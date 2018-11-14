Pale ale pairing collection featuring Beecher’s Flagship Reserve cheddar, organic Manchego Curado, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. toma, Spanish cocktail nuts and Urban Oven flatbread crackers, $60 at St. James Cheese Company.
Hamano 210-millimeter gyuto knife with kurouchi finish and rosewood handle, $210 at Coutelier NOLA.
Holiday flower arrangement, $40 at Federico’s Family Florist.
Tricentennial decoupage tray available in multiple sizes, from $120 from Hazelnut New Orleans.
Tea towel illustrated by Kristin Malone Johnson, $16 at Home Malone.
Gift basket including the “Trinity” cutting board, iPad holder, wooden roux spoon, SoLA Deli spices, El Guapo Bitters and Shrub District shrub, $160 at NOLA Boards.
Multi-function cooker by Wolf Gourmet, $599.95 at Nordic Kitchens & Baths.
Jeff S. Saxman
Free coffee tin with purchase of $25 gift card (limited time offer), at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.
Tumbler, $23 at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.
Watercolor painting by Jane Brewster in handmade frame, $275 at RHINO Contemporary Crafts Co.
Desk planner, $14, and New Orleans Tricentennial pen by Retro 1951, $60 at Scriptura.
Retro 1951 fleur-de-lis desk pen, $75 at Scriptura.
Pale ale pairing collection featuring Beecher’s Flagship Reserve cheddar, organic Manchego Curado, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. toma, Spanish cocktail nuts and Urban Oven flatbread crackers, $60 at St. James Cheese Company.
Porcelain platter, $50 at Suzanne Ormond Pottery.
Photographer:David Tompkins
“Eola” cooler tote in seafoam green by Corkcicle, $129.99 at NOLA Boo.