African

Bennachin

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennechinrestaurant.com

Shipa shipa features shrimp in tomato gravy with ginger and celery served with rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Abyssinia

3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com

Ethiopian doro wot is a chicken stew served on a bed of injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

 

 

American

The American Sector

National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com

Ketchup-lacquered ground sirloin meatloaf is served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and onion rings. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

American Sports Saloon

1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com

Nachos are topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Barcadia

601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com

A beer-braised roast beef debris po-boy is topped with gravy, horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese and served with fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Bayou Hot Wings

6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com

Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as lemon-pepper, chipotle barbecue, garlic-Parmesan and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Cafe at the Square

Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com

Two crab cakes are served with remoulade and salad or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Clubhouse at Audubon

6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe

A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations recommended for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Dave & Buster’s

1200 Poydras St., Suite 601, (504) 226-3300; www.daveandbusters.com/locations/new-orleans

A triple bacon burger is topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, peppered pork belly, bacon, smoked Gouda cheese sauce, manchego and cheddar cheeses, lettuce and garlic aioli. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Gordon Biersch

200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com

Southwest eggrolls are filled with chicken, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini and pepper Jack cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Hard Rock Cafe

125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese features cavatappi tossed with three-cheese sauce, red bell peppers and grilled chicken breast and topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Hippie Kitchen

3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com

A Big Smokey sandwich is made with house-smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, olive salad and Russian dressing on house-baked whole wheat sourdough toast. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant

Voodoo shrimp are simmered in an Abita Amber reduction and served over jalapeno cornbread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Houston’s Restaurant

1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com

Fried oysters St. Charles are served over creamed spinach and artichokes with lemon aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer

519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola

An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Pirogues

2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com

The Goodtime gyro includes beef and lamb, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion and tahini on warm flatbread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com

A box combo includes four fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Saint Cecilia

91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com

Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$

Semolina

Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com

Chicken enchilada pasta features cumin chicken, black beans, jalapenos, crema and cheese sauce topped with tortilla strips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Shack 

1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com

Smoked duck quesadillas are topped with Cotija cheese and pickled onions and served with a trio of sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net

A pork rib-eye po-boy is served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Ted’s Frostop

3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com

The Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

WOW

Cafe Citywide; www.wowcafe.com

A Shanghai fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with Asian slaw, cilantro, Shanghai Foo’s Gold sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com

Pasta Alfredeaux features blackened chicken over linguine in Alfredeaux sauce with Parmesan and garlic bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

World of Beer

300 Julia St., (504) 299-3599; www.worldofbeer.com/locations/warehousedistrict

A Black and Blue flatbread is topped with blackened steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella and blue cheeses, arugula and balsamic glaze. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com

Rotisserie-cooked rib-eye is served with horseradish tiger sauce and two sides including roasted potatoes, fries, mashed sweet potatoes, Thai snap beans or braised cabbage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

 

 

Bar & Grill

13

517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com

A barbecue tofu sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomatoes and barbecue sauce on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $  Ale

8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com

A burger is topped with beer cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $$

The Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com

A sampler plate of boudin from Bourre includes chicken, shrimp and pork links with curried ketchup, smoked remoulade and whole grain Dijon mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Backspace Bar & Kitchen

139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com

A Backspace burger includes applewood-smoked bacon, brie and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Bad Wolf Bar & Grill

2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com

A Hulk Smash burger is a double cheeseburger topped with chili, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $

The Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com

A bratwurst is boiled in Abita Amber beer, grilled and served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $ 

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com

Disco fries are topped with melted cheddar cheese and roast beef debris. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

The Beach House Bar & Grill

124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com

Fish tacos feature grilled or fried fish with Beach House taco sauce, shredded cabbage and Caribe mango pico de gallo and is served with two sides. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Beachcorner Bar & Grill

4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com

A mushroom-Swiss burger features a 10-ounce beef patty. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

The Boot Bar & Grill

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com

The Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Bruno’s Tavern

7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com

Debris fries are waffle fries topped with roast beef debris, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and horseradish cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com

Crawfish banditos are fried tortillas stuffed with crawfish, cheese, onions, bell peppers and garlic and served with avocado sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $ 

Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill

434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com

A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Coop’s Place

1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net Pasta Opelousas includes shrimp, tasso, chicken, mushrooms and Creole green beans in garlicky Alfredo sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Cooter Brown’s Tavern 

509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com

A Radiator special po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters, cheese and Crystal remoulade. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Copper Monkey Bar & Grill

725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com

A Copper Monkey burger features a half-pound sirloin patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles served with fries, sweet potato fries, mashed potatoes or pasta salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Deja Vu Bar & Grill

400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com

A catfish po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and pickles. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $ 

Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap

132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com

A 12-ounce pork chop is served with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon, mustard greens and honey butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Dino’s Bar & Grill

1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900; www.dinosnola.com

Dino’s bacon-blue cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Fat Harry’s

4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582

Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

The Harbor Bar & Grill 

3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 832-4117; www.theharborbarandgrill.com

The Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

The Howlin’ Wolf Den

907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com

A Cuban sandwich includes pork, Chisesi ham, mozzarella, pickles and Creole mustard and is served with chips and Creole coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Eatery

3535 Severn Ave., Suite 10, Metairie, (504) 888-5858

Darren’s Knuckle Sandwich is a burger topped with blue cheese and bacon and served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Melius Bar & Grill

1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com

The Lafourche burger features a half-pound patty of ground sirloin mixed with green onion, garlic and seasonings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

MeMe’s Bar & Grille

712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com

Bangkok-style char-grilled oysters are topped with sweet and spicy Asian chili sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com

Yachtchos feature black beans, jalapenos, habanero crema, pico de gallo and green onions on house-fried tortillas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Monkey Board

The Troubadour Hotel, 1111 Gravier St., (504) 518-5800; www.monkeyboardnola.com

Smoked Asian-style wings are served with honey barbecue glaze. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Oak 

8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com

Cheese plates feature a selection from St. James Cheese Company. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro

720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com

New Orleans barbecue shrimp are served head-on with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$

Remoulade 

309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com

Blackened chicken pizza includes tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions and tangy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Rock ’N’ Bowl

3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com

Boudin Vingt includes 20 house-made boudin bites and “Boss” sauce. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com

A Southern Comfort burger is topped with pimiento cheese and fried green tomatoes. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $

Saint Lawrence

219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com

A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast and a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with chicken gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games

4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com

A half-pound beef burger is served with fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

The Shimmy Shack

1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net

A Blarney burger has an 8-ounce patty combining Patton’s hot sausage and black Angus beef topped with corned beef, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper Jack cheese and a fried egg on a bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill 

4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856

A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe

636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329

Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $

 

 

Barbecue

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com

A chopped brisket sandwich is served with coleslaw, onions, pickles and sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

Bourree

1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com

Smoked chicken wings are served with sweet mango barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Central City BBQ

1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com

A two-meat combo plate includes choices of brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs and smoked sausage and comes with pickles, sweet onions, white bread and two sides such as french fries, Brussels sprouts, beans or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Chompers BBQ Den

69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com

A Chopping Block burger features two beef patties, brisket, pulled pork, cheddar and American cheeses and pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Citywide; www.dickeys.com

A pork rib plate includes sauce, a roll and two sides such as coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, barbecue beans or potato chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ

209 Decatur St., (504) 510-2973; 301 N. Broad St., (504) 402-8799; www.flambeauxbbq.com

A skillet of macaroni and cheese is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and a choice of smoked brisket, pork, ribs, chicken or sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Broad Street: lunch and dinner daily. Decatur Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Frey Smoked Meat Co.

4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com Platters of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or beef ribs are served with two sides such as baked beans, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, french fries, grilled cabbage and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

The Joint 

701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com

Beef brisket burnt ends are served with house-made barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

McClure’s Barbecue

NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com

A pulled-pork sandwich is topped with coleslaw and served with a side such as potato salad or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nolaA smoked chicken wing platter includes celery, house wing sauce, Alabama white barbecue sauce and two sides. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Smoke BBQ

1005 N. Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 302-5307; www.smokebbqcovington.com

Smoke fries are topped with brisket burnt ends, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, green onions and white sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Smoked

6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com

A half-rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or macaroni and cheese. Delivery available. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Sweet Daddy’s BBQ

420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com

Pulled pork tacos are served with two small side items such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ

3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393

A chopped beef brisket sandwich is served with a side such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Ugly Dog Saloon

401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; www.theuglydogsaloon.com

A smoked pulled pork sandwich is served with a side such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com

A Carnival platter includes barbecued pork, brisket, sausage and chicken with cornbread and two sides such as corn pudding, french fries, baked beans, barbecue jambalaya, sweet potato souffle and steamed vegetables. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$ 

Walker’s Southern Style BBQ

10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$

 

 

Brewpub

Abita Brew Pub

72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com

Pecan-crusted catfish is served with honey-pecan sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Old Rail Brewing Company

639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com

Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com

Boudin balls are served over stone-ground grits with pepper jelly. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Burgers

Burgers The Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com

A Jamburger is topped with bacon-onion jam, American cheese and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Ben’s Burgers

2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com

A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Bud’s Broiler Citywide; www.budsbroiler.com

The No. 4 burger is a charcoal-broiled patty topped with cheddar cheese and chili or hickory smoked sauce. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept credit cards. $

The Company Burger

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com

A Company burger features two beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Cowbell

8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com

The Cowbell burger is a grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and agogo sauce on a potato bun and is served with hand-cut french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Fharmacy

2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com

A Fharmacy burger is topped with giardiniera, bacon jam, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce and aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Five Guys Burgers and Fries Citywide; www.fiveguys.com

Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar

11 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 367-9512; 3124 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 454-9449; www.groundpati.com

A Smoke Ring burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Junction

3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com

The Austin Western burger is topped with pimiento cheese, candied jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Lakeview Harbor

8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us Cheeseburgers are topped with a choice of cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and are served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Port of Call

838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com

A cheeseburger has a ground chuck patty topped with grated cheddar and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Smashburger

