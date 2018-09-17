saintsbrowns2367.091718

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez (2) reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 21-18.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The Saints... won? Plus: Nike-Kenner residue, Attorney General Jeff Landry being Jeff Landry, and Browns fans find find camaraderie in New Orleans while also beating themselves over a loss.

