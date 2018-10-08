Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com

Wood-fired puttanesca pizza is topped with tomato sauce, garlic, capers, black olives, anchovies, oregano and chili oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com

At brunch, eggs Apolline features poached eggs over a biscuit with andouille sausage, crawfish tails and hollandaise. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Arana Taqueria y Cantina

3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com

Baja fried fish tacos are topped with pickled slaw and creamy jalapeno sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Atchafalaya

901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com

Black drum Jubilee comes with Gulf shrimp, oysters, jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet corn, stewed okra and tomatoes and crab-fat butter crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$

August Moon

3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com

Chinese-style beef and broccoli is sauteed with garlic and served with rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com

A sampler plate of boudin from Bourre includes chicken, shrimp and pork links with curried ketchup, smoked remoulade and whole grain Dijon mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Avo

5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com

Charred octopus is served with pork butter, black garlic, pineapple and Calabrian chilies. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Bakery Bar

1179 Annunciation St., (504) 265-8884; www.bakery.bar

A rainbow doberge cake has seven different colored layers and white icing. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$

Bar Frances

4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com

Lamb meatballs are served with edamame puree, cauliflower, green tomato chow chow, mint and Calabrian oil. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Baru Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.facebook.com/barubistrotapas

Yellowfin tuna tiradito includes avocado, aji amarillo, radishes, black salt, citrus and rocoto chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon. and Fri.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with butter, herbs and Parmesan and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bearcat Cafe

2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com

A buttermilk battered fried chicken thigh is served on a biscuit with crawfish gravy and a sunny side-up egg. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

The Big Cheezy

Henry’s Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com

See Kenner section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $

Bistro Daisy

5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com

Gulf seafood bouillabaisse features saffron and Herbsaint broth and is served with a rouille crouton. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Blaze Pizza

5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com

The build-your-own-pie format allows diners to choose sauces (tomato, spicy tomato, garlic-pesto or cream sauce), cheeses (mozzarella, feta or Gorgonzola), meats, vegetables and more. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

BOIL Seafood House

3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com

Boiled seafood such as shrimp, crabs or lobster is served with a choice of Asian, Cajun, garlic butter or Caribbean citrus sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

The burger features a half-pound sirloin patty topped with roasted tomatoes, arugula, red onion and herb aioli on a Leidenheimer sesame bun. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$ 

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; www.bulldog.draftfreak.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

Byblos

737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; www.byblosrestaurants.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description.

Cafe Abyssinia

3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com

Ethiopian doro wat is a chicken stew served on a bed of injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cavan

3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com

Boudin potato tots come with High Life mustard. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Charlie’s Steak House

4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com

The Charlie is a 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Cherry Espresso Bar

1581 Magazine St.; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.facebook.com/cherry.espresso.bar

A breakfast quinoa bowl is topped with a fried egg, vegetables, pickled red cabbage and green goddess puree. Chicken, bacon or sausage are optional additions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Clancy’s

6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com

Veal, pork and ricotta meatballs are served in a bowl of Parmesan broth with blistered cherry tomatoes, white beans and arugula topped with basil pesto. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Clubhouse at Audubon

6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5227; www.auduboninstitute.org

A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread, and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The Columns Hotel

3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

A Louisiana jumbo lump crab cake is served over fried green tomato. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Fri.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com

Chili-glazed beef short rib is served with Creole smashed potatoes, fresh herb salad and lemon zest. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

The Company Burger

4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com

A Company burger features two beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Coquette

2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com

Smoked short rib is served with green mole, crispy rice and pumpkin seeds. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cure

4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com

Cacio e pepe deviled eggs are made with farm eggs, Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine

4714 Freret St., (504) 345-2884; www.facebook.com/grupo5rest

Lomo saltado is steak served with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

d’Juice

4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com

A BLT includes applewood-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, herbed goat cheese and avocado. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Dat Dog

3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com

See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.