3300 Magazine St., (504) 342-2653; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com

An avocado club burger features avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions on an egg bun. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Times Grill

1827 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; 1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161; www.timesgrill.com

The Goldburger is topped with pepper Jack cheese, hickory barbecue sauce and onion rings. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

 

 

Cafe

Antoine’s Annex

513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com

A Caprese panino includes mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Backatown Coffee Parlour

301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com

Tuna salad is served on a croissant with spinach. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Bacobar

70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com

A Bacoburrito includes shrimp, steak or chicken with black beans, corn, smoked jalapenos, queso, rice and kimchi salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Bearcat Cafe

2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com

A Cat Daddy biscuit features chicken, a fried egg and Cajun gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

biscuits & buns on banks

4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com

A waffle is served with brie, blueberry compote and a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Bittersweet Confections

725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; 639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com

A Classic breakfast includes three eggs, fruit, grits, bacon or sausage and house-baked honey wheat bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Breads on Oak

8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com

A shrimp and crab cake sandwich includes a hearts of palm and chickpea crab cake, avocado, tomato, pickles, greens and remoulade on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Brothers Cafe

1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net A muffuletta includes ham, cotto, Genoa salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Cafe Amelie

912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com

At brunch, chicken and waffles is served with andouille gravy. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cafe Aquarius

2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius A vegan Buffalo wrap includes cauliflower, cashew blue cheese, cabbage, Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Cafe Beignet

311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com

A crawfish omelet includes bell peppers, tomatoes and Swiss cheese and is served with grits and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Cafe Dauphine

5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com

Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Cafe Fleur-De-Lis

307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com

A boudin omelet includes grilled onions and pepper Jack cheese and is served with wheat toast and grits or hash browns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Cafe Maspero 

601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com

A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Navarre

800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com

Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Cafe NOMA

New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com

An Americana grain bowl includes chicken breast over wild rice, sweet potatoes, cranberries and baby spinach with warm bacon vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org

Pastalaya combines smoked sausage, shrimp, red and green bell peppers and onions in tomato-cream sauce tossed with pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Cafe Rose Nicaud

632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com

Avocado toast is nine-grain bread topped with avocado spread and pico de gallo served with salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Caffe! Caffe!

3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com

A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Capulet

3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com

A kimchi BLT includes slab bacon, kimchi, tomato, greens and gochujang aioli on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe

Citywide; www.chezpierreneworleans.com

A grilled pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, green onions, cilantro and Sriracha. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Crave

3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb

Firecrackers are fried wontons filled with shrimp and Sriracha served with Crave sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Daily Beet

1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com

An Orbit bowl includes goat cheese, grapes, pistachios, currants, brown rice, arugula and sesame balsamic dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; 1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; 2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com

Creative doughnut flavors include Black Forest cake, Boston cream, bananas Foster, cookie dough, Irish coffee, peppermint bark and brown butter drop. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $

Dry Dock Cafe

133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240 New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in peppery sauce with french bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Eat New Orleans

900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com

Smoked chicken salad is made with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse bacon, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The English Tea Room & Eatery

734 E. Rutland St., Covington, (985) 898-3988; www.englishtearoom.com

Chicken Karma is a curry made with chicken and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Ernst Cafe

600 South Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.co

An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $

Estralita’s

1022 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 340-8517; www.estralitas.com

A shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Fri. $ 

French Press Coffeehouse

2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.net

A turkey and avocado sandwich includes bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

FullBlast Brunch

139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com

Chicken and waffle features fried chicken strips tossed in pecan glaze. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$

Gracious Bakery & Cafe

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., (504) 635-0033; 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; 2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com

Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Hickory Cafe & Grill

1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com

A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red pepper and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$

High Hat Cafe

4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com A High Hat burger is topped with pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Horn’s

1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com

The Crabby Wife features two eggs and crawfish etouffee over a crab cake served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $  Humble Bagel 4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com

Lox is served with a house-made bagel (onion, garlic, salt, poppy seed, sesame, whole wheat or everything) and cream cheese, capers, tomato and red onion. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $

The Kitchen Table Cafe

7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com

Ham and cheese top a pretzel roll. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

La Madeleine

601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; 3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; 3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com

A croque monsieur features smoked ham, Swiss cheese and garlic cream sauce on wheatberry bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe

5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com

A Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Laurel Street Bakery

2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com

Grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives, mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette and ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Live Oak Cafe

8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com

Huevos rancheros includes eggs, cheddar and Cotija cheeses, black beans, Ranchero sauce, salsa and cilantro over corn tortillas. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$ 

Max Well New Orleans

6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com

A baked stuffed plantain includes quinoa, black beans, kidney beans, pico de gallo, cilantro cream sauce and crumbled hemp cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Messina’s Runway Cafe

New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com

Crab cakes are made with Louisiana blue crab and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

Mister Gregory’s

806 N. Rampart St., (504) 407-3780; www.mistergregorys.com

House-made king cakes are filled with almond paste and Creole cream cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast Wed.-Mon. $

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com

A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

The Munch Factory

1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net

Blackened redfish is served with grit cakes and crawfish cream sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Napoleon House 

500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com

A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf and is served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery

2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com

A boudin patty is served with two eggs, stone-ground grits and a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $ 

NOLA Beans

762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com

An Argonne sandwich is made with roasted turkey, sprouts, Havarti cheese, avocado, tomato and house-made spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Olive Branch Cafe

1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; 5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com

A meatball pizza includes marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

The Original Fiorella’s Cafe

5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com

Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

The Original Pierre Maspero’s 

440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com

Seafood pistolettes are filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Pagoda Cafe

1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net

A Cuban sandwich includes Chisesi ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong Bakery bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Paloma Cafe

800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com

Pan con bistec is skirt steak served with caramelized onions and plantain chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Pepperoni’s Cafe

8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com

Crawfish pasta includes crabmeat, mushrooms and vegetables in lemon-dill cream sauce over fettuccine. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Petite Amelie

900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petite-amelie

A garlic chicken sandwich is topped with warm garlic sauce, greens and rosemary mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe

7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com

A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, oysters, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

The Ruby Slipper

Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net

Eggs cochon includes two poached eggs, apple-braised pork debris and hollandaise on a buttermilk biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

SWEGS Kitchen

210 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; 4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com

A Mediterranean shrimp bowl includes cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers and brown rice. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Satsuma

3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; 7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com

A special BLT features Nueske’s bacon, tomato, mashed avocado, goat cheese and arugula on sourdough or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Silver Whistle Cafe

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com

A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Sun Ray Grill

2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com

Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar

1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com

Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Tartine

7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com

Two poached eggs are baked in a brioche bread bowl with herbed cream and Gruyere cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge

Prosciutto and brie pizza features San Marzano tomato sauce, arugula and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Terrazu Cafe

Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net

A West Coast sandwich features honey-smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, cucumber, baby greens, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard in a whole wheat pita. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Toast

1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; 1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com

Avocado toast is topped with a fried egg. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Vacherie

Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com

Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The Vintage

3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com

A flatbread is topped with sliced apple, brie, bacon, arugula and honey. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Wakin’ Bakin’

3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; 4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com

A breakfast bowl includes two eggs, bacon confit, cheddar cheese and grits, black beans or hash browns. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Who Dat Coffee Cafe

2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe

Not Yo Mama’s corn cakes are topped with a creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Willa Jean

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com

Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

 

 

Cajun

Bon Ton Cafe

401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com

Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and garnished with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com

Braised beef short rib is served with rice pilaf and mushroom gravy. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Don’s Seafood

126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com

Char-broiled Jacked-Up oysters are topped with bacon, jalapenos and pepper Jack cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mulate’s

201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com

Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee and served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Toups’ Meatery 

845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com

The Meatery Board features a changing selection of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$ 

Toups South

Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com

A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$ 

Tres Bon Cajun Meats

10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com Cajun egg rolls are filled with shrimp, andouille and cabbage. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Wayne

Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant 769 W. Fifth St., LaPlace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com

A Smokehouse platter includes slow-smoked chicken, brisket, ribs, sausage, house-made barbecue sauce, salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$

 

Caribbean/Cuban

Caribbean/Cuban 14 Parishes

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com Jamaican-style oxtail stew is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage and rice and peas. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Boswell’s Jamaican Grill Restaurant

3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600 Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo greens, rice, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$ 

Churros Cafe

3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516 Slow-roasted pork is marinated in orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

El Libre

3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com

The Cuban sandwich is mojo-marinated slow-roasted pork shoulder pressed on Cuban-style bread with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Manolito

508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com

Ropa vieja tops corn arepas and is served with pickles. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$

Que Rico Cuban Cafe

4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe

Pork tops a salad of greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions served with tostones. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

The Rum House

3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com

Duck Duck Goose tacos are filled with twice-cooked duck, duck cracklings, vinegar slaw and tamarind sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Chinese

Chinese Bao & Noodle

2700 Chartres St., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com

Cumin-braised lamb shoulder is spiced with chilies and ginger and tossed with hand-ripped housemade biang biang noodles, carrots, cilantro and radish. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

China Orchid Restaurant

704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com A seafood hot pot includes shrimp, crawfish, scallops, tofu and vegetables in brown sauce with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

China Rose

3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com

Fish is cooked with hot peppers and mixed vegetables and served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Five Happiness

3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935 Chicken sauteed with snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots is served with white or brown rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant

2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928 Four Happiness combines pork, chicken, beef and vegetables in a stir fry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jung’s Golden Dragon

3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com

The Happy Family includes beef, chicken and pork cooked with vegetables in brown sauce and served with fried noodles. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Red’s Chinese

3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com

Fried Craw rangoons are filled with crawfish and cream cheese and served with diced jalapenos. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Red Star

8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarnola.com

Salt and pepper shrimp is served with vegetables, bean curd and white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Trey Yuen Cuisine of China

600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com

Hong Kong-style honey-pecan shrimp are topped with a sweet glaze and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

 

 

Coffee & Dessert

Angelo Brocato

214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com

Cannoli are pastries filled with chocolate and vanilla ricotta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Bakery Bar

