13
517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com
A barbecue tofu sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomatoes and barbecue sauce on French bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Adolfo’s Restaurant
611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800
Veal is topped with ocean sauce, a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Arabella Casa di Pasta
2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com
The John Belu-cheese is rigatoni topped with creamy Jack Daniel’s whiskey sauce, chicken, blue cheese, green onions and fried chicken cracklings. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Bamboula’s
514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com
Fried green tomatoes are topped with shrimp or oysters and green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bittersweet Confections
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com
Baked goods include cupcakes, brownies, croissants, peanut butter bars and more. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwurst. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$
Cafe Rose Nicaud
632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com
Rose Benedict features sunny side up eggs, avocado, tomatoes, caramelized onions, portobello mushroom, Asiago cheese, arugula and garlic mayonnaise on an open-faced biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Dat Dog
601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; www.datdog.com
A Guinness-infused bratwurst can be topped with items such as bacon, chili, barbecue sauce, cheddar or blue cheese, guacamole, sweet or dill relish, sauerkraut, onions, jalapenos and more. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Elysian Seafood
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 323-9123; www.elysianseafood.com
A Louisiana crab cake is served with Creole potato hash and sweet corn-charred scallion cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Estano
2266 St. Claude Ave., (504) 930-8038; www.facebook.com/estanonola
Spanish pintxos are small bites such as crostini topped with brie and chorizo. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Good Bird
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.goodbirdnola.com
A Larry Bird sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and aioli on ciabatta from Breads on Oak. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Horn’s
1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com
Waffle cochon features a cornbread waffle topped with pickled pork, chimichurri sauce and pickled peppers. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
The New York and Atlantic burger is topped with garlic and black pepper compound butter, pepper Jack cheese and fried onion shavings. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Kebab
2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com
The gyro plate includes Home Place Pastures pork, couscous salad, greens, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, red onions, hummus, tzatziki and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Kukhnya
Siberia, 2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberianola.com
Mushroom and spinach blini are Eastern European-style crepes that include a choice of cheese (Swiss, provolone, goat or blue) and are served with sour cream. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Melba’s Old School Po-Boys
1525 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 267-7765; www.eatatmelbas.com
Barbecued ribs are served with a side such as french fries, grits, cabbage, baked macaroni or jambalaya. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Mimi’s in the Marigny
2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettas, empanadas, mushroom manchego toast and patatas bravas. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $
Mona’s Cafe
504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; www.monascafefrenchmen.com
A lula kebab platter features ground beef and lamb with garlic, parsley and herbs served with hummus, salad and white or whole wheat pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Morrow’s
2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com
Cajun crawfish pasta features fried catfish served over rotini tossed with crawfish tails and spicy sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery
2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com
The crabmeat sandwich includes bacon, brie and sauteed spinach on challah or another house-made bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Paladar 511
511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com
Wagyu hanger steak is served with tomatillos, fingerling potatoes, cipollini onions and creme fraiche. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Poke-Chan
2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com
A Kinda Hawaiian poke bowl includes tuna, togarashi, wonton chips, sweet onions, wakame seaweed salad, mangoes, macadamia nuts, scallions, sesame oil and ponzu. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Praline Connection
542 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-3934; www.pralineconnection.com
The Taste of Soul platter includes file gumbo, jambalaya, fried catfish strips, ribs, red beans and rice, greens and bread pudding. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Royal Sushi & Bar
1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com
Tonkotsu ramen includes chicken, beef, shrimp or barbecued pork in pork broth with boiled egg, bamboo shoots and green onion. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Seed
2372 St. Claude Ave.; www.seedyourhealth.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Shank Charcuterie
2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com
Grilled free-range chicken is served with Thai chili-lime-garlic sauce. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., early dinner Sun. $
Silk Road
2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com
Indian-style samosas are served with tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com
A steak burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
SukhoThai
2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; www.sukhothai-nola.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Three Muses
536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com
Pork belly is served with apple chutney and scallion pancakes. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Wasabi
900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com
A chirashi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Who Dat Coffee Cafe
2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe
Not Yo Mama’s corncakes are topped with a creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$