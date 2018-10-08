Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria
4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com
Wood-fired puttanesca pizza is topped with tomato sauce, garlic, capers, black olives, anchovies, oregano and chili oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com
At brunch, eggs Apolline features poached eggs over a biscuit with andouille sausage, crawfish tails and hollandaise. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Arana Taqueria y Cantina
3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com
Baja fried fish tacos are topped with pickled slaw and creamy jalapeno sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Atchafalaya
901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com
Black drum Jubilee comes with Gulf shrimp, oysters, jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet corn, stewed okra and tomatoes and crab-fat butter crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$
August Moon
3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com
Chinese-style beef and broccoli is sauteed with garlic and served with rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
A sampler plate of boudin from Bourre includes chicken, shrimp and pork links with curried ketchup, smoked remoulade and whole grain Dijon mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com
Charred octopus is served with pork butter, black garlic, pineapple and Calabrian chilies. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Bakery Bar
1179 Annunciation St., (504) 265-8884; www.bakery.bar
A rainbow doberge cake has seven different colored layers and white icing. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com
Lamb meatballs are served with edamame puree, cauliflower, green tomato chow chow, mint and Calabrian oil. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Baru Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.facebook.com/barubistrotapas
Yellowfin tuna tiradito includes avocado, aji amarillo, radishes, black salt, citrus and rocoto chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon. and Fri.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Basin Seafood & Spirits
3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with butter, herbs and Parmesan and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bearcat Cafe
2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com
A buttermilk battered fried chicken thigh is served on a biscuit with crawfish gravy and a sunny side-up egg. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
The Big Cheezy
Henry’s Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com
See Kenner section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $
Bistro Daisy
5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com
Gulf seafood bouillabaisse features saffron and Herbsaint broth and is served with a rouille crouton. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Blaze Pizza
5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com
The build-your-own-pie format allows diners to choose sauces (tomato, spicy tomato, garlic-pesto or cream sauce), cheeses (mozzarella, feta or Gorgonzola), meats, vegetables and more. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
BOIL Seafood House
3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com
Boiled seafood such as shrimp, crabs or lobster is served with a choice of Asian, Cajun, garlic butter or Caribbean citrus sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
The burger features a half-pound sirloin patty topped with roasted tomatoes, arugula, red onion and herb aioli on a Leidenheimer sesame bun. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
The Bulldog
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; www.bulldog.draftfreak.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Byblos
737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; www.byblosrestaurants.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Cafe Abyssinia
3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com
Ethiopian doro wat is a chicken stew served on a bed of injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cavan
3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com
Boudin potato tots come with High Life mustard. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Charlie’s Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
The Charlie is a 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Cherry Espresso Bar
1581 Magazine St.; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.facebook.com/cherry.espresso.bar
A breakfast quinoa bowl is topped with a fried egg, vegetables, pickled red cabbage and green goddess puree. Chicken, bacon or sausage are optional additions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Clancy’s
6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com
Veal, pork and ricotta meatballs are served in a bowl of Parmesan broth with blistered cherry tomatoes, white beans and arugula topped with basil pesto. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Clubhouse at Audubon
6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5227; www.auduboninstitute.org
A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread, and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Columns Hotel
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
A Louisiana jumbo lump crab cake is served over fried green tomato. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Fri.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Commander’s Palace
1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com
Chili-glazed beef short rib is served with Creole smashed potatoes, fresh herb salad and lemon zest. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Company Burger
4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com
A Company burger features two beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Coquette
2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com
Smoked short rib is served with green mole, crispy rice and pumpkin seeds. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
Cacio e pepe deviled eggs are made with farm eggs, Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine
4714 Freret St., (504) 345-2884; www.facebook.com/grupo5rest
Lomo saltado is steak served with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
d’Juice
4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com
A BLT includes applewood-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, herbed goat cheese and avocado. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Dat Dog
3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
Deanie’s Seafood
2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Deja Vieux Food Park
1681 Religious St., (504) 248-9553; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com
