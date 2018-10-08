Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
Braised pork shoulder is served with caponata and garlic jus. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bratz Y’all!
617-B Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com
The Hunter Schnitzel platter is deep-fried breaded pork loin topped with mushroom and onion sauce served with mashed potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$
Bywater American Bistro
2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com
Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cafe Dauphine
5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com
Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon-Sat. $$
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Grilled gulf fish is served with tomatoes, shaved fennel, basil and lemon oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Elizabeth’s Restaurant
601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com
For brunch, poached eggs are served over fried green tomatoes with hollandaise and grits or hash browns. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant
738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net
The Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
The Joint
701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com
The W special includes pulled pork, beef brisket, two ribs and a choice of side such as baked beans, coleslaw or salad with smoked tomato dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
N7
1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com
Sake-cured salmon tartine is served with goat cheese and cilantro. No reservations. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Paloma Cafe
800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com
A confit chicken leg quarter is served with potatoes and watercress salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Pizza Delicious
617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com
Bucatini carbonara includes house-cured pancetta, Parmesan and a farm egg. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Red’s Chinese
3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com
Kung pao pastrami includes rice cakes, peppers, onions, celery, chilies, scallions, sesame seeds and rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Satsuma Cafe
3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; www.satsumacafe.com
The green sandwich includes a fried egg, avocado, arugula, tomato and Swiss cheese on a choice of bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Shake Sugary
3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com
A choice of house-baked biscuit such as maple-bacon-sweet potato or pimiento cheese and pepper jelly is smothered in mushroom gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $
Suis Generis
3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com
The changing menu features dishes such as lobster stock-braised veal short ribs with Singapore-style barbecue sauce, sake-butter sauteed lobster, leeks and mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$