Leah Chase.

 ELIOT KAMENITZ

How do you begin to celebrate the life of a culinary legend beloved by generations of New Orleanians? Start with a second-line at the site of perhaps her greatest achievement, longtime Tremé restaurant Dooky Chase.

A pop-up second line, led by Big 6 Brass Band, will celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary New Orleans chef, restaurateur, and so much more, Leah Chase.

Chase, nicknamed "the Queen of Creole Cuisine," was a renowned chef and civil rights activist who died June 1 at age 96. 

Her Friday buffets of fried chicken and all the fixings, and her Holy Thursday menu of "green gumbo" (gumbo z'herbes) hold nearly as dear a place in the hearts of generations of New Orleanians as does Chase herself.

Second-liners will gather at 6 p.m. at Dooky Chase located at 2301 Orleans Avenue.