At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, the Smokey Robinson is a grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com
The Surf & Turf California “Po-Ritto” is stuffed with roast beef, debris gravy, fried shrimp and french fries and dressed with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and pinto beans. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
The Delachaise
3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com
Steak frites features a grilled rib-eye topped with Shropshire butter served with duck fat fries. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Dick & Jenny’s
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with roasted red peppers, Parmesan and garlic butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com
Creative doughnut flavors include ginger-lime, toffee, blueberry-lemon, wedding cake, almond joy and brown butter drop. No reservations. 2209 Magazine St.: Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $
Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar
5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com
The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters on one half of a Leidenheimer French bread section and fried shrimp on the other. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Down the Hatch Bar & Grill
1921 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 522-0909; www.downthehatchnola.com
Gyro nachos include tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, bell peppers and pico de gallo. Delivery available for dinner. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
El Pavo Real
4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com
Coconut Gulf shrimp is served with chipotle-coconut milk sauce, vegetables, cilantro rice and plantains. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Wed.-Sat. $
Emeril’s Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
Duck breast marchands de vin is served with foie gras, sauteed spinach, royal trumpet mushrooms, and wild rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Fat Boy Pantry
1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry
A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Fat Harry’s
4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582
Buffalo wings are served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauces and celery. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Frankie and Johnny’s Restaurant
321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net
A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
French Truck Cafe
4536 Dryades St., (504) 702-1900; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com
A savory quinoa bowl comes with tomato, arugula, avocado and goat cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
French Truck Coffee
1200 Magazine St., (504) 298-1115; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com
The coffee shop has a selection of pastries from Gracious Bakery. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Freret Beer Room
5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com
Grilled beef tongue is served with potato salad and salsa verde. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
G’s Kitchen Spot
3201 Magazine St., (504) 891-9226; www.gskitchenspot.com
See G’s Pizza in Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Gautreau’s Restaurant
1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com
Sauteed red snapper is served with Thai pesto, a truffled jasmine rice cake, bok choy, eggplant and oyster mushrooms. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Good Bird
5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Green to Go
2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com
A Blue salad has blueberries, blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, spinach and honey-lemon vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Haiku
4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com
A Haiku roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and asparagus topped with salmon and tuna and served with vegetables, ponzu and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hey! Cafe & Coffee Roastery
4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz
The limited selection of baked goods includes bagels from Humble Bagel and vegan items from Girls Gone Vegan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
High Hat Cafe
4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com
A fried catfish basket includes coleslaw, fries, hush puppies and pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hoshun Restaurant
1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com
General Tso’s chicken is served in sweet and spicy sauce with chili peppers over white rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Houston’s Restaurant
1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com
A Hawaiian rib-eye steak is marinated with pineapple, ginger and soy and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Humble Bagel
4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com
Lox is served with a house-made bagel (onion, garlic, salt, poppy seed, sesame, whole wheat or everything) and cream cheese, capers, tomato and red onion. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
Iacovone Kitchen
5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com
A Mediterranean rice bowl includes sauteed vegetables, hummus, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, capers, candied lemon and basil pesto. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Jack Rose
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com
A veal chop is served with prosciutto, green beans and sage. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar
3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com
Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Jung’s Golden Dragon
3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com
Shrimp are marinated in Grand Marnier, fried and served with steamed broccoli and honey pecans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com
Le Fromager includes brie and pepper jelly on walnut-raisin bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
La Carreta
1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com
Tacos del mar feature fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, pineapple, queso fresco, crema, chipotle and cilantro and served with black beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Crepe Nanou
1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com
Louisiana crawfish tail crepes are topped with lobster cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com
Blue crab beignets are beer-battered balls of crabmeat, mascarpone cheese, shallots and chives served with malt vinegar aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