1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar A rainbow doberge cake has seven different colored layers and white icing. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$

Blue Dot Donuts

4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com

The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creative flavored donuts, as well as donut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Buttermilk Drop Bakery

1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com

Buttermilk drops are available in red velvet and chocolate-covered versions. Breakfast and lunch daily. Delivery available. No reservations. $

CC’s Coffee House

Citywide; www.ccscoffee.com

The Mochasippi is a creamy frozen espresso drink in flavors such as chocolate, caramel, peppermint and hazelnut and is topped with whipped cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Cafe Du Monde

Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com

Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets topped with powdered sugar. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $ 

Cherry Espresso Bar

1581 Magazine St.; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com

A breakfast sandwich features scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese on toasted challah. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant

7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com Bianca pizza is topped with mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto and garlic-herb sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$ 

Croissant d’Or Patisserie

617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com

Almond croissants have almond paste on the inside and sliced almonds on top. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $ 

Cupcake Fairies

2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com

Cupcake flavors include chocolate, lemon, almond, strawberry, vanilla and red velvet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $

French Truck Coffee

217 Chartres St., (504) 605-2899; 1200 Magazine St., (504) 298-1115; 2917 Magazine St., (504) 399-9890; 4536 Dryades St., (504) 702-1900; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com

The coffee shop has a selection of pastries from Gracious Bakery. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

Gambino’s Bakery

4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com

Lemon and chocolate doberge cakes feature six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Gerald’s Donuts

2101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 252-9498; 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 277-0030; www.geraldsdonuts.com

Gerald’s Dozen includes any 12 ring doughnuts plus doughnut holes. No reservations. Open 24 hours. $

Hey! Cafe & Coffee Roastery

2606 St. Louis St.; 4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz The limited selection of baked goods includes bagels from Humble Bagel and vegan items from Girls Gone Vegan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

The Kupcake Factory

3319 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 464-8884; 6233 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 267-3328; www.thekupcakefactory.com

The 24 Karrot is a walnut-carrot cupcake topped with orange cream cheese frosting. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Maple Street Patisserie

7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie Baked goods include Belgian chocolate fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; 22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

King cakes feature braided sweet dough topped with icing and sugar. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$ 

PJ’s Coffee

Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com

Granitas are slushy frozen coffee drinks available in chocolate or caramel flavors. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Pulp and Grind

644 Camp St., (504) 510-4037; www.pulpandgrind.com

A Popeye juice includes apple, spinach, kale and lemon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Rue de la Course

1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com

Hot caffe mocha is espresso and hot cocoa topped with whipped cream and powdered cocoa. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Shake Sugary

3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com

Baked goods include king cakes, muffins, scones, sweet rolls, doughnuts, croissants, fruit Danishes, pecan sticky buns and more. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $ 

Sucre

622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com

King cakes feature braided brioche dough filled with whipped cream cheese, cinnamon and sugar and glazed in purple, green and gold. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Contemporary

Alto

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto

Grilled kale salad features hazelnuts, romesco sauce, ricotta salata. Chicken is an optional addition. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

August

301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com

Braised Mississippi rabbit is served with cavatelli, hakurei turnips, king trumpet mushrooms and Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Bayona

430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com

Veal sweetbreads are served with lemon-caper or sherry-mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bistro Daisy

5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com

A braised lamb shank is served over rapini and gnocchi with roasted onions and pine nuts and a tomato-mint ragout. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Bombay Club 

Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com

Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Boulevard American Bistro

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com

Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

Fritto misto includes fried shrimp, anchovies, calamari and zucchini with gremolata and garlic aioli. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Bywater American Bistro

2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com

Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com

Pork loin Milanese includes a fried egg, mojo aioli and baby mustard greens. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

CellarDoor

916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com

Blue crab is served with bucatini in creamy lemon and tarragon sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Compere Lapin

Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com

Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Copper Vine

1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com

Herb-roasted mushroom pasta is served with cognac and Parmesan cream and a poached egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Coquette

2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com

Hot-and-sour pork stew is served with long grain rice, crab and cilantro. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Country Club

634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cure

4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com

Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$

Dakota Restaurant

629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com

Crabmeat and brie fill a signature soup. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$  Effervescence 1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com

The Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

Elysian Bar

Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com

A confit chicken leg is served with braised white beans, escarole, roasted apples, shallots and lemon-thyme vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Flamingo A-Go-Go 

869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com

Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$

Freret Beer Room

5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com

Crawfish gnocchi are served with blistered tomatoes, peas and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Fulton Street Bistro

Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront

Crabmeat au gratin features lump crabmeat and cheddar cheese topped with breadcrumbs and seafood sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Green Goddess

307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com

Meatloaf made with a Swedish meatball recipe features grass-fed beef and is served with lingonberry pepper jelly, mashed potatoes and Creole kale. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant

701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com

Turtle Bolognese is served with bucatini, sherry, parsley and a fried soft-boiled egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Longway Tavern

719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com

Bolognese features pork and beef and is served with spaghetti squash, ricotta and sage. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar

1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Mason Jar American Kitchen

4517 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 323-2115; www.masonjarkitchen.com

Paneed chicken is topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Meril 

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes are tossed with blue cheese, grapes and candied walnuts in Steen’s cane syrup vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

NOSH

752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com

Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Oxlot 9

Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com

Grilled mahi mahi is served with a smokey carrot puree, fingerling potatoes, roasted shallots, satsuma-carrot top pesto and brown butter. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Paladar 511

511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com

A pizza is topped with collard greens, Gruyere cheese, bacon and a farm egg. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Patois

6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com

Steamed mussels are served with fries, chorizo, fennel, sofrito, garlic and creme fraiche. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$ 

Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com

Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, almond butter, green beans, lemon gelee and almond water. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Restaurant R’evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com

Triptych of Quail includes a Southern-fried quail, another stuffed with boudin and a third topped with absinthe glaze. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$ 

The Seiler Bar

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seilor-bar-food-menu

Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$

Suis Generis

3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com

The changing menu features dishes such as fire-grilled calamari with shio koji (house-fermented rice) with blistered shishito peppers and satsuma-basil sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com

Pan-fried pork is served with braised greens, grits and mustard jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Trenasse

444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com

A Linz Farm rib-eye is served with blistered Brussels sprouts, onion rings, bearnaise and veal reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$ 

Trinity

1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com

Duck and dumplings includes boursin cheese, andouille and chives. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Tujague’s

823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Gulf fish amandine is served with Creole meuniere and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Vessel NOLA

3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com

Shrimp and corn salad combines grilled Gulf shrimp, arugula, pickled shallots, confit garlic, pickled Fresno peppers, roasted corn and a goat cheese spread made with cumin, chiles and lime. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Vyoone’s Restaurant

412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com

Fried goat cheese Caprese salad includes tomato, basil and balsamic gastrique. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Warbucks

3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com

Smoked octopus comes with red beans and crispy rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com

Sauteed halibut is served with mirin-braised daikon radish, bok choy, baby carrots and kimchi vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

 

 

Creole

Antoine’s Restaurant

713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com

A creation of Antoine’s, baked oysters Rockefeller features Gulf oysters topped with pureed herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Arnaud’s Restaurant

813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com

Baked oysters Bienville are topped with shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, herbs and white wine sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy

Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining

Seared Louisiana jumbo shrimp and poached eggs are served with Creole meurette sauce over jalapeno-cheddar grits. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Brigtsen’s Restaurant

723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com

Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and a tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop

2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com

Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com

Duck fat-seared bluefin tuna is served with Meyer lemon grilled greens and sweet potato boulangere with miso-lemon grass veal bone jus and foie gras ganache. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Court of Two Sisters

613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com

Louisiana shrimp and grits includes andouille and Creole meuniere reduction. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com

Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Emeril’s Delmonico 

1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico

A bacon and mushroom-smothered pork chop is served with sauteed green beans and Creole cream cheese mashed new potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Galatoire’s Restaurant

209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com

Shrimp etouffee is served with rice. Reservations accepted for second floor. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Gumbo Shop

630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com

Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jacques-Imo’s Cafe

8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com

Blackened redfish comes with crab chili hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar

3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com

Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen

416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com

A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe

1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; Rendon Inn, 4501 Eve St.; www.lildizzyscafe.net

Creole file gumbo is made with shrimp, crab, ham, sausage, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices and file powder. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$

The Market Cafe

1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com

The Taste of New Orleans sampler includes cups of gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp Creole and red beans and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mr. B’s Bistro

201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com

Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Mother’s Restaurant

401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net

A roast beef debris po-boy is dressed with shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Muriel’s Jackson Square

801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com

A fried green tomato stack includes shrimp salad, tomato-bacon jam, arugula and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com

Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Palms Too

8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com

Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Pere Antoine Restaurant

741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com

Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Restaurant des Familles

7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com

Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sassafras Restaurant

2501 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com

St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Steamboat Natchez

Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8777; www.steamboatnatchez.com

Steamboat Natchez bread pudding is drizzled with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Upperline Restaurant

1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com Roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com

A fried bread pudding po-boy is topped with rum sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Deli

Deli Breaux Mart

315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; 2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; 3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com

One lunch special is fried catfish served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese or hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Canseco’s Market

1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; 3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; 5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; 6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com

The deli counter serves a roast beef po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Dorignac’s Food Center

710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com

Weekly specials include barbecued ribs served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, baked beans and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $

Empire State Delicatessen

701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com

The Bronx Bomber features Boar’s Head Genoa salami, pepperoni, sweet capocollo, sharp picante provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Pepperoncini peppers are an optional addition. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for larger parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Francesca by Katie’s

515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com

A Legend po-boy is stuffed with cochon de lait and barbecue shrimp. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Goldberg Fine Foods

925 Common St., (504) 267-3564; www.goldbergbagel.com

Reuben egg rolls are wontons filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese and served with Thousand Island dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Green to Go

400 Poydras St., Suite 130; 2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com

Vegan garbanzo soup is made with turmeric and coconut milk. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Guillory’s Deli & Tamales

3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com

A tamale sandwich is topped with chili and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $

Joey’s Grill

Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats, 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 271-8216; www.jeanfreausmeats.com

A veal Swiss melt is topped with grilled onions. No reservations. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery

3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com

The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$

Mardi Gras Zone

2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com

Toppings for wood-oven baked pizzas include cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage and vegetables. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Martin Wine Cellar

714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; 3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com

The Chopper includes pulled oven-roasted chicken breast, greens, bacon, tomato, boiled egg, radishes and Russian dressing served in a flour tortilla. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Quartermaster Deli

1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net

A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $

Qwik Chek Deli & Catering

2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com

A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Rouses

Citywide; www.rouses.com

A Fountain Blue panino includes roast beef, blue cheese, spring greens, tomato, Worcestershire sauce and aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Sammy’s Food Service & Deli

3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com

A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering

901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com

A po-boy can be filled with fried or grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $

Simone’s Market

8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com

A Market Veggie sandwich includes roasted vegetables, local greens, cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, caramelized onions, tomato jam and herb aioli on house-made focaccia served with sweet potato chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Stein’s Market and Deli

2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com

A Rachel sandwich includes hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on a choice of seeded, unseeded or marble rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$

Verti Marte

1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767

A Royal Feast sandwich includes grilled roast beef, ham, turkey, hot pepper cheese, black olives, grilled onions and “Wow” sauce on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$

Welty’s Deli

336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com

A Reuben includes corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dessing on rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Whole Foods Market

300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; 3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; 5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Lasagna is made with beef marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan and provolone cheeses, tomatoes and Italian herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys

4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com

Zara’s Homemade Italian meatball po-boy is topped with red gravy and served hot. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Diner

Diner Belle’s Diner

1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com

An avocado BLT includes a fried egg on sourdough bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Betsy’s Pancake House

2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys

The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $

Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679

Rano’s egg white omelet includes baby spinach, onion and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

City Diner

3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz

The Bottom of the Bowl is a bread bowl filled with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat in Cajun cream sauce topped with cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses and green onions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, 24 hours Thu.-Sat. $

Clover Grill

900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com

A chili cheeseburger is dressed with lettuce, tomato and onions. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Daisy Dukes

Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com

Cajun-style gumbo features chicken, hot sausage and shrimp in a dark roux served with rice. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

The Grille

2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.facebook.com/thegrillemetairie

Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

P&G Restaurant & Bar

345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678

For a lunch special, lasagna is served with salad and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Please-U-Restaurant

1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com

Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Red Dog Diner

3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com

Roasted duck waffles are topped with duck cracklings, cilantro vinegar slaw and five-spice maple syrup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Russell’s Marina Grill

8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net

Eggs Gentilly includes fried oysters, poached eggs, wilted spinach, pecan-smoked bacon and hollandaise on an English muffin. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Slim Goodies Diner

3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447

An Orleans Slammer includes hash browns, chili, bacon, two eggs, cheddar cheese and toast or a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Steve’s Diner

Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net

A chicken bacon melt features grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on open-faced French bread with ranch dressing on the side. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

 

 

 

French

Cafe Degas

3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com

Fried Louisiana oyster salad is served over baby mizuna greens with avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and ravigote vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Couvant

317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com

Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Crepes a la Cart

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com

An S.B.T. crepe is filled with baby spinach, tomato and bacon. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

The Delachaise

3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com

Steak frites features a grilled rib-eye topped with Shropshire butter served with duck fat fries. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$

Justine

225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com

Morrocan spiced short rib is served with fries and chermoula. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

La Crepe Nanou

1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com

Fondue is made with Emmental cheese and served with baguette, vegetables or fruit. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Lilette

3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com

Roasted poulet breast is served with Brussels sprouts, balsamic-glazed onions and mushroom vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Luke 

333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com

Buttermilk-battered fried quail is served with charred gypsy peppers and Tabasco honey. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Meauxbar

942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com

Gnocchi are topped with roasted broccoli, mushrooms and cheddar Mornay sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

N7

1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com

Cassoulet includes house-made Toulouse sausage, duck confit and Sichuan peppers. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

German

German Bratz Y’all!

617-B Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com

A NOLA schnitzel is a deep-fried pork chop or chicken breast topped with crawfish remoulade on a muffuletta bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$

Indian/Pakistani

Indian/Pakistani Nirvana Indian Cuisine

4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com

A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Saffron 4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com

Khyber lamb chops are marinated in rum and served with rogan josh sauce and khichdi. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Shyan’s Kitchen

3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com

Gobi gosht is sauteed goat meat in curry sauce with potatoes and cauliflower. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine

923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com

Sauteed shrimp tikka masala features a tomatoes and bell pepper cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Tandoori Chicken

2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.tandoorichickennola.com

Baked chicken tikka is served in tamarind cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Wah Kitchen

2401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 4, Kenner, (504) 541-8612; www.facebook.com/wahkitchen

Chicken tikka masala is made with boneless chicken marinated in a creamy sauce with fresh tomatoes and spices. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Irish

Irish Wolfhound at Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

3701 Banks St., (504) 312-1701; www.finnmccools.com

Salmon “fries” are battered and fried strips of salmon served with Creole mustard, horseradish and garlic lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Italian

Adolfo’s Restaurant

611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800

Veal is topped with ocean sauce, a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$

Andrea’s Restaurant

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com

Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Arabella Casa di Pasta

2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com

The Fredo features chicken and broccoli over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Avo

5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com

Lasagna features short rib ragu, tomatoes and bechamel sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bosco’s Italian Cafe

2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com

Chicken Parmesan is paneed chicken topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com

Beef and pork meatballs are served with spaghettini, Parmesan and marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brick Oven Cafe

2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz

A grilled chicken breast is served with sauteed mushrooms, artichoke hearts and green onions in lemon-butter-white wine sauce over angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Roma

1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com

Grilled shrimp pizza includes onions, plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella and olive oil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com

Breaded chicken Parmesan is topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and Romano cheeses and served with a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner daily. $$

Coscino’s Italian Grill

1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com

Chicken Parmesan features lightly breaded chicken topped with house-made red gravy and mozzarella served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Del Porto Ristorante

501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com

Seafood cannelloni al forno is stuffed with Gulf shrimp, crab, lobster, scallops and truffled cheese fonduta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant

810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com

Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Ditali’s Pizza Cafe

1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com

A Mediterranean pizza is topped with chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, mozzarella and feta cheeses and garlic-butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Domenica

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com

Slow-cooked rabbit and porcini mushrooms are served over tagliatelle. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Fausto’s Bistro

530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com

Parmesan-crusted Gulf fish is topped with crushed tomato, white wine-butter sauce and crabmeat and served with wilted spinach and rosemary potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Fazzio’s Restaurant

1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com

An Angus beef rib-eye is served with salad and a choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, potato salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Frank’s Restaurant

933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com

The muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria

7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us

Grilled chicken and portobello mushrooms are baked in lavash bread with red pepper sauce, spinach, tomato and feta and mozzarella cheeses and served with roasted rosemary potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Gendusa’s Italian Market

405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com

A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Giorlando’s Restaurant

741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com

Sauteed shrimp or crawfish are served over fettucine Alfredo. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

Gio’s Villa Vancheri

690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri

Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Happy Italian Pizzeria

7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com

A lasagna pizza is topped with meatballs, Italian sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone and ricotta cheeses and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Checks accepted. $$

Impastato’s Restaurant

3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com

Osso buco is a veal shank slow-cooked with vegetables and gravy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Irene’s Cuisine 

529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com

Pan-seared fish meuniere amandine includes toasted almonds, brown butter, mashed sweet potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Italian Barrel

1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com

Porcini and truffle ravioli is topped with white wine cream sauce and a drizzle of truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Josephine Estelle

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com

Bucatini pasta is served with tomato sauce, Parmesan, garlic and chili. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com

Pork cheeks Marsala are served with veal demi-glace and mushrooms over Parmesan polenta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Milano Pizzeria

3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com

Primo pizza is topped with pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$

Mona Lisa

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com

Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Mosca’s Restaurant

4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com

Oysters Mosca features oysters baked with Italian seasoning and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

2033 N. Highway 190, Suite F, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

A pollo e peperonata panino includes spicy grilled chicken, sweet peppers and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$

Nuvolari’s Ristorante

246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com

Stuffed quail is served with wild rice, mushrooms, bacon-pecan stuffing, parsnips, asparagus and potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com

Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

R&O Restaurant & Catering

216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com

Veal Parmesan is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce and served over spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Red Gravy

125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com

A Mark sandwich features two 6-ounce Italian meatballs, mozzarella and red gravy on French bread and is served with chips. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$

Riccobono’s Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com

Veal Josephine is sauteed veal topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Ristorante Filippo

1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008

Sauteed veal Sorrentina is topped with prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella and marinara and served with spaghetti. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Sal & Judy’s

27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443; www.salandjudysrestaurant.com

Spitini features baked pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs and tomato relish, served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Sandro’s Trattoria

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com

Osso buco is a slow-cooked 20-ounce pork shank in white wine cacciatore sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Sofia

516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com

Berkshire pork cutlet Milanese is served with salsa verde, fennel and citrus salad and Calabrian chiles. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Specialty Italian Bistro

2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090; www.specialtyitalianbistro.com

Pecan-encrusted catfish is topped with pecan sauce and served with sweet potato fries, garlic cheese bread and choice of salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Tommy’s Cuisine 

746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com

Gulf fish Capri is served with local blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Tony Mandina’s Restaurant

1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com

Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Venezia Restaurant

134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net

Paneed veal Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms and served with pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com

A large meatball is topped with red sauce and served with garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Chastant Street: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Japanese/Sushi

Asakusa

1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com

Baked salmon is served with snow crab and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Asuka Sushi & Hibachi

7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com

An Aloha roll features salmon, snow crab, avocado, mango and mango sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Chiba

8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com

A St. Claude Avenue roll includes salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and tobiko. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine

5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com

Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Haiku

4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com

A Haiku roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and asparagus topped with salmon and tuna and served with vegetables, ponzu and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Hana Japanese Restaurant

8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634

The Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Ikura Hibachi-Sushi-Ramen

310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net

A Kraken roll features fried calamari, snow crab, smelt roe, crab stick, avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Kais

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 509-0010; www.pythianmarket.com

A Lomalom poke bowl includes wild-caught yellowfin tuna, sushi rice or spring greens, vegetables and spicy house-made dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Cash only. $$

Kanno California Sushi Bar

3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com

A Caterpillar roll features snow crab, eel and avocado. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Kin

4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin

The “fish bowl” features roasted Gulf fish, kimchi, greens, confit mushrooms and seafood tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Little Tokyo

364 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532

A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Little Tokyo

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com

Hibachi rice is grilled with onions, carrots, egg and garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Masterp1ece

1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine

A Super Dragon roll includes snow crab, avocado, eel, eel sauce and bonito flakes. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com

A Deluxe roll features tempura-fried shrimp, rice and cream cheese in seaweed paper topped with snow crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, tempura flakes and barbecue eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Miyako Hibachi & Sushi

1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com

A Miyako hibachi special includes lobster, filet mignon, shrimp, fried rice, clear soup, salad, noodles and mixed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Nomiya

4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com

Kuro ramen features pork, egg, leeks, noodles, ginger, pork broth and garlic oil. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Rock-n-Sake

823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com

Sushi deviled eggs feature truffle and sesame filling topped with tuna tartare and tobiko. Delivery available. No reservations. Fulton Street: lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. Metairie Road: Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Royal Sushi & Bar

1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com

Tonkotsu ramen includes chicken, beef, shrimp or barbecued pork in pork broth with boiled egg, bamboo shoots and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Sake Cafe

817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com

A Tiger roll features tuna, salmon, barbecued eel, scallions, smelt roe, tempura flakes and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sake Cafe Uptown

2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Taste of Tokyo

10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com

Lettuce wraps are filled with minced shrimp and chicken, mushrooms and vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Tsunami Sushi

Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/tsunamineworleans

Pimp salad features seared tuna, snow crab, krab stick, cucumber, tomato, asparagus, avocado, masago and sesame-soy-ponzu dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Wasabi

900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com

A chirashi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Korean

Gin Korean BBQ

3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com

Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gogi Korean Restaurant

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com

Japchae features glass noodles sauteed with vegetables and sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Korea House

3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654

Kimchi dolsot bibimbap features beef, vegetables and kimchi over rice served in a hot stone pot. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Tue., dinner Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat. $$

Little Korea BBQ

2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com

Slow-cooked oxtail stew is served with spicy oxtail sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Latin America

Latin American Baru Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com

A Lechon Cubano features slow-cooked pork marinated in a sour orange mojo served with black beans, rice and maduros. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Brasa Churrasqueria

2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com

Costilla is Black Angus beef short rib served on the bone. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Brazilian Market & Cafe

2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com

Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

Casa Garcia

8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com

For a weekend special, carnitas (roast pork) is served with guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans and green sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Catalino’s

7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc

Jocon is Guatemalan fried chicken served with potatoes, mirliton, tomatillo, bell peppers, onion and cilantro served with corn tortillas and rice. No Reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine

4714 Freret St., (504) 345-2884; www.facebook.com/grupo5rest

Lomo saltado is steak served with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

La Cocinita

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com

Arepas are Venezuelan cornmeal patties stuffed with meat or vegetables and served with house-made sauces. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe

8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com

A pupusa platter features three pupusas stuffed with pork, cheese and beans. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only. $$

Mais Arepas

1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas

A pollo griliao arepa is a Colombian-style white cornmeal cake filled with grilled chicken, caramelized onions, aji valluno salsa and mozzarella and is served with fried plantain chips. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Mangu

2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com

Dominican-style mangu criollo is mashed green plantains topped with avocado-cilantro sauce, pork cracklings and a choice of shrimp or salsa chicken. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Mayas Restaurant

2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com

Grilled steak a caballo is served over sauteed potatoes, onions and tomatoes in savory sauce with fried eggs, jasmine rice and sweet plantains. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Nola Nica

16 W. Airline Drive, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., second floor; www.facebook.com/nolanica

A Nicaraguan chancho adobado sandwich features braised pork topped with coleslaw in vinaigrette and Nola Nica sauce and is served with fries or plantain chips. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Perez Latin Grocery

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 475-5545

A Mexican-style torta sandwich is filled with shredded pork, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Sarita’s Grill

4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562

A Mexi bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco

5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com

Arroz con pato features duck confit with cilantro rice, beer glaze and salsa criolla. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Louisiana Contemporary

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com

Sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna is served with Creole fried rice, sweet potatoes with habanero pepper and house Steel sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com

Slow-cooked pork belly is served with black-eyed peas and mixed greens. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Atchafalaya

901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com

Black drum Jubilee comes with Gulf shrimp, oysters, jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet corn, stewed okra and tomatoes and crab-fat butter crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$

Balise

640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com

A BT cheeseburger features sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bread-and-butter pickles and comeback sauce on a brioche bun served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Bar Frances

4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com

Brussels sprouts are tossed with cranberries, country ham, grain mustard and oregano. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Bistro Byronz

1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com

Poulet garni features chicken breast with crawfish, Cajun creme sauce, Parmesan orzo and lemon garlic Brussels sprouts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com

Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com

Boudin balls are served with garlic aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Brennan’s New Orleans

417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com

Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-made English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Broussard’s 

819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com 

Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Mon. $$$

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar

231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com

Vinegar-braised beef short ribs are served with grits, fried onions and arugula peanut salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cafe Sbisa

1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com

Paneed veal is topped with Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat and served with lemon-caper butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com

Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carrollton Market

8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com

Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cavan

3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com

A blackened pork chop is served with sweet potato salad and cane syrup mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Chartres House 

601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com

Crawfish pasta Estrellita features sauteed crawfish tails in cream sauce over penne pasta topped with a crawfish cake and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Clancy’s

6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com

Veal, pork and ricotta meatballs are served in a bowl of Parmesan broth with blistered cherry tomatoes, white beans and arugula topped with basil pesto. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Columns Hotel

3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

Sauteed crawfish tails are baked in fontina Parmesan cream sauce with penne. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Fri.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar 

509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com

Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Criollo Restaurant

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com

A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Curio 

301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com

Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

DTB

8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com

Crispy duck confit is served with charred cabbage, citrus, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Dick & Jenny’s

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com

Paneed veal is served with crabmeat cream sauce, truffle mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Elizabeth’s Restaurant

601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com

For brunch, Cajun bubble and squeak features country bacon, cabbage, shrimp, poached eggs and hollandaise served with grits or hash browns. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Emeril’s New Orleans

800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans

King cake monkey bread is available in changing flavors such as bananas Foster, German chocolate and strawberries with Creole cream cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Fete au Fete StrEATery

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com

Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boil potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fountain Lounge

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com

Duck breast is served with pureed yams, Savoy cabbage, satsuma mostarda and whiskey jus. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.facebook.com/gabriellerestaurant

Traiteur fish is a seared Gulf fish fillet served with a crab cake, preserved lemon and chili aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Galliano Restaurant

200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com

Chicken Mamou is a boudin-stuffed chicken breast over a field pea fricassee with cornmeal-crusted oyster mushrooms, pickled okra and stewed tomato relish. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gautreau’s Restaurant

1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com

Roasted chicken is served with shiitake mushrooms, haricots verts and mashed potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar 

301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com

Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Grill Room

Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1992; www.grillroomneworleans.com

Chilean sea bass is served with heirloom tomato pesto, squash, fava beans and basil. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Gris-Gris

1800 Magazine St., (504) 527-2024; www.grisgrisnola.com

A double-cut pork chop is seared with Creole spices and served with Southern greens, smothered new potatoes and blueberry pork jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gumbo Ya-Ya

Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com

Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jack Rose

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com

A braised lamb shank is served over risotto with lamb jus and mint gremolata. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Kingfish 

337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com

Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans-style barbecue butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Lakehouse

2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com

Lakehouse salad includes strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, blue cheese and sherry vinaigrette, and shrimp or chicken are optional additions. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$

Legacy Kitchen

Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com

Redfish St. Charles is a seared fillet topped with herb butter and served with crawfish cornbread casserole, asparagus and portobello mushrooms. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. $$$

Little Gem Saloon

445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com

Louisiana shrimp and grits includes green onion sausage and white wine-garlic sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Sat. $$

Lola

517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com

Gulf shrimp and grits is served with pork belly, roasted mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, celery and shrimp broth. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$

Lula Restaurant Distillery

1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com

Tea-brined, buttermilk battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. $$

M Bistro

The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining

Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Mondo

900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633

Beef short ribs Adobo are braised with coconut milk, soy sauce and jalapenos and served with cilantro-scallion basmati rice and mango salad with chili-roasted peanuts, cucumber and radish. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Morrow’s

2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com

Grilled redfish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon-butter sauce and a side. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

NOLA Restaurant 

534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola-restaurant

Grilled hanger steak is topped with herb butter and served with fries and roasted bone marrow. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crab, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

The Pelican Club

312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com

Lightly breaded fried whole flounder is topped with sauteed sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and a spicy chili sauce and served with jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Public Service Restaurant

NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com

A double-cut pork chop is served with caramelized onion jus and praline sweet potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Restaurant Rebirth

857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com

A deep-fried shrimp and eggplant boulette is served with Creole tomato glaze, a pork belly crackling and pepper jelly gastrique. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Rib Room

Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7046; www.ribroomneworleans.com

Pan-seared Gulf fish amandine is served with sauteed garlic kale and parsley potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Rosedale

801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with Creolaise sauce and served with fried pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Sala Restaurant & Bar

124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com

Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$

Salon Restaurant by Sucre

622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com

Chicken poutine features fried chicken over french fries with a fried egg, Gruyere cheese, salsa and veloute. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun. and brunch Thu.-Sun. $$

SoBou

310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com

Andouille sausage and apple beignets are served with hand-pressed sugarcane and rum coffee ganache. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$

Tableau

616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com

Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

1000 Figs

Little Fig, Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com

The falafel platter includes hummus, roasted beet salad with feta and pepitas, fennel slaw with dates and, kale salad with cashew-lime vinaigrette. No reservations. Ponce de Leon: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily. $$

Acropolis Cuisine

3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com

A souvlaki wrap includes grilled pork, lettuce, tomato, grilled sweet peppers, onions and tzatziki. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; 3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com

A ground beef and lamb gyro platter includes hummus, feta salad, rice and pita. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Attiki Bar and Grill

230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com

Marinated shrimp kebabs are served with two sides such as baba ghanoush, hummus, garlic mashed potatoes, couscous, rice, sauteed vegetables or salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Byblos

737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; 1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com

Lamb chops are seasoned with rosemary and Dijon mustard and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Casablanca

3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com

Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$

Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery

940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola A falafel platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

The Halal Guys

301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com

A combination platter includes gyro meat, chicken, rice, pita and white sauce or the chain’s signature hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Hummus & More

3363 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.facebook.com/hummusandmore

Mousaka features layers of ground beef, potato, zucchini, eggplant, tomato sauce and bechamel. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro

7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com

Tagine of lamb is braised, boneless lamb served with basmati rice and harissa sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Kebab

2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com

The falafel plate includes Spanish garlic and tahini sauce, couscous salad, greens, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, red onions, hummus and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Mona’s Cafe

504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; 3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; 4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com

Sauteed lamb is served with hummus, salad and white or whole wheat pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Phoenicia Restaurant

4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com

A lamb kebab platter comes with two sides such as hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Pyramids Cafe

3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com

A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, a gyro, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Saba

5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com

A lamb kebab is served with charred red onion, caramelized tomato and tahini. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Shahrazads Cafe

4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003; www.shahrazadscafe.com

A chicken kebab platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Shawarma on the Go

Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com

A gyro includes tomatoes, onion and tzatziki sauce in pita bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Shawarma on the Run

93 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 373-6669

A gyro platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and tzatziki. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Shaya

4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com

Slow-cooked Home Place Pastures brisket is served with Moroccan couscous and wood-roasted winter vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Stella Maris Cafe & Grocery

7555 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 267-7137

A falafel plate is served with salad, hummus and pita bread, rice or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Tal’s Hummus

4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com

A chicken shawarma pita sandwich includes hummus, salad, pickles and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mexican/Southwestern

Agave House

2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com

An Angus beef filet is topped with chimichurri pesto, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro and served with pesto fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Arana Taqueria y Cantina

3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com

Torta ahogada features slow-roasted pork on bolillo bread with black bean puree, avocado, crema, Cotija cheese, cumin-pickled onion and spicy chili salsa. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carreta’s Grill

137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; 1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; 2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; 70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

La Paz tacos are corn tortillas filled with fried shrimp, cabbage and chipotle dressing. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

Casa Borrega

1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com

Flautas de Borrego features two large taquitos filled with lamb, served with Mexican sour cream and queso fresco. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Catty Shack

1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex

Queso dip is made with onions and poblano, jalapeno and serrano peppers and served with pico de gallo and house-fried tortilla chips. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $

Country Flame

620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com

Ropa vieja is shredded beef in Spanish-style red sauce served with rice, black beans and salad. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Del Fuego Taqueria

4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com

Enchiladas de tinga feature chipotle-braised chicken, roasted poblano cream, queso Cotija, refried beans and Mexican rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$

El Gato Negro

81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com

A Michoacan mixed grill includes wet-aged skirt steak, chicken breast, chorizo, shrimp, sauteed vegetables and drizzles of chimichurri and guajillo chimichurri. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

El Paso

Citywide; www.elpasomex.com

Plato El Paso includes a chile relleno, a beef tostada, a beef enchilada, a beef taco, a burrito and a flauta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

El Pavo Real

4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com

Mole poblano features roasted chicken in a dark mole with slaw and tortillas. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Felipe’s Taqueria

301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; 6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com

Quesadillas are flour tortillas filled with cheese and a choice of meat such as tinga chicken, shrimp, al pastor, carnitas, chorizo or vegetables and served with pico de gallo and salsa rojo. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Habanero’s

69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com

Playeros tacos are filled with shrimp, bacon, cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos, red cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

Citywide; www.izzos.com

A build-your-own burrito includes a choice of meat (steak, ground beef, chicken, pork, shrimp), vegetables, cheeses, salsa, sour cream and other toppings. Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Johnny Sanchez

930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com

Arroz con pollo features wood-grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, poblanos, avocado and crispy puffed rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Juan’s Flying Burrito

515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com

A red chile chicken quesadilla is filled with grilled adobo chicken, goat cheese and spinach and served with cucumber salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

La Carreta

812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; 1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com

A burrito Supreme features grilled chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

La Casita Taqueria

8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com

El Fuego tacos are filled with brisket, pico de gallo, garlic verde and Oaxaca cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Tue. and Fri.-Sat. $

Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrill.com

Tacos feature corn, flour or wheat tortillas filled with meats such as carne asada, ground beef, marinated pork or shredded chipotle chicken topped with onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans

A Juicy Lucy burger is an 8-ounce patty topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and Lucy’s sauce on a Dong Phuong roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Nacho Mama’s Mexican Grill

Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, Harahan, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com

Mamachitas are fried tortillas filled with cheese, tomato and roasted habanero, jalapeno, serrano and red bell peppers served with ancho pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Santa Fe

3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com

Marinated and grilled octopus is served with organic greens, red beets and cilantro lime aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Superior Grill

3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com

Street tacos can be filled with brisket, pork, duck or chicken tinga with onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Taqueria Corona

1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com

Shrimp and cheese fill flautas served with guacamole and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

The Velvet Cactus

6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com

Corona shrimp tacos feature fried or grilled shrimp topped with Creole slaw, pickled red onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Zocalo

2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com

Posole verde soup includes chicken, hominy, tomatillo and green chiles and is served with avocado, onion, cilantro, radishes, cabbage and Cotija cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Music and Food

BB King’s Blues Club

1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans

Slabs of ribs are served with baked beans, coleslaw and a Hawaiian roll. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bacchanal Wine

600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com

Braised pork shoulder is served in a Catalan stew with cabbage, potatoes, bacon and duck fat. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Bamboula’s

514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com

Fried green tomatoes are topped with shrimp or oysters and green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Kukhnya

Siberia, 2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com

Beef stroganoff is a stew with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy sauce served with noodles, fries or potato salad and a roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

Palm Court Jazz Cafe

1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com

Pork chop Macconais is served with white wine sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Rivershack Tavern

3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com

A chicken Caesar po-boy includes grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com

A mushroom burger features an Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Three Muses

536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com

Lamb sliders are topped with tomato chutney and herbed goat cheese. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

Neighborhood

Neighborhood Andy’s Bistro

3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com

Blackened shrimp top a wood-fired flatbread with spinach, bacon and Havarti cheese. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com

French onion lamb pot pie features braised lamb shoulder topped with Swiss cheese in a house-made pie crust. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Bop’s Frozen Custard

2660 Florida St., Suite K, Mandeville, (985) 727-5003; www.bopsfrozencustard.com

A Bop’s burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup and served with potato salad, baked beans or Zapp’s chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brewster’s

8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com

The Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with french fries, sweet potato fries, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant

1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com

Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$

Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar

519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com

A grilled mahi mahi sandwich is topped with mango-pineapple dressing on a bun and served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Canal Street Bistro

3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com

Burger Benedict features a potato latke, a house-ground burger patty, poached eggs, hollandaise, crumbled bacon and green onions. Reservations recommended. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun. $$

Cello’s

3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com

A Sicilian burger features a patty made from a meatball recipe topped with mozzarella and red gravy on Leidenheimer bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Chais Delachaise

7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com

Pan-roasted half chicken is served with crispy skin over mushroom, ham and potato hash and topped with rosemary mushroom cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander

535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com

Braised short ribs are served with red wine reduction, Swiss chard and polenta. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

d’Juice

4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com

A Just Beet It juice includes beets, carrots, apple, celery, parsley, cucumber and ginger. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Fat Boy Pantry

1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry

A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Frankie and Johnny’s Restaurant

321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net

A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fury’s Restaurant

724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com

Trout Carrie comes with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and choice of potato or spaghetti. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant

435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net

A Black N’ Bleu burger is topped with bacon and blue cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Homegrown Pizza

6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza

Creole shrimp pizza is topped with Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, green onions and Creole mustard sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Iacovone Kitchen

5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com

Bowtie pasta is served with roasted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and smoked paprika chili oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant

2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com

Roast beef cooked in house fills a po-boy served dressed to order. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Katie’s Restaurant & Bar

3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, crawfish, oysters, onion rings and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

The Kolache Kitchen

4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com

Sausage and cheese fill a kolache. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Koz’s

6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com

A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar

3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com

A Frenchuletta is a muffuletta served on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com

A Belgian waffle is served with chicken wings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Mandina’s Restaurant

3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com

A fried shrimp and oyster platter is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Marjie’s Grill 320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com

Honey-buttered Yard Bird is a slow-cooked local chicken basted with Louisiana honey butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Melba’s Old School Po-Boys

1525 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 267-7765; www.eatatmelbas.com

A shrimp and catfish plate is served with cornbread and a side such as fries, green beans, jambalaya or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Mena’s Palace

200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com

Seafood gumbo is made with shrimp and crab and served with rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Oscar’s

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com

A spicy fried chicken sandwich is made with chicken seasoned with crawfish boil and includes light and dark meat, mirliton dill pickles and white miso-lemon mayonnaise on a sesame bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com

A hot pastrami sandwich is topped with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Porter & Luke’s Restaurant

1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com

Eggplant Vincent is a paneed eggplant cup filled with shrimp and crawfish in cream sauce served with angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Quarter View Restaurant

613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterview.net

Grilled chicken tops fettuccine in creamy Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Radosta’s Restaurant

249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537

A Grand Slam po-boy includes thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and wine sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Rocky & Carlo’s

613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323; www.facebook.com/rockyandcarlos

A fried oyster po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Seed

1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1447; www.seedyourhealth.com

Panko-fried eggplant Pomodoro is served with whole wheat spaghetti, tomato basil and spinach. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Shank Charcuterie

2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com

A platter of house-made charcuterie is served with cheese, crostini and accoutrements. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., early dinner Sun. $

Silk Road

2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com

Indian-style samosas are served with tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Standard

4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse

Steak and eggs features a New York strip steak with black pepper gravy, scrambled eggs and a biscuit. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Tasting Room

1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com

Truffle fries are drizzled with white truffle oil and sea salt and served with aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

Truck Farm Tavern

11760 River Road, St. Rose, (504) 699-0099; www.truckfarmtavern.com

A St. Rose Peacemaker po-boy features fried oysters, pecan-smoked brisket, tomato jam and Creole cream cheese fondue on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$

Wayfare

4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com

Pork belly gnocchi is served with sage brown butter, sweet potato puree and Steen’s cane syrup. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Pan-Asian

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29

321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com

Loco Moco includes a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Hoshun Restaurant

1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com

A Playboy sushi roll includes spicy tuna, tempura-fried shrimp and asparagus, mango, honey wasabi, eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

LUVI

5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com

Mala Holla is spicy beef shank with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Maypop

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com

Hand-pulled noodles are tossed with blue crab, pork sausage, tofu and mapo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Pizza

Pizza Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com

Diavola pizza combines San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di Latte cheese, house-cured Neapolitan salami and chili oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Blaze Pizza

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; 5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com

The build-your-own-pie format allows diners to choose sauces (tomato, spicy tomato, garlic-pesto or cream sauce), cheeses (mozzarella, feta or Gorgonzola), meats, vegetables and more. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brooklyn Pizzeria

4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net

The Vegg-Head pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions and black olives. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Crescent City Pizza Works

407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com

A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Echo’s Pizza

3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com

Margherita pizza is topped with tomato, mozzarella and Grana Padano cheeses and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

G’s Pizza

833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; G’s Kitchen Spot, Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 891-9226; 4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com

A Big Cheesy pie includes mozzarella, cheddar, feta, Parmesan and goat cheeses and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $

Isabella’s Pizzeria

2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellapizzeria.net

Isabella’s supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500

Smoked salmon pizza includes Roma tomatoes, caviar, red onion, mozzarella and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown

615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com

Shrimp pizza includes Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Love & Pie

401 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 309-5668; www.loveandpienola.com

A Sgt. Peppers & Sausage pizza is topped with Italian sausage, bell peppers, roasted peppers, pickled jalapenos, mozzarella, Parmesan and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Magazine Pizza

1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com

The Mediterranean Supreme pizza is topped with gyro meat, mozzarella and feta cheeses, olives, tomatoes, red onion, oregano and garlic butter sauce with tzatziki on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing

2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com

An Innocents Abroad pizza is topped with Genoa salami, Italian sausage, tomatoes, artichokes and fresh basil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Mellow Mushroom

1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com

The Funky Q pizza is topped with barbecued chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and a swirl of barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Meribo

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (225) 328-1619; 326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com

A white sauce pizza is topped with Chisesi ham, smoked mozzarella, thyme, honey and roasted pecans. Delivery available and reservations accepted in Covington. Lee Lane: Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com

A T-Bird pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted chicken, asparagus and roasted red peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com

A Mr. Hughes pie is topped with bacon, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, caramelized onions, tomatoes, garlic and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mo’s Pizza

1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com

A pizza turnover is filled with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, cheese and meat sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

New York Pizza

4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com

A Big Apple pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria

3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamia.net

A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$

Outlaw Pizza Co.

814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com

A Wild Bunch pizza is topped with grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes and onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Pizza Delicious

617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com

Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com

Wood-roasted Yukon Gold potato pizza is topped with aged provolone fonduta, fresh sage and Parmigiano Reggiano. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Pizza Man of Covington

1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com

A Wow pie is topped with crabmeat, artichoke hearts, garlic and Romano cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Citywide; www.reginellis.com

A saltimbocca pizza is topped with chicken breast, prosciutto, spinach, capers, garlic-herb sauce and lemon juice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Slice Pizzeria

1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com

A BBG pie is a white pizza topped with bacon, basil and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $

That’s Amore Pizzeria

1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; 4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com

A Chicago-style deep dish Meat Lovers pie includes sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. W. Metairie Avenue: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza

Citywide; www.theospizza.com

A spicy Mexican pizza includes chicken, Anaheim peppers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, feta and cheddar cheeses and chili powder and olive oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Wit’s Inn

141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com

A barbecued chicken pizza includes an herb sauce base, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Sandwiches & Po-Boys

Sandwiches & Po-boys Aglio

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com

A Corleone sandwich includes house-cured meats, provolone, basil mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and oregano vinaigrette on an oregano hoagie roll. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Avery’s on Tulane

2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com

A Sandbag sandwich includes roast beef debris, fried pickles, provolone and horseradish cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

The Backyard

244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com

A Zeus sandwich features grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, tomato, lettuce, red onion and feta-raita yogurt sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Banh Mi Boys

5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com

Oyster Rockefeller fries are topped with fried oysters, Rockefeller sauce, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s

3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys

The Surf n Turf po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef debris, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $

The Big Cheezy

3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry’s Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com

A Mac ’N’ Cheezy sandwich features four-cheese and bacon macaroni and cheese on white bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Williams Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; 2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com

A grilled cheese sandwich includes sharp cheddar, Gruyere and Muenster on sourdough bread with salad and roasted tomato soup. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Central Grocery & Deli

923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com

The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$

Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering

206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.facebook.com/chapschicken

A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is dressed with marinara, provolone and Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Cochon Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com

A Cubano features smoked pork, ham and Swiss cheese on a bolillo roll. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Crabby Jack’s

428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com

A slow-roasted duck po-boy is topped with Cajun jalapeno gravy and green apple coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Dat Dog

601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com

A crawfish etouffee dog is a crawfish sausage topped with crawfish etouffee, onions, tomatoes, mustard and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Freret and Magazine streets: lunch and dinner daily. Frenchmen Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; 3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com

Muffulettas include ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Dirty South Sammich & Soft Serve Co.

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com

A Nashville hot chicken sandwich features a fried chicken breast dunked in Nashville-style hot sauce on a toasted sesame bun with house-made pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar

5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com

The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Good Bird

St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; 5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com

A Larry Bird sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and aioli on ciabatta from Breads on Oak. No reservations. Freret: breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Roch Market: breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant

511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com

A Judge Bosetta po-boy includes ground beef, Italian and hot sausages and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $

Killer Poboys

219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com

A Dark and Stormy po-boy features rum- and ginger-glazed pork belly, lime slaw and garlic aioli. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $

Liberty Cheesesteaks

5039 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com

The Wiz is a Philadelphia-style cheese steak filled with chopped New York strip steak and Cheez Whiz. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $

Liuzza’s by the Track

1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com

A barbecue shrimp po-boy is a hollowed-out pistolette filled with shrimp in peppery barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Luca Eats

7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com

The pressed muffuletta includes house-made olive salad on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood

901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; 3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com

Slow-roasted, Creole-spiced pork fills a po-boy topped with Creole coleslaw in vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Mano’s Po-Boys

6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com

The Super Saint special includes two eggs, two choices of meat, two slices of cheese and a hash brown patty on choice of bun, toast or French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $

Mike Serio’s Po-Boys & Deli

133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com

A 9th Ward po-boy is filled with roast beef, french fries, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $

The Milk Bar

710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com

A Wolf Me Down sandwich includes roasted lamb, tomato, red onion, spinach, hummus and mozzarella on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant

10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170 A muffuletta includes ham, salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Co.

Citywide; www.nohsc.com

A Shrimpzilla po-boy has fried shrimp, roast beef debris gravy, Swiss cheese, cabbage and Creole mustard sauce and is served with garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Nor-Joe Imports

505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com

A muffuletta is filled with Italian salami, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com

A James Brown special po-boy features fried shrimp, barbecued beef, pepper Jack cheese and Crystal hot sauce mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant

2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; 4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com

A meatball po-boy is topped with provolone cheese and red sauce. Delivery available from Kenner location. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Poboy Company

1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; www.facebook.com/poboyco

A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $

St. James Cheese Company

641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com

An Il Mostro sandwich features spicy capicola, rosemary ham, salami, provolone cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato and herb-pepperoncini mayonnaise on Wild Flour ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. $

Seersucker Restaurant & Catering

938 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 702-8040; www.seersuckercatering.com

The shrimp remoulade po-boy includes chilled boiled shrimp, fried green tomatoes, lettuce and spicy remoulade. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Short Stop Po-Boys

119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com

A meatball po-boy is topped with house-made red gravy and provolone and served on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Spitale’s Deli

3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com

An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

The Store

814 Gravier St., (504) 322-2446; www.thestoreneworleans.com

Shrimp and grits features shrimp and tasso Creole gravy over grits served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Tracey’s

2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com

A roast beef po-boy is topped with garlicky gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Trilly Cheesesteaks

4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com

A Far East Philly includes steak in ginger-soy sauce, cream cheese and fried red onions on an Amoroso’s roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

Turkey and the Wolf

739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com

A fried bologna sandwich is topped with American cheese, potato chips, lettuce, hot English mustard and mayonnaise on white bread. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$

Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant

515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com

Roasted pork is served with black beans, rice, plantains and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$

Seafood

Acme Oyster House

Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com

A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Barrow’s

8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com

A fried catfish plate is served with fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com

Crawfish macaroni and cheese features three-cheese bechamel sauce, crawfish tails and a panko crust. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bevi Seafood Co.

236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com

A Peacemaker po-boy features fried Louisiana shrimp, roast beef debris and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch Wed.-Sun., early dinner Fri. Carrollton Avenue: lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Bistro Orleans

3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com

Fried catfish tops fettuccine tossed with shrimp, andouille and spicy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar

7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com

Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, oregano, garlic and lemon butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

BOIL Seafood House

3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com

Boiled seafood such as shrimp, crawfish and crab legs are served with a choice of Asian, Cajun, garlic butter or Caribbean citrus sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bonefish Grill

4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com

Wood-grilled Chilean sea bass is served with two sides such as garlic potatoes, jasmine rice, coleslaw or vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Borgne

Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com

Fish in a bag features pompano with jumbo lump crabmeat, artichoke, capers and white wine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com

Redfish on the “half-shell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Briquette

701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com

Louisiana redfish is served on the half-shell with crawfish relish and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., Dinner daily. $$$

Casamento’s Restaurant

4330 Magazine St., (504) 462-1774; www.casamentosrestaurant.com

Char-grilled oysters are smothered in butter, garlic and Parmesan. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sun. Cash only. $$

Cate Street Seafood Station

308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891; www.catestreet308.com

Crunchy wasabi tuna features an 8-ounce tuna steak finished with wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce and a sweet soy reduction. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Charles Seafood

8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com

A Charlie platter includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, salad or coleslaw, toast and a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com

The fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Corner Oyster House

500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

De-No Seafood Restaurant

505 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 362-4608; www.de-noseafood.com

Blackened redfish De-No is topped with crab stuffing and Alfredo sauce and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Deanie’s Seafood

841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; 2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com

Head-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Desire Oyster Bar

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar

Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com

Signature char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. N. Arnoult Road: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Elysian Seafood

Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 323-9123; www.elysianseafood.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Grana Padano cheese, roasted garlic and herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; 7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com

A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

GW Fins

808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com

“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

The Galley Seafood

2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar

3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com

A Swamp platter includes fried alligator, crawfish tails and frog legs, crawfish etouffee and turtle soup. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Heads & Tails Seafood & Oyster Bar

1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com

Lagniappe crab cake seafood pasta includes shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish tails and linguine in a seafood cream sauce topped with a breaded and fried lump crab cake. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant

738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net The Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House

901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com

A King’s platter includes snow crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, boiled potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Kenner Seafood

3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net

A seafood boat includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Lakeview Burgers and Seafood

872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com

Blackened, fried or grilled shrimp fill tacos topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Landry’s Seafood House

620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; 8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com

Crab cakes are served with lemon butter, asparagus and pimiento cheese grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Le Bayou 503 Bourbon St., (504)529-4256; www.lebayourestaurant.com

Gulf shrimp Ya-Ya pasta includes grape tomatoes sauteed in Cajun pesto over penne pasta and is served with garlic toast. Reservations accepted. Lunch and Dinner daily. $$

LemonShark Poke

2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com

A California Roll bowl includes crab salad, avocado, cucumber salad, carrots, onions, ginger eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Middendorf’s

30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com

Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

301 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 872-9975; 512 Bienville St., (504) 309-4848; 1327 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-0169; 3117 21st St., Metairie, (504) 833-6310; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and a choice of jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant

910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds

A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

New Orleans Creole Cookery

508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com

Blackened redfish is served with dill beurre blanc, Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Oceana Grill

739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are sauteed in peppery lemon butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar

1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com

Fried eggplant and a crab cake top angel hair pasta in crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Sat.-Sun. $$

Peche Seafood Grill

800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com

Fish sticks are fried with a NOLA Brewing beer batter and served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Pier 424 Seafood Market 

424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com

Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Poke-Chan

2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com

A Thai Spice poke bowl includes yellowtail, mixed greens, seaweed salad, cucumbers, macadamia nuts, sweet onions, edamame, lotus root chips, fried garlic and spicy Thai sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Poke Loa

701 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 605-4184; 939 Girod St., (504) 571-5174; 3341 Magazine St., (504) 309-9993; www.eatpokeloa.com

A salmon poke bowl includes rice or spring greens and choices of toppings including crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi tobiko, cilantro, sweet onion, lemon-miso aioli, ponzu, chili paste and sesame oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Red Fish Grill

115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com

Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Royal House Oyster Bar 

441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com

Baked shrimp tortellini features Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with bread crumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Salvo’s Seafood

7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com

The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Seaworthy

630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com

A Maine lobster roll is topped with pickled cucumber, fennel, herbs and lemon and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Seither’s Seafood

279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com

A fried green tomato BLT po-boy is topped with remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar

105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com

Char-broiled oyster pasta is topped with Parmesan and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Stingray’s Restaurant and Bar

1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com

A grilled shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com

Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic, herbs, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and butter and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Two Tony’s Restaurant

8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com

Baked eggplant, shrimp and crabmeat au gratin are topped with sharp cheddar and Romano bread crumbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant

5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482

A Big Boy seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, crawfish, fish, crab claws, frog legs, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and jambalaya, potato salad, fries or a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Zimmer’s Seafood

4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood

A fried seafood combo plate includes shrimp, oysters, fish, french fries, garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Soul Food

Soul Food Bonnets NOLA

1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com

Jerk egg rolls are filled with chicken, collard greens and Gouda cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Deja Vieux Food Park

1681 Religious St., (504) 248-9553; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com

At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, a Smokey Robinson is a grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com

Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Steakhouse

Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse

5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins

Filet Austin features two 4-ounce beef medallions, caramelized onions, grilled asparagus and creamed spinach. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Charlie’s Steak House

4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com

A Charlie is a 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter, and a 26-ounce cut also is available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Chophouse New Orleans

322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com

The steakhouse offers an a la carte selection of rib-eyes, New York strips, filet mignons and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Crescent City Steakhouse

1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com

The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Desi Vega’s Steakhouse

628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com

Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com

A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Doris Metropolitan

620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com

The selection of steaks includes porterhouses, tenderloin, hanger steaks, Japanese wagyu beef and bone-in strips and rib-eyes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Estrella Steak & Lobster House

237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us

A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Fogo de Chao

JW Marriott Hotel, 614 Canal St., (504) 412-8900; www.fogodechao.com/location/new-orleans

The Brazilian steakhouse offers a buffetlike option of roasted beef, chicken, lamb and pork sliced tableside. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak

215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com

Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Keith Young’s Steakhouse

165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net

A 14-ounce strip comes with a choice of baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$

La Boca

870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com

Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$

Mr. John’s Steakhouse

2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com

Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com

Steaks such as New York strips, rib-eyes, porterhouses and filets are cooked in an 1,800-degree broiler. Reservations recommended. Fulton Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar

888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com

Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Steakhouse

Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com

Tournedos of beef are served with bruleed chevre potatoes, mushroom ragout and sauce esgagnole. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Tapas/Spanish

Barcelona Tapas

720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com

Seafood paella includes shrimp, mussels and calamari in saffron rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$

Estano

2266 St. Claude Ave., (504) 930-8038; www.estanonola.com

Piquillo peppers are stuffed with tuna and served with anchovies, crostini and lemon. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $

Lola’s

3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com

Caldereta is a stew of lamb, onions, garlic, bell peppers, carrots and wine served with basmati rice or potatoes with vegetables. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$

Mimi’s in the Marigny

2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com

The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettas, sweet potato empanadas, mushroom manchego toast and patatas bravas. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $

Thai

Banana Blossom

500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com

Chiang Mai noodles are served in a northern Thai-style yellow curry with pickled mustard, red onion, fried shallots and cilantro with crunchy fried noodles on top. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Secret Thai Restaurant

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant

Drunken noodles include chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or tofu and onions, mushrooms, carrots and basil in spicy sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

SukhoThai

2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com

Drunken fried rice is prepared in a wok with egg, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper, onion, chili paste, sweet basil and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Thai Mint

1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com

Shrimp or chicken pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Thai Zaap Cafe

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com

Thai chili paste seafood includes shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn and spicy Thai chili paste. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Vietnamese

August Moon

875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com; 3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com

Char-grilled pork, beef or chicken top vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots and mint. Delivery available. No reservations. Manhattan Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Prytania Street: lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Ba Mien Restaurant

13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com

Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Beignets & More

8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com

A char-grilled pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant

14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com

Coconut king cake is a brioche dough cake with cream cheese frosting, coconut and colored sugar. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Doson Noodle House

135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehouse.com

Bun bo is Vietnamese-style lemon grass beef served with vermicelli or rice noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe

4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola

A lemon grass pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Lilly’s Cafe

1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999

Grilled pork bun is served over vermicelli in a bowl with cucumber, lettuce, ground peanuts, green onions, shallots and fish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Mint

5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534; www.mintmodernbistro.com

A banh mi burger is topped with pickled carrots and cilantro and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

MoPho

514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com

Vindaloo bites feature fried chicken in spicy sauce with coconut ranch dipping sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Namese

4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net

Shaken beef is marinated hanger steak served with jasmine rice and pickled vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Nine Roses

620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com

Pork and shrimp spring rolls are rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, lettuce and mint served with peanut sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $

Pho Cam Ly

3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com

Grilled pork and egg rolls top a vermicelli bowl with pickled carrots, sprouts, cucumber, lettuce and peanuts served with peanut, soy or fish sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Hoa Restaurant

1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans

Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine

3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com

The house special beef pho features beef broth, vermicelli, lemon grass, herbs and spices and is garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, scallions, green onion and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Pho Noi Viet

2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant

Pho tai chin is topped with rare beef and brisket and served with a basket of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, onion, jalapenos and lime. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Pho NOLA

3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com

Char-broiled pork bun includes vermicelli, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Pho Orchid

Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com

Orchid pho includes eye-of-round steak, brisket, meatballs, soft tendon, vermicelli and herbs. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Tau Bay

1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com

Pho gau is beef broth soup with beef brisket and vermicelli served with a basket of herbs, bean sprouts, jalapenos and lime. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Rolls N Bowls

605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.facebook.com/rollsnbowlsnola

Shrimp and avocado spring rolls fill rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce and carrots and are served with peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Saigon Noodle House

925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh

Pho tai nam includes brisket, eye-of-round steak, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $$

Thanh Thanh Restaurant

131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com

Banh xeo are rice flour crepes filled with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and onions served with lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumbers and house-made fish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

View comments