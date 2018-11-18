Gifts for everyone and every budget By April Blevins Pejic Nov 18, 2018 - 11:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 10 Insect-repellent infinity journey scarf made of recycled fabric with hidden zipper pocket, $36 at Bywater Clothing. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Locally made soaps from Sweet Olive Soap Works, $7 each at Bywater Clothing. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Don’t forget the pups this holiday season. Get them a gift card to treat them to an array of spa and grooming services ranging from $10 to $60 at Dogtopia of New Orleans. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Carry-all tote, $100 at Forever New Orleans. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “French Quarter Fables,” written and illustrated by Dalt Wonk, $25 at Luna Press. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bamboo Louisiana-shaped cutting board, $21 at MJ’s. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Umbrella with custom St. Louis Cathedral, St. Charles Avenue streetcar and fleur-de-lis pattern, $28 exclusively at MJ’s. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Microwave- and dishwasher-safe streetcar platter by Connie Kittok, $40 at NOLA Gifts & Decor. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cosmetic bag, $15 at NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dynamo Toys & Supplies is an independent, woman-run, woman-focused sexual health and wellness boutique offering high-quality body-safe products. Gift cards available in any amount. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Fun & Games 1 of 10 Insect-repellent infinity journey scarf made of recycled fabric with hidden zipper pocket, $36 at Bywater Clothing. Locally made soaps from Sweet Olive Soap Works, $7 each at Bywater Clothing. Don’t forget the pups this holiday season. Get them a gift card to treat them to an array of spa and grooming services ranging from $10 to $60 at Dogtopia of New Orleans. Carry-all tote, $100 at Forever New Orleans. “French Quarter Fables,” written and illustrated by Dalt Wonk, $25 at Luna Press. Bamboo Louisiana-shaped cutting board, $21 at MJ’s. Umbrella with custom St. Louis Cathedral, St. Charles Avenue streetcar and fleur-de-lis pattern, $28 exclusively at MJ’s. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe streetcar platter by Connie Kittok, $40 at NOLA Gifts & Decor. Cosmetic bag, $15 at NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club. Dynamo Toys & Supplies is an independent, woman-run, woman-focused sexual health and wellness boutique offering high-quality body-safe products. Gift cards available in any amount. Gambit's Big Holiday Gift Book 2018 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Holiday Gift Guide Shopping View comments Calendar What Show Options When Start Date End Date Where Section All New Orleans events | Gambit Zip Features Ages All Ages Family Friendly For Kids For Teens 18 And Over 21 And Over Seniors Accessibility Handicap Accessible Invitation Only RSVP Required Web Only Pricing Free Budget Date Night Featured Hot Featured Editor's Pick Enterprise # of results 10 25 50 100 Sorted by Start Time Relevance Title Order Ascending Descending Search All Events Art Music Stage More options: Browse by Neighborhood Bywater Carrollton/Riverbend/University CBD Central City Marigny French Quarter Gentilly Lakeview Lower 9th Ward Mid-City New Orleans East 7th Ward/St. Roch Treme Uptown Warehouse District Westbank Jefferson Parish St. Tammany Parish Top Viewed Stories Articles ArticlesDeutsches Haus opens Sunday, Nov. 18Gambit's 40 Under 40: meet the 2018 class of New Orleans over-achieversLady Bunny's returning to New Orleans to take on Christmas traditionsBilly Delle, longtime WWOZ 'Records From the Crypt' DJ, dies at 76Preview: Narcissister Organ PlayerSun Ra Arkestra lands at the Music Box VillageBrass bands and plenty of gumbo highlight 2018's Treme Creole Gumbo FestivalPromo: Gambit's Giving Gobble Bar HopWhere to drink in the French Quarter: Gambit's 2018 big bar guideClancy DuBos: AG Landry staying in his lane Looking for events by day? Browse Today's events Submit