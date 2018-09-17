The Saints... won? Plus: Nike-Kenner residue, Attorney General Jeff Landry being Jeff Landry, and Browns fans find find camaraderie in New Orleans while also beating themselves over a loss.
To insinuate that I, or anyone in my office, would ignore an attack against children from any source, including a church, is absolutely false. To insinuate that because I am a Catholic that I would not protect the children of this state from a child predator is outrageous! https://t.co/FWT13GimCz— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) September 7, 2018
I am Catholic. I never stated or implied that the AG -- or any other Catholic like myself -- would not want to protect children because of our faith. The AG's faith was not mentioned in this story, until he brought it up in his own statement after publication. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/ZSqWqyTfOA— Julia O'Donoghue (@JSODonoghue) September 10, 2018
The mandate handed down by Kenner’s mayor is out of step with those values & not reflective of the way we do business. Although @NO_Airport is located in Kenner, it is owned and governed by @CityOfNOLA. Let me assure you that our airport will continue to uphold our City's values. pic.twitter.com/z6tU99ihV7— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 10, 2018
Why are all outdoor public spaces in New Orleans so hostile to the concept of SHADE— Allison DeJong (@allison_dejong) September 14, 2018
Just a typical day in the New Orleans that people are trying to change. pic.twitter.com/SnVzbUHdT2— Dizzle (@INeedja_Kadeeja) September 12, 2018
I often argue against New Orleans exceptionalism, but sometimes you must concede when NOPD tweets that in a town full of slow-rolling alcoholics there will be ONE sobriety checkpoint on a Friday night in a location to be known to all on Twitter within 5 minutes of going up https://t.co/JJOedTFpyV— Justin Nystrom (@JustinNystrom) September 14, 2018
There should be a Cajun Army Corps of Engineers.— James Karst (@jameskarst) September 14, 2018
Read this and assumed it was about New Orleans. Same shit, every tourist town. The whole tourism industry scam works from the same script. https://t.co/pNr7zqUu5s— Motherlode Star (@elsbet) September 13, 2018
Current scene in downtown NOLA. #Browns fans chanting “We’re gonna tie!” as #Saints fans pass. Amazing pic.twitter.com/HSN3CXihb4— Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) September 16, 2018
They got Amanda Shaw to do the anthem. Which means, by law, this is officially a festival now— skooks (@skooks) September 16, 2018
If Drew Brees comes with one of those "we are learning every week" comments after this game I am checking out on the season after week 2.— Clifton Harris (@Clifton611) September 16, 2018
Love the win. A Dub is a W. I’d say celebrate a bit but break this film down n get better ASAP... far from where we want to be. Plenty to correct... #24hrrule #whodat— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 17, 2018
Awesome moment of true sportsmanship between two kickers. 👏 @wil_lutz5 pic.twitter.com/VgxHXVubj3— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 16, 2018
At the end of the day it’s not “just a game” to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else’s. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward. https://t.co/sSurZwjEKb— Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) September 16, 2018
Dear Zane Gonzalez, if you need a place to get away from it all after today’s game stop on by The Broad where we have four darkened theaters you can hide in. You can’t miss it.— The Broad Theater (@BroadNOLA) September 16, 2018
Guys, I’m just a college baseball coach. Relax pic.twitter.com/sA1m3TTWHs— Zane Gonzalez (@ZaneGonzo36) September 16, 2018
I keep getting mentioned on Twitter by angry brown fans thinking I’m the teams kicker Zane Gonzalez— Zane Gonzalez (@zanegonzalez) September 16, 2018
Cleveland Browns working out kickers today (via @ajcasanova) pic.twitter.com/CjignVGHlZ— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2018
Browns fans can't beat anyone so they beating themselves pic.twitter.com/aVLJgPqLo3— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 16, 2018