Girlpool
Tue. Nov. 19 | Girlpool, the indie pop project of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad, has always been an intimate, honest snapshot of the lives of its two members. But on their third album, "What Chaos is Imaginary," released earlier this year, Tucker and Tividad deliver some of Girlpool's most personal moments in a fuzzy, lo-fi dream. Fawning opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Skizzy Mars
Thu. Nov. 21 | Harlem, New York-born emcee Skizzy Mars released his second full-length album, "Free Skizzy Mars," earlier this year, and has been on a 29-date tour since October. He closes out his first major tour here in New Orleans at 7 p.m. at House of Blues.
“Inside the Creole Mafia”
Thu.-Sun. Nov. 21-24 | Composer Mark Broyard and actor Roger Guenveur Smith — creator of one-man shows about Huey Newton and Rodney King — present their comedic exploration of New Orleans’ Creole culture and identity and their influences in communities like Smith’s home of Los Angeles. At 7:30 p.m. at Southern Rep Theatre.
Words and Music: A Literary Feast
Thu.-Sun. Nov. 21-24 | Festival panels and events explore ways in which literature, film, music and other arts disciplines can address social justice. Participants include Maurice Carlos Ruffin, author of “We Cast a Shadow,” and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro, author of “Island People: The Caribbean and the World,” and there is a tribute reading to Ernest Gaines. At various venues.
“Fire Burns Hot!”
Fri.-Sat. Nov. 22-23 | In this one-act, quick-change soap opera from Philadelphia’s Pig Iron Theatre Company, drag cabaret performer Martha Graham Cracker and Jenn Kidwell battle over lust and betrayal. At 9:30 p.m. Friday at AllWays Lounge and Theatre and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at GrandPre’s.
Babefest
Sun. Nov. 24 | Author and filmmaker Valerie Kaur delivers a keynote address at Ani DiFranco’s event, and there are panel discussions and performances featuring DiFranco, Arcade Fire’s Regine Chassagne, GIVERS’ Tif Lamson, Princess Shaw and others. The event benefits The Roots of Music program, and the band also performs. At 4:30 p.m. at Orpheum Theater.