La Thai Uptown
4938 Prytania St., (504) 899-8886; www.lathaiuptown.com
Panko-crusted Chilean sea bass is served with jumbo lump crabmeat, spicy coconut green curry, steamed vegetables and jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe
4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola
A lemon grass pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
LemonShark Poke
2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com
An Aloha tuna bowl includes spicy tuna, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, red onion, ginger, crispy garlic, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Liberty Cheesesteaks
5039 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com
The Wiz is a Philadelphia-style cheese steak filled with chopped New York strip steak and Cheez Whiz. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Lilette
3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com
Pan-roasted salmon is served with mushrooms, wilted escarole, pickled shishito peppers and corn cream. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Lilly’s Cafe
1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999
Spicy beef is served over jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, scallions, shallots and fish sauce on the side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Little Korea BBQ
2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com
Slow-cooked oxtail stew is served with spicy oxtail sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Lula Restaurant Distillery
1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com
Baby back ribs are braised with Urban South Brewery’s Holy Roller IPA and served with blackberry-ginger glaze, grilled sweet corn on the cob and Creole coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. $$
LUVI
5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com
Mala Holla is spicy beef shank with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com
Slow-roasted, Creole-spiced pork fills a po-boy topped with Creole coleslaw in vinagrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Martin Wine Cellar
3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Max Well New Orleans
6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com
A La Bonita bowl includes spiced black beans, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, romaine lettuce, green onions and brown rice. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
McClure’s Barbecue
NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mcclures.com
A brisket cheese steak sandwich is topped with onions, peppers and provolone cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com
A Kingpin pizza is topped with meatballs, caramelized onions, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mint
5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534; www.mintmodernbistro.com
Combination pho includes steak, brisket, meatballs, vermicelli and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
1327 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-0169; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Mr. John’s Steakhouse
2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com
Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Miyako Hibachi & Sushi
1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com
A Nola roll is filled with spicy crawfish and avocado and topped with snow crab and seared white tuna with garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Mona’s Cafe
4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafeanddeli.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
The Munch Factory
1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net
A Voodoo burger has an Angus beef patty stuffed with rosemary, jalapenos and onions topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, Worcestershire reduction and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
New York Pizza
4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com
A Queens pizza has an olive oil-brushed crust topped with artichokes, spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella and feta cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nirvana Indian Cuisine
4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com
A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nomiya
4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com
Kuro ramen features pork, egg, leeks, noodles, ginger, pork broth and garlic oil. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Osaka Kohai
4821 Prytania St., (504) 372-4135; www.osakakohai.com
An Ocean roll includes tuna, yellowtail, salmon, snow crab, avocado, asparagus and wasabi tobiko. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pascal’s Manale Restaurant
1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com
Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Patois
6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com
Potato gnocchi are tossed with jumbo lump crabmeat, English peas, oyster mushrooms, piave vecchio cheese and crab roe butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Pho Cam Ly
3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com
Bun bo xao is stir-fried beef and onions over vermicelli served with lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, peanuts and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Noi Viet
2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant
Pho tai chin is topped with rare beef and brisket and served with a basket of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, onion, jalapenos and lime. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com
A spicy fried chicken sandwich is made with Joyce Farms chicken and includes light and dark meat, mirliton dill pickles and lemon mayonnaise on brioche. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pizza Domenica
4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com
Wood-roasted chicken wings tossed in a Calabrian chili glaze are served with Gorgonzola dolce dipping sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Please-U-Restaurant
1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com
Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Poke Loa
3341 Magazine St., (504) 309-9993; www.eatpokeloa.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Red Dog Diner
3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com
Tomato- and oregano-glazed salmon is served with saffron and ancho chili rice, Brussels sprouts and Creole butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Rum House
3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com
A jerk chicken and black bean quesadilla is served with mango salsa and avocado-lime cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Saba
5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com