Deanie’s Seafood

2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Deja Vieux Food Park

1681 Religious St., (504) 248-9553; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com

At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, the Smokey Robinson is a grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $

Del Fuego Taqueria

4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com

The Surf & Turf California “Po-Ritto” is stuffed with roast beef, debris gravy, fried shrimp and french fries and dressed with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and pinto beans. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$

The Delachaise

3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com

Steak frites features a grilled rib-eye topped with Shropshire butter served with duck fat fries. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$

Dick & Jenny’s

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com

Char-grilled oysters are topped with roasted red peppers, Parmesan and garlic butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$ 

District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com

Creative doughnut flavors include ginger-lime, toffee, blueberry-lemon, wedding cake, almond joy and brown butter drop. No reservations. 2209 Magazine St.: Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $

Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar

5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com

The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters on one half of a Leidenheimer French bread section and fried shrimp on the other. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Down the Hatch Bar & Grill

1921 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 522-0909; www.downthehatchnola.com

Gyro nachos include tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, bell peppers and pico de gallo. Delivery available for dinner. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

El Pavo Real

4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com

Coconut Gulf shrimp is served with chipotle-coconut milk sauce, vegetables, cilantro rice and plantains. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Wed.-Sat. $

Emeril’s Delmonico

1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico

Duck breast marchands de vin is served with foie gras, sauteed spinach, royal trumpet mushrooms, and wild rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Fat Boy Pantry

1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry

A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Fat Harry’s

4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582

Buffalo wings are served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauces and celery. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Frankie and Johnny’s Restaurant

321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net

A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

French Truck Cafe

4536 Dryades St., (504) 702-1900; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com

A savory quinoa bowl comes with tomato, arugula, avocado and goat cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

French Truck Coffee

1200 Magazine St., (504) 298-1115; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com

The coffee shop has a selection of pastries from Gracious Bakery. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

Freret Beer Room

5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com

Grilled beef tongue is served with potato salad and salsa verde. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

G’s Kitchen Spot

3201 Magazine St., (504) 891-9226; www.gskitchenspot.com

See G’s Pizza in Mid-City section for restaurant description.

Gautreau’s Restaurant

1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com

Sauteed red snapper is served with Thai pesto, a truffled jasmine rice cake, bok choy, eggplant and oyster mushrooms. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Good Bird

5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com

See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Gracious Bakery & Cafe

2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

Green to Go

2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com

A Blue salad has blueberries, blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, spinach and honey-lemon vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Haiku

4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com

A Haiku roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and asparagus topped with salmon and tuna and served with vegetables, ponzu and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Hey! Cafe & Coffee Roastery

4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz

The limited selection of baked goods includes bagels from Humble Bagel and vegan items from Girls Gone Vegan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

High Hat Cafe

4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com

A fried catfish basket includes coleslaw, fries, hush puppies and pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Hoshun Restaurant

1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com

General Tso’s chicken is served in sweet and spicy sauce with chili peppers over white rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Houston’s Restaurant

1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com

A Hawaiian rib-eye steak is marinated with pineapple, ginger and soy and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Humble Bagel

4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com

Lox is served with a house-made bagel (onion, garlic, salt, poppy seed, sesame, whole wheat or everything) and cream cheese, capers, tomato and red onion. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $

Iacovone Kitchen

5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com

A Mediterranean rice bowl includes sauteed vegetables, hummus, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, capers, candied lemon and basil pesto. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Jack Rose

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com

A veal chop is served with prosciutto, green beans and sage. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar

3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com

Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Juan’s Flying Burrito

2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

Jung’s Golden Dragon

3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com

Shrimp are marinated in Grand Marnier, fried and served with steamed broccoli and honey pecans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com

Le Fromager includes brie and pepper jelly on walnut-raisin bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

La Carreta

1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com

Tacos del mar feature fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, pineapple, queso fresco, crema, chipotle and cilantro and served with black beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

La Crepe Nanou

1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com

Louisiana crawfish tail crepes are topped with lobster cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com

Blue crab beignets are beer-battered balls of crabmeat, mascarpone cheese, shallots and chives served with malt vinegar aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

La Thai Uptown

4938 Prytania St., (504) 899-8886; www.lathaiuptown.com

Panko-crusted Chilean sea bass is served with jumbo lump crabmeat, spicy coconut green curry, steamed vegetables and jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe

4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola

A lemon grass pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

LemonShark Poke

2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com

An Aloha tuna bowl includes spicy tuna, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, red onion, ginger, crispy garlic, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Liberty Cheesesteaks

5039 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com

The Wiz is a Philadelphia-style cheese steak filled with chopped New York strip steak and Cheez Whiz. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $ 

Lilette

3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com

Pan-roasted salmon is served with mushrooms, wilted escarole, pickled shishito peppers and corn cream. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Lilly’s Cafe

1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999

Spicy beef is served over jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, scallions, shallots and fish sauce on the side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Little Korea BBQ

2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com

Slow-cooked oxtail stew is served with spicy oxtail sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Lula Restaurant Distillery

1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com

Baby back ribs are braised with Urban South Brewery’s Holy Roller IPA and served with blackberry-ginger glaze, grilled sweet corn on the cob and Creole coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. $$

LUVI

5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com

Mala Holla is spicy beef shank with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com

Slow-roasted, Creole-spiced pork fills a po-boy topped with Creole coleslaw in vinagrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Martin Wine Cellar

3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description.

Max Well New Orleans

6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com

A La Bonita bowl includes spiced black beans, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, romaine lettuce, green onions and brown rice. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

McClure’s Barbecue

NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mcclures.com

A brisket cheese steak sandwich is topped with onions, peppers and provolone cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com

A Kingpin pizza is topped with meatballs, caramelized onions, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mint

5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534; www.mintmodernbistro.com

Combination pho includes steak, brisket, meatballs, vermicelli and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

1327 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-0169; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Mr. John’s Steakhouse

2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com

Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Miyako Hibachi & Sushi

1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com

A Nola roll is filled with spicy crawfish and avocado and topped with snow crab and seared white tuna with garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Mona’s Cafe

4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafeanddeli.com

See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.

The Munch Factory

1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net

A Voodoo burger has an Angus beef patty stuffed with rosemary, jalapenos and onions topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, Worcestershire reduction and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

New York Pizza

4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com

A Queens pizza has an olive oil-brushed crust topped with artichokes, spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella and feta cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Nirvana Indian Cuisine

4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com

A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Nomiya

4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com

Kuro ramen features pork, egg, leeks, noodles, ginger, pork broth and garlic oil. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Osaka Kohai

4821 Prytania St., (504) 372-4135; www.osakakohai.com

An Ocean roll includes tuna, yellowtail, salmon, snow crab, avocado, asparagus and wasabi tobiko. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com

Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Patois

6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com

Potato gnocchi are tossed with jumbo lump crabmeat, English peas, oyster mushrooms, piave vecchio cheese and crab roe butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$ 

Pho Cam Ly

3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com

Bun bo xao is stir-fried beef and onions over vermicelli served with lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, peanuts and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Noi Viet

2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant

Pho tai chin is topped with rare beef and brisket and served with a basket of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, onion, jalapenos and lime. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com

A spicy fried chicken sandwich is made with Joyce Farms chicken and includes light and dark meat, mirliton dill pickles and lemon mayonnaise on brioche. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com

Wood-roasted chicken wings tossed in a Calabrian chili glaze are served with Gorgonzola dolce dipping sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Please-U-Restaurant

1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com

Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Poke Loa

3341 Magazine St., (504) 309-9993; www.eatpokeloa.com

See CBD section for restaurant description.

