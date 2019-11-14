Back in July, Eddie Rispone, then one of the two Republican challengers to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, delivered a statement about himself to New Orleans.

The businessman had purchased a full-page ad in The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. It was intentionally confrontational and became one of the more viral moments of the 2019 cycle.

And in the final stretch of the governor’s election — the runoff election between Edwards and Rispone is Saturday, Nov. 16 — it’s still an interesting encapsulation of the Republican challenger’s campaign.

The text of the ad, which ran on A3 in the July 19 newspaper, read:

“A message for the radical leftists protesting ICE today: Donald Trump is right. I hope you enjoy protesting, because if you’re upset now, just wait ‘til I’m governor. When I’m governor, Louisiana will stand with President Trump to protect ICE, build the wall, and end illegal immigration. When I’m governor, New Orleans will no longer be a sanctuary city. When I’m governor, we won’t tolerate replacing the American flag at a government building with Mexican ones. When I’m governor, we won’t put up with ANTIFA lawlessness. And when I’m governor, we will crack down — HARD — on every single criminal illegal and terrorist gang. So, enjoy your protests. Because when I’m sworn in, we’re getting tough on illegal immigration the second my hand comes off the Bible. To everyone else who has to watch this craziness today: Remember, John Bel Edwards is the reason New Orleans is a sanctuary city. With your vote, together, we can change that. — Eddie”

After he entered the race in October 2018, Rispone built his campaign largely around rhetoric, with few specific details released to back it up. The ad was built to be inflammatory, and it quickly made its way around Louisiana's social media spheres. Along with the print advertisement, Rispone’s campaign released similar, easy-to-share versions on Facebook and Twitter.

The ad has the hallmarks of what’s come to define Rispone’s campaign — all you need to know about Eddie Rispone is that he stands with Donald Trump. It tracks Republican efforts in recent election cycles to nationalize state politics, makes immigration a cornerstone of Rispone’s platform, and is delivered in a Trumpian way: It’s loud, polarizing and overly simplistic.

The day that the ad was published, several New Orleans events took place to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its family separation and child detention actions. In June, it was announced that New Orleans would be one of the 10 cities targeted for large-scale deportation action by ICE.

Rispone has stuck to this hardline rhetoric, but in the months after the ad was published, there haven’t been many concrete proposed policy details to back up his statement to New Orleans.

The Rispone campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Political rhetoric can be its own tool, but overall, immigration policy is a federal issue. As governor, Rispone would be limited in his ability to change or implement policies.

States do not have explicit powers to set immigration policy. But a governor does have discretion regarding how much assistance state agencies want to offer federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws, said Brian Brox, associate professor of political science at Tulane University.

And, as governor, Rispone could throw his support behind state legislative actions that impact undocumented immigrants, such as a 2017 bill that would have allowed the state Attorney General’s office to withhold state funds to city departments that acted under sanctuary city policy. After clearing the House, the Senate rejected that bill.

It’s worth noting that despite both Rispone and Ralph Abraham (among many other Republicans) labeling New Orleans a sanctuary city, the Department of Justice in 2017 said that the city was not a sanctuary city.