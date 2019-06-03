How do you begin to celebrate the life of a culinary legend beloved by generations of New Orleanians? Start with a second-line at the site of perhaps her greatest achievement, longtime Tremé restaurant Dooky Chase.

A pop-up second line, led by Big 6 Brass Band, will celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary New Orleans chef, restaurateur, and so much more, Leah Chase.

Pop up second line for Leah Chase 6pm pull up at restaurant pic.twitter.com/8hHtw3bBf9 — Big 6 Brass Band 🖐🏾🖕🏾🚖💃🏽🕺🏽 (@Big6BrassBand) June 3, 2019

Chase, nicknamed "the Queen of Creole Cuisine," was a renowned chef and civil rights activist who died June 1 at age 96.

Her Friday buffets of fried chicken and all the fixings, and her Holy Thursday menu of "green gumbo" (gumbo z'herbes) hold nearly as dear a place in the hearts of generations of New Orleanians as does Chase herself.

Second-liners will gather at 6 p.m. at Dooky Chase located at 2301 Orleans Avenue.

+2 Remembering Leah Chase, a giant among New Orleanians, who died June 1 at 96 Leah Chase, whose name loomed as large in New Orleans history as other greats like Louis Armstrong and Fats Domino, died June 1 at 96, her fam…

+2 'Heaven just got the best gumbo': Fondest memories of Leah Chase shared by Gambit readers "I came in late to a dinner one night and the kitchen was closed. She pulled me into the kitchen and fed me."