Red Dog Diner

3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com

Tomato- and oregano-glazed salmon is served with saffron and ancho chili rice, Brussels sprouts and Creole butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Rum House

3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com

A jerk chicken and black bean quesadilla is served with mango salsa and avocado-lime cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Saba

5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com

Blue crab tops hummus with mushrooms, lemon butter and mint. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$ 

Saffron

4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com

Pork vindaloo features a Goan-style spicy curry over basmati rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

St. James Cheese Company

5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com

A Brie de Meaux and French ham sandwich is served on a buttered baguette and comes with chips or salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Thu.-Sat. $

Sake Cafe Uptown

2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com

A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Samuel’s Blind Pelican

1628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 558-9399; www.theblindpelican.com

Char-grilled oysters are topped with butter, herbs and Parmesan and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Sarita’s Grill

4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562

A Cuban bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Seed

1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; www.seedyourhealth.com

An eggplant po-boy is topped with garlic aioli, lettuce, sauteed red peppers and onions on French bread and served with a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Shahrazads Cafe

4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003; www.shahrazadscafe.com

Fattoush salad includes tomatoes, cucumber, purslane, radish, romaine lettuce, onion, sumac, mint and pita. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Shawarma on the Go

3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com

A fried eggplant sandwich is topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onion, feta and mozzarella cheese and garlic mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily. $

Shaya

4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com

A roasted half chicken is served with zhoug yogurt sauce and black-eyed pea mujaddara. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Silver Whistle Cafe

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com

An egg-white frittata includes mushrooms, peppers and tomatoes and is served with salsa verde. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Slice Pizzeria

1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com

A Wicked Garden pie is a white pizza topped with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Slim Goodies Diner

3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447; www.slimgoodiesdiner.com

A Crabby Wife platter includes three crab cakes, scrambled eggs and crawfish etouffee. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Smashburger

3300 Magazine St., (504) 342-2653; www.smashburger.com

A Nola burger is topped with a fried green tomato, lettuce, aged Swiss cheese, Creole mustard and mayonnaise on an egg bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

The Standard

4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse

Steak and eggs features a New York strip steak with black pepper gravy, scrambled eggs and a biscuit. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Stein’s Market and Deli

2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com

A Sam sandwich includes hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on a choice of seeded, unseeded or marble rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$

Stokehold

Port Orleans Brewing Co., 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.stokeholdrestaurant.com

The Port burger includes two Home Place Pastures beef patties topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Creole mustard. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Sucre

3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; www.shopsucre.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

SukhoThai

4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com

Stir-fried drunken noodles include chicken, beef, shrimp or duck, roasted chili paste, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cabbage, sweet basil and egg. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Superior Grill

3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com

Marinated skirt steak is served hot in a skillet with grilled onions, a cheese enchilada, rice and a cup of chicken tortilla soup. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com

Grilled redfish Dryades is served with fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus and lemon-thyme beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar

1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served over grits with bacon, green onions and French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Tal’s Hummus

4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com

Mediterranean grilled chicken is served with hummus, salad, pickles and french fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Taqueria Corona

5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com

See Harahan section for restaurant description.

The Tasting Room

1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com

Shrimp Monica features penne pasta in Cajun cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

Tee-Eva’s Pies and Pralines

5201 Magazine St., (504) 899-8350; www.tee-evapralines.com

The selection of mini pies includes pecan and sweet potato pie. No reservations. Lunch daily. $

That’s Amore Pizzeria

1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco

5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com

Lomo saltado features tenderloin tips, tomatoes, onions, rice and crispy potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Toast

5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com

Fried chicken and waffles are served with maple syrup and cayenne butter. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Tracey’s

2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com

A roast beef po-boy is topped with garlicky gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $ 

Turkey and the Wolf

739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com

A lamb neck sandwich is topped with chilies, caraway, lemony yogurt, cucumbers, onion and herbs on roti. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$ 

Upperline Restaurant

1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com

Roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$ 

The Vintage

3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com

An Italian flatbread is topped with mozzarella, marinara and basil. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Wayfare

4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com

The Wayfare Cuban sandwich includes Black Forest ham, salami, orange mojo pork, Swiss cheese, house-made pickles, jalapenos, charred onions, yellow mustard, guasacaca and spicy mayonnaise on pan de agua bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Whole Foods Market

5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys

4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com

Zara’s muffuletta is stuffed with salami, ham, Swiss, provolone and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