Blue crab tops hummus with mushrooms, lemon butter and mint. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Saffron
4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com
Pork vindaloo features a Goan-style spicy curry over basmati rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
St. James Cheese Company
5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com
A Brie de Meaux and French ham sandwich is served on a buttered baguette and comes with chips or salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Thu.-Sat. $
Sake Cafe Uptown
2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com
A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Samuel’s Blind Pelican
1628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 558-9399; www.theblindpelican.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with butter, herbs and Parmesan and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Sarita’s Grill
4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562
A Cuban bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Seed
1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; www.seedyourhealth.com
An eggplant po-boy is topped with garlic aioli, lettuce, sauteed red peppers and onions on French bread and served with a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Shahrazads Cafe
4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003; www.shahrazadscafe.com
Fattoush salad includes tomatoes, cucumber, purslane, radish, romaine lettuce, onion, sumac, mint and pita. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Shawarma on the Go
3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com
A fried eggplant sandwich is topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onion, feta and mozzarella cheese and garlic mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily. $
Shaya
4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com
A roasted half chicken is served with zhoug yogurt sauce and black-eyed pea mujaddara. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Silver Whistle Cafe
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com
An egg-white frittata includes mushrooms, peppers and tomatoes and is served with salsa verde. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com
A Wicked Garden pie is a white pizza topped with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Slim Goodies Diner
3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447; www.slimgoodiesdiner.com
A Crabby Wife platter includes three crab cakes, scrambled eggs and crawfish etouffee. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Smashburger
3300 Magazine St., (504) 342-2653; www.smashburger.com
A Nola burger is topped with a fried green tomato, lettuce, aged Swiss cheese, Creole mustard and mayonnaise on an egg bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Standard
4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse
Steak and eggs features a New York strip steak with black pepper gravy, scrambled eggs and a biscuit. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Stein’s Market and Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com
A Sam sandwich includes hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on a choice of seeded, unseeded or marble rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
Stokehold
Port Orleans Brewing Co., 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.stokeholdrestaurant.com
The Port burger includes two Home Place Pastures beef patties topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Creole mustard. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Sucre
3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; www.shopsucre.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
SukhoThai
4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com
Stir-fried drunken noodles include chicken, beef, shrimp or duck, roasted chili paste, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cabbage, sweet basil and egg. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Superior Grill
3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com
Marinated skirt steak is served hot in a skillet with grilled onions, a cheese enchilada, rice and a cup of chicken tortilla soup. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com
Grilled redfish Dryades is served with fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus and lemon-thyme beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar
1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served over grits with bacon, green onions and French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Tal’s Hummus
4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com
Mediterranean grilled chicken is served with hummus, salad, pickles and french fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Taqueria Corona
5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
The Tasting Room
1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com
Shrimp Monica features penne pasta in Cajun cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Tee-Eva’s Pies and Pralines
5201 Magazine St., (504) 899-8350; www.tee-evapralines.com
The selection of mini pies includes pecan and sweet potato pie. No reservations. Lunch daily. $
That’s Amore Pizzeria
1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco
5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com
Lomo saltado features tenderloin tips, tomatoes, onions, rice and crispy potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Toast
5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com
Fried chicken and waffles are served with maple syrup and cayenne butter. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Tracey’s
2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com
A roast beef po-boy is topped with garlicky gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Turkey and the Wolf
739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com
A lamb neck sandwich is topped with chilies, caraway, lemony yogurt, cucumbers, onion and herbs on roti. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Upperline Restaurant
1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com
Roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
An Italian flatbread is topped with mozzarella, marinara and basil. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Wayfare
4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com
The Wayfare Cuban sandwich includes Black Forest ham, salami, orange mojo pork, Swiss cheese, house-made pickles, jalapenos, charred onions, yellow mustard, guasacaca and spicy mayonnaise on pan de agua bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Whole Foods Market
5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys
4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com
Zara’s muffuletta is stuffed with salami, ham, Swiss, provolone and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $