chicken, collard greens and Gouda cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Deja Vieux Food Park
1681 Religious St., (504) 248-9553; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com
At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, a Smokey Robinson is a grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $
Willie Mae’s Scotch House
2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com
Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Steakhouse
Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse
5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins
Filet Austin features two 4-ounce beef medallions, caramelized onions, grilled asparagus and creamed spinach. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Charlie’s Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
A Charlie is a 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter, and a 26-ounce cut also is available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Chophouse New Orleans
322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com
The steakhouse offers an a la carte selection of rib-eyes, New York strips, filet mignons and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Crescent City Steakhouse
1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com
The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com
Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com
The selection of steaks includes porterhouses, tenderloin, hanger steaks, Japanese wagyu beef and bone-in strips and rib-eyes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Estrella Steak & Lobster House
237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us
A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Fogo de Chao
JW Marriott Hotel, 614 Canal St., (504) 412-8900; www.fogodechao.com/location/new-orleans
The Brazilian steakhouse offers a buffetlike option of roasted beef, chicken, lamb and pork sliced tableside. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com
Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Keith Young’s Steakhouse
165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net
A 14-ounce strip comes with a choice of baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$
La Boca
870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com
Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$
Mr. John’s Steakhouse
2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com
Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com
Steaks such as New York strips, rib-eyes, porterhouses and filets are cooked in an 1,800-degree broiler. Reservations recommended. Fulton Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar
888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com
Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Steakhouse
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com
Tournedos of beef are served with bruleed chevre potatoes, mushroom ragout and sauce esgagnole. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Tapas/Spanish
Barcelona Tapas
720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com
Seafood paella includes shrimp, mussels and calamari in saffron rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$
Estano
2266 St. Claude Ave., (504) 930-8038; www.estanonola.com
Piquillo peppers are stuffed with tuna and served with anchovies, crostini and lemon. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $
Lola’s
3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com
Caldereta is a stew of lamb, onions, garlic, bell peppers, carrots and wine served with basmati rice or potatoes with vegetables. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$
Mimi’s in the Marigny
2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettas, sweet potato empanadas, mushroom manchego toast and patatas bravas. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $
Thai
Banana Blossom
500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com
Chiang Mai noodles are served in a northern Thai-style yellow curry with pickled mustard, red onion, fried shallots and cilantro with crunchy fried noodles on top. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Secret Thai Restaurant
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant
Drunken noodles include chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or tofu and onions, mushrooms, carrots and basil in spicy sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
SukhoThai
2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com
Drunken fried rice is prepared in a wok with egg, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper, onion, chili paste, sweet basil and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Thai Mint
1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com
Shrimp or chicken pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Thai Zaap Cafe
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com
Thai chili paste seafood includes shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn and spicy Thai chili paste. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Vietnamese
August Moon
875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com; 3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com
Char-grilled pork, beef or chicken top vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots and mint. Delivery available. No reservations. Manhattan Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Prytania Street: lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Ba Mien Restaurant
13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com
Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Beignets & More
8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com
A char-grilled pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant
14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com
Coconut king cake is a brioche dough cake with cream cheese frosting, coconut and colored sugar. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Doson Noodle House
135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehouse.com
Bun bo is Vietnamese-style lemon grass beef served with vermicelli or rice noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe
4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola
A lemon grass pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Lilly’s Cafe
1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999
Grilled pork bun is served over vermicelli in a bowl with cucumber, lettuce, ground peanuts, green onions, shallots and fish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mint
5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534; www.mintmodernbistro.com
A banh mi burger is topped with pickled carrots and cilantro and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
MoPho
514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com
Vindaloo bites feature fried chicken in spicy sauce with coconut ranch dipping sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Namese
4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net
Shaken beef is marinated hanger steak served with jasmine rice and pickled vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Nine Roses
620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com
Pork and shrimp spring rolls are rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, lettuce and mint served with peanut sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Pho Cam Ly
3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com
Grilled pork and egg rolls top a vermicelli bowl with pickled carrots, sprouts, cucumber, lettuce and peanuts served with peanut, soy or fish sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Hoa Restaurant
1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans
Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine
3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com
The house special beef pho features beef broth, vermicelli, lemon grass, herbs and spices and is garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, scallions, green onion and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pho Noi Viet
2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant
Pho tai chin is topped with rare beef and brisket and served with a basket of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, onion, jalapenos and lime. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pho NOLA
3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com
Char-broiled pork bun includes vermicelli, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Pho Orchid
Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com
Orchid pho includes eye-of-round steak, brisket, meatballs, soft tendon, vermicelli and herbs. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Tau Bay
1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com
Pho gau is beef broth soup with beef brisket and vermicelli served with a basket of herbs, bean sprouts, jalapenos and lime. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Rolls N Bowls
605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.facebook.com/rollsnbowlsnola
Shrimp and avocado spring rolls fill rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce and carrots and are served with peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Saigon Noodle House
925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh
Pho tai nam includes brisket, eye-of-round steak, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Thanh Thanh Restaurant
131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com
Banh xeo are rice flour crepes filled with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and onions served with lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumbers and house-made fish